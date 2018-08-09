"Step Back From The Brink" UN Warns As Major War Looms After Overnight Gaza Airstrikes

by Tyler Durden
Thu, 08/09/2018 - 11:55

In the third serious flare-up of violence in the last month, a major escalation began between Israel and Hamas militants in Gaza overnight, which involved approximately 180 projectiles fired towards Israeli territory, and more than 150 Israeli airstrikes on targets inside Gaza, according to statements by the Israeli Defense Forces (IDF).

Overnight strikes on Gaza. Image source: AFP/Getty 

A number of smaller scale and sporadic tit-for-tat incidents led to the start of the late Wednesday night massive exchange of rockets. These escalating incidents began Monday when an Israeli tank fired on a northern Gaza Hamas border post, killing two Hamas members. Israel claimed Hamas had fired on Israeli positions first, while a Hamas statement said the fighters had merely been involved in a military exercise and not an act of aggression against Israeli soldiers. 

Another Israeli tank attack followed on Wednesday in response to what the IDF described as shots fired at civilian workers constructing an underground barrier on the Israeli side of the border wall. After sunset, the first significant barrage of rocket and mortar fire was unleashed from Gaza on southern Israel, sending civilians in the town of Sderot and other close southern settlements running for shelters while alarms across the region sounded. 

Reports citing Israeli sources say of about 180 projectiles launched from Gaza overnight, the Iron Dome defense system intercepted over 30, while most hit open fields. However, official statements also noted strikes on playgrounds, houses, cars, and factories. 

“IDF fighter jets targeted over 20 terror sites in military compounds and in a Hamas training camp. Among the sites targeted were a weapons manufacturing and storage facility, a complex used for the Hamas naval force and a military compound used for rocket-launching experiments,” the IDF said Thursday morning.

The BBC reports up to seven Israeli civilians wounded by the rocket and mortar fire, with Palestinian health officials confirming the death of a pregnant Palestinian woman and a toddler. The AFP identified the victims as 23-year old Enas Khammash and her 18-month-old daughter Bayan, killed in the Jafarawi area of central Gaza.

During the daylight hours early Thursday it appears that rockets and airstrikes have ceased, however, warning sirens have continued to sound in various Israeli communities across the south of the country.

An IDF statement said the overnight strikes successfully targeted "over 140 of Hamas' strategic military sites." 

At least one Hamas militant has been reported killed in the fighting, and this is likely not the end of this current round of violence. 

Indeed on Thursday a senior Israeli army official warned that a full-blown confrontation is coming in the Gaza Strip while further suggesting the government is prepared to begin evacuations of settlements along the coast and in southern Israel. 

“We are rapidly nearing a confrontation,” the IDF senior officer said as cited by the Times of Israel. "Hamas is making serious mistakes, and we may have to make it clear after four years that this path doesn’t yield any results for it and isn’t worth it."

A separate Israeli military official said in an ominous sign of an escalating Israel-Gaza war to comeThe current round of violence “is definitely not over."

Meanwhile, a special United Nations envoy for the Middle East Peace Process, Nickolay Mladenov, condemned the voilence, saying in a statement, “I am deeply alarmed by the recent escalation of violence between Gaza and Israel, and particularly by today’s multiple rockets fired towards communities in southern Israel.”

Mladenov urged all sides to step "back from the brink" and restore calm.

Ristretto X4 Free This Thu, 08/09/2018 - 13:09 Permalink

"Duke said stuff like that too. I am old testament like him."

 

Megalomania much?

 

FYI

Narcissistic personality disorder is found more commonly in men. The cause is unknown but likely involves a combination of genetic and environmental factors.

Symptoms include an excessive need for admiration, disregard for others' feelings, an inability to handle any criticism, and a sense of entitlement.

The disorder needs to be diagnosed by a professional. Treatment involves talk therapy.

DuneCreature Juggernaut x2 Thu, 08/09/2018 - 12:32 Permalink

Now guys (or other). ... Can't we all just get along here?

Let's watch a movie and stop all the bickering. .. (You're bickering with an AI bot, BTW. .. You WILL NOT get in the last word in, in case you were wondering.)

This movie is from Bendromeda Strain

A little history on the UN = The United Nefarians

Live Hard, The UN, Always Looking Out For The Best Interest Of Crooks, Liars And World Class Thieving Banksters All Over The Planet With Their Big Hooked Beaks Poked In Where They Hadn't Ought'a, Die Free

~ DC v10.05

 

Richard640 I need Another Beer Thu, 08/09/2018 - 12:54 Permalink

HEEEEEY, STOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOPID-ALL U FUCKERS!

&&&&&&&&&&&&&&&&&&&&&&&&&&&&&&&&&&

GAZA COULD BE THE MOST PROSPEROUS ARAB AREA IN THE MIDDLE EAST....WELL, AT LEAST HAVE A GOOD LIFE FOR ITS CITIZENS--IF ONLY THEY WOULD WORK WITH THE ISRAELIS...JUST FROM EURO-SUNBIRDS IN THE WINTER--THEY COULD DO WELL...HOW FUCKING DUMB ARE THE HAMAS...BUT OH, NO, ALL THEIR AID INCOME IS SPENT ON TUNNELS AND ROCKETS AND JEEEEEEEEEEEEEEE-HAD--ARAB MOO-SLEMS AND ARAB CHRISTIANS IN ISRAEL THANK THEIR LUCKY STARS THAT THEY ARE THERE...CHRISTIANS SAY ISRAEL IS THE ONLY PLACE THEY FEEL SAFE--

$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^######################

BUT ALL YOU VERMIN GOTTA HATE THE KIKES...

**********************************************************

SINCE 1948 & UNTIL TODAY  ISRAELS LEADERS--IN PUBLIC FORUMS!!!!!!-- HAVE BEGGED FOR PEACE WITH THE ARABS-ALL THOSE YEARS ARAB LEADERS ONLY TALKED ABOUT PUSHING THE JEWS INTO THE SEA--HAD THEY LIVED IN PEACE WITH ISRAEL, THE MIDDLE EAST WOULD BE THE MOST PROSPEROUS REGION ON EARTH--

**********************************

WHEN ISRAEL BECAME A STATE THERE WAS MUCH SYMPATHY FOR IT AROUND THE WORLD--THE LEFT LOVED THE JEWS AS LONG AS THEY COULD WEEP CROCODILE TEARS OVER THEM AS VICTIMS--BUT ONCE THE "PEOPLE OF THE BOOK" STARTED WINNING WARS AND SHOWED THEY COULD BE WARRIORS, THE LOVE ENDED AND THE OLD ANTISEMITISM RE-EMERGED--

****************************************

THE 2000 YR 'TEACHING OF CONTEMPT" FOR THE JOO VIA THE KRISTIAN BIBLE AND PREACHING HAD DONE ITS WORK...GERMAN THEOLOGIANS SHAMEFACEDLY ADMITTED AS MUCH AFTER THE WAR IN 1945.

**************************************************

NOW THAT EUROPE IS INFESTED WITH THE VERMIN [radical islamists], THE EUROPEANS UNDERSTAND EXACTLY WHAT KIND OF PEOPLE ISRAEL HAS HAD TO DEAL WITH

***************************************************

THE JOO AND HIS TORAH ARE A BLESSING UNTO THE WORLD-WESTERN LAW DID NOT DERIVE FROM THE GREEKS OR ROMANS BUT FROM THE JOOS--JESUS WAS A JEW, SO WHY NOT YOU?

*******************************************

--GET A LIFE! LOOK DEEP, DEEP WITHIN YOURSELF-GET YOUR HEAD STRAIGHT BEFORE IT'S TOO LATE...

 

StreetObserver Ristretto X4 Thu, 08/09/2018 - 12:58 Permalink

"However, official statements also noted strikes on playgrounds, houses, cars, and factories."

In Israel, a dime sized peace loving nation where there are no nuclear bombs, F-22s, Uzi armed religious lunatic settlers and American military aide. Just rainbows, playgrounds and productive citizenry leading honorable lives and trying to survive in the face of such ferocious inferior beings to whom they are related, well a few of them any way, although they all claim to be from there. 

Seriously, we took trip to Israel a year ago to see what it's about. Most people there are nice. It's the government and the institutions that are corrupt as well as the whole set up. If there's ever some kind of reconciliation, it will be pushed from Israeli peace activist who are tired of running the Gaza concentration camp and having other peoples' land stolen in their name.

The walls that Israel built between them and the Palestinians are really impressive. Ask your local open borders loudmouth if they feel the same about Israel. That will separate the "wheat from the chaff". 

If you have Netflix and want a look at Israel and that really cool wall, watch "Parts Unknown"  in the Israel segment. Now I see why Bourdain was suicided.