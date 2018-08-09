As Anti-'Open Borders' Populism Spreads, Merkel & Macron's Poll Numbers Plunge

Authored by Duane Norman via Free Market Shooter blog,
German Chancellor Angela Merkel and French President Emmanuel Macron are now faced with their worst public approval ratings, hitting record lows, as conservatism and populism spreads across the European Union.
According to a YouGov poll released last Friday, Macron’s approval rating dropped by five points to 27% against 62% disapproval.
Notably, at this time last year, Macron’s approval rating was at 50%. The sharp drop in support comes after one of Macron’s bodyguards was filmed savagely beating a protester.
Macron’s former bodyguard, Alexandre Benalla, hit and stomped a young man whilst wearing a police visor on May 1st. Benalla, who was not a policeman, had been given permission to “observe police operations” on his day off.
Many accused the incident of being covered up when it was not reported to police and that Benalla’s punishment – two weeks suspension without pay and being transferred to an administrative job – wasn’t enough.
Although the Benalla scandal certainly didn’t help Macron, his low approval numbers come after many conservative victories. In the last year, elections in Hungary, Italy, the Czech Republic, and Austria saw populist movements spring up with citizens voting for strong borders, to protect their heritage, and to reject globalism.
With Macron’s turbulent poll numbers, Germany’s Merkel is also experiencing less-than-stellar performance reviews after public support for her coalition government fell to 29%.
Merkel’s approval rating has fallen since she opened Germany’s borders to more than one million refugees and migrants during the peak of the immigration crisis. Her coalition government’s 29% rating is also the first time in history the alliance has ever dropped below 30%.
As detailed by Breitbart, Merkel barely won a fourth term in September 2017 – with the anti-mass migration Alternative for Germany (AfD) gaining ground.
The AfD also hit a new high of 17% support – and polls even showed that 74% of citizens were unhappy with the current German government.
Across Europe, more and more citizens are waking up to the threat of open borders and illegal immigration. Even if many do hold anti-immigration views or beliefs, they often keep their opinions to themselves after seeing what happens to those who do dare to speak up. However, even if most citizens choose to remain silent in the face of an invading force hellbent on unrooting and transforming their culture, they have made their voices heard through voting.
Populist and conservative movements have sprung up all across Europe, with nationalistic leaders being elected into office in an attempt to curtail and reverse the flow of migrants and refugees into traditional communities – and more movements will certainly keep igniting across the European Union as citizens decide enough is enough and put security and safety ahead of feelings. The citizens across Europe finally standing up must pray, however, that it isn’t too late to put an end to the dire threats infecting their countries.
Comments
Fuck me. Could at least have tits in your avatar.
In reply to I get paid over $90 per… by roy.angela44
It would have been nice/better if anti-war would spread too. It's the sole reason for the millions of refugees. But then humans are inherently short-sighted. It never occurred to them their governments have been (silent) supporters of wars that destroyed other nations. If it did, it never mattered until they, themselves are hit with the consequences.
In reply to Fuck me. Could at least have… by Zero Point
Well I don't know if it's worldly naivete on the part of euro-peon leaders or a lust to grow the ranks of their bureaucratic functionaries or a real conscious effort to "change" the cultures of the nations in europe but even the term "open borders" is jacked up, why even have a border if it is left undefended?
In reply to It would have been nice if… by beemasters
The kalergi plan rolls on, regardless of voting and plebs.
In reply to It would have been nice if… by beemasters
For Fucks sake ZH when will you ban this asshole roy.angela 44? How many threads does it have to pollute before you take action?
It's starting to look like paid advertising.
In reply to For Fucks sake ZH when will… by CarpetShag
Lock them up, Macron is a drag queen from Rotschild, first time ever a French président has to come out to say he isn't a gay in the closet !!
Fuck off, Trumpturds. Hypocritical cunts. You want to end chained migration? Then tell Melania's parents to fuck off back to the brothel they lived in when they sold her to Donald.
i take it the metamucil isn't working?
In reply to Fuck off, Trumpturds. … by Expat
German Chancellor Angela Merkel for life.
French President Emmanuel Macron for life.
happy now you dickheaded motherfucker? if it wasn't for brothels and you mother, you would only have your and some other guy's hand for a sex partner.
In reply to Fuck off, Trumpturds. … by Expat
If they were not hypocritical that couldn't be trumptards
In reply to Fuck off, Trumpturds. … by Expat
Nice username fag.
In reply to If they were not… by GoHillary2016
Melania crawled over a border wall somewhere did she? ;-)
In reply to Fuck off, Trumpturds. … by Expat
Gimmegrants and rapefugees are not welcome...full stop.
Has anyone seen German TV programming? It really is programming...24/7 "immigrants are great, better than you in fact so don't be racist."
There are entire "comedy shows" of hateful, racist immigrant stand-up, in front of servile, applauding their own demise, German libtards..
It beggars belief!
It only matters to them that they be entertained. That's their life.
In reply to Gimmegrants and rapefugees… by Arne Saknussemm
Sounds exactly like network TV in the USSA.
In reply to Gimmegrants and rapefugees… by Arne Saknussemm
Thankfully the God Father of this disastrous crap is now dead but his many disciples remain in power.
http://www.renegadetribune.com/peter-sutherland-father-globalization/
I trust those guarding the gates directed Sutherland into the fiery depths for his works.
Merkel is the leader of ISIS and deserves to hang.
That's really funny !
Macron's approval rate might be 27% or whatever, but the real news is, that it is not the author's beloved populist/extreme right/fascist who benefit.
If an election today would repeat the Macron/Le Pen duel, Macron would win with a 70-80% majority. Le Pen is out !
Macron is mostly unpopular among voters that see him as not socialist/left-wing enough.
Oye vey ! Da goyim are rebelling....dont they know that flooding their countries with 3rd world invaders will make it easier for Juice to blend in !
Irreligious Europe forgets that even Heaven has a gate to keep the bad hombres out.
Boner Material for Trumptards.
That cartoon says it all...