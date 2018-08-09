Dem Senator Claims Russia Has Penetrated Florida Voter Registration Systems

by Tyler Durden
Thu, 08/09/2018 - 12:35

Authored by Joseph Jankowski via PlanetFreeWill.com,

Democrat Senator Bill Nelson has claimed that Russian operatives have “penetrated” some of Florida’s voter registration systems ahead of the 2018 midterms.

On Wednesday, Nelson told the Tampa Bay Times that “(Russian operatives) have already penetrated certain counties in the state and they now have free rein to move about.”

Nelson said something similar a day earlier in Tallahassee but did not elaborate.

“That’s classified,” the Democrat said Tuesday.

The Senator outlined a scenario in which Russian entities have stripped voters of their registration in order to cause disorder within American democracy.

“You can imagine the chaos that would occur on Election Day when the voters get to the polls and they say, ‘I’m sorry Mr. Smith, I’m sorry Mr. Jones, you’re not registered,'” Nelson said. “That’s exactly what the Russians want to do. They want to sow chaos in our democratic institutions.”

In November Nelson will square off in a re-election bid with current Florida governor Rick Scott, whose administration has insisted they have no knowledge of any meddling in state voter registration.

Last month, Republican Marco Rubio joined Nelson in penning a letter to the 67 county election supervisors about potential threats, but according to the Tampa Bay Times, that letter lacked the specificity Nelson laid out this week.

“We were requested by the chairman and vice chairman of the Intelligence Committee to let the supervisors of election in Florida know that the Russians are in their records,” Nelson said Wednesday.

Communications Director at the Florida Department of State, Sarah Revell, said in a statement that the agency “has received zero information from Senator Nelson or his staff that support his claims.”

“Additionally, the Department has received no information from the U.S. Department of Homeland Security, the Federal Bureau of Investigation or the Florida Department of Law Enforcement that corroborates Senator Nelson’s statement and we have no evidence to support these claims,” her statement read.

“If Senator Nelson has specific information about threats to our elections, he should share it with election officials in Florida,” Revell added.

Senator Neilson’s claim sparked Pinellas County elections officials to immediately get in contact with the FBI, Homeland Security and other state and federal agencies.

“Our office has not seen any indication that we have had any penetration by any bad actions,” said Pinellas election’s office spokesman Dustin Chase.

Considering Nelson’s re-election bid will have to overcome Rick Scott, who has a seen approval ratings of 60% and currently holds a 3% lead in midterm polling, the unsubstantiated claims of Russia meddling in Florida could shine a light on post-November voting drama as the Democrat could use the claim to discredit his opponent if re-election fails.

Also, consider that the Mueller investigation after a year has failed to substantiate the claims that Russia interfered in the 2016 presidential election, a claim that is still being used by Democrats and their media complex to discredit President Trump.

Flordia turned red to support Trump in 2016, and current polls show that the current president has a 50% approval rating within the state and 50% nationwide.

nope-1004 carni Thu, 08/09/2018 - 12:39 Permalink

 

Another daily admission that the US isn't a secure place, and that Homeland Security is completely incompetent.

Ya, let's just keep telling the world how a foreign country can so easily infiltrate our systems.  That will instill the peoples' confidence in us! lol

Or....

These politicians are complete liars.

 

 

Free This Dr. Acula Thu, 08/09/2018 - 12:49 Permalink

Will they EVER stop!? These people are afraid of their own shadows. I wish Trump would declassify ALL the crap on Russia, Hillary, etc etc to get this over with - it is a HUGE distraction.

Then we can get the rope out and finish them, after the trials.

The peoples business is not getting done with this constant barrage of craziness!

Never One Roach Free This Thu, 08/09/2018 - 12:50 Permalink

Tell this dope that Hillary lost by a landslide.

Get over it!

This democrat dope is one more reason NEVER to vote for a Democrat again. They are completely brainwashed and only care bout getting elected. Anyone else notice the poorest cities in America are the ones run by Democrats? These are the Plantation centers.

SofaPapa HopefulCynical Thu, 08/09/2018 - 13:11 Permalink

"On Wednesday, Nelson told the Tampa Bay Times that “(Russian operatives) have already penetrated certain counties in the state and they now have free rein to move about.”

This statement is absurd on the face of it.  To be able to state this factually, you need to have the details of which counties and which 'operatives' you are talking about.  If that is the case, then you would already have acted to neutralize the threat or you would not be talking about it as you built your case.  This kind of vague "Russians!" bullshit has finally gotten so blatant that it appears even those who watch MSM are realizing TPTB are full of it.  Yet they keep at it.  At what point do MSM lose their last viewer/listener/reader?  It feels like those cities where you hear "will the last one out please turn out the lights..."  But boy they do manage to destroy everything before they leave, no?

SilverRhino Bastiat Thu, 08/09/2018 - 12:50 Permalink

That's exactly what they are attempting to do.     Discredit any legitimacy of a Republican win, undermine our system and then scream and demand to be allowed to rule 'for the good of the people' 

 

Every person STILL voting democrat after all the shit that has come out about their leadership needs half a helicopter ride at this point.   

11b40 Bastiat Thu, 08/09/2018 - 12:50 Permalink

Worse than that.  They are seeking ways for the Feds to take over the election process from  the states.  Watch for it.

 

Of course the simple counter measure is just go back to the way we voted until recently - paper ballots.  So simple, even a caveman could get it, and absolutely secure from foreign meddling, or any other centralized meddling.

Dilluminati macholatte Thu, 08/09/2018 - 13:06 Permalink

paper backup, voter id.. problem solved.. proof the democrats hate democracy

do some provisions with the blind.. braille accomodations

but lets not pretend we can get to the moon and not do voter ID and paper ballots

And then convict and jail any and all cocksuckers illegally voting!!

Lock them up!

Lock them up!

Lock them up!

 

Chupacabra-322 Bud Dry Thu, 08/09/2018 - 12:45 Permalink

I live in the 305.

FUCK this Pure Evil War Criminal Treasonous Seditious Psychopath piece of SHIT.

 

DHS will just outright steal elections come the mid terms.  They’ve been preparing & were doing the post election hacking in Georgia.

NO question they were targeted. You know by who?

 

D. ept.

 

of

 

H. uman.

 

S. acrifice.

 

That's who.

 

Brian Kemp sent a letter to DHS Secretary Jeh Johnson asking for an explanation of this attempted breach into their networks.

Cyber Scoop reported:

 

Georgia’s secretary of state has claimed the Department of Homeland Security tried to breach his office’s firewall and has issued a letter to Homeland Security Secretary Jeh Johnson asking for an explanation.

 

Brian Kemp issued a letter to Johnson on Thursday after the state’s third-party cybersecurity provider detected an IP address from the agency’s Southwest D.C. office trying to penetrate the state’s firewall. According to the letter, the attempt was unsuccessful.

 

The attempt took place on Nov. 15, a few days after the presidential election. The office of the Georgia Secretary of State is responsible for overseeing the state’s elections.

 

“At no time has my office agreed to or permitted DHS to conduct penetration testing or security scans of our network,” Kemp wrote in the letter, which was also sent to the state’s federal representatives and senators. “Moreover, your department has not contacted my office since this unsuccessful incident to alert us of any security event that would require testing or scanning of our network. This is especially odd and concerning since I serve on the Election Cyber Security Working Group that your office created.”

http://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2016/12/wth-georgias-secretary-state-oba...

 

Nothing short of Scorched Earth will suffice with these Pure Evil War Criminal Treasonous Seditious Santanic / Lucerferian Psychopaths.

 

 

 

 

Push MasterControl Thu, 08/09/2018 - 12:59 Permalink

The concept of a two party system needs to be junked. Nowhere in our constitution does it support or suggest having a two potty system. The system is as much of a problem as anything else. Obama McCain? Obama Romney? Bush Gore? Bush Kerry? Give me a break. As Lewis Black once said "two bowls of shit, only difference is the smell"

 

asscannon101 fbazzrea Thu, 08/09/2018 - 13:03 Permalink

Florida career politician/parasites Bill Nelson (aka Skeletor), Congresswoman Frederica ('RideEmCowboy') Wilson and Debbie (HeinousCunt) Wasserman-Schultz are all prime examples of the very special kind of stupid, race-baiting, batshit crazy Dumbocrats that flourish in the Florida voter base.