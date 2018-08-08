Watch: Iraq War Whistleblower - Banned From Twitter - Tells His Story

Authored by Mike Krieger via Liberty Blitzkrieg,
During my time in Iraq working for the State Department, a time that I initially was a red, white and blue government official, I frequently lied to the media. I lied to them about how things were going, I lied to them about how successful we were.
My colleagues and I were contemptuous of them, most of the people we talked to in the media didn’t know enough to ask important questions, most of them didn’t care enough to ask questions and simply jotted down whatever we told them, and it was just remarkably easy to fool them. It’s almost as if they wanted to play along with us.
At one point I described it as they weren’t looking for “the story,” just “a story.” I made some remarks about how many of them were more concerned about looking good in their stand-ups, getting their makeup on straight than looking for details or questioning the lies that the government put forward.
– Peter Van Buren, Iraq War Whistleblower, banned from Twitter a few days ago
The above quote is from an extraordinary discussion between Daniel McAdams, Scott Horton and Peter Van Buren that occurred yesterday.
Stop whatever you’re doing right now and watch this, it’s that important.
Let’s now get right into why this is so incredibly problematic. Mr. Van Buren claims that he was deleted from Twitter after making a mainstream journalist named Jonathan Katz uncomfortable with what was an obvious joke that no honest person would ever take as a real threat of violence.
August 8, 2018
Van Buren wrote “I hope a MAGA guy eats your face,” which apparently led Katz to complain to the Twitter authorities. Shortly afterwards, Van Buren was disappeared from Twitter.
Here’s where what Twitter did becomes extremely problematic. When the company, or its secret algorithms, banned Van Buren it sent all his tweets down the memory hole. Thus, we can’t go back and look at the history of everything that happened in this specific incident, nor can we review his history of tweets. He just gets vanished with no recourse for writing something pretty innocuous in the grand scheme of things.
If Twitter’s going to disappear someone from the platform it should do two things. First, offer that person a detailed account of why they were banned and let them appeal the decision. Second, simply because a person can’t tweet going forward, that person’s history of tweets should be left up for posterity and history’s sake, provided the person who composed the tweets wants to keep them up. This Orwellian vanishing of years and years of compliant tweets and valuable information is unethical and indefensible.
I’ve been an active user and major proponent of Twitter since 2012, but Jack Dorsey and company are flirting with disaster if they keep this up. If what Daniel McAdams says is true and he was temporarily suspended for a retweet, something is seriously broken at the platform.
Although I ultimately hope Twitter can get back on track, the problems faced by using centralized platforms in which humans are relied upon to make arbitrary decisions on who gets to speak and who doesn’t based on their whims, biases and emotions needs to be addressed. A platform needs to be just that, a platform.
This gets to one of the main reasons I’ve been and remain such a ardent supporter of Bitcoin. The principles of decentralization, open source code and censorship resistant peer-to-peer interaction is applicable to human society on multiple levels. Not just when it comes to money, but it’s also instrumental when it comes to protecting free speech and creating a genuine digital “public square.”
If you liked this article and enjoy my work, consider becoming a monthly Patron, or visit the Support Page to show your appreciation for independent content creators.
Van Buren is to be commended. Peter has the right to speak and be heard.
All of this pretentiousness by the online PTB are only serving to speed their own demise. Sometimes Nature's erosion works over decades as the flowing of a brook. Sometimes it comes in the crashing wave of a tsunami. I believe the latter is what we are about to witness with the downfall of the MSM.
At who's command did he lie....?
In reply to Santa's a bad guy. by J S Bach
I thought this war was because they hated us for our freedoms. That’s what Georgie said
In reply to At who's command did he lie… by Stan522
Terms of use peeps. Twitter owes no one anything. No history, no explanation of getting hit with the ban stick, nothing.
In reply to I thought this war was… by peopledontwanttruth
In that case it won't mind being broken up by the antitrust folks as a monopoly.
In reply to Terms of use peeps. Twitter… by Ecclesia Militans
The Iraq war was based on the lie that Saddam Hussein had some connection with al-qaeda... NOT THE SAUDIS.. but Saddam Hussein (who regularly imprisoned and flayed al-qaeda terrorists).
Then this guy is telling us that after they lied to start the war..... they continued lying during the war. Yes, err thanks for the info. Surely they told the truth after the war... Maybe some fucker will take to twitter debunk my "surely truth was told after lies during the war, after lies to start the war" theory.
Fucking useless information.
In reply to In that case it won't mind… by land_of_the_few
You forgot yellow cake...and the time before that babies thrown from incubators...this world is so full of lies....
In reply to The Iraq war was based on… by Scar Bro
Does anyone actually use twitter besides celebs, politicians, internet personalities, and orgs?
At least, Ive never used it, and my FB is used by my wife (how confusing that must be for the algos).
In reply to You forgot yellow cake...and… by AlphaSeraph
I have multiple accounts on Twitter for my business, it's great because you can filter all the "social media" garbage and receive a feed strictly based on subject. For example, one of my accounts is UAV/drone industry based, so all the content I receive deals with that industry only.
It's all how you set it up. If someone decides to whine about Trump or complain about some sports team, they get blocked and I never see their garbage again.
Though the twats at Twitter do try to suck you in to the social media world by adding trending hashtags to your screen, but they are easily avoided.
In reply to Does anyone actually use… by inhibi
This whole Alexa listening and social media banning had me think of the scene from The Fifth Element where Bruce Willis keeps getting demerits for swearing (or so.ething like that I haven't seen it in a while).
In reply to You forgot yellow cake...and… by AlphaSeraph
In reply to I thought this war was… by peopledontwanttruth
In reply to DAHHH by Free This
Stop using the platforms. That is the only thing these people will understand.
Yes. One can organize their contacts into groups and send bulk emails. Twitter/Facebook are a convenience, not a necessity.
Though I won't be able to show off pictures of my wife's voluptuous figure as easily, I'm ok with that.
In reply to Stop using the platforms… by Pollygotacracker
one word. BOYCOTT. It works.
In reply to Stop using the platforms… by Pollygotacracker
War is BIG BUSINESS !!!!
The purveyors spend $$$ on lies and influence not advertising.
In reply to War is BIG BUSINESS !!!! The… by JRobby
Bush 43 - "That man tried to kill my daddy!"
That is all we need to know.
The new Techno Stasi.
Need anything else be said!
https://www.youtube.com/watch?time_continue=2&v=ltP2t9nq9fI
https://www.ae911truth.org/
"This gets to one of the main reasons I’ve been and remain such a ardent supporter of Bitcoin. The principles of decentralization, open source code and censorship resistant peer-to-peer interaction is applicable to human society on multiple levels. Not just when it comes to money, but it’s also instrumental when it comes to protecting free speech and creating a genuine digital “public square.”...
Don't understand why you had to ruin this by mentioning the NSA/U.S. Treasury project going on 22 years (http://groups.csail.mit.edu/mac/classes/6.805/articles/money/nsamint/ns…)?...
All designed to pay for what couldn't be paid for with honest money and a "store of value" after 9/11/2001 (https://msutoday.msu.edu/news/2017/msu-scholars-find-21-trillion-in-una…)!!!
In reply to Need anything else be said!… by Son of Captain Nemo
He was blocked because he was an agent of Eastasia.
Are you sure it wasn't Eurasia?
In reply to He was blocked because he… by spanish inquisition
In reply to Are you sure it wasn't… by Jtrillian
If you're in any way a dissident or Deep State Enemy, best to choose your words carefully and seriously if you want a platform to tell your story. Use some other forum for "jokes" or they will use loose words as a pretext to ban. These creeps may still ban you but it will be for exposing and excoriating the Predator Class, not for casual insinuations of violence or unsupportable conspiracy theories the way Jones did with his Sandy Hook claims or actors and fake deaths.
That's just how it is. In any case we need alternative social media platforms ... there are enough operations with the cash flow to build out new social media and search engines... better this than whining incessantly about FB, Twitter, YouTube censorship.
If Jones used his cash flow for these purposes with others instead of on lawyters he'd be in much better shape.
If Twitter and Facebook keep kicking people off their sites, it's the beginning of a nice little army
mike, the concept of btc was decentralized but did not turn out that way, when everybody has to verify a single transaction, the scalability was flawed from beginning.
the next version is a decentralizedWeb pushed by projects like metacurrency/holochain (which predates bitcoin development) and mozilla (firefox).
Holochain and mozilla have partnered together and implemented into the dweb design the actual theory so you would have your own twitter running across the dweb without censorship and gov/corp control of data.
If you want to try it out TODAY and create a page or clone the twitter project; its compatible with javascript, css and html.
The folks running twatter should be stoned to death. Folks using twatter should be stoned to death. See, no prejudice!
Steemit.com Minds.com here we come! I think Zerohedge should start an open source social media platform. You already have the eyeballs. And, you can get rid of all those pesky ads. They are like flies in the coffee. Good idea no?
How is this person an official "whistle blower?"
These social media platforms are convenient but highly overrated....People like this need to archive their work and realize not long ago a blog would suffice...There isn’t some vast audience for this stuff, so to get something to stick it has to be more then tweets and videos...think outside the box you are allowing these companies to happily put you in...
Peter Thiel could fund an alternative platform to finesse Twitter, Facebook, and the entire social media complex.
I think to contact Thiel is a good idea. Bring those with money and decency to the rescue. But Zerohedge has the entire Alt Right which is to say the good guys that are for the most part true humanitarians--beings that make crucial decisions that lead to the unfolding of the personality such that society at large is strengthened enough; that a greater clearing in the expanse of silence is realized, and so on--; and so let be written that the fight club shall bring upon this earth the battle for existence in the face of defeat. Let all peoples rejoice; the end is nigh and out of the rapture normalcy shall prevail. I'm tired now.
In reply to Peter Thiel could fund an… by bh2
Should be fairly self-evident by now who gives the marching orders to the SMC (Social Media Complex). Like the German journalist said years ago - an article posted right here in fact, ['we get our orders from the CIA'...]
