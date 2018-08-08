Rand Paul Delivers Letter From Trump To Putin

In a move that has already gotten him branded as the latest Russian spy by the #resistance, Senator Rand Paul said he delivered a letter from US President Donald Trump to Vladimir Putin’s administration, with Moscow saying that it will consider it in the near future.

"I was honored to deliver a letter from President Trump to President Vladimir Putin’s administration," Ron Paul's son wrote on twitter.

I was honored to deliver a letter from President Trump to President Vladimir Putin’s administration. The letter emphasized the importance of further engagement in various areas including countering terrorism, enhancing legislative dialogue and resuming cultural exchanges. — Senator Rand Paul (@RandPaul) August 8, 2018

The letter came just days after both Russia and China effectively said they intend to ignore the reimposed U.S. sanctions on Iran that went into effect Monday, and to continue doing business with the country. Trump had threatened that "anyone doing business with Iran will NOT be doing business with the United States."

The Iran sanctions have officially been cast. These are the most biting sanctions ever imposed, and in November they ratchet up to yet another level. Anyone doing business with Iran will NOT be doing business with the United States. I am asking for WORLD PEACE, nothing less! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 7, 2018

Dmitry Peskov, Vladimir Putin's press secretary, confirmed that a letter had been received "through diplomatic channels," and will soon be delivered to the president's administration.

According to the Paul tweet, the letter "emphasized the importance of further engagement " between the two nations "in various areas including countering terrorism, enhancing legislative dialogue and resuming cultural exchanges."

It's not clear what Trump meant by "cultural exchanges" in his letter to Putin, and the White House has yet to comment on the contents of the letter.

A group of seven GOP senators traveled to Moscow in early July, and upon their return, said they forcefully raised the issue of Russia's attack on the 2016 U.S. presidential election, as well as a host of other destabilizing activities the Kremlin has undertaken around the world. Paul traveled alone, however. Like Trump, Paul takes a far more conciliatory stance towards Putin's government than do many U.S. intelligence agencies, legislators or cyber security experts.

Unlike most in Congress and US intel services, Paul takes a far more conciliatory stance towards Putin's government and has been an outspoken advocate of improving ties with Russia and engaging Moscow, and repeatedly voiced support for Trump’s decision to meet with Putin in Helsinki last July. Paul recently visited Moscow as part of a Republican delegation. The Senator said that part of the purpose of this trip was to promote greater dialogue between Moscow and Washington.

Speaking on Monday, Paul said that "the world is a complicated place, we are in close proximity to Russia in Syria and other places, and I think it would be a very big mistake not to have open lines of communication,” He also invited a delegation of Russian lawmakers to Washington DC.

Predictably, with neo-McCarthyism all the rage among America's amateur political activists, Paul's tweet resulted in a lot of angry reactions on social media.

