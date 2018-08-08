Rand Paul Delivers Letter From Trump To Putin

In a move that has already gotten him branded as the latest Russian spy by the #resistance, Senator Rand Paul said he delivered a letter from US President Donald Trump to Vladimir Putin’s administration, with Moscow saying that it will consider it in the near future.
"I was honored to deliver a letter from President Trump to President Vladimir Putin’s administration," Ron Paul's son wrote on twitter.
I was honored to deliver a letter from President Trump to President Vladimir Putin’s administration. The letter emphasized the importance of further engagement in various areas including countering terrorism, enhancing legislative dialogue and resuming cultural exchanges.— Senator Rand Paul (@RandPaul) August 8, 2018
The letter came just days after both Russia and China effectively said they intend to ignore the reimposed U.S. sanctions on Iran that went into effect Monday, and to continue doing business with the country. Trump had threatened that "anyone doing business with Iran will NOT be doing business with the United States."
The Iran sanctions have officially been cast. These are the most biting sanctions ever imposed, and in November they ratchet up to yet another level. Anyone doing business with Iran will NOT be doing business with the United States. I am asking for WORLD PEACE, nothing less!— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 7, 2018
Dmitry Peskov, Vladimir Putin's press secretary, confirmed that a letter had been received "through diplomatic channels," and will soon be delivered to the president's administration.
According to the Paul tweet, the letter "emphasized the importance of further engagement " between the two nations "in various areas including countering terrorism, enhancing legislative dialogue and resuming cultural exchanges."
It's not clear what Trump meant by "cultural exchanges" in his letter to Putin, and the White House has yet to comment on the contents of the letter.
A group of seven GOP senators traveled to Moscow in early July, and upon their return, said they forcefully raised the issue of Russia's attack on the 2016 U.S. presidential election, as well as a host of other destabilizing activities the Kremlin has undertaken around the world. Paul traveled alone, however. Like Trump, Paul takes a far more conciliatory stance towards Putin's government than do many U.S. intelligence agencies, legislators or cyber security experts.
Unlike most in Congress and US intel services, Paul takes a far more conciliatory stance towards Putin's government and has been an outspoken advocate of improving ties with Russia and engaging Moscow, and repeatedly voiced support for Trump’s decision to meet with Putin in Helsinki last July. Paul recently visited Moscow as part of a Republican delegation. The Senator said that part of the purpose of this trip was to promote greater dialogue between Moscow and Washington.
Speaking on Monday, Paul said that "the world is a complicated place, we are in close proximity to Russia in Syria and other places, and I think it would be a very big mistake not to have open lines of communication,” He also invited a delegation of Russian lawmakers to Washington DC.
Predictably, with neo-McCarthyism all the rage among America's amateur political activists, Paul's tweet resulted in a lot of angry reactions on social media.
Stay in Russia, traitor.— Greg Olear (@gregolear) August 8, 2018
I’m embarrassed for you.— Emma Kennedy (@EmmaKennedy) August 8, 2018
Senator— Old Salty Chief, OSC (SW) USN Ret (@old_osc) August 8, 2018
I have lost all respect for you
Just last week our Military and DNI told America Russia is conducting cyber warfare against America
And you don’t give a SH!T
I pray KY deports your TREASONOUS ass to Moscow
MAGA=MOSCOW AGENTS GASLIGHTING AMERICA
When did the Republican Party become Kremlin puppets? Oh, after the 2016 elections....— boneheaddave (@mrboneheaddave) August 8, 2018
"I was honored to deliver a letter from President Trump to serial killer who attacked us Putin. In the fall, I'll be honored when Putin delivers his hacked votes for #ComplicitGOP. In addition to that all, of us in the GOP will be honored to be made honorary citizens of Russia."— UNITE & FIGHT (@stopthenutjob) August 8, 2018
Fixed it for you:— 🌊JB's Daughter #1 (@BankesDaughter1) August 8, 2018
I was honored to deliver a letter from Comrade Trump to Dictator Vladimir Putin’s administration. The letter emphasized the importance of further engagement in various areas including hacking the Dems, treason,and of course $$ laundering.
Heil Putin!
Comments
http://i.4cdn.org/pol/1533737998935.jpg
orh
RUSSIA RUSSIA RUSSIA
🇷🇺 🇷🇺 🇷🇺
In reply to http://i.4cdn.org/pol… by WillyGroper
Moneypenny, From Russia With Love Scarlet Letter dossier.
Return To Sender Address Unknown
Place your bets!
In reply to RUSSIA RUSSIA RUSSIA 🇷🇺 🇷🇺… by IridiumRebel
Dear Vlad,
Miss you so so much
Had a great time the other week, cannot wait to do it again (don't worry I've not told anyone about the things you said not to tell anyone)
Please let me know if there's any updates on the e-mails
Forever yours,
Conny
In reply to M by B-Bond
Oh good, more Russian boogeyman trolls.
Watch the truth about the big LIE by Bill Browder get exposed:
https://www.sott.net/article/391848-Must-Watch-Russian-Documentary-Bann…
In reply to super cute by Freeze These
Rand Paul should start a blog: The little engine that could deliver.
Talking about blogs and little engines:
In reply to The truth about the big LIE… by nope-1004
So dialogue is not preferred to military conflict? The Left has truly been taken over by the Neo-Cons.
In reply to Hey fuckstick, I was… by Adolfsteinbergovitch
Once again, Rand is practically the only adult in DC, other than Trump.
https://i.imgur.com/WJXMYM7.jpg
In reply to So dialogue is not preferred… by JimmyJones
You're welcome here on ZH, as long as you make an effort to post the truth. That's what really matters. Also, your single wide is not smelly. It's stinky. Smelling is something you do with your nose. Stinky is what your sense of smell experiences. In the meantime, don't be so hard on yourself.
In reply to It's all ONE SICK, PATHETIC… by lock-stick
Dear Vlad,
Just wanted to say thanks for the Terabytes of spygate data in the soccer ball! Great stuff!
The "gang" will be arrested soon, can't wait to have you to the WH!
DJT
In reply to . by Leakanthrophy
Tick, tock you Pure Evil War Criminal Treasonous Seditious Psychopaths.
They really thought Pure Evil War Criminal Treasonous Seditious Psychopath Hillary Clinton would win.
And, with it. Complete destruction of Conservatism, Libertarian Values, & Ideology.
Her Crimes would have never been uncovered or bought out into the open as we’re witnessing.
Much was at stake. Everything was lost.
The Presidency LOST.
Weaponized Intelligence Community with Agents, Assets & Operatives. LOST.
Complicit, Criminal Loyal CIA, FBI, DOJ. LOST.
Supreme Court. LOST.
No doubt, the censorship & Gas Lighting would have been turned on fully.
And, with it Tyrannical Lawlessness.
In reply to Dear Vlad, Just wanted to… by TahoeBilly2012
Uranium one.
You move to Venezuela yet?
I guess you can't move to canaduh since they've come out of the closet with their RACIST stance against Saudi Arabia, eh?
In reply to super cute by Freeze These
Like your qualified to judge...go get us a coffee like a good little intern and know your place...
In reply to super cute by Freeze These
When the power goes out,the traffic lights stop,the internet goes off and the sewers back up,then madam you are under a real Russian cyber attack.Till then its just Neocon Pentagon Kool aid your drinking.Kool aid that will eventually cause explosive geopolitical diarrohea
In reply to super cute by Freeze These
i sure hope vlad uses a condom when he butt fucks you.
In reply to super cute by Freeze These
When half of the US politicians and bankers will end up in jail together with high ranking intel officers for laundering stolen money from 90s Russia (estimate is at this point around 600 billions if i am correct) where they even stolen 7 billion of IMF money where they tried to tie it to Borris Yeltsin in their effort to take over Russia,your entier world will suddenly crumble to small pieces and brain explodes. The only decent think that Borris Yeltsin did in his entire life was to tell Clinton's " fuck you " and instead of Borris Berezovsky picked the only man who he could trust to save Russia. Vladimir Putin. The rest is history.
In reply to super cute by Freeze These
Yeltsin was builder:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=s6VqLWtJEJs
In reply to When half of the US… by Thordoom
The 911 False Flag was used as a cover for the massive Pillage, Theft & Conspiracy of Russia during the 90’s. The evidence conveniently inside Building 7.
Here’s the documentary detainling the following of the Russia money trail. I remember listening to Alex Jones interview the producer of the documentary. Worth watching .
9/11 Conspiracy Solved: Names, Connections, & Details Exposed!
https://m.youtube.com/watch?v=n_fp5kaVYhk
In reply to When half of the US… by Thordoom
wow, i am understanding how dumb and dumber merica has become. look at those tweets.
scary, call me names, but really, who is the enemy of the people leading us to war with a potential allied nation?
white and culturally similar. hmmmm.
not to mention we have created this adversarial situation in the first place...
the world changed but merica went the wrong direction=mic=$'sss.
In reply to M by B-Bond
deep state and its army of pussy hatters in panic. Symptoms similiar to mad cow disease.
In reply to M by B-Bond
Moneypenny, hoof in mouth disease dossier.
Place your bets!
In reply to deep state and its army of… by giovanni_f
Somebody should send a tweet to Old Salty Chief USN retired , reminding him of some real treason ( USS LIBERTY)
In reply to deep state and its army of… by giovanni_f
Well said justdues. Of all the treason from each administration, LBJ was the worst. When are people going to see communism for what it is and fight back?
In reply to Somebody should send a tweet… by justdues
one hung lowe
In reply to RUSSIA RUSSIA RUSSIA 🇷🇺 🇷🇺… by IridiumRebel
The imbeciles that now surround Russia and China and their tweeting mouthpieces in Washington are playing with 90% of the nuclear arsenal, and the hope that Putin is lying about his ABM defense dodging missiles.
Lovely, here's a suggestion, mid-terms are coming up, "How about not voting for these two parties?"
In reply to one hung lowe by WillyGroper
i vote person first. party second. when there is no viable candidate i default to lesser-of-two-evils party. unfortunately.
perhaps true patriots will start campaigning for senate and congress seats in 2020 to give us true choice. but with the two-party advantage codified into campaign finance law, it's rather doubtful patriots can overcome the current top-down political structure in this country to beat the chosen few. 3rd party candidates just don't get the money or the votes--right now.
but with intent and action, anything is possible...
In reply to The imbeciles that now… by Boing_Snap
I'm voting for you because you're so smart.
In reply to The imbeciles that now… by Boing_Snap
you scared bro?
i like my suggestion better...why waste your time when both wings are attached to the same pigeon doing doody on your head.
wait for the indictments & resignations to purge the swamp.
In reply to The imbeciles that now… by Boing_Snap
The Trotskyist Communists are really coming out of hiding, aren't they?
Remember this, the original Jewish Communist genocidal psychopaths were not 'atheists', as has been well publicized by themselves. They were followers of the human blood-sacrificial gods of the Torah. Alinsky let the cat out of the bag, when he dedicated his 'Rules for Radicals' to Lucifer. Hillary's greatest mentor.
If the Communists-Satanists ever achieve their goal of world domination, they will reinstate public human sacrifice. That is their ultimate goal, to restore the public worship of their 'gods' as documented in the Torah. They started with 66 million Christians in the Soviet Union, before Stalin sent them underground again.
Now they are the Democratic Party and Neo-cons.
In reply to RUSSIA RUSSIA RUSSIA 🇷🇺 🇷🇺… by IridiumRebel
Awesome, another fucking article of virtual poop flinging. (Twatter war)
I'm gonna have to move to that damn island and find Wilson to escape all this nonsense.
Now it's not good enough to simply do something. You have to tell anyone that will listen that you are going to do something.
OJ asking for nothing less than world peace. What a fucking retard. Yet, people will lap that up, even after they see him don the beanie and kiss that jew wall, or bump uglies with those table cloth wearing bastards who just seem to be involved in all sorts of shit around the world. From 911, to Yemen, Syria, and who else knows where.
But nope, OJ wants peace. Must be some 36DD chess going on again.
In reply to RUSSIA RUSSIA RUSSIA 🇷🇺 🇷🇺… by IridiumRebel
it really is getting retard retarded. like fuking fuked...
In reply to Awesome, another fucking… by pods
Awesome, another fucking article of virtual poop flinging.
Obvious pot calling the kettle black is obvious.
In reply to Awesome, another fucking… by pods
nothing less than world peace.
That was a shark jump moment. Sounds like something a james bond villain would say as sharks with laser beams attached to their heads killed the non believers.
In reply to Awesome, another fucking… by pods
Been a long time, but seem to remember the same words from Hitlers mouth in a speech at Nuremburg.
Watching the tug of war in the Trump admin is like watching tennis.My neck aches.
The pro WWIII faction vs. the destroy the GRC faction are running neck and neck down the last furlong, I just
don't know which horse Trump is on.
In reply to Awesome, another fucking… by pods
sometimes i think he is on both horses with legs spread to a breaking point...
In reply to Been a long time, but seem… by Winston Churchill
Like this...
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=M7FIvfx5J10
In reply to sometimes i think he is on… by new game
After all these years, dude coulda let himself go like so many others, but decided to keep it tight. He is the Man.
In reply to Like this... https://www… by Not Too Important
Yeah but Hitler actually meant it , he just wasn,t willing to bend the knee to the money changers . Maybe DJT is smarter and is bending the knee but biding his time .
In reply to Been a long time, but seem… by Winston Churchill
Dear Vladimir,
in the time since our last meeting and joint press conference, it is clear my countrymen have completely lost their pussy grabbing ever loving fucking minds.
i tell you this Comrade because it seems we are well on our way at bring too light certain things as we had previously discussed.
Your master stroke of course being the mention of Billy Browder, which as you know has certain parties panties in a twist.
Trust the plan.
Sincerely,
Don
In reply to RUSSIA RUSSIA RUSSIA 🇷🇺 🇷🇺… by IridiumRebel
I guess some big Russian named Ivan must have kicked their dog when they were growing up. We can all be heroes and push and push Russia, gee they are so bad. These people probably never met a single Russian in their life. Yes, stand up to them like real men! But nobody cares to explain with any proof of what they are actually doing that is so terrible. And the reason for that is the US does the same thing. Russia haters want Russians to just lay down and die for all the imagined reasons that have been pumped into their shallow heads. It could all be sorted out if the US government decided to operate on truth instead of deceit and lies. Like when NATO started it's eastward march after Mikhail Gorbachev was promised it would never happen. What do they expect? For Russia to cast roses onto the military march to surround their country? And the morons crapping on Russia think they are invincible? If the US starts a war with Russia, they will stop posting, because they will be dead.
In reply to RUSSIA RUSSIA RUSSIA 🇷🇺 🇷🇺… by IridiumRebel
When the opposition calls normal diplomatic activity "treason" you know there is no hope for mutual agreement. Time for a civil war?
It sounds crazy but it seems like the left is now all mad dogs. No cure for that....maybe TDS has treatment....?
In reply to RUSSIA RUSSIA RUSSIA 🇷🇺 🇷🇺… by IridiumRebel
Trumps return letter: Buy US bonds.
And hookers w/ 7/11 big gulps
In reply to Trumps return letter: Buy… by NEOSERF
No soda tax in Russia?
In reply to And hookers w/ 7/11 big gulps by BigFatUglyBubble
Hooker tax? Ask askin'.
In reply to No soda tax in Russia? by Badsamm
Isn't it vodka tax?
In reply to Hooker tax? Ask askin'. by BurningFuld