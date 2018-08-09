China Halts Imports Of US-Made Mercedes SUVs Due To "Brake Issues"

We are sure it's just a coincidence, but - amid all the trade tensions between US and China - Shanghai customs authorities have suddenly blocked the importations of all US-manufactured Mercedes Benz SUVs.
Reuters reports that, according to a Chinese customs document circulating on Chinese social media, Mercedes-Benz GLE and GLS models, built in the United States between May 4 and June 12, 2018, have a brake issue which poses a “safety risk."
The document said authorities in Shanghai had found the rear brakes on these vehicles to be “insufficient.”
Daimler said the company had been made aware of a potential brake issue related to vehicles in China imported from the United States.
“We are working with the relevant authorities to resolve the issue,” a spokeswoman said on Thursday. Daimler could not immediately comment on the number of vehicles affected, and is seeking to resolve what it described as an “entirely technical issue.”
So just another 'Stealth' play in the trade war? With offshore yuan relatively stable this last week, amid the looming $16 billion next phase of tariffs, maybe this is a way to hit Europe and US at the same time?
Comments
Oh the irony in the Chinese calling another country's cars a "safety risk".
Along with pissing off a German Company. China's barrel of tricks must be getting low if they can only retaliate by bringing in another countries industry.
In reply to Oh the irony in the Chinese… by Ward of the Squid
hahahhaa, angela merkel to the white courtesy phone!
The Chinese are a safety risk.
In reply to Along with pissing off a… by Ghost of PartysOver
I hope they don't stop selling us their bargain basement medicines:
Chinese blood pressure pills sold in US recalled over cancer-linked ingredient
https://www.scmp.com/news/china/society/article/2155699/chinese-blood-p…
In reply to hahahhaa by Free This
Oh no! You can't piss off those GERMAN companies. LMFAO. China is their biggest market, they'll bend over and lick Xi-s feet while moving their factories to china like a little bitches that the germans are.
In reply to Along with pissing off a… by Ghost of PartysOver
It won't piss off the MB guys. They will just use vehicles from another factory in another country.
In reply to Along with pissing off a… by Ghost of PartysOver
Yes, and that will make them smile in Germany, using our own tariffs against those American workers that built them... maybe that factory will need to be shutdown for a while? Trump simply doesn't understand how this corporate game has been played in recent decades.
And what if the memo goes out that anyone using Apple phones will lose points in the new 'social' system? Or perhaps those that have paid to go see too many American films? watch too many American tv shows? dubbed or not? What happens to the Korean and Japanese economies if this enforced depression continues much longer? Tourism will slow down as well.... and China can put pressure on investments in the USA to be brought home for safety purposes as well.... what happens when those invested in the overpriced US market start going home?
We are a house of cards.. doesn't take much to start the collapse... only those very large corporate buybacks are keeping our market propped up.... and those will only last how much longer? till the end of the year, early next year? what then? Especially when their Asian market sales start to decline.... this is scripted... 'out with the OWO, in with the NWO'... markets aren't needed in it.
In reply to It won't piss off the MB… by roddy6667
What happens when the Chinese people revolt and riot against their own government?
Tiannanmen Square? perhaps, but this isn't 1989.
Trump doesn't understand corporate subterfuge? yeah, ok whatever. But you do. A real life Gordon Gecko.
In reply to Yes, and that will make them… by gdpetti
More 'Made in China Buicks' entering the USA than U.S. assembled Mercedes going into China.
And what about CHECKING ALL CHINESE CONTAINERS FOR FENTANYL.
Way too much contraband coming in on Chinese containers.
In reply to Yes, and that will make them… by gdpetti
You can label 90% of the crap we import from China as dangerous. Time for customs to start actually inspecting Chinese imports.... that will slow down their imports to a crawl! Then start turning around all the crap that doesn't meet safety standards. See how they like it!
In reply to More 'Made in China Buicks'… by Kayman
The opium wars in reverse.
"British were successful in inducing an opioid crisis in China, which seriously undermined Chinese society." wikipedia
Now China is doing it to US.
In reply to More 'Made in China Buicks'… by Kayman
Germany companies that produce in US is a US company so yes they are all on the hit list. US companies, OTOH, that produce in China are spared. That's the battle line in the trade war.
In reply to Yes, and that will make them… by gdpetti
the largest individual shareholder in daimler is geely/china.
In reply to Along with pissing off a… by Ghost of PartysOver
I get paid over $90 per hour working from home with 2 kids at home. I never thought I'd be able to do it but my best friend earns over 10k a month doing this and she convinced me to try. The potential with this is endless. Heres what I've been doing,
◕✾Good Luck◕✾ http://www.todaysfox.com
In reply to the largest individual… by eucalyptus
you mean the "hypocrisy" of the Chinese calling another country's cars a "safety risk", surely my friend.
"Throughout the years, the structural integrity of Chinese cars has been tested over and over, but they have often been found to lag far behind their contemporaries from other countries.
According to China Daily, independent crash testing was only instituted in the nation in 2006. Cars from before 2006 were tested solely by the manufacturers, who were not required to publish the results to the public.
To be fair, there have been recent advances with two models achieving impressive four-star crash test ratings , according to Car Advice. But that still means a large number of Chinese automakers are mired in ratings of three stars or below.
Without an established history of automotive production, Chinese automakers need to rely on pricing to make their cars the most attractive to prospective buyers. In order to reach that value price point, they need to find areas to cut costs in the assembly; hence the poor scores.
While they can be a great value proposition, the trade off in safety surely is not worth the price.
Now, we are not saying that the Chinese automakers will never be successful; they will certainly get there over time. But as is the situation with any new player, it may be best to wait a few generations before buying."
Source: https://www.businessinsider.com/chinese-cars-crash-tests-2011-11
In reply to Oh the irony in the Chinese… by Ward of the Squid
There are a lot of Chinese cars (and trucks) now in Peru. They have a bad quality reputation.
In reply to you mean the "hypocrisy" of… by exartizo
Why? because an hour after you fill them up, they're empty again?
In reply to There are a lot of Chinese… by 38BWD22
China cheats on everything, quality, sizes, you name it, there isn't anything they don't fuck around with. It's a cultural thing.
In reply to you mean the "hypocrisy" of… by exartizo
in 1985, while i was still in the oilfield production equipment industry, the ASME code sent out a notice regarding the use of blind flanges as tubesheets in shell/tube heat exchangers. since forever, manufacturers had used blind flanges as tubesheets in smaller exchangers in an effort to save machining costs.
however, what came to the attention of the ASME code was the chinese response to provide material certifications to comply with the manufacturing process to yield SA-105 grade material for the use of making their blind flanges. the chinese simply refused to provide anything. not even a reply.
the ASME put out the notice to not use blind flanges of chinese origin for tube sheets in exchangers. the chinese didn't care.
the chinese have been working on their C919 single aisle aircraft to compete with the 737/320 family aircraft for twelve years now. they have made one test flight thus far, but landed after 30 minutes due to excessive vibration. this is a 50 year old design they have been working on for twelve years. but they make hypersonic weapons and can sink the entire US fleet of aircraft carriers with a single bullet from an AK-47.
In reply to China cheats on everything,… by Kayman
Rear brakes don't do squat, hardly, anyways.
Twofer for the Comms. S Carolina workers and German.
Smart. Sort of.
In reply to Oh the irony in the Chinese… by Ward of the Squid
S Carolina workers and German.
I think you mean Alabama, unless this also applies to Mercedes vans built in South Carolina. The SUVs are built in Alabama.
In reply to Rear brakes don't do squat,… by Offthebeach
Maybe the Chinese inspectors found the "Boston brakes" software in the Mercede Benz cars. Or they talked to Scotty Kilmer or the spirit of Michael Hastings.
In reply to Oh the irony in the Chinese… by Ward of the Squid
They work too well.
No doubt the increased supply and lower demand will cause prices to drop........econ 101..........LMFAO !!!!!!!!!!!
Most asians don't know what the brake pedal is for anyway, What's the big deal?
And most English speakers don't know what the word "issue" is for anyway. :-P
In reply to Mostasians don't know what… by An Shrubbery
At least we know how to drive.
In reply to And most English speakers… by Skateboarder
Cupertino, California, ~2007 I saw a 4-car accident at Stevens Creek and De Anza, two blocks away from old Apple HQ. All four were Oriental Asians. And there was another Oriental Asian passerby on the road laughing his ass off (as was I).
In reply to At least we know how to… by homiegot
Asian and Oriental?
In reply to Cupertino, California, ~2007… by Skateboarder
My ex-father-in-law was an insurance adjuster. The most common accident in city traffic was, "Chinese woman smoking."
In reply to Cupertino, California, ~2007… by Skateboarder
You sound like a "white dog!"
In reply to Cupertino, California, ~2007… by Skateboarder
"you could blindfold these people with dental floss,
you don't give them keys to a car!!!"
- Andrew Clay Silverstein
In reply to And most English speakers… by Skateboarder
turn about is fair play.... half of the shit coming from China could be declared 'unsafe ' for one reason or another.
When, exactly, was the last time you or someone you know was injured by a Chinese-made good? Specifics, please.
In reply to turn about is fair play… by The_Dude
You're right! Never a good idea to confuse bad Chinese imports with the Chinese restaurant up the street that was shutdown by the health department for having dead cats hanging in the walk-in chiller.
In reply to Then you should get rid of… by Juggernaut x2
Ours got shut down for putting the dirty bottom of the milk containers onto the top of the drinking ice pile to keep it cold, that and using the same dirty cleaning water bucket to wipe table all day, but i eat there any way, after all these years i am Immune. although in 20 some years of patronage i still don't know what their bathroom looks like and i don't want to know.
In reply to You're right! Never a good… by knotjammin2
2007 lead paint toys scandal.
2007 melamine pet food scandal.
2008 melamine baby formula scandal.
That tainted pet food killed my parents basset hound and thousands of other pets. The tainted formula killed 6 Chinese babies and sickened more than 300k others.
But hey, that was a decade ago. Why don't you go enjoy some fine Chinese products?
In reply to Then you should get rid of… by Juggernaut x2
oi vey!
In reply to 2007 lead paint toys scandal… by PodissNM
Never, because it always breaks down before it gets used.
In reply to Then you should get rid of… by Juggernaut x2
Half? If the U.S. tested all the Chinese crap then 100% would be stopped at the ports.
In reply to turn about is fair play… by The_Dude
Well ya know, brakes are important. I mean who knows, Russia may discover a safety issue with Russian made rocket exports to the U.S. Safety safety safety, safety is very important to the west. I mean, in America you run around a baseball diamond getting to homeplate, and you're safe, as long as somebody does not put a .45 to your head and blow you away. Then I guess you weren't safe.
here we go china is a dead man walking they won't survive trumps reaction to this brake bullshit story
Cog.dis. much ?
Just wait until customs holds up exports of single source JIT components and 100s of thousands here are laid off.
In reply to here we go china is a dead… by Ankhenaten2
Winny
Which is Exactly The Reason to Cut China Off.
Bring home all the jobs and value. Insourcing will keep this country growing for 30 years. Fuck China and the Criminals that took their dirty money to sell out the USA.
In reply to Cog.dis. much ? Just wait… by Winston Churchill
Just wait until customs holds up those 9,000 container ships holding 420 million [cheap] sweaters, T-shirts, plastic pumpkins, fake Christmas trees, socks, etc.
In reply to Winny Which is Exactly The… by Kayman
plenty of NYC metro area kikes will take up the slack as the "market" surges...
reminds me of the old joke, how many Jews can fit in a Benz SUV?
100,
2 in the front, 3 in the middle row, 2 in the back, and 93 in the ash trays
New take on an old joke. How many jews will fit in a VW. 100, 2 in the front seat, 2 in the back, 96 in the ashtray.
In reply to plenty of NYC metro area… by Squid Viscous
*Blake issues.
Flintstone style braking...
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Vqp2AqsNRBM
China pulls similar kind of bullshit on each and all imports. Its how mercantile, statist, centrally-planned and highly political countries manage their trade.
Trump is absolutely right to demand full and complete reciprocity.