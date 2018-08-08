Authored by Michael Lebowitz via RealInvestmentAdvice.com,
“At the end fiat money returns to its inner value - zero.” – Voltaire
“Within our mandate, the ECB is ready to do whatever it takes to preserve the euro. And believe me, it will be enough.” – Mario Draghi July 26, 2012
On July 26, 2012, European Central Bank (ECB) President Mario Draghi essentially guaranteed the ECB would not allow the markets to cripple the Euro region. This shot across the bow finally remedied the instability caused by the sovereign debt crisis. The markets quickly reversed the damaging trends and uncertainty that had plagued the Euro-zone for months.
Draghi’s statement essentially boiled down to a promise that the ECB would print unlimited amounts of money to stop the “harmful” will of investors.
Fiat currency, be it dollars, euros, yen, or any other major currency today, are backed by confidence in the government, its ability to tax and the status of its economy. Importantly, however, it is also largely based on the trust and confidence in the central bank that issues those notes. If Draghi did not have the market’s trust and confidence, his statement would have been ignored, and there is no telling what might have happened to Greece or the Euro for that matter.
In September 2016, the Bank of Japan (BOJ) introduced Quantitative and Qualitative Easing (QQE) with Yield Curve Control. The new policy framework aimed to strengthen the effects of monetary easing by controlling short-term and long-term interest rates through market operations. The announcement also introduced an “inflation overshooting commitment” with the BOJ committed to expanding the monetary base until the year-over-year inflation rate “exceeds and remains above the 2 percent target in a stable manner.” Essentially, the BOJ pulled a “Draghi” and promised to do “whatever it takes” to ensure interest rates did not rise more than they wanted.
Recently, the BOJ amended the 2016 statement because bond investors were increasingly testing the central bank’s resolve. We are not claiming this just yet, but if the BOJ is losing the trust and confidence of investors, they could be the first domino in a long line that will change the markets drastically. While this discussion is certainly early, the situation bears close attention.
JAPAN
Before discussing the BOJ’s recent actions, consider the following, which demonstrates the aggressive use of monetary policy by the BOJ:
-
The BOJ cut their equivalent of the Fed Funds rate to zero in 1999 and, excluding a few minor variations, it has stayed at or below zero since then.
-
The BOJ buys and owns Japanese Treasury bonds (JGB’s), ETF’s and REITs.
-
The BOJ owns 48% of outstanding Japanese Government Bonds (JGBs)
-
The BOJ is a top-ten shareholder in over 40% of Japan’s listed companies.
-
The BOJ owns nearly 80% of domestic ETF’s.
-
The BOJ’s balance sheet is over 110% of Japan’s GDP, dwarfing the Fed (21%) and the ECB (24%).
Throughout the summer of 2016, rapidly rising interest rates became a concern for the BOJ. We say that tongue in cheek as ten-year JGB yields only rose about 0.30% over a few months and were still negative. A continuation of that trend was clearly a threat to the BOJ and, in September that year, they took decisive action to stop the assent of yields.
As discussed in the opening statement, QQE with yield control and the new inflation overshooting commitment would provide the BOJ with unlimited abilities to fight rising rates. Included with that policy modification was a limit or cap on ten-year yields at 0.10%. If that yield level were breached, they would throw the proverbial kitchen sink at the market to fight it. The graph below shows ten-year JGB yields and the effectiveness of the cap (red line).
In late July 2018, yields on ten-year JGB’s breached 0.10% on four different days. The BOJ, as they did in 2016 when rates rose, took this threat seriously. On July 31st, they amended their 2016 pronouncement to allow more flexibility in yield levels, leaving the direction of rates more in the hands of the market. This action has been clarified to mean they will increase their cap on ten-year JGB yields to 0.20%. The graph below charts the daily highs since July 1st, to better highlight the yield versus the 0.10% cap.
The BOJ owns an overwhelming majority of Japanese stocks and government bonds. Their control is significantly greater when you consider their ownership of the true float of the securities. This is incredibly important to grasp as the BOJ is quickly reaching the limit on how many more of those assets it can buy.
That is not to say that they don’t have options once they buy all the bonds and stocks the capital markets have to offer. The options become more extreme and, quite frankly, much more consequential. For example, they could take the route of the Swiss Central Bank and buy foreign stocks. They could also print money and give it directly to citizens, aka helicopter money. Both options have grave implications for their currency and greatly increase the odds of meaningful instabilities like hyperinflation.
The BOJ’s rationale for allowing greater flexibility is to address “uncertainties” related to the anticipated consumption tax hike in 2019. In our opinion, the flexibility is the BOJ’s way of whispering “Uncle”. They know they are limited in their ability to further manipulate interest rates and stock prices and do not want to tip their hand to the market. Again, if the market senses the BOJ’s tool box is empty, trust and confidence could fade quickly.
Some may say this is a first step in the BOJ taking their foot off the monetary gas pedal, and if so, we welcome and applaud such action. What seems more likely is that the market has finally sensed the BOJ’s Achilles Heel.
Summary
Public trust and confidence is the single most important asset a central banker can possess. Without these, they are printing worthless currency and have little to no power.
Shorting Japanese bonds has been called the “widow makers trade” as one must have incredible patience and plenty of time to outlast the BOJ’s will. Thus far, anyone that has fought the BOJ has lost, hence the nickname. Japan’s problems have been brewing for decades, and despite recent signs that the BOJ is running out of weapons, we would remain reluctant to fight them.
Of greater concern to us is the macro picture that is emerging in Japan. If investors are starting to question the on-going ability of the BOJ to manage rates, it is not unreasonable to think that other central banks could be at risk. While this story will continue to play out over a long time frame, markets seem content to ignore the growing problem. Our concern is that, if you are not prepared to act when the market unexpectedly awakens, you will be the victim of the reversal of years of interest rate price controls and asset price manipulation.
Keep in mind; you can’t buy homeowners insurance once the house is on fire.
Gold bitchezzz?
How much longer before BOJ owns EVERYTHING? And what does that say about fiat currency that a CB can print it from thin air and "Nationalize" every single asset in a country? Shouldn't that be causing some concern??
In reply to Gold bitchezzz? by hedgeless_horseman
Japan should have hyper-inflated a long time ago. The fact that it hasn't makes a strong case for central bank collusion and Forex manipulation in order to artificially prop up the Yen.
Fiat is done. Massive central banking devaluations, asset purchases, and insane amounts of debt have sealed it's fate. It doesn't happen overnight but when it does happen, it will gain traction very quickly.
What do you think happens next?
In reply to How much longer before BOJ… by philipat
Yes. this time bankers, financiers, and their bought-and-paid-for governments have been colluding globally.
In reply to Japan should have hyper… by Jtrillian
It "cost" zero to print (Yen). The thing you bought with it is then "worth" zero. It's just a matter of time. Sadly, every fiat currency is in the same boat.
In reply to Japan should have hyper… by Jtrillian
Management and collusion are not the same thing. Who is being colluded against if this is what you mean?
If any developed state has the skill, intelligence, and means it will not simply allow itself to collapse.
If anyone really cares the Yen will be withdrawn and replaced by the New Yen (NY). All previous currencies in the USA since before independence have all been withdrawn or cancelled many times.
You are still alive, right? 328M people in the USA are still here. All of the EU related currencies were withdrawn. 500+ M people live there.
If it were possible to eliminate coins entirely much of the problem would subside perceptually.
In reply to Japan should have hyper… by Jtrillian
Well, it should, yet here we are...
Yes, eventually the physical limitations (availability of physical resources and consumable calories) will catch up with all this useless paper/digit pushing, but it is in fact a large complex global system. Could be a while. In the meantime...
"Full Faith and Credit"
same as it ever was!
In reply to How much longer before BOJ… by philipat
Yes, but again, so long as "They" control the vast majority of all "trading" in the "markets", why will it change until "they" decide to pull the plug, for their own reasons?
In reply to Well, it should, here we are… by LawsofPhysics
Scarcity. Eventually, no matter how much you print, the producer simply cannot deliver.
In reply to Yes, but again, so long as … by philipat
Imagine there is a total collapse including total collapse of national defense, limitless violence, and hyperinflation. This is Germany 1945- a new DM (German Mark) was issued after the shooting died down then 20+ years ago the DM was withdrawn and the Euro issued.
Even if the US went to 100% inflation a *new dollar* would be issued at a -100 value- then drop to 99 the first year, 98, 97 and so forth in subsequent years.
In reply to Yes, but again, so long as … by philipat
There are many elements to your question and #1 is that Japan is an authoritarian state by design with all of the homogenous citizenry processed accordingly so it is possible to operate in fashions unacceptable in other countries. MOST countries have stronger authoritarian roots than the USA.
As far as "nationalization" goes modern Japan has always had tight elite integration so as long as the BOJ is a largely passive investor seeking income from large corporations through interest and dividends it is possible.
The real threat comes from politicians trying to compel some company to undertake operations that are uneconomic. They want to maintain a parallel structure of management.
This way the Japanese Government has access to all the finance it requires and the money supply is maintained.
In reply to How much longer before BOJ… by philipat
Well, yes I hear you and the Zaibatsu and Yakusa system in Japan, with racially pure "worker ants" integrated into an unquestioning system, that does give BOJ something of an "advantage" over others!! That said, "Neoliberal economics" is supposed to be of universal application as clearly practiced between Global CB;s at least? But actually, when you look at the "system" in the West these days, is it actually fundamentally much different except that the Globalists have been able to break down social constraints more easily than in a racially homogenous Japan?
Incidentally, it makes a pleasant change these days on ZH to have a reasonable conversation without all the trolls?
In reply to There are many elements to… by Balance-Sheet
Fuck paper Gold!
Cryptos: BTC, ETH ....are the way ..... homo....!
So, digital paper Gold?
In reply to Fuck paper Gold! Cryptos:… by JibjeResearch
No law against holding both gold and crypto...yet.
hedgeless_horseman's E-Z Internet Guide On How To Actually Buy Gold, and Not Just Talk About It, Bitchezzz!!!!
hedgeless_horseman's E-Z Internet Guide To Safely Buying and Then Conveniently Losing Bitcoin in a Tragic Boating Accident
In reply to So, digital paper Gold? by philipat
Always watch Japan- they are the future. They have already gone bigger and further with the Great Debt Experiment than any other nation. They will be the first to fall. And when they do it will be like a bunch of out of shape 300 lb. mountain climbers all tied to each other going up the mountain. They'll pull the rest down with them.
I agree. Which unfortunately means the US/FED can continue with what they do for a long time. I never thought Japan could get away with such extremes for so long, but it has.
In reply to Always watch Japan- they are… by NoDebt
The thing is that the CB's and the TBTF/AlgoHFT's now control over 80% of all "market" activity, probably more if the ESF is factored in. So, unless the word comes down from the top, it probably isn't going to change because Joe Schmoe sells 100 shares?
Japan has almost 300% Debt/GDP (The US probably has more if the "off balance sheet" items are recognized) in comparison to, say Russia, which has less than 12% and substantial Gold reserves yet its currency is "under pressure". Excuse me for thinking that something is badly wrong here..
In reply to I agree. Which… by poland spring
"This is incredibly important to grasp as the BOJ is quickly reaching the limit on how many more of those assets it can buy."
What is meaning of "limits" you speak of?
We know of no such word at BOJ. We call Fed, and ECB. They also never hear of such thing! We think is "fake news".
I set that pic of Kuroda as my desktop background.
The BOJ is the world’s financial whipping boy.
When a stronger government needs cash, the BOJ creates money to buy the bonds.
Maybe some day the Japanese people will rebel against the policy, but I doubt it. The master of the 1980s universe are whipped puppies now.
It's all Kuroded.
The article overlooks the role of trade surpluses.
Japan generally runs trade surpluses, and sometimes large ones.
The EUR-zone as a whole runs trade surpluses, which is why Draghi got away with his statements.
If you want to find weaknesses, remember that Japan is a single country with a very cohesive society.
OTOH, the Euro-zone is made up of many different countries, backstopped by Germany, _only as long as Germany has the political will to do so_.
That German solidarity, undoubted for many years, is cracking (see rise of AfD).
To me, the short is not JPY-government bonds, it is EUR-bonds guaranteed by, say, Italy.
Watson
BOJ REAL problems are: Japanese love dolls & YOUNG SLAVES!
giving money to the general public is always the last thing they think of. giving money to the maggots is always the first thing they think of. funny that.
The money was all appropriated for the top in the hopes that it would trickle down to the needy. Mr. Hoover didn’t know that money trickled up. Give it to the people at the bottom and the people at the top will have it before night, anyhow. But it will at least have passed through the poor fellow's hands. WILL ROGERS
Haha, it's a hell of a thing when debt is backed by nuclear weapons isn't it? Lol, you can't just have a debt jubilee, or you'll get nuked. These people who keep talking about debt jubilees don't comprehend, a debt jubilee means mushroom clouds. Most things people don't comprehend, well, because they're merely monkeys.
"This is incredibly important to grasp as the BOJ is quickly reaching the limit on how many more of those assets it can buy."
Since when does any central bank have a limit? Their only limit is the number of trees on Earth to turn into paper!
Trust in fiat currency is nothing more than simple faith that the currency is a real derivative of value that stems from the power of government. Everything is as much faith as any religion is just faith. BOJ is just continuously doubling down on its policy bet that is continuously going wrong. If it were going right, then doubling down would stop. The value of all the assets BOJ has bought are determined by marginal buyers and sellers. As the number of assets declines, BOJ hopes the reduction in supply will buoy asset prices. And when BOJ owns everything, there will be no market for the asset and the market will move on to another asset. HOWEVER, with only one holder of any specific class of assets, there will be only one owner: BOJ. So what is left to keep the cash flow coming? How will BOJ manage all those entities it owns? I suspect that in the case of BOJ, we are caught up in the Kabuki Theater; watching a magic trick. The show will not end until people lose interest. Then what?