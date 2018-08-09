Bonds & Bitcoin Bid As Musk Massacred, Russia Routed, & Turkey Trampled

To all the Tesla bulls who bought earlier in the week on Musk's Tweet...
China stocks rebounded overnight
Mixed day for Europe, Germany up, Italy down...
Nasdaq and Small Caps in the US led the day (short squeeze, see below) but Dow, S&P, and Trannies could not hold a bid...and the close was really ugly (like yesterday)...
Nasdaq's 8th gain in a row - best streak since Oct 2017.
2nd day in a row with a weak close...
"Most Shorted" stocks have been squeezed at every open so far this week...
FANG Stocks managed gains on the day - but are holding below the FB gap...
Tesla tumbled... erasing all the "going private" tweet gains...
Seems like Tesla bondholders were on to it all along...
The big banks erased the week's gains today...
Amid all the chaos, Treasuries were bid...
With 30Y yields tumbling after PPI...
And the yield curve flattened...
The Dollar Index ripped higher today (but remains in a week-long range for now)...
EURUSD is testing the critical 1.15 level...
Emerging Market currencies were a bloodbath...
Led by a 5% plus collapse in the Turkish Lira - the biggest drop since Oct 2008...
Russia and Turkish bond yields spiked...
Cryptos managed a small rebound today after an ugly week...
Despite the surge in the dollar, commodities trod water today (no bounce in crude)...
Finally, we note that market breadth remains seriously lagging - Nasdaq near new highs and yet fewer and fewer of its members are even above their 200DMA...
And finally finally, who do you trust? US Macro data, the Nasdaq (and its 4 or 5 stock driver), or the NYSE Composite of over 2000 stocks and $23 trillion in market cap...
Comments
Wake me up when the banks get eaten alive by their own margin calls
why did the btfd guys stop calling btfd?
and where's the x3 guy?
where's entertainment when you need it?
In reply to Wake me up when the banks… by Solosides
Worth a look IMO:
Crypto is NOT just about currency. It's also about; among other important values, Paradigm Shifts to solve pernicious problems; such as, the mind-numbing, web-advertising, motion-sickness plague and its serious side-affect that web-sites cannot be paid for without inflicting such pain on their visitors. Public-Ledger Technology can remove this serious side-effect by eliminating or at least attenuating it's cause. Consider that during it's short adolescence, JSEcoin already has 38 million voluntary miners and they are volunteering at a fast-increasing rate (currently 1.1 million new opt-ins per day). Here is solid evidence that JSEcoin IS a genuine paradigm-shifter. At virtually no risk, it would be a shame to regret missing this train! Check it out in a few entertaining minutes at:
Javascript Enabled Coin (JSEcoin)
https://platform.jsecoin.com/?lander=3&utm_source=referral&utm_campaign…
In reply to Wake me up when the banks… by Solosides
CVSI still on fire!
😎👍
Credit card rates are now higher than they were at the peak of the last cycle despite CC lending standards is now the highest since 2008 great financial crisis
DaBoyz taking down BTC to shake out the weak shit hands. The Shysters are getting into the custody game so gotta beat that fucker down before it goes WAY HIGHER..
dreaming is ok when you keep it to urself
In reply to DaBoyz taking down BTC to… by tropicthunder
Why did they close down the institutions for the mentally challenged when I was young?
Oh, I remember now, the Democrats needed a larger voter base.
In reply to DaBoyz taking down BTC to… by tropicthunder
Organized support was clearly not sufficient today.
http://quillian.net/blog/historys-greatest-cash-cow/
Long:
BBI.TO
EDR.TO
PG.TO
BSK.TO
MRZ.TO
LUC.TO
Cash = 45%