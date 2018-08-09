Colleges: A Force For Evil

Authored by Walter Williams via Townhall.com,

Many of the nation’s colleges have become a force for evil and a focal point for the destruction of traditional American values. The threat to our future lies in the fact that today’s college students are tomorrow’s teachers, professors, judges, attorneys, legislators and policymakers. A recent Brookings Institution poll suggests that nearly half of college students believe that hate speech is not protected by the First Amendment.

Of course, it is. Fifty-one percent of students think that it’s acceptable to shout down a speaker with whom they disagree. About 20 percent of students hold that it’s acceptable to use violence to prevent a speaker from speaking, over 50 percent say colleges should prohibit speech and viewpoints that might offend certain people.  Contempt for the First Amendment and other constitutional guarantees is probably shared by the students’ high school teachers, as well as many college professors.

Brainwashing and indoctrination of young people has produced some predictable results, as shown by a recent Gallup Poll. For the past 18 years, Gallup has asked adults how proud they are to be Americans. This year, only 47 percent say they are “extremely proud,” well below the peak of 70 percent in 2003. The least proud to be Americans are nonwhites, young adults and college graduates. The proudest Americans are those older than 50 and those who did not graduate from college. The latter might be explained by their limited exposure to America’s academic elite. 

Johnetta Benton, a teacher at Hampton Middle School near Atlanta, was recorded telling her sixth-grade students, “America has never been great for minorities.”

In a tirade, she told her class: “Because Europeans came from Europe … you are an immigrant. You are an illegal immigrant because you came and just took it. … You are an immigrant. This is not your country.”

To exploit young, immature young people this way represents an act of supreme cowardice. The teacher should be fired, but I’m guessing that her colleagues share her sympathies. At the same school, students were given a homework assignment that required them to write a letter asking lawmakers for stricter gun control laws.

One might be tempted to argue that the growing contempt for liberty and the lack of civility stem from the election of Donald Trump. That’s entirely wrong. The lack of civility and indoctrination of our young people have been going on for decades.

UCLA history professor Mary Corey told her class: “Capitalism isn’t a lie on purpose. It’s just a lie.”

She added that capitalists “are swine. … They’re bastard people.”

An English professor at Montclair State University, in New Jersey, told his students, “Conservatism champions racism, exploitation and imperialist war.”

An ethnic studies professor at California State University, Northridge and Pasadena City College teaches that “the role of students and teachers in ethnic studies is to comfort the afflicted and afflict the comfortable.”

The University of California, Santa Barbara’s school of education emailed its faculty members to ask them to consider classroom options concerning the Iraq War, suggesting they excuse students from class to attend anti-war events and give them extra credit for writing about it.

Rodney Swanson, a UCLA economics professor, told his class, “The United States of America, backed by facts, is the greediest and most selfish country in the world.”

There is little question that colleges stand at the forefront of an attack on America and Western values. Leftists often say that the U.S. is the world’s worst country. But here are some empirical facts they might explain. According to a recent Gallup Poll, about 13 percent of the world’s adults — 630 million people — would like to move to another country. Roughly 138 million would like to live in the U.S. — making us the No. 1 destination, followed by the U.K., Canada and France . There’s something exceptionally appealing about America and the Western world that leftists choose to ignore or lie about.

MoreSun Manthong Thu, 08/09/2018 - 20:23 Permalink

........When America? 

NoDebt lock-stick Thu, 08/09/2018 - 20:05 Permalink

Like I've been saying on here for years, eventually Conservatives are going to have to go into the Dragon's Lair of higher ed and clean house.  The alternative is endless waves of freshly graduated communists every year.  I'd start the housecleaning in Journalism School and work my way back into the real thick undergrowth in the Humanities.

 

Skateboarder NoDebt Thu, 08/09/2018 - 20:08 Permalink

It starts with elementary skool. When you are sexualizing your kids at age 5 and teaching them about dicks and pussies and making them think it's okay to pick if you are a boy or a girl, well...

Homeschooling is the only option left for sane people, and the greater powers really want that to go away as well.

College is a lost cause. Don't even think of trying it man. The entire organizational apparatus needs to be dismantled before a new thing comes to being. Don't need to lose the property though - them halls need to stay.

HRH of Aquitaine 2.0 Skateboarder Thu, 08/09/2018 - 20:11 Permalink

I agree. Anyone that loves their children and doesn't homeschool or send them to a private school deserves what they will get in 20 years. An angry, entitled brat that will hate you for working and who will think they deserve to not work and that shows up at Thanksgiving and says they are getting married to Jane and Joe (only a matter of time until the polygamists and polyamorists are allowed their special version of insanity and perversion).

NoDebt Skateboarder Thu, 08/09/2018 - 20:16 Permalink

I've thought about the top-down vs. bottom-up strategy, SB.  I came to the conclusion (which you may feel free to disagree with) that nobody's tried it top-down.  There may be more success to be had there with a concerted effort than we think.  For sure, they've NEVER been challenged before.  For at least a while they won't know how to fight back as effectively.

Bottom-up has been tried before.  Any time you hear of a group of parents complain about some crazy common-core shit their kids are being taught or some bizarre age-inappropriate class being put on, the parents almost universally get smacked down in their complaint.  The schools all report up to the State, THROUGH A UNION no less.  An attack on one is an attack on all.  The troops are rallied, the horn is blasted and they show up en masse to tell the parents to get fucked. 

Besides, where do all those elementary school teachers come from?  College.

 

Skateboarder NoDebt Thu, 08/09/2018 - 20:28 Permalink

I actually cannot disagree with what you say. The "Make Education Great Again" campaign. MEGA, bitchez! We will infiltrate the ranks and move up the chain and fix it top down.

Interesting approach. In practicality, this can be achieved with 1000 kids reared from all the states, from childhood, to have this be their life mission. All of them, going up the ranks in each school board and county board and state board... eventually to turn the tide.

It's the greatest heist ever!

yellowsub NoDebt Thu, 08/09/2018 - 20:36 Permalink

It really depends on where you are.  If you come to NJ, the parents believe whatever crap they're fed because we're 3rd or 4th in the nation in the ranking of public education spending.  

It's really disgusting on how the teachers used the students to stage walkouts to protest the education cuts Christie made during his time as Governor.  The new jackass Goldmanite Murphy is more than happy to dole out hundreds of millions more to education because they believe it's not enough!

bmore lock-stick Thu, 08/09/2018 - 20:53 Permalink

after 13 years of forced indoctrination the silver spooned opt to pay for it, where they are further molded into worthless product managers at fortune companies and ... silicon valley pushing brainwashed 'tps reports'

besnook Thu, 08/09/2018 - 20:01 Permalink

you know, these kids have grown up in a really fucked up time. they weren't around for 9/11. alot of them think they believe the official story because that's what they learned in school. a lot of these kids are totally indoctrinated with the official bs. the kumbaya party of mccarthy hippies has devolved into a total control freak enforced with violence and the fear of violence.

besnook TeamDepends Thu, 08/09/2018 - 20:15 Permalink

i didn't. mostly because i escaped the mainland before it went nuts. it was evident in south florida already 15 years ago. the mainland is nuts even in the rural town i spend summers in. i am trying to convince my wife to escape the country altogether.

HRH of Aquitaine 2.0 Thu, 08/09/2018 - 20:04 Permalink

There is a reason the good citizens of ancient Athens took Socrates to court for corrupting the minds of the youth. Not only did they take him to court the jury elected for the death penalty and Socrates agreed to the penatly by drinking poison made from a hemlock tree.

At least those ancient Athenians cared about the minds of their children!

The apathy of most Americans that demand their children get a free education is sickening. You get what you pay for and right now, the local taxpayer is being fucked and their children are being indoctrinated. There is no way in hell I would let anyone I cared about go to one of those fucking places. Plenty of K-12, certified, online schools that are affordable now. I also advocate simply defunding public schools. Massive waste of money!