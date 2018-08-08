Trump Hits Putin With New Sanctions Over Skripal Nerve Gas Attack

by Tyler Durden
Wed, 08/08/2018 - 15:38

Trump must be getting really nervous about what Special Counsel Robert Mueller is about to announce, because on the same day that Russian assets plunged after the text of the proposed "crushing sanctions" contemplated by the Senate was leaked, sending the ruble, Russian stocks and bond plunging, moments ago the Trump administration announced it was hitting Russia with new sanctions punishing Putin's government for the March 4 nerve-agent attack on former double agent Sergei Skripal and his daughter in the U.K.

While Skripal and his daughter survived the attack attributed to the Russian nerve agent Novichok, a British woman died and her companion became gravely ill after coming in contact with the substance just miles from the site of the March attack.

The State Department said in a statement that under the 1991 Chemical and Biological Weapons Control and Warfare Elimination Act, Russia was found to have "used chemical or biological weapons in violation of international law or had used lethal chemical or biological weapons against its own nationals."

No public evidence confirming Russia's involvement has yet been released, and instead UK and US authorities hope the public will accept the conclusion on faith alone.

As a result, Secretary of State Mike Pompeo signed off on a determination that Russia violated international law by poisoning Sergei Skripal and his daughter in March. Although the U.S. joined European countries in publicly blaming Moscow within days of the attack, the Trump's administration had never issued the formal determination that triggers automatic sanctions under a decades-old U.S. law on chemical weapons.

This was the second US response to the alleged Russian nerve-gas attack: in March, the US expelled 60 Russian diplomats as part of a joint response with allies to the novichok attack. Russia responded by ordering an equal number of US envoys to leave.

The State Department said the sanctions are expected to take effect around August 22 but didn’t immediately say what they would entail. According to separate press reports, the sanctions would come in two tranches:

  • the first tranche of sanctions would ban licenses for export of sensitive national security goods to Russia.
  • the second tranche could then downgrade diplomatic relations, suspend Aeroflot's ability to fly to the US and to cut nearly all exports and imports.

The ruble extended its decline on the news, plunging over 3.3% on the day.

As NBC adds, "the decision could bolster President Donald Trump's claim that despite the noise of the Mueller probe that he calls a "witch hunt," his administration has been tough on Moscow in practice and has hit hard when needed."

Actually, scratch the "could": by greenlighting the new sanctions, Trump hopes to endear himself to either Mueller, or the US public, as the US president who has launched wave after wave of crippling Russian sanctions, thereby demonstrating his innocence.

One almost wonders if Trump did not warn Putin about precisely this in the letter he delivered to the Russian president through Rand Paul.

Tags
War Conflict
Politics
Airlines - NEC

Comments

Vote up!
 19
Vote down!
 0
hedgeless_horseman bloostar Wed, 08/08/2018 - 15:40 Permalink

 

No public evidence confirming Russia's involvement has yet been released, and instead UK and US authorities hope the public will accept the conclusion on faith alone.

Reminds me of another nation that used fake Russian aggression as a pretext for war...

"What happened here was the gradual habituation of the people, little by little, to being governed by surprise; to receiving decisions deliberated in secret; to believing that the situation was so complicated that the government had to act on information which the people could not understand, or so dangerous that, even if the people could not understand it, it could not be released because of national security. And their sense of identification with Hitler, their trust in him, made it easier to widen this gap and reassured those who would otherwise have worried about it.

"This separation of government from people, this widening of the gap, took place so gradually and so insensibly, each step disguised (perhaps not even intentionally) as a temporary emergency measure or associated with true patriotic allegiance or with real social purposes. And all the crises and reforms (real reforms, too) so occupied the people that they did not see the slow motion underneath, of the whole process of government growing remoter and remoter.

https://www.press.uchicago.edu/Misc/Chicago/511928.html

Vote up!
 8
Vote down!
 0
bismillah lock-stick Wed, 08/08/2018 - 15:58 Permalink

There is no evidence for any of these fake anti-Russian allegations.

i don’t believe anything the US government says, except sometimes the weather reports. 

And the weather reporting is wrong 75% of the time.

The US government’s Russia reports are wrong 100% of the time. 

 

Vote up!
 1
Vote down!
 0
not dead yet 666D Chess Wed, 08/08/2018 - 16:29 Permalink

Jim has been claiming for months that peace is about to break out all over the planet. Seems it's been delayed for the next hundred or so years. It's best to plan ahead. Now is the time to stock up on those sticks and stones to fight the next war as the survivors of the current rush to peace emerge from their bomb proof bunkers into a radiated wasteland.

Vote up!
 5
Vote down!
 3
Omen IV bloostar Wed, 08/08/2018 - 15:46 Permalink

I agree - too many countries with phony attack claims by US / UK

 

we are seeing the end game in motion - no chemical attacks in the UK by Russia / no fault of Russia - MH-17 / no Assad chemical attack’s / US coup de etat in Turkey / fake US - Iran claims / Iraq elected guy the US can’t control / Tailiban canceling out US puppet government / Pakistan moved out of US control 

they are are going to launch the ultimate false flag soon - too many Trump guys getting elected 

 

 

Vote up!
 12
Vote down!
 0
Winston Churchill bloostar Wed, 08/08/2018 - 15:47 Permalink

I think the vaunted 17 "intelligence' agencies must have fallen over the plans and timetable, and

the deep state is trying to force mistakes by a premature implementation.Seeing as how they missed

the strategic geopolitical implications of the Sino Russian energy pipelines,they are two  years too late.

We live in interesting times,we may survive them,or we may not.

Vote up!
 1
Vote down!
 3
Not Too Important bloostar Wed, 08/08/2018 - 15:56 Permalink

People ask how painful domestically it would be if Trump does impose his massive sanctions against everyone we have a trade imbalance with. The general theory is that it would be painful for awhile, eventually coming out of it as America retools to provide for domestic consumption.

Now flip this around. How painful would it be globally if America was to stop being the largest consumer nation on the planet? If the US currency became worthless? Any country preparing for something like this now will be in better shape than a country that doesn't prepare and gets caught holding worthless dollars down the line, or if their currency is pegged to a worthless US dollar. Yes, there will be tremendous pain for any country preparing for this now, but it pales in comparison to the pain a country will feel if they're left holding an empty US dollar bag.

Also, by isolating foreign countries under 'crippling' sanctions, it becomes less necessary for the Communist-Satanist Neo-cons to wage nuclear war with them. They are already 'suffering'.

As the US declines into widespread radsickness, Trump may be doing these other countries a massive favor, forcing them to take their medicine now rather than later.

Just a thought.

 