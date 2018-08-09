China Halts Imports Of US-Made Mercedes SUVs Due To "Brake Issues"

Thu, 08/09/2018 - 13:19

We are sure it's just a coincidence, but - amid all the trade tensions between US and China - Shanghai customs authorities have suddenly blocked the importations of all US-manufactured Mercedes Benz SUVs.

Reuters reports that, according to a Chinese customs document circulating on Chinese social media, Mercedes-Benz GLE and GLS models, built in the United States between May 4 and June 12, 2018, have a brake issue which poses a “safety risk."

The document said authorities in Shanghai had found the rear brakes on these vehicles to be “insufficient.”

Daimler said the company had been made aware of a potential brake issue related to vehicles in China imported from the United States.

“We are working with the relevant authorities to resolve the issue,” a spokeswoman said on Thursday. Daimler could not immediately comment on the number of vehicles affected, and is seeking to resolve what it described as an “entirely technical issue.”

So just another 'Stealth' play in the trade war? With offshore yuan relatively stable this last week, amid the looming $16 billion next phase of tariffs, maybe this is a way to hit Europe and US at the same time?

 

 

 

gdpetti roddy6667 Thu, 08/09/2018 - 13:52 Permalink

Yes, and that will make them smile in Germany, using our own tariffs against those American workers that built them... maybe that factory will need to be shutdown for a while? Trump simply doesn't understand how this corporate game has been played in recent decades.

And what if the memo goes out that anyone using Apple phones will lose points in the new 'social' system? Or perhaps those that have paid to go see too many American films? watch too many American tv shows? dubbed or not? What happens to the Korean and Japanese economies if this enforced depression continues much longer? Tourism will slow down as well.... and China can put pressure on investments in the USA to be brought home for safety purposes as well.... what happens when those invested in the overpriced US market start going home?

We are a house of cards.. doesn't take much to start the collapse... only those very large corporate buybacks are keeping our market propped up.... and those will only last how much longer? till the end of the year, early next year? what then? Especially when their Asian market sales start to decline.... this is scripted... 'out with the OWO, in with the NWO'... markets aren't needed in it.

exartizo Ward of the Squid Thu, 08/09/2018 - 13:33 Permalink

you mean the "hypocrisy" of the Chinese calling another country's cars a "safety risk", surely my friend.

"Throughout the years, the structural integrity of Chinese cars has been tested over and over, but they have often been found to lag far behind their contemporaries from other countries.

According to China Daily, independent crash testing was only instituted in the nation in 2006. Cars from before 2006 were tested solely by the manufacturers, who were not required to publish the results to the public.

To be fair, there have been recent advances with two models achieving impressive four-star crash test ratings , according to Car Advice. But that still means a large number of Chinese automakers are mired in ratings of three stars or below.

Without an established history of automotive production, Chinese automakers need to rely on pricing to make their cars the most attractive to prospective buyers. In order to reach that value price point, they need to find areas to cut costs in the assembly; hence the poor scores.

While they can be a great value proposition, the trade off in safety surely is not worth the price.

Now, we are not saying that the Chinese automakers will never be successful; they will certainly get there over time. But as is the situation with any new player, it may be best to wait a few generations before buying."

Source: https://www.businessinsider.com/chinese-cars-crash-tests-2011-11

just the tip Kayman Thu, 08/09/2018 - 14:39 Permalink

in 1985, while i was still in the oilfield production equipment industry, the ASME code sent out a notice regarding the use of blind flanges as tubesheets in shell/tube heat exchangers.  since forever, manufacturers had used blind flanges as tubesheets in smaller exchangers in an effort to save machining costs.

however, what came to the attention of the ASME code was the chinese response to provide material certifications to comply with the manufacturing process to yield SA-105 grade material for the use of making their blind flanges.  the chinese simply refused to provide anything.  not even a reply.

the ASME put out the notice to not use blind flanges of chinese origin for tube sheets in exchangers.  the chinese didn't care.

the chinese have been working on their C919 single aisle aircraft to compete with the 737/320 family aircraft for twelve years now.  they have made one test flight thus far, but landed after 30 minutes due to excessive vibration.  this is a 50 year old design they have been working on for twelve years.  but they make hypersonic weapons and can sink the entire US fleet of aircraft carriers with a single bullet from an AK-47.

Dragon HAwk knotjammin2 Thu, 08/09/2018 - 14:17 Permalink

Ours got shut down for putting the dirty bottom of the milk containers onto the top of the drinking ice pile to keep it cold, that and using the same dirty cleaning water bucket to wipe table all day, but i eat there any way, after all these years i am Immune. although in 20 some years of patronage i still don't know what their bathroom looks like and i don't want to know.

PodissNM Juggernaut x2 Thu, 08/09/2018 - 13:59 Permalink

When, exactly, was the last time you or someone you know was injured by a Chinese-made good? Specifics, please.

2007 lead paint toys scandal.

2007 melamine pet food scandal.

2008 melamine baby formula scandal. 

That tainted pet food killed my parents basset hound and thousands of other pets. The tainted formula killed 6 Chinese babies and sickened more than 300k others. 

But hey, that was a decade ago. Why don't you go enjoy some fine Chinese products?

MusicIsYou Thu, 08/09/2018 - 13:24 Permalink

Well ya know, brakes are important. I mean who knows, Russia may discover a safety issue with Russian made rocket exports to the U.S. Safety safety safety, safety is very important to the west. I mean, in America you run around a baseball diamond getting to homeplate, and you're safe, as long as somebody does not put a .45 to your head and blow you away. Then I guess you weren't safe.

PGR88 Thu, 08/09/2018 - 13:29 Permalink

China pulls similar kind of bullshit on each and all imports.  Its how mercantile, statist, centrally-planned and highly political countries manage their trade.

Trump is absolutely right to demand full and complete reciprocity.