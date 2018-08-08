Rickards Warns That Signs Point To A Global Slowdown

Authored by James Rickards via The Daily Reckoning,
As gold has struggled through 2018, (down over 10% from $1,363/oz. on January 25 to $1,215/oz. today), my forecast for a strong year-end for gold has remained unchanged.
This forecast is based on a better-late-than-never realization by the Fed that they are over-tightening into fundamental economic weakness, followed quickly by a full-reversal flip to easing in the form of pauses on rate hikes in September and December.
Those pauses will be an admission the Fed sees no way out of its multiple rounds of QE and extended zero interest rate policy from 2008 to 2013 without causing a new recession. Once that occurs, inflation is just a matter of time. Gold will respond accordingly.
Gold above $1,400/oz. by year-end is a distinct probability in my view. Even if gold rallies to the January 2018 high of $1,363/oz. by year-end, that’s an 11.5% gain in just a few month’s time.
Let’s drill down a bit.
Let’s start with the Fed. The reality of Fed tightening is beyond dispute. The Fed is raising interest rates 1% per year in four separate 0.25% hikes each March, June, September and December. (The exception is if the Fed “pauses” based on weak stock markets, employment, or disinflationary data, a subject to which we’ll return). The Fed is also slashing its balance sheet about $600 billion per year at its current tempo.
The equivalent rate hike impact of this balance sheet reduction is uncertain because this kind of shrinkage has never been done before in the 105-year history of the Fed. However, the best estimates are that the impact is roughly equivalent to another 1% rate hike per year.
Combining the actual rate hikes with the implied rate hikes of balance sheet reduction means the Fed is raising nominal rates about 2% per year starting from a zero rate level in late 2015. Actual inflation has risen slightly, but not more than about 0.50% per year over the past six months. The bottom line is that real rates (net of inflation) are going up about 1.5% per year under current policy.
From a zero base line, that’s a huge increase.
Those rate hikes would be fine if the economy were fundamentally strong, but it’s not. Real growth in Q2 2018 was 4.1%, but over 4.7% of that real growth was consumption, fixed investment (mostly commercial) and higher exports (getting ahead of tariffs).
The other components were either small (government consumption was +0.4%) or negative (private inventories were -1.1%). Q2 growth looks temporary and artificially bunched in a single quarter. Lower growth and a leveling out seem likely in the quarters ahead.
The Fed seems oblivious to these in-your-face negatives. The Fed is extending its growth forecasts to yield 2.27% for Q3 and Q4, and expects 2.71% for 2018 as a whole. That’s a significant boost from the 2.19% average real growth since the end of the last recession in June 2009.
By itself, that forecast offers no opening for a pause in planned Fed rate hikes or balance sheet reduction. The Fed is completely on track for more rate hikes, a reduced balance sheet, and no turning away from its current plans.
The Fed’s plan assumes all goes well with the economy over the rest of this year. That may be wishful thinking. Agricultural exports definitely surged in Q2 in an effort by Asian importers to take delivery of soybeans before tariffs were imposed.
The same can be said of specialized U.S. manufacturing exports. U.S. consumers went on a binge, but much of that was funded with credit cards where losses are already skyrocketing and a return to higher savings and less consumption has resulted.
A lot of the standout components in Q2 have already gone into reverse. Real annualized U.S. GDP growth exceeded 4% four times in the past nine years only to head for near-zero or even negative real growth in the months that followed. There’s no compelling reason to conclude that Q2 2018 will be any different. Data indicating performance close to recession levels will emerge in the next few months.
With Fed tightening and a weak economy on a collision course, the result might be a recession.
What’s my outlook for Fed policy, the U.S. dollar, and other major currencies including gold? I use the most advanced analytical tools to assess the influence of global economic and political conditions on currency and capital markets.
I created these tools along with colleagues while working in capital markets intelligence at the CIA. My associates and I used information from capital markets as a predictive analytic tool to uncover threats from terrorists and other U.S. adversaries in advance.
I use the same disciplines of complexity theory, applied mathematics, and dynamic systems analysis we used at CIA to spot hidden trends in markets that affect both exchange rates and asset valuations.
The single most important factor in the current analysis is that the U.S. does not exist in a vacuum. The Q2 real growth quarterly rise in Eurozone GDP was a disappointment and further evidence that the ECB is still distant from its ultimate goal of normalizing rates and its balance sheet as the Fed started in 2015.
Likewise, China’s PMI and related reports that arrived July 31 revealed a distinct slowdown in China, the world’s second-largest economy. The global impact of these conjoined European and Chinese slowdowns over the year ahead is shown clearly in Chart 1 below:
This mash-up of divergent critical paths among the world’s major economic blocks is best summarized in this downbeat July 31, 2018 synopsis from Capital Economics, a traditionally bullish voice:
“While global economic growth rebounded in Q2, it will probably slow again in the second half of this year and in 2019. The US will not be able to sustain annualized GDP growth of 4%, China’s economy is slowing steadily, and any pick-up in the euro-zone from a lackluster first half is likely to be modest.”
Meanwhile, policy organs of the U.S. other than the Fed are already joining forces to box-in the Chinese trading threat. A new announcement by the U.S., Australia, and Japan is clearly meant as a robust source of capital to counter the Chinese Belt and Road Initiative (BNR).
This counter-BNR investment vehicle is of great geopolitical significance, but it will be financed by more government debt, which is already producing headwinds for indigenous growth in those three leading economies.
The Fed may be the last major body to see this data for what it is, but their realization won’t take forever. Toward the end of the third calendar quarter, the full extent of a global slowdown will be apparent even to the U.S. central bank. The Fed’s response will be to pause their rate hike path either in September (if the data becomes clear by then) or certainly December.
The market will see this coming before the Fed. Expectations should include higher bond prices (based on lower expected yields-to-maturity) and higher gold prices (based on the perception that the Fed has thrown in the towel against inflation). The time to position for this turnaround in gold prices is now.
Comments
Yawn...been saying that a long, long time...but...IT'S RIGGED.
Manipulated pigs DO fly
In this case, it is Rickarded history
In reply to Yawn...been saying that a… by Kreditanstalt
Is that a play on "recorded history" ???
Got to say it just right "Ricarded history"
In reply to In this case, it is… by Arrowflinger
Is there anyone less believable than Jim Retards?
In reply to adf by DownWithYogaPants
Sorry, double entendre is a favorite word play of mine.
In reply to Is there anyone less… by truthseeker47
Peter Schiff
In reply to Is there anyone less… by truthseeker47
The sky is falling!
The sky is falling!
The only way for you to find shelter and save yourself is to subscribe to my news letter.
Hurry!
For a limited time only, the next gazillion people to subscribe will receive, absolutely free, fifty more advertisements from other newsletters I own a piece of and, as an extra bonus, you’ll be put on the never ending email spam list and the customized, just for you, dinner time robot phone calling list so you’ll never miss out on an opportunity to waste your money on the crap I sell.
- Rickards Inc.
In reply to adf by DownWithYogaPants
When "investors" (dupes) open their package in the mail expecting to see a monster box are surprised to see a chord of dynamite connected to a digital timer and colorful wires enter and exiting.
"OH SHIT IT'S A TRAAA"
BOOM!
In reply to Yawn...been saying that a… by Kreditanstalt
Oh no Mr Wizard!
In reply to Yawn...been saying that a… by Kreditanstalt
Rickards, go get your fucking shine box!
Rickards?
Long Term Capital Mismanagement?
I get paid over $90 per hour working from home with 2 kids at home. I never thought I'd be able to do it but my best friend earns over 10k a month doing this and she convinced me to try. The potential with this is endless. Heres what I've been doing,
►►► http://www.todaysfox.com
In reply to Rickards? Long Term Capital … by Arrowflinger
It's all ONE SICK, PATHETIC SPAMMER!!!
•• lisa.roy39 ("I SUCK DICK ON THE INTERNET FOR LAND ROVERS!")
•• Leakanthrophy (PORN for Jesus!)
•• Cryptopithicus Homme (bitcoin spammer - imaginary "friend")
•• Free This (ABOVE, in all his 7th grade glory - JACKASS as new icon!)
•• roea.rita ("I SUCK DICK ON THE INTERNET FOR LAND ROVERS!")
•• Adolfsteinbergovitch ("I TORMENT THE WOMAN WHO SUCKS DICK!")
•• 07564111 ("I PRETEND I DON'T KNOW ANY OF THEM!")
•• MoreSun (whacked, OH SO WHACKED!!)
•• Africoman
•• Sanctificado
•• beemasters
•• PrivetHedge
•• Cheolli
•• bobcatz
dozens and dozens and dozens of banned log-on's -- more than seven years!
....and all the while, the pathetic little SPAMMER sits in his leaky, moldy, smelly single wide in Western New York, surrounded by garbage and dirty clothes, trying to find his dick amidst rolls of fat, talking to his ACTION FIGURES and wondering where his life went.
It's all ONE SICK, PATHETIC LIDDLE SPAMMER!!!
In reply to I get paid over $90 per… by lisa.roy39
Unbelievable - the zero rates were a huge problem, the massive money printing was a YUGE problem. And now the reverse is a YUGE problem, really?
God those doomers really piss me off.
Yes, so let's go hire the Titanic captain Rickards to PLOT our rescue?
Golly Pete, let me rush out and open my Wells Fargo account into which to sweep my rickarded gains!
In reply to Unbelievable - the zero… by boostedhorse
God those doomers really piss me off.
Just wait 'til he finds out that every dollar this market has gone up has cost him $5 in invisible taxes.
In reply to Unbelievable - the zero… by boostedhorse
The statement seems like telling a gravey-illed patient that your health is not optimal.
So what the fuck do you suggest they do Jim? Hyper inflate the the hell out of everything to keep the plates spinning?
You have to admire Rickard's unerring capacity to keep turning up to a (CLEARLY RIGGED)
roulette table armed with more chips ... !?
Not once has he considered turning up with a gun!
Heh, thanks for this tip! Who do you like in the 5th at Saratoga ?
Leadshoes.....wait he drowned in the tank.
In reply to Heh, thanks for this tip!… by Giant Meteor
Can't short Tesla we need to short something else.........
silver
I'm seeing a 15 year wide head and shoulder pattern on the 20 year chart weekly
My price target is $5
You heard me correctly
$5
gold... somewhere in the $500's perhaps
In reply to Can't short Tesla we need to… by hanekhw
lol charting a rigged market for future direction???
In reply to silver I'm seeing a 15 year… by Clock Crasher
That’s about right. In the GFC#1 Gold bottomed at $900. Not to be outdone, in GFC#2, it will go lower. Tick tock.
I like my stack of shiny but not for making payments in USD.
Got liquidity?
In reply to silver I'm seeing a 15 year… by Clock Crasher
Richards just has gold to sell and his wording here shows he is not an honest broker of either gold or facts:
"followed quickly by a full-reversal flip to easing in the form of pauses on rate hikes in September and December."
A pause is not any kind of reversal, much less a full reversal. It's a PAUSE. A full reversal of tightening would require a move back to new easing -- a move from intentionally raising rates to intentionally lowering them!
The answers to these things are simple. Complex explanations bubble up when the simple explanation is not what is wanted. High stock prices created the recovery. Declining stock prices will cause the economy to tank. Hence massive organized support. If it fails, as much as possible losses will be passed on to the overall population. It really is that simple.
http://quillian.net/blog/the-announcement/
Truth is always simple
Lies are confusing
In reply to The answers to these things… by Fantasy Free E…
The Phoenix requires ashes to rise from.Its 2018, and the schedule will be kept,Red Shield insists.
They have already divested their USD holdings, I think they know what they're doing,Rickards not so
much.Watch what they do, not say.
Rickards is a fucking cabbage. He talks in terms of fucking market forces being involved in the price of gold, when everybody knows the precious metals market is rigged, with predictable flash crashes and bullshit algo trading to smash the price.
The fact ETF's distort the market, with almost 90 claims for every real world available ounce, trying to apply economic theory to such a fraudulent system is fucking pointless and Rickards should say so at every opportunity. All FED actions are market manipulation of some sort.
Burn it down.
Au Contrere, the economy IS fundamentally strong. Production and consumption, imports and exports are up. The stock market is stable to up. Real Estate prices are up. Salaries are up. Government spending is up. War and warmongering are booming. Education and healthcare costs are still likely increasing.
What is not up? Based on my perusal of the Wednesday ads, food prices are not up, at least significantly.
The big problem that threatens it all is the debt. Way, way too much debt. For over 200 years, the US went along with manageable debt. If you look at the debt and GDP graph, spending looks like a NASA launch. I agree with you that the economy and some basics aren't bad, and things would be good if the debt to GDP numbers were "normal". QE has done a lot of damage, and capital is being eaten. How to fix?
In reply to Au Contrere, the economy IS… by Grandad Grumps
Maybe the Fed realizes that continuing to expand indebtedness is not a wise decision.
Signs have been pointing for some time. As long as the rigged markets work, no slowdown. So you don't trust in solid business anymore, because organic growth is nil. What you trust in now is sleight of hand in the markets. How comfortable are you in trusting people you can't trust is the question.
This "CIA-Expert" has been saying shit like this for a decade...he's a fucking CONman and a mediocre book salesman at best.
Ignore at all costs.