Bankrupt America: A Fragile Nation Grappling With Unprecedented Debt Problems

America, you officially have a debt problem, and I am not just talking about the national debt.
Consumer bankruptcies are surging, corporate debt has doubled since the last financial crisis, state and local government debt loads have never been higher, and the federal government has been adding more than a trillion dollars a year to the federal debt ever since Barack Obama entered the White House.
We have been on the greatest debt binge in human history, and it has enabled us to enjoy our ridiculously high standard of living for far longer than we deserved. Many of us have been sounding the alarm about our debt problem for a very long time, but now even the mainstream news is freaking out about it. I have a feeling that they just want something else to hammer President Trump over the head with, but they are actually speaking the truth when they say that we are facing an unprecedented debt crisis.
For example, the New York Times just published a piece that discussed the fact that the bankruptcy rate among retirees is about three times higher than it was in 1991…
For a rapidly growing share of older Americans, traditional ideas about life in retirement are being upended by a dismal reality: bankruptcy.
The signs of potential trouble — vanishing pensions, soaring medical expenses, inadequate savings — have been building for years. Now, new research sheds light on the scope of the problem: The rate of people 65 and older filing for bankruptcy is three times what it was in 1991, the study found, and the same group accounts for a far greater share of all filers.
Overall, Baby Boomers are doing a whole lot better financially than the generations coming after them, and so this is very troubling news.
And here is another very troubling fact from that same article…
Not only are more older people seeking relief through bankruptcy, but they also represent a widening slice of all filers: 12.2 percent of filers are now 65 or older, up from 2.1 percent in 1991.
The jump is so pronounced, the study says, that the aging of the baby boom generation cannot explain it.
Of course it isn’t just Baby Boomers that are drowning in debt.
Collectively, U.S. households are 13.15 trillion dollars in debt, which is the highest level in American history.
All over the nation, companies are also going bankrupt at a staggering pace. This week we learned that the biggest mattress retailer in the entire country “Is considering a potential bankruptcy filing”…
Mattress Firm Inc, the largest U.S. mattress retailer, is considering a potential bankruptcy filing as it seeks ways to get out of costly store leases and shut some of its 3,000 locations that are losing money, people familiar with the matter said.
Mattress Firm’s deliberations offer the latest example of a U.S. brick-and-mortar retailer struggling financially amid competition from e-commerce firms such as Amazon.com Inc (AMZN.O).
We have seen retailer after retailer go down, and it is being projected that this will be the worst year for retail store closings ever.
But it isn’t just retailers that are hurting. Yesterday, I came across an article about a television manufacturer in South Carolina that just had to lay off “94 percent of their workforce”…
A TV manufacturer based in South Carolina have blamed Trump’s trade tariffs for laying off 94 percent of their workforce.
Element Electronics now has just eight employees in their company after letting 126 members of staff go.
They said the tariffs imposed on goods from China mean they can no longer buy essential components for their TVs.
During this next economic downturn, I believe that we are going to see the biggest wave of corporate bankruptcies that this country has ever seen.
State and local governments don’t go bankrupt, but they are drowning in debt as well. State and local government debt has ballooned to the highest levels on record in recent years, and one of the big reasons for this is because we are facing a coming pension crisis that threatens to absolutely overwhelm us…
Many cities and states can no longer afford the unsustainable retirement promises made to millions of public workers over many years. By one estimate they are short $5 trillion, an amount that is roughly equal to the output of the world’s third-largest economy.
Certain pension funds face the prospect of insolvency unless governments increase taxes, divert funds or persuade workers to relinquish money they are owed. It is increasingly likely that retirees, as well as new workers, will be forced to take deeper benefit cuts.
Meanwhile, the federal government continues to engage in incredibly reckless financial behavior. When Barack Obama was elected, we were 10 trillion dollars in debt, and now we are 21 trillion dollars in debt.
What that means is that we have been adding more than a trillion dollars to the national debt per year since 2008, and we continue to steal more than 100 million dollars every single hour of every single day from future generations of Americans.
And even though the Republicans have been in control in Washington, very few of our leaders seem to want to alter the trajectory that we are on. But if something is not done, absolute disaster is a certainty. At this point, it is being projected that our debt will reach 30 trillion dollars by 2028 if we stay on this current path. It would be difficult to overstate the grave danger that we are facing, but nothing is being done to turn things around. Here are some more projections from the Congressional Budget Office…
In 2022, the Highway Trust Fund will run out of full funding. In 2026, the Medicare Hospital Insurance Trust Fund follows. In 2032, the Social Security trust fund surpluses run dry, and all beneficiaries regardless of age or income level will face a 21 percent across-the-board benefit cut. Before 2030, we could have trillion-dollar annual interest payments. Interest rates have been low until now, but that is changing. As rates go up, we have to pay more on new debt and on all accumulated debt.
The amount we pay in interest on the debt is set to triple over the next ten years. But if interest rates rise just 1 point higher than expected, the government will owe an extra $1.9 trillion over 10 years.
On top of everything else, everyone else around the world has been on a massive debt binge as well.
Total global debt is well above 200 trillion dollars, and it has nearly quadrupled over the past 17 years.
Are you starting to understand why they call this a “debt bubble”?
Unfortunately, all debt bubbles must burst eventually, and the one that we are in right now is definitely on borrowed time.
America was doomed to bankruptcy with the advent of the The Fed in 1913.
Had the U.S. dollar not been granted "World Currency" status with Bretton Woods in 1944, this bankruptcy would have happened a lot sooner. We've been siphoning "wealth" off of the world's nations ever since that time... and the day of reckoning is nigh. Let us not forget those (((international forces))) who bestowed this usurious counterfeit system upon us and the rest of humanity. Let us pay them back in full for their magnanimous benevolence.
$170 trillion and counting, and then we get the bail-in stick (2016 Omnibus Act) for derivatives.
Default or War? which will it be? I ain't bankrupt yet bitchezzzz
Speaking of politics:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=pyMeptFxDi0
It's $172 trillion. GYFS.
I sit corrected.
I have no debt. I live in a super nice house on acres of land and have more than enough cash flow. My neighbor went broke and maybe killed himself. 100mph and no seat belt into a concrete wall does look suspicious. The secret is to live cheap until you get old. If the kids think you're broke and friends laugh at your ride then you're on the right track.
i admire you and not your neighbor
The elephant in the room in all of this is healthcare.
As we all age, it only gets worse.
Live within your means and help your neighbors.
Good motto to live by! I try to do the same friend.
As is so often the case
It's all good, a man has to know his limitations.
when Mattress Firm started offering 8 year financing on a damn mattress you knew they had squeezed just about as much blood out of their consumers as they could possibly squeeze.
Original Home Mortgages were 7 years.
Those were the good old days, when a young couple paid off their first house in 7 years and upgraded homes before they had their 4th child, THEN paid off the second house before the first kid entered high school....ah, the good ole days.
inflation will solve it all.
"A Fragile Nation Grappling With VERY OBVIOUS & PRECEDENTED Debt Problems"
Certainly clean things up a bit.
LOL! The fucking planet "defaulted" a long time ago asshat!
That's no way to address your superior! It's coming, just hold on to your hat.
That's the right attitude. Don't get rankled. Live right and sit tight.
And yet they want to bankrupt the rest of the world in haste to prove how much more gooder they are.
some predict murica is the next black swan
I doubt that though. They'll find somebody to go down before that. And I hope Ronald is gonna change things a bit until then and then as well
Cleanest of the dirty shirts...
"In 2022, the Highway Trust Fund will run out of full funding. In 2026, the Medicare Hospital Insurance Trust Fund follows. In 2032, the Social Security trust fund surpluses run dry, and all beneficiaries regardless of age or income level will face a 21 percent across-the-board benefit cut. Before 2030, we could have trillion-dollar annual interest payments. Interest rates have been low until now, but that is changing. As rates go up, we have to pay more on new debt and on all accumulated debt."
Translation - YOUR, already too high taxes are going through the roof! I am glad I am not in that pot with you other Americans! My taxes stay at 0% until 2035, I can only hope the shitstorm has past by then!
Well, then we are fooked, truly.
Michael Snyder has an uncanny way of stating the obvious.
My brain hurts when I think of exactly how money is created. I wonder why the vast majority of people would willingly enslave themselves first to earn it and then use it; often in wasteful ways.
The money in our pockets enslave us and that can never be made clear enough, but you already knew that.
Of course!
Your money is your life...fruit of your labor....taking it is taking your life and enslaving you.
Why worry about U.S. debt for at this very instant our Feral Preserve Bunk is creating enough new money for everyone to pay off all old debts. What could possibly go wrong?
Does the exotic name of the far away country of Zimbabwe ring any bell?
I talked to some people this week about what everybody thinks they'll get as a pension here in Belgium...
man where they off... most believe they'll get a 2.5 to 3K pension when they retire in 20 to 30 years from now in todays money...
Why?
Because a lot of boomers get that now so it's only fair...
We have a debt of 460% of GDP...
HOW THE FUCK CAN THAT LAST FOREVER?? WE'RE TWICE AS WORSE OFF AS GREECE!
Simple, we have a never ending digital printing press
Europeans have it good. Smaller homes than the US but fewer idiots to contend with. Nice benefits and culture too. Best of luck to all of you because the Great Screwing is nearly upon all of us.
I'm stuck on the fact that there are still TV's made in the US?
They just put the stickers on Chinese sets here in the USA
The only way back to any kind of market equilibrium in almost everything is mortgage knockdowns when the 50% drop occurs, the sooner the less painful.
That will never happen.
50% drop in the market means US pensions implode.
Then all hell breaks looser.
Stock Market I don't know, haven't looked at very hard.
The core problem is the 2008 housing bubble was never allowed to pop, so the US piled the cost of distortion after distortion on the backs of US taxpayers.
It's either the 6 Banks or the entire middle class, one has to die, I say death to the Big Banksters for destroying the Middle Class.
What? NO WORRY!
THE FED RESERVE FUCKTARTS WILL BAIL THOSE POOR BILLIONAIRE BANKSTERS OUT--ALWAYS!
THEY CAN KEEP UP WITH PAYMENTS AND PAY OFF THEIR YACHTS, MANY MANSIONS, MISTRESSES AND MOR! MOR! MOR!
GRATIS AND PAID OFF BY THE POOR SLAVE WORKING MAN WOMAN, CHILD OF THE USSA UNTIL THEIR DEATH!
FED RESERVE FUCKTARTS WIN! BANKERS AND CEOS WIN!
MAGA !!
The economics of the neoliberal era had a fundamental flaw.
The 1920s roared with debt based consumption and speculation until it all tipped over into the debt deflation of the Great Depression. No one realised the problems that were building up in the economy as they used an economics that doesn’t look at private debt, neoclassical economics.
Same economics, same problem, globally.
Neoliberalism was just one huge debt fuelled boom, which was replicated across the UK, the US, the Euro-zone, Japan and China.
At 25.30 mins we can see the super imposed the debt-to-GDP ratios.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=vAStZJCKmbU&list=PLmtuEaMvhDZZQLxg24CAiFgZYldtoCR-R&index=6
The damage is done and the collapse begins.
shocked to hear TVs "assembled" in the US. but if you look only 5 of their models and they are all old tech HDTV not 4K. their products mostly look like TCL Roku passthrough...
https://www.elementelectronics.com/product-category/tvs/
was in the TV biz before even the design work was offshored a dozen years ago.
we dealt with probably 40 manufacturers and none were US based, Asian or Europe.
Debt 2011, 13 Trillion.
Debt 2018, 21 Trillion.
Uncle Sam: My name is Uncle Sam and I am a debtaholic.
Everybody: Hello, Uncle Sam.
12 steppin' it man, that's the spirit.
Jubilee time
It's been what I have been saying - reset and move one - what difference does it make anyway $170 trillion here or there?
assets - liabilities = net assets
US infrastructure assets - around 40 trillion (37 trillion in 2013/4)
https://gizmodo.com/heres-how-much-americas-infrastructure-is-worth-com…
US residential housing = 126.22m houses worth 217,300 each
= 27.4 trillion
https://www.statista.com/statistics/183635/number-of-households-in-the-…
https://www.zillow.com/home-values/
there are around 320m vehicles of all sorts - average price, say, 20,000
= 6.4 trillion
there are around 200,000 aircraft in the USA, using a second hand price of a 737 of 6 million as the mode
= 1.2 trillion
https://www.statista.com/statistics/183513/number-of-aircraft-in-the-un…
https://www.telegraph.co.uk/travel/travel-truths/how-to-buy-an-aircraft…
there are around 12.5 million boats in the USA, worth, say, 50,000 each
= 0.6 trillion
https://www.nmma.org/press/article/18028
for electircal devices, there are around 300 million cellphones in the US, plus 125 million each of tvs, fridges, heaters/aircons, washing machines, dryers, worth around 200 each, call it 300m + (5 x 125m) = around 1.5 billion at 350 bucks each
= 0.5 trillion
so before all the other junk like carpets, lights, furniture kettles, microwaves etc
total assets = around 80 trillion.
total liabiltities (debt) = 70 trillion
https://fred.stlouisfed.org/series/TCMDO
US NET ASSETS = PLUS 10 trillion.
now let the fighting commence!
foreigners own 18 trillion of ALL securities, including debt and equities
https://www.bloomberg.com/news/articles/2018-02-28/foreign-holdings-of-…
" Foreign holdings of U.S. equities climbed to $7.2 trillion as of June 30, from $6.2 trillion a year earlier. Short-term debt holdings increased to $954 billion from $909 billion, while long-term debt holdings rose to $10.3 trillion from $10 trillion, the data showed "
the market cap of the S&P500 is 25 trillion
so....
al thats needed is to PV all the unaccounted and unfunded liabilties and you have the level of indebtedness
simples!
Wait till the moment when you can't access your own bank account to withdraw some cash.
Bear in mind that all the "funds" referred to above have always been tax revenue spent every year. The "fund" was just a style of lying that FDR engaged in to sell Social Security. All Social Security and ALL USG benefits are now and always have been paid out of annual tax revenue plus borrowing an will continue to be paid the same way.
Congress may lie differently now or soon but if all these funds were cancelled today there would be no change in the way any current benefits are paid.
If a given state is pushed into court ordered restructuring (bankruptcy) there will be some adjustment between revenues gathered annually and outlays. Possible the UST will send money to the states to avoid this but state politicians should be dismissed and the governance placed into bankruptcy administration.