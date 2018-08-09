Saudi Coalition Attacks School Bus A Day After State Department Justifies Airstrikes On Yemeni Towns

Though we are no longer shocked at the callous and indiscriminate nature of Saudi coalition attacks on Yemeni towns, we are surprised that major US networks like CNN have actually decided to cover coalition war crimes for a change.
Early on Thursday a coalition air attack scored a direct hit on a school bus packed with children as it drove through a crowded market place.
CNN provides the following disturbing details:
The bus was struck as it was driving through a market in the rebel-held province of Saada, according to the Houthi-run Al-Masirah TV.
At least 43 people were killed and 63 injured in the strike, according to the Houthi-held health ministry.
The International Committee for the Red Cross (ICRC) said that a hospital it supports in Saada had received 29 dead bodies of "mainly children" under 15 years of age, and 40 injured, including 30 children.
Some of the images to come out of area hospitals currently treating the wounded confirm that it's mostly children among the casualties.
International media featured photographs of wounded children being treated in area hospitals in the aftermath of the airstrike, which happened in Dahyan, in the rebel-held north of Yemen; however, most of the images of dead and wounded released by Yemeni media accounts are too graphic and disturbing to show.
CNN describes the scene further, citing witnesses:
Houthi media broadcast graphic footage appearing to show the dead bodies of children. Another video showed a young boy carrying a UNICEF backpack being escorted to a hospital, his face bloodied as medical staff tried to treat his injuries.
Witnesses that CNN spoke to said the attack could be heard from neighboring districts.
The Saudi-led coalition called the airstrike a "legitimate military operation," and a retaliation to a Houthi ballistic missile that targeted the kingdom's Jizan province on Wednesday night, according to Saudi Arabia's official news agency.
Grotesque, shameful, indignant. Blatant disregard for rules of war when bus carrying innocent school children is fair game for attack. #NotATargethttps://t.co/ZvCVvIdDdL— Jan Egeland (@NRC_Egeland) August 9, 2018
We've noted many times before that Saudi coalition war crimes in Yemen, which have become a weekly if not almost daily occurrence, has for years been met with mainstream media silence. For example as we recently noted a study that found that in one year, MSNBC covered 'Stormy Daniels' 455 times and the 'War In Yemen' 0 times.
Both the US and UK have since 2015 or prior, worked closely with Saudi and Emirati forces in their Yemen campaign to defeat Shia Houthi forces, which includes staffing intelligence command centers to assist in targeting, as well as providing aerial refueling for coalition jets.
It is also primarily American and British military hardware that's supplying the Saudi military machine.
Look at the level of integration between the UK and Saudi militaries. This is so much more than a matter of just arms sales. https://t.co/tBH7xlQB3a pic.twitter.com/zzbnJHGJul— Louis Allday (@Louis_Allday) April 2, 2018
The US has long tried to present its role in the conflict, which as attempting to stave off humanitarian catastrophe in Al Hudaydah, yet as NPR's Steve Inskeep confirmed while reporting from Yemen earlier this year the US military "has provided targeting information, equipment and aircraft refueling to the Saudi air campaign, which has been widely criticized for being indiscriminate and killing civilians in places like hospitals, funerals and homes."
In early June the Wall Street Journal characterized the US role in the new operation as actually "deepening" as US intelligence will provide "information to fine-tune the list of targets". While this "deepening" role is supposedly to keep the UAE and Saudis on good behavior, its really a propaganda move to give the American role a fig leaf of "humanitarian" motives.
U.S. bombs. U.S. targeting. U.S. mid air support.— Chris Murphy (@ChrisMurphyCT) August 9, 2018
And we just bombed a SCHOOL BUS.
The Saudi/UAE/U.S. bombing campaign is getting more reckless, killing more civilians, and strengthening terrorists inside Yemen. We need to end this - NOW. https://t.co/P8V2L6Crgi
But when entire school buses full of children are being taken out by the Saudi coalition, which receives continuing assistance from US intelligence and military officers, it is perhaps becoming increasingly hard to keep up the charade.
The incident comes a day after the State Department spokesperson said the Saudi coalition's ongoing airstrikes on Yemen are legitimate and justified.
After Heather says in reference to #Iran that the US should ask countries to stop attacking other nations, a journalist asks her: "How do you square that with siding with #SaudiArabia in #Yemen? Watch her justify the killing & starving tens of thousands of Yemenis. 😳 pic.twitter.com/q3F9BU5nWV— Walid (@walid970721) August 8, 2018
Meanwhile Washington's stance of indifference toward civilian deaths, which according to recent reports and human rights groups includes upward of 70,000 killed, appears to have emboldened the Saudis.
Statement from Rep. Ro Khanna, D-CA: "The Saudi-led coalition intentionally targeted a bus full children on their way to school. The U.S must stop supporting these barbaric attacks. Now more than ever we must end our complicity in this slaughter."— Jack Detsch (@JackDetsch_ALM) August 9, 2018
In response to early reports of a rising civilian death toll as a result of Thursday's airstrike on the school bus and market place, the Saudi Press Agency cited official coalition spokesperson Turki al-Maliki as saying: "The targeting that happened today in Saada province was a legal military action to target elements that planned and executed the targeting of civilians in the city of Jizan last night, killing and wounding civilians."
The next State Department press briefing is going to be interesting.
Comments
If we bombed a school bus, there wouldn't be any lightly wounded survivors. There would be thin red paste.
Rather, I think those kids happened to be fairly close to a bombing, which is a sad fact of life in a warzone.
Wouldn't it be nice if Iran would come to the table so this madness could be resolved?
And if Iran doesnt come we will kill more toddlers. That will show them, the art of the deal.
In reply to If we bombed a school bus,… by tmosley
Yeah. Iran is the problem in all this. Lol. We have lost our effing minds. The country is pretty much gone. Sad to say.
Same fuckers who so concerned about Mexican kids at the border don’t give a rats ass about this.
In reply to And Iran doesnt we will kill… by The central planners
Do not forget Russia.
In reply to Yeah. Iran is the problem in… by evoila
We are all Nazis now. Sieg Fuckin' Heil
In reply to Do not forget Russia. by The central planners
Most Americans just want "security" even at the expense of their "freedoms"...
In reply to Yeah. Iran is the problem in… by evoila
No potential votes from Yemenis.
Buy an electric vehicle and solar panels and all this stops.
In reply to Yeah. Iran is the problem in… by evoila
Yes, both sides have to come to the table for there to be peace negotiations. That is how peace negotiations work.
Don't get me wrong, I would LOVE for the Saudis to just lay down their arms and get murdered by Persian proxies, but let's face it, that isn't going to happen.
Stop thinking there are innocents in the Middle East. There aren't.
In reply to And Iran doesnt we will kill… by The central planners
For Gods sake Iran its not bombing in Yemen its The US buddies. They need to get the fuck out there now.
In reply to Yes, both sides have to come… by tmosley
And yet CNN barely covered these horrors when their Savior Obama was murdering people at weddings and hospitals.
Odd.
In reply to For Gods sake Iran its not… by The central planners
And everyone should get a pony too!
This is called "realpolitik". Peace is rarely achieved by unilateral stand downs. That is akin to unconditional surrender, which simply isn't going to happen, no matter how much you pine for it.
In reply to For Gods sake Iran its not… by The central planners
Stop thinking there are innocents in the Middle East. There aren't.
So killing those kids was "worth it," in your opinion?
In reply to Yes, both sides have to come… by tmosley
You are experiencing cognitive dissonance. The tell is your use of the word "so" followed by an absurd statement. I am not a cartoon villain.
In reply to Stop thinking there are… by Billy the Poet
".. which is a sad fact of life in a warzone."
ESpecially true when it's not in your own zip code ..
What the fuck Tom, .. i see no upside here .. and SAudi Coalition? Beyond disgraceful ..
Adding my down .. not that it means much these days , but still ..
In reply to If we bombed a school bus,… by tmosley
You didn't express an opinion or make an argument in that post.
Try again.
If you think I am in favor of the war in Yemen, then don't try again, and instead put on your dunce hat and go sit in a corner for thirty minutes.
In reply to ".. which is a sad fact of… by Giant Meteor
If there is a war going on in your zip code in which school buses are bombed then present your evidence.
In reply to You didn't express an… by tmosley
Incoherent.
In reply to If there is a war going on… by Billy the Poet
The situation in Yemen has NOTHING to do with Iran and EVERYTHING to do with control of a strategic location that's siding with development through the OBOR. There are no "Houthi Rebels". It's a conglomerate of party leadership that overthrew the SA puppet regime that was plundering the nation in exchange for economic reform.
In reply to If we bombed a school bus,… by tmosley
How binary of you.
In reply to The situation in Yemen has… by Push
Supporting the Saudis who attacked us on 9/11 is either right or wrong. Pick one.
In reply to How binary of you. by tmosley
So you're a psychopath just like your hero ?
The Nork negotiations have stalled, and Russia and China are now happy for Kim to have nukes plus they're
ignoring the sanctions.
Hows DJT bringing world peace going for you now ?
Hope you have a bunker arsehole.
In reply to If we bombed a school bus,… by tmosley
Also *you* happen to be fairly close to a war zone.
Whatever that means...
In reply to If we bombed a school bus,… by tmosley
This are the Trumps buddies who he sold $500 billions in heavy weapons.
Correct! Now, will his pearl-tugger daughter show him a picture of ACTUAL dead kids, killed by a KNOWN party (Saudi Arabia) and have him "retaliate' as he did against the PHONY gas attack in Syria? Anyone still supporting Trump is a guppy, a right-wing version of the hopeless Obamabots.
In reply to This are the Trumps buddies… by The central planners
Bingo
In reply to Correct! Now, will his pearl… by rudyspeaks
People’s fault for being complete morons. Should be protesting in the streets here.
I sometimes think that. Then other times I think that the people have been subjected to a comprehensive brainwashing since they were old enough to watch loony toons. Not so sure it's the people's fault that they were crippled before they were old enough to think for themselves. But, for those of us that do have a clue, get out in the streets and organize.
In reply to People’s fault for being… by evoila
Lord, this is all so wrong. Again. And again.
There is no other hell for us, as we have made it ourselves right here.
The best hope for Yemen is that Russia helps them.
In reply to Lord, this is all so wrong… by Skateboarder
" we are surprised that major US networks like CNN have actually decided to cover coalition war crimes for a change. "
That's what you get when you mess with Canada!
Damned baby killer, Trump.
This world is run by financial satanists. Greed first, humanity second.
I'm thinkin' Humanity is a little further down the list.......like maybe after the 7 deadly sins
In reply to This world is run by… by nope-1004
Ok to bomb just cant Gas.
War crimes are us.
Saudi Coalition Attacks School Bus
How sick is that?
President Trump you on board with this? As a republican I'm not good with it. If you don't rain in SA soon then this going to haunt you come November....killing a school bus full of kids goes way beyond rules of engagement....even if you hate the MF's this is way past being obscene and it's a disgrace for everyone who sees it.
one day, the west will reap the karma it has sowed upon the world
Meh, no one noticed when they dropped a tactical nuclear bunkerbuster on Sanaa either.
Fucking disgusting, one of the richest nations on earth starving Millions of women and childen while dropping hundreds of millions of dollars of ordinance on them... what a shitshow.
I mean Par for the Course... better get back to not noticing.
That will make the Bush's proud.................
Fuck you, clown! Go service you boyfriend!
In reply to That will make the Bush's… by Chippewa Partners
Are those pussies hiding things amongst the school kids now?
The fucking u.n. is worthless...
good guy from saudi help humans...
Rothchild's & Rockefeller's still in charge.
Prove me wrong Q.
First this is CNN quoted.
Second its all about the Children again.
Third, really folks, common...
Now is gemini oil involved in any way.. that would be interesting.