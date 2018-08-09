Dem Senator Claims Russia Has Penetrated Florida Voter Registration Systems

Authored by Joseph Jankowski via PlanetFreeWill.com,
Democrat Senator Bill Nelson has claimed that Russian operatives have “penetrated” some of Florida’s voter registration systems ahead of the 2018 midterms.
On Wednesday, Nelson told the Tampa Bay Times that “(Russian operatives) have already penetrated certain counties in the state and they now have free rein to move about.”
Nelson said something similar a day earlier in Tallahassee but did not elaborate.
“That’s classified,” the Democrat said Tuesday.
The Senator outlined a scenario in which Russian entities have stripped voters of their registration in order to cause disorder within American democracy.
“You can imagine the chaos that would occur on Election Day when the voters get to the polls and they say, ‘I’m sorry Mr. Smith, I’m sorry Mr. Jones, you’re not registered,'” Nelson said. “That’s exactly what the Russians want to do. They want to sow chaos in our democratic institutions.”
In November Nelson will square off in a re-election bid with current Florida governor Rick Scott, whose administration has insisted they have no knowledge of any meddling in state voter registration.
Last month, Republican Marco Rubio joined Nelson in penning a letter to the 67 county election supervisors about potential threats, but according to the Tampa Bay Times, that letter lacked the specificity Nelson laid out this week.
“We were requested by the chairman and vice chairman of the Intelligence Committee to let the supervisors of election in Florida know that the Russians are in their records,” Nelson said Wednesday.
Communications Director at the Florida Department of State, Sarah Revell, said in a statement that the agency “has received zero information from Senator Nelson or his staff that support his claims.”
“Additionally, the Department has received no information from the U.S. Department of Homeland Security, the Federal Bureau of Investigation or the Florida Department of Law Enforcement that corroborates Senator Nelson’s statement and we have no evidence to support these claims,” her statement read.
“If Senator Nelson has specific information about threats to our elections, he should share it with election officials in Florida,” Revell added.
Senator Neilson’s claim sparked Pinellas County elections officials to immediately get in contact with the FBI, Homeland Security and other state and federal agencies.
“Our office has not seen any indication that we have had any penetration by any bad actions,” said Pinellas election’s office spokesman Dustin Chase.
Considering Nelson’s re-election bid will have to overcome Rick Scott, who has a seen approval ratings of 60% and currently holds a 3% lead in midterm polling, the unsubstantiated claims of Russia meddling in Florida could shine a light on post-November voting drama as the Democrat could use the claim to discredit his opponent if re-election fails.
Also, consider that the Mueller investigation after a year has failed to substantiate the claims that Russia interfered in the 2016 presidential election, a claim that is still being used by Democrats and their media complex to discredit President Trump.
Flordia turned red to support Trump in 2016, and current polls show that the current president has a 50% approval rating within the state and 50% nationwide.
Comments
omg... get over it
They will never. The democrat party needs to be junked.
Let it be the libertarian vs Conservative party.
In reply to omg... get over it by fbazzrea
Oh look, the same amount of evidence as all the other Russia allegations
In reply to They will never. by MasterControl
Another daily admission that the US isn't a secure place, and that Homeland Security is completely incompetent.
Ya, let's just keep telling the world how a foreign country can so easily infiltrate our systems. That will instill the peoples' confidence in us! lol
Or....
These politicians are complete liars.
In reply to Oh look, the same amount of… by carni
voter ID anyone?
In reply to ANOTHER DAILY ADMISSION THAT… by nope-1004
1. The Democrats who cried wolf...
2. This 'problem' is such an easy fix it's laughable.
3. 50% approval = lessor of Evil & Republican core voters = you win elections.
In reply to x by macholatte
So I guess they are already making excuses for losing in November?
In reply to T by FireBrander
By "Russia" he means sayanim
In reply to So I guess they are already… by Bastiat
Will they EVER stop!? These people are afraid of their own shadows. I wish Trump would declassify ALL the crap on Russia, Hillary, etc etc to get this over with - it is a HUGE distraction.
Then we can get the rope out and finish them, after the trials.
The peoples business is not getting done with this constant barrage of craziness!
In reply to By "Russia" he means sayanim by Dr. Acula
Tell this dope that Hillary lost by a landslide.
Get over it!
This democrat dope is one more reason NEVER to vote for a Democrat again. They are completely brainwashed and only care bout getting elected. Anyone else notice the poorest cities in America are the ones run by Democrats? These are the Plantation centers.
In reply to Will they EVER stop!? by Free This
Brain dead Bill. Brain dead since 1993.
In reply to Tell this dope that Hillary… by Never One Roach
Bastiat nails it.
In reply to Brain dead Bill. Brain dead… by Fiat Pirate
"On Wednesday, Nelson told the Tampa Bay Times that “(Russian operatives) have already penetrated certain counties in the state and they now have free rein to move about.”
This statement is absurd on the face of it. To be able to state this factually, you need to have the details of which counties and which 'operatives' you are talking about. If that is the case, then you would already have acted to neutralize the threat or you would not be talking about it as you built your case. This kind of vague "Russians!" bullshit has finally gotten so blatant that it appears even those who watch MSM are realizing TPTB are full of it. Yet they keep at it. At what point do MSM lose their last viewer/listener/reader? It feels like those cities where you hear "will the last one out please turn out the lights..." But boy they do manage to destroy everything before they leave, no?
In reply to Bastiat nails it. by HopefulCynical
" voter ID anyone? "
Voter ID + Paper Ballots = No Russian Meddling
Problem is, neither can anyone else meddle, including the political parties, or the deep state.
In reply to Tell this dope that Hillary… by Never One Roach
This guy doesn't even know how to use email, how does he know they are being hacked and what the hackers' abilities are?
In reply to Will they EVER stop!? by Free This
But if they win, they will say it everything was fine.
In reply to So I guess they are already… by Bastiat
Democrat Senator Bill Nelson has claimed that Russian operatives have “penetrated” some of Florida’s voter registration systems ahead of the 2018 midterms.
Ol' bill smelling the coffee. At least one of 'em is awake.
Preparing the post-red wave resistance for Nov.
In reply to So I guess they are already… by Bastiat
That's exactly what they are attempting to do. Discredit any legitimacy of a Republican win, undermine our system and then scream and demand to be allowed to rule 'for the good of the people'
Every person STILL voting democrat after all the shit that has come out about their leadership needs half a helicopter ride at this point.
In reply to So I guess they are already… by Bastiat
There's that.
Before it comes to that, has anybody found a way to reason effectively with libtards?
I haven't been successful in my attempts.
In reply to That's exactly what they are… by SilverRhino
I know one that's going Democratic Socialist. No reasoning at all. Just trying to 'get theirs' and no amount of common sense, logic, or philosophy can reach them. Their lack of understanding of basic principles is amazing. And scary.
In reply to There's that. Before it… by Oliver Klozoff
Worse than that. They are seeking ways for the Feds to take over the election process from the states. Watch for it.
Of course the simple counter measure is just go back to the way we voted until recently - paper ballots. So simple, even a caveman could get it, and absolutely secure from foreign meddling, or any other centralized meddling.
In reply to So I guess they are already… by Bastiat
C
In reply to T by FireBrander
voter IQ anyone
In reply to x by macholatte
ZERO EVIDENCE presented. Nelson is a mentally deficient worthless Piece Of Shit. To hell with him.
Pre-packaging his excuses for his upcoming loss.
In reply to voter IQ anyone by Arne Saknussemm
I think this midterm election will be so tight and legit a fart wont get through.
https://www.whitehouse.gov/briefings-statements/president-donald-j-trum…
Establishment incumbents are TERRIFIED.
Russian meddling is the only card left to play.
In reply to voter IQ anyone by Arne Saknussemm
I am suing my school about my last semester grades. There is no doubt the Russians meddled with my report card.
Damn Putin!
In reply to I think this midterm… by freedommusic
Not required in Florida.
In reply to voter IQ anyone by Arne Saknussemm
voter IQ anyone
How about a good mathematical captcha before voting ...
32 + 42 = ?
No. Too much racist.
In reply to voter IQ anyone by Arne Saknussemm
- Minimum voting age: 30
- Must be a property/home/business owner
In reply to voter IQ anyone by Arne Saknussemm
Using Child Psych on Dems is so easy, they will be begging for voter ID and paper ballots before you can say voter suppression.
In reply to x by macholatte
paper backup, voter id.. problem solved.. proof the democrats hate democracy
do some provisions with the blind.. braille accomodations
but lets not pretend we can get to the moon and not do voter ID and paper ballots
And then convict and jail any and all cocksuckers illegally voting!!
Lock them up!
Lock them up!
Lock them up!
In reply to x by macholatte
Billy (senile) Nelson is preparing an excuse for his loss to Scott...
Russians my ass, try a far left ideology, that's what is kicking their rear in all elections
In reply to ANOTHER DAILY ADMISSION THAT… by nope-1004
This senator is particularly adept at bullshitting the public. He's an empty suit and his days are numbered...and he knows it.
Wrapping your arms around gun bans in the south is pretty effective at getting you fired.
In reply to ANOTHER DAILY ADMISSION THAT… by nope-1004
Russia is in our system!
Sir, can you please give us the information you have?
WHAT? You must be Russian too!
Sir, we take these claims seriously, please give us the information.
NO! YOU'RE ALL RUSSIANS!!!
In reply to Oh look, the same amount of… by carni
I live in the 305.
FUCK this Pure Evil War Criminal Treasonous Seditious Psychopath piece of SHIT.
DHS will just outright steal elections come the mid terms. They’ve been preparing & were doing the post election hacking in Georgia.
NO question they were targeted. You know by who?
D. ept.
of
H. uman.
S. acrifice.
That's who.
Brian Kemp sent a letter to DHS Secretary Jeh Johnson asking for an explanation of this attempted breach into their networks.
Cyber Scoop reported:
Georgia’s secretary of state has claimed the Department of Homeland Security tried to breach his office’s firewall and has issued a letter to Homeland Security Secretary Jeh Johnson asking for an explanation.
Brian Kemp issued a letter to Johnson on Thursday after the state’s third-party cybersecurity provider detected an IP address from the agency’s Southwest D.C. office trying to penetrate the state’s firewall. According to the letter, the attempt was unsuccessful.
The attempt took place on Nov. 15, a few days after the presidential election. The office of the Georgia Secretary of State is responsible for overseeing the state’s elections.
“At no time has my office agreed to or permitted DHS to conduct penetration testing or security scans of our network,” Kemp wrote in the letter, which was also sent to the state’s federal representatives and senators. “Moreover, your department has not contacted my office since this unsuccessful incident to alert us of any security event that would require testing or scanning of our network. This is especially odd and concerning since I serve on the Election Cyber Security Working Group that your office created.”
http://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2016/12/wth-georgias-secretary-state-oba...
Nothing short of Scorched Earth will suffice with these Pure Evil War Criminal Treasonous Seditious Santanic / Lucerferian Psychopaths.
In reply to Russia is in our system! … by Bud Dry
BUT But but,,,,,,,, it was for Americans s-a-f-e-t-y!
In reply to I live in the 305. FUCK this… by Chupacabra-322
Nelson a do nothing typical hack; he only wants publicity as an election nears. He's as useless as tits on a bull.
In reply to Oh look, the same amount of… by carni
The concept of a two party system needs to be junked. Nowhere in our constitution does it support or suggest having a two potty system. The system is as much of a problem as anything else. Obama McCain? Obama Romney? Bush Gore? Bush Kerry? Give me a break. As Lewis Black once said "two bowls of shit, only difference is the smell"
In reply to They will never. by MasterControl
The result of over consumption of Smirnoff
In reply to omg... get over it by fbazzrea
Nah, Nemiroff, the best Ukrainian vodka.
In reply to The result of over… by gimli
Dem-retards are 100% brain dead, and stuck on stupid to boot.
It can not be fixed, it has to be put down.
In reply to omg... get over it by fbazzrea
Ok... then paper ballots and voter id then asshole. No no cant do that. Fucking jokers... all of them.
In reply to omg... get over it by fbazzrea
LMAO these Rat's just never quit !! if their's election fraud, it will be by the Demarats, not the Russians !! when all else fails, Russia Russia Russia !!
In reply to omg... get over it by fbazzrea
Florida career politician/parasites Bill Nelson (aka Skeletor), Congresswoman Frederica ('RideEmCowboy') Wilson and Debbie (HeinousCunt) Wasserman-Schultz are all prime examples of the very special kind of stupid, race-baiting, batshit crazy Dumbocrats that flourish in the Florida voter base.
In reply to omg... get over it by fbazzrea
Yes! It's dementia and just plain absurd.
In reply to omg... get over it by fbazzrea
lol
It's surreal watching the blue team get bashed for this hysteria when the red team is doing the exact same thing.
In reply to lol by VWAndy
lets be honest we all know it was Pinky and the Brain.....https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=qzZmU0aGmcc
And the craziness continues with zero proof of said tampering! Pathetic!
Nelson is going to lose so it is Russia, Russia, Russia! You would think the Dims would give up on crying wolf so many times!