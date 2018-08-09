"Step Back From The Brink" UN Warns As Major War Looms After Overnight Gaza Airstrikes

In the third serious flare-up of violence in the last month, a major escalation began between Israel and Hamas militants in Gaza overnight, which involved approximately 180 projectiles fired towards Israeli territory, and more than 150 Israeli airstrikes on targets inside Gaza, according to statements by the Israeli Defense Forces (IDF).
A number of smaller scale and sporadic tit-for-tat incidents led to the start of the late Wednesday night massive exchange of rockets. These escalating incidents began Monday when an Israeli tank fired on a northern Gaza Hamas border post, killing two Hamas members. Israel claimed Hamas had fired on Israeli positions first, while a Hamas statement said the fighters had merely been involved in a military exercise and not an act of aggression against Israeli soldiers.
Another Israeli tank attack followed on Wednesday in response to what the IDF described as shots fired at civilian workers constructing an underground barrier on the Israeli side of the border wall. After sunset, the first significant barrage of rocket and mortar fire was unleashed from Gaza on southern Israel, sending civilians in the town of Sderot and other close southern settlements running for shelters while alarms across the region sounded.
Reports citing Israeli sources say of about 180 projectiles launched from Gaza overnight, the Iron Dome defense system intercepted over 30, while most hit open fields. However, official statements also noted strikes on playgrounds, houses, cars, and factories.
“IDF fighter jets targeted over 20 terror sites in military compounds and in a Hamas training camp. Among the sites targeted were a weapons manufacturing and storage facility, a complex used for the Hamas naval force and a military compound used for rocket-launching experiments,” the IDF said Thursday morning.
The BBC reports up to seven Israeli civilians wounded by the rocket and mortar fire, with Palestinian health officials confirming the death of a pregnant Palestinian woman and a toddler. The AFP identified the victims as 23-year old Enas Khammash and her 18-month-old daughter Bayan, killed in the Jafarawi area of central Gaza.
During the daylight hours early Thursday it appears that rockets and airstrikes have ceased, however, warning sirens have continued to sound in various Israeli communities across the south of the country.
BREAKING: Sirens sounded in the city of Be'er Sheva and the Lakhish Regional Council pic.twitter.com/wvJfQ4SrL7— IDF (@IDFSpokesperson) August 9, 2018
An IDF statement said the overnight strikes successfully targeted "over 140 of Hamas' strategic military sites."
At least one Hamas militant has been reported killed in the fighting, and this is likely not the end of this current round of violence.
Indeed on Thursday a senior Israeli army official warned that a full-blown confrontation is coming in the Gaza Strip while further suggesting the government is prepared to begin evacuations of settlements along the coast and in southern Israel.
“We are rapidly nearing a confrontation,” the IDF senior officer said as cited by the Times of Israel. "Hamas is making serious mistakes, and we may have to make it clear after four years that this path doesn’t yield any results for it and isn’t worth it."
A separate Israeli military official said in an ominous sign of an escalating Israel-Gaza war to come: The current round of violence “is definitely not over."
Meanwhile, a special United Nations envoy for the Middle East Peace Process, Nickolay Mladenov, condemned the voilence, saying in a statement, “I am deeply alarmed by the recent escalation of violence between Gaza and Israel, and particularly by today’s multiple rockets fired towards communities in southern Israel.”
Mladenov urged all sides to step "back from the brink" and restore calm.
Comments
Fvck Is-real?. The end.
Kikes scream in pain while they strike.
In reply to Fvck Israel. The end. by Skateboarder
not saying israel is a criminal state, but..
tough to call it a war when one side uses f-35s while the other side throws rocks.
In reply to Kikes scream in pain while… by Truther
I say it for you ;) nuke jizrael.
In reply to not saying israel is a… by DieselChadron
Won't be long now. Patience is a virtue.
In reply to I say it for you ;) nuke… by 07564111
Let 'em ALL fry each other, makes not one wit of difference to me.
jew vs arab, arab vs arab, you name it, they can't get along, so they may as well kill each other off, then more peace for the world.
In reply to Won't be long now. Patience… by Truther
She's ba-aaaack
In reply to Let 'em ALL fry each other. by Free This
That's right Adolf, never mind you got the gender wrong. That is okay, I know you people get confused easily.
In reply to She's baaaaack by Juggernaut x2
typical jewish neuroticism
In reply to That's right Adolf, never… by Free This
You lost me at "UN warns".
Why read any farther?
In reply to typical jewish neuroticism by Juggernaut x2
I'm assuming he assigned you a female because of your use of the word "honey" and "sister" when addressing someone. Lest you be a queer I thought the same.✌️
In reply to That's right Adolf, never… by Free This
It's an execrable Hasbara rat.....from the gutters of Tel Aviv. Basic grasp of the English language and a "new" tactic which is an utter failure judging by the unified hate it seems to elicit.
In reply to I'm assuming he assigned you… by valjoux7750
Do you even know what "hasbara" means?
Define it for us.
In reply to It's an execrable Hasbara… by Scar Bro
Nah, it just pisses them off...LoL You do remember the Duke said stuff like that too. I am old testament like him.
I am no she and sure as hell am no board game. I post my shit, they can post their shit. If they want to crawl up the shoot, that is there business.
They are just a trail of tears to me anyway.
In reply to I'm assuming he assigned you… by valjoux7750
"Duke said stuff like that too. I am old testament like him."
Megalomania much?
FYI
Narcissistic personality disorder is found more commonly in men. The cause is unknown but likely involves a combination of genetic and environmental factors.
Symptoms include an excessive need for admiration, disregard for others' feelings, an inability to handle any criticism, and a sense of entitlement.
The disorder needs to be diagnosed by a professional. Treatment involves talk therapy.
In reply to Nah, it just pisses them off… by Free This
Thank you Dr. Phil, how shall I pay your bill? Cash, check or visa?
I happen to like the Duke, and Clint, they are real men, not these chicken hawks we have trolling around today.
F'anks
John Wayne and Clint Eastwood
In reply to "Duke said stuff like that… by Ristretto X4
David Duke? thanks for bringing him up, but i don't recall him being a fan of the OT,
more NT, kicking the kike money changers out of the Temple, etc.
In reply to Nah, it just pisses them off… by Free This
Who is allowed to blatantly attack other sovereign nations at will ?
- never scrutinized despite openly supporting terrorists
- never challenged - always given a pass by world leaders
- receives billions of US taxpayer dollars
And the killing goes on...
In reply to Nah, it just pisses them off… by Free This
Now guys (or other). ... Can't we all just get along here?
Let's watch a movie and stop all the bickering. .. (You're bickering with an AI bot, BTW. .. You WILL NOT get in the last word in, in case you were wondering.)
This movie is from Bendromeda Strain
A little history on the UN = The United Nefarians
Live Hard, The UN, Always Looking Out For The Best Interest Of Crooks, Liars And World Class Thieving Banksters All Over The Planet With Their Big Hooked Beaks Poked In Where They Hadn't Ought'a, Die Free
~ DC v10.05
In reply to She's baaaaack by Juggernaut x2
Kind of hard to post when these a-holes post up behind me on EVERY post I make and all they can do is call me names, I respond sure, but just a couple of times, to fuck with them. I don't take a punch, without punching back.
And all they can do is pop down arrows and insults, no arguments.
BTW I gave you an up arrow for trying.
In reply to Now guys (or other). ... Can… by DuneCreature
Glad to see you did not grow a brain on your very very brief hiatus.
In reply to Let 'em ALL fry each other. by Free This
f'anks, I appreciate the love and support you have given me over the years, it is so kind of you.
In reply to Glad to see you did not grow… by Long Live The Donald
Be more tactical, hit the desalination plant. No nukes.
In reply to I say it for you ;) nuke… by 07564111
I was looking to send a clear message to those not at ground zero.
In reply to Be more tactical, hit… by SilverDOG
That's why Israel helps them out by shelling themselves for Hamas.
In reply to not saying israel is a… by DieselChadron
not saying israel is a criminal state, but..
tough to call it a war when one side uses f-35s while the other side use rockets, and Hamas militants in Gaza fire over 180 projectiles in too Israeli territory.
Dunce
In reply to not saying israel is a… by DieselChadron
two, not too.
In reply to not saying israel is a… by I need Another Beer
not saying israel is a criminal state, but..
tough to call it a war when one side uses f-35s while the other side use rockets, and Hamas militants in Gaza fire over 180 projectiles in too Israeli territory.
Dunce
In reply to not saying israel is a… by DieselChadron
HEEEEEY, STOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOPID-ALL U FUCKERS!
&&&&&&&&&&&&&&&&&&&&&&&&&&&&&&&&&&
GAZA COULD BE THE MOST PROSPEROUS ARAB AREA IN THE MIDDLE EAST....WELL, AT LEAST HAVE A GOOD LIFE FOR ITS CITIZENS--IF ONLY THEY WOULD WORK WITH THE ISRAELIS...JUST FROM EURO-SUNBIRDS IN THE WINTER--THEY COULD DO WELL...HOW FUCKING DUMB ARE THE HAMAS...BUT OH, NO, ALL THEIR AID INCOME IS SPENT ON TUNNELS AND ROCKETS AND JEEEEEEEEEEEEEEE-HAD--ARAB MOO-SLEMS AND ARAB CHRISTIANS IN ISRAEL THANK THEIR LUCKY STARS THAT THEY ARE THERE...CHRISTIANS SAY ISRAEL IS THE ONLY PLACE THEY FEEL SAFE--
$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^######################
BUT ALL YOU VERMIN GOTTA HATE THE KIKES...
**********************************************************
SINCE 1948 & UNTIL TODAY ISRAELS LEADERS--IN PUBLIC FORUMS!!!!!!-- HAVE BEGGED FOR PEACE WITH THE ARABS-ALL THOSE YEARS ARAB LEADERS ONLY TALKED ABOUT PUSHING THE JEWS INTO THE SEA--HAD THEY LIVED IN PEACE WITH ISRAEL, THE MIDDLE EAST WOULD BE THE MOST PROSPEROUS REGION ON EARTH--
**********************************
WHEN ISRAEL BECAME A STATE THERE WAS MUCH SYMPATHY FOR IT AROUND THE WORLD--THE LEFT LOVED THE JEWS AS LONG AS THEY COULD WEEP CROCODILE TEARS OVER THEM AS VICTIMS--BUT ONCE THE "PEOPLE OF THE BOOK" STARTED WINNING WARS AND SHOWED THEY COULD BE WARRIORS, THE LOVE ENDED AND THE OLD ANTISEMITISM RE-EMERGED--
****************************************
THE 2000 YR 'TEACHING OF CONTEMPT" FOR THE JOO VIA THE KRISTIAN BIBLE AND PREACHING HAD DONE ITS WORK...GERMAN THEOLOGIANS SHAMEFACEDLY ADMITTED AS MUCH AFTER THE WAR IN 1945.
**************************************************
NOW THAT EUROPE IS INFESTED WITH THE VERMIN [radical islamists], THE EUROPEANS UNDERSTAND EXACTLY WHAT KIND OF PEOPLE ISRAEL HAS HAD TO DEAL WITH
***************************************************
THE JOO AND HIS TORAH ARE A BLESSING UNTO THE WORLD-WESTERN LAW DID NOT DERIVE FROM THE GREEKS OR ROMANS BUT FROM THE JOOS--JESUS WAS A JEW, SO WHY NOT YOU?
*******************************************
--GET A LIFE! LOOK DEEP, DEEP WITHIN YOURSELF-GET YOUR HEAD STRAIGHT BEFORE IT'S TOO LATE...
In reply to not saying israel is a… by I need Another Beer
Rockets? Do you know how much damage home made cardboard fireworks tubes can inflict on concrete buildings?
In reply to not saying israel is a… by DieselChadron
"180 projectiles from Gaza" - 100 rocks, 20 firecrackers, and 60 pop bottle rockets left over from fireworks stand liquidation sale on July 4th.
THIS MEANS WAR !!!
Didn't you see the 'bomb' on the posterboard that Bibi showed Congress ?!?
In reply to Kikes scream in pain while… by Truther
"However, official statements also noted strikes on playgrounds,"
Playgrounds apparently abound throughout gaza; who knew?
In reply to "180 projectiles from Gaza" … by Prosource
"However, official statements also noted strikes on playgrounds, houses, cars, and factories."
In Israel, a dime sized peace loving nation where there are no nuclear bombs, F-22s, Uzi armed religious lunatic settlers and American military aide. Just rainbows, playgrounds and productive citizenry leading honorable lives and trying to survive in the face of such ferocious inferior beings to whom they are related, well a few of them any way, although they all claim to be from there.
Seriously, we took trip to Israel a year ago to see what it's about. Most people there are nice. It's the government and the institutions that are corrupt as well as the whole set up. If there's ever some kind of reconciliation, it will be pushed from Israeli peace activist who are tired of running the Gaza concentration camp and having other peoples' land stolen in their name.
The walls that Israel built between them and the Palestinians are really impressive. Ask your local open borders loudmouth if they feel the same about Israel. That will separate the "wheat from the chaff".
If you have Netflix and want a look at Israel and that really cool wall, watch "Parts Unknown" in the Israel segment. Now I see why Bourdain was suicided.
In reply to "However, official… by Ristretto X4
By way of deception...
In reply to Kikes scream in pain while… by Truther
Rest easy ..
Mladenov urged all sides to step "back from the brink" and restore calm.
That should do the trick ..
In reply to Fvck Israel. The end. by Skateboarder
The UN, a corrupt NWO mouthpiece. Nothing else.
In reply to Rest easy .. Mladenov urged… by Giant Meteor
Sure, sure, there is that aspect ..
They're just, you know, trying to get out front of this thing, like the calavary in those old injun flicks ..
In reply to The UN, a corrupt NWO… by Truther
If it was serious they would have used ALL CAPS; don't want to use up their arsenal of tools I guess.
In reply to Sure, sure, there is that… by Giant Meteor
+1 lol
In reply to If it was serious they would… by Sages wife
LOL, the Muddle East go boom boom again, imagine that? These people jew, and arab alike, are self loathing killers over there.
They like bloodshed it seems, okay then, bomb each other to hell and back, I could give a rip.
Sure am glad there is a BIG ocean between them and us.
In reply to Rest easy .. Mladenov urged… by Giant Meteor
BTW, they want to draw in Hezbollah to the fight on behalf of the Palestinians, to blame Iran. A false flag is on the way.
In reply to Fvck Israel. The end. by Skateboarder
yep, same joo shit just different day.
In reply to BTW, they want to draw in… by Truther
Everyone should know that the Gaza strip has an offshore LNG field that belongs to the Palestinians. Israhell is hell bent in getting it. Think Genie Energy/Zionists/Dickhead Cheney.
In reply to yep, same joo shit just… by 07564111
and Lebanon and Syria. The filth want it all.
In reply to Everyone should know that… by Truther
Just what does Venezuela have, that the jewrun world banks want... besides famine.
In reply to Everyone should know that… by Truther
emeralds and rubies
In reply to Just what does Venezuela… by SilverDOG
paleswinian filth own nothing.
In reply to Everyone should know that… by Truther
Hamas is run by mossad and they give Israel the justification to bomb Gaza
In reply to BTW, they want to draw in… by Truther
Annihilate paleswinian filth ...they are worthless scum. Too bad Israel has to waste the rockets on that filth.
In reply to Fvck Israel. The end. by Skateboarder
gave the Rothchilds a boner