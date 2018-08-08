Ruble Tumbles, Russian CDS Jump After Full Text Of "Crushing Sanctions" Bill Leaks

Add Russia to the list of emerging market nations in turmoil.
The ruble tumbled, sliding to the lowest level since November 2016, Russian CDS blew out and Russian stock and bond markets plunged after Russian Kommersant newspaper published the full text of the US bill which seeks to impose "crushing sanctions" on Moscow for election meddling.
The ruble dropped more than 2%, sliding as low as 65 per dollar, and breaking out of a range it’s traded in since April, after traders had a chance to read the full text of the sanctions draft introduced last week by a bipartisan group of legislators.
The liquidation panic set in after it was revealed that the bill includes proposals to sanction new sovereign debt and banking transactions, effectively a repeat of the US sanctions imposed on Russia in 2014 following the Ukraine coup, which sent the Ruble plunging from the mid-30s to below 70 in the span of a few months.
"The Kommersant publication was the straw that broke the camel’s back," said Nordea Bank analyst Denis Davydov. “It’s important to be able to read and assess the actual bill."
As Bloomberg notes, traders are particularly concerned by a clause that calls for prohibiting "all transactions in all property and interests in property" of some of the country’s largest lenders. The listed banks, Sberbank, VTB Bank, Gazprombank, Promsvyazbank, Rosselkhozbank and Vnesheconombank all saw their stocks tumble in response.
The draft also includes Bank of Moscow, which was merged into VTB in 2016, while Vnesheconombank is listed twice in the text, without explanation.
While the yield on Russian 10-year government bonds jumped 16bps to 8.04%, the highest level in more than a year, Russian CDS saw the biggest pain, blowing out from below 140bps to as high as 150bps in intraday trading, a two month high.
Stocks were not spared either with the benchmark Russian stock index sliding 0.8%.
For now, no immediate action will follow with Congress on summer recess in September, "leaving room for more market jitters through the end of the month."
The silver lining: with President Trump calling for closer ties with Russia, and the U.S. Treasury warning earlier this year against sanctioning the sovereign debt market, Bloomberg's Benjamin Dow notes that "a lot of stars will have to align for these scenarios to play out and actually lead to sanctions -- and this reality can give Russian assets relief once traders get beyond the knee-jerk fear."
Comments
#(((winning)))
Depends. Sounds to me more like Congressional/ Deep State stupidity. Has there ever been evidence produced that Russia meddled in Murica's elections other than some Social Media trolls. And if Social Media trolling did influence an election what does that say about the Murican voter.
In reply to #(((winning))) by Squid Viscous
Right on. Neocons want war and war they will get.
In reply to Depends. Sounds to me more… by Ghost of PartysOver
Cant Trump veto this?
In reply to Right on. Neocons want war… by Truther
I await sanctions on Mexico for sending tens of millions to destabilize America and interfering with its elections.
In reply to Cant Trump veto this? by TahoeBilly2012
Let's get this straight for the record. When we say "neocons" that means everyone in D.C because this is practically unanimous.
Bring about closer ties with Russia by deliberately and maliciously harming them? Got it.
In reply to Right on. Neocons want war… by Truther
McStain and Lindsey may ring the bell..
In reply to Let's get this straight for… by chunga
They suck and it's fun to blame them but where is the opposition?
In reply to McStain and Lindsey may ring… by Truther
Fundamental question. Can anyone point me to a description of what the Russians did exactly? They had a 13 person troll farm for social media is all I am aware of.
Serious question.
In reply to Right on. Neocons want war… by Truther
The Russians did "nothing". That lie has been thoroughly debunked and declared to be nonsense. Yet this bullshit excuse lives on as a reason to further agitate Russia. It's the warmongers of the world just continuing to do their evil best to destroy the world as we know it... nothing less. They offer absolutely nothing to humanity except pain and destruction. BANKERS.
In reply to Fundamental question. Can… by gatorengineer
President Donald Fucking Trump
In reply to Fundamental question. Can… by gatorengineer
We don't need no stinking facts,we have WWIII to start(or should I say go hot).
The Sitzkrieg is over(4years) time for the main event.
In reply to Fundamental question. Can… by gatorengineer
Israel, Mexico get a pass I guess.
In reply to Depends. Sounds to me more… by Ghost of PartysOver
Thats exactly what I think. Ive made that point to the handful of lefties I know; if Russia stole the election by tweeting and facebooking than your whole electorate are borderline retards.
In reply to Depends. Sounds to me more… by Ghost of PartysOver
Agree totally. If I am reading Trump correctly (???) he won't sign the bill even if it gets through congress; which I doubt. The US will need a good relationship with Russia as the collapse in the EM deepens. But the DS is now in frantic mode! If relations with Russia improve they loss much of the justification for their $700 billion a year war spending policy, which the US will not be able to afford for much longer, anyhow. Let's hope this insanity dies on the floor of the Senate.
In reply to Depends. Sounds to me more… by Ghost of PartysOver
Who the fuck would want a "Ruble" anyway?
In reply to #(((winning))) by Squid Viscous
Go to a remote part of the world - real "Heart of Darkness" place like central Africa far from roads and infrastructure - and hike along until you find a small clearing in the middle of nowhere with a kiosk probably operated by some Indian or Lebanese guy.
Offer to buy something with a Ruble. Or a Yuan, a Peso, a Lira, or even the local currency. Then offer a Dollar.
See what happens.
In reply to Who the fuck would want a … by PitBullsRule
My guess would be they would try to sell you bushmeat and then attempt to rob you
In reply to Go to a remote part of the… by Ecclesia Militans
All you guys have is oil, you don't produce anything else of value. If you made something useful that sold on the world market, maybe somebody would want some fucking "Rubles". I've never seen a fucking "ruble" in my life, and I've seen a lot of valuable things, nobody in my whole life has asked me to trade for a "ruble".
Seriously, what the fuck is wrong with you Russians? Why don't you get a clue and become a normal country that acts like human beings? Then maybe somebody will want your fucking "Rubles".
In reply to #(((winning))) by Squid Viscous
The best indictment of the US - any bad idea that is "bi-partisan"..............
Emerging Market Massacre - China‘s Yuan Argentine peso Turkish Lira Iran Rial ....and now Ruble... Financial conditions are tightening
It so terrible EEM is down 0.25% today. Oh the humanity....
In reply to Emerging Market Massacre -… by davatankool
Oh the humanity....
Yep, we can only hope the Deep State goes the way of the Hindenburg. But then again most peeps here probably do not know what I am referring to.
In reply to It so terrible EEM is down 0… by gatorengineer
nothing changes until the FED is killed off and buried
you hear that Trump ?
you hear that Q, if you are the real deal?
US imperialism. Russia should be working day and night, in conjunction with other responsible economies, to de-dollarize.
Sold all their treasuries, it's a start
In reply to US imperialism. Russia… by Kreditanstalt
Instead they work day and night on being more corrupt.
And you wonder why Russian fuckers are always drunk!
In reply to US imperialism. Russia… by Kreditanstalt
Fake news. There are less drunkards in Russia than in America. Way less.
In reply to Instead they work day and… by PitBullsRule
I am sure the real estate loan part was added by the Democrats...because I think Trump has a loan or two
You want to put the Putin folks out of business? Pull the
access to the Fed wire....They would be dead.
US you are such a fucking joke with your stupid president
True comrade, but at least we can laugh and make jokes about it.
In reply to US you are such a fucking… by Emptypockets
Self Sufficient Countries, not an Entirely Bad Concept.
Uh oh their currency is going down, I guess that means in the future it will go up.
It's not a bad thing when a country's currency goes to rock bottom, because when it's at bottom it can only go up. And in fact it looks most attractive at rock bottom.
Putin's scratching down there.