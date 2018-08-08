WTI Drops Back Below $68 After Big Gasoline Build, Small Crude Draw

WTI has tumbled this morning (back below $68) as Bloomberg Intelligence Senior Energy Analyst Vince Piazzanotes that optimism for crude oil has softened from previous highs this summer. Elevated U.S. production, concerns about tariffs slowing global economic growth and rising world oil output have weakened sentiment. Renewed U.S. sanctions on Iran partially offset the bearishness.
API
-
Crude -6mm (-3mm exp)
-
Cushing -576k (-1mm exp)
-
Gasoline +3.1mm (first build since June)
-
Distillates+1.8mm
DOE
-
Crude -1.35mm (-3mm exp)
-
Cushing (-1mm exp)
-
Gasoline +2.9mm (-1.9mm exp) (first build since June)
-
Distillates
After last week's surprise 3.8mm crude build, DOE reported a considerable smaller than expected (and API-reported) draw but a big build in gasoline and distillates is putting pressure on WTI prices...
Cushing stocks have now fallen for 12 straight weeks to the lowest since 2014
Production fell for the 2nd week in a row (remember the EIA rule changes mean we are now only getting incremental 100k shifts rounded up or down)...
On the import side,. U.S. imported zero barrels of Colombian crude for the first time ever...
WTI has traded in a $3 range for the last few weeks...
“The very tight trading range hides the fact that all is not well,” said Ole Sloth Hansen, head of commodity strategy at Saxo Bank A/S in Copenhagen.
“Oil looks increasingly sandwiched between the risk to demand in the medium-to-long term from trade wars, and the undetermined risk to supplies in the short-term from Iran sanctions.”
And after trading below $68 ahead of the DOE print, selling pressure build after...
Comments
Futures dropping like a rock.
http://quotes.ino.com/charting/?s=NYMEX_CL.U18.E
Summer is basically over so prices should drop from here on out. Plus, it's an election year so Trump gives Big Oil the tap on the shoulder heading into the midterms.
Taking about the "price" of anything in the absence of a mechanism for true price discovery is a fool's errand.
My guzzlers love when oil goes down.
Que the next huge draw, lack of inventory build just before the next driving holiday. Probably memorial day. Just in time to milk the lemmings at the pump, hold the price of gasoline up again for 2 to 3 months with virtually no drop as crude falls back to a true market level.
More proof that between the controlled algo driven markets and money printing presses the ones that got themselves firmly ensconced in their own shitty mess are going down with it no matter what... Because once a Gold backed Ruble/Rial/Yuan wins over the rest of the crowd on the "fence" that are already starting to "fledge" and "flock" to a nest of sound money... The Western CBs will prefer war that involves suicide then an admission of guilt to it's own worst choices that got them here!