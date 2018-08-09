"All Bets Are Off" - Ruble, Lira Crushed By US Sanctions

Emerging Market currencies are down broadly but the biggest losers (for now) are the Turkish Lira (record lows) and Russian Ruble (20-mo lows) as both suffer from US government actions.
The Ruble has broken down to its lowest since Nov 2016 (US election)...
The move comes after the U.S. said it was imposing the new restrictions to punish President Vladimir Putin’s government for the March 4 nerve-agent attack on former spy Sergei Skripal and his daughter in the U.K. As Blomberg reports, the threatened measures spooked investors, driving the ruble to the lowest levels since 2016 and pushing stocks like Aeroflot and VTB, which could be targeted by some of the new restrictions, down as much as 6 percent.
“It is clear that major sanctions actions are looming against Russia now either by the Administration, by Congress or both,” Tim Ash, a senior emerging-market strategist at Bluebay Asset Management LLC in London, said. “All bets are off.”
And The Lira is plumbing new record low depths...
As Bloomberg reports, the grip of bears on Turkish assets tightened as the nation’s souring relationship with the U.S. added to investor concern over authorities’ inability to put a lid on inflation, sending its currency to a fresh record low and driving up bond yields.
The development “raises the odds that the U.S. will double down on their sanctions” and adds to the “domestic challenges that plague lira-denominated assets,” analysts including Michael Every at Rabobank in London wrote in note to clients.
And for now, the great fall of China remains halted with offshore yuan still treading water...
Comments
Spank me HARDER, Vlad!
I would think the ongoing sanctions imposed by the US will only speed adoption of alternative currencies and systems to bypass the US dollar in financial transactions...cutting off one's nose to spite one's face comes to mind.
https://olduvai.ca
In reply to Spank me HARDER, Vlad! by Swamp Yankee
Exactly, especially considering the staggering amount of unpayable US debt and the hyper inflation looming over the horizon...
So they can play accounting tricks and hail the gods of the new economy with the FANGS and related miracles, but in the end of a currency doesn't circulate, it just rots off.
In reply to Will by skbull44
Ok into what, if you say gold I'll lol loudly.
In reply to Will by skbull44
Pushback might be on the kinetic side of asymmetric.
I quit my job and now I got Dollars 12145 BACK month by operating web site. How? I work-over internet! My old work was making me miserable,I can say my life is terribly changed for the better! Check it currently out what i do.. go to this site home media tech and more tab for more detail many thanks .
s
◕✾Good Luck◕✾ http://www.todaysfox.com
In reply to Pushback might be on the… by quasi_verbatim
Are you sure these are dollars in your back? I thought i read Zimbabwe on the bank notes.
Sorry to disappoint you. I hope this will not impact your future performances...
In reply to I quit my jo… by lisa.roy39
BFD.
Once EUROPE, CHN, IRN, and RUS Drop the USD btwn their Trade Settlements, Currencies should start reflecting more accurate Relative Valuations.
time for new gold money
Sure its working out so well.in Venezuela ...all that gold and nothing to eat.
In reply to time for new gold money by Omega_Man
When has the ruble never been crushed?