Dianne Feinstein Was An "Easy Mark" For China's Spy: Sperry

Dianne Feinstein - vice chair of the Senate Judiciary Committee and a ranking member on the Senate Intel Committee, was an "easy mark" for the Chinese spy who operated within her inner-circle for two decades, reports journalist Paul Sperry in the New York Post.
A Chinese-American who doubled as both an office staffer and Feinstein’s personal driver, the agent reportedly was handled by officials based out of the People’s Republic of China’s consulate in San Francisco, which Feinstein helped set up when she was mayor of that city. He even attended consulate functions for the senator. -New York Post
According to Feinstein, the staffer was fired "immediately" after the FBI warned her five years ago that Chinese intelligence had infiltrated her office. Feinstein claims he had "no access to sensitive information" and that he was never charged with espionage.
That said - FBI officials warned Feinstein in June of 1996, after the staffer began working for her, that the agency had detected efforts by the Chinese government to seek favor with the Senator - possibly in the form of illegal and laundered campaign contributions. Feinstein was on the East Asian and Pacific affairs subcommittee of the Foreign Relations Committee at the time.
That warning was right on the money, notes Sperry:
One Chinese bagman, Nanping-born John Huang, showed up at Feinstein’s San Francisco home for a fundraising dinner with a Beijing official tied to the People’s Bank of China and the Communist Party Committee. As a foreign national, the official wasn’t legally qualified to make the $50,000-a-plate donation to dine at the banquet.
After a Justice Department task force investigated widespread illegal fundraising during the 1996 Clinton re-election campaign, Feinstein returned more than $12,000 in contributions from donors associated with Huang, who was later convicted of campaign-finance fraud along with other Beijing bagmen. The DNC and the Clinton campaign had to return millions in ill-gotten cash. -New York Post
Despite the jig being up, Beijing still received an extension of its favored trade status, "thanks in part to Feinstein," who in turn embarked on a campaign to minimize China's human rights abuses - for example equating Beijing's 1989 Tiananmen Square massacre to the 1970 Kent State shootings in terms of both nations "charting the evolution of human rights in both countries over the last 20 to 30 years," that "would point out the successes and failures — both Tiananmen Square and Kent State — and make recommendations for goals for the future."
Feinstein was also key in bringing China into the World Trade Organization in 1999 - giving Beijing a permanent normal trade relations status, as well as removing Congress's mandate to review human rights abuses and weapons-proliferation records.
According to Sperry, Feinstein still travels to China every year with her multi-milionaire husband, Richard C. Blum, who appears to have benefitted enormously from the relationship.
Starting in 1996, as China was aggressively currying favor with his wife, Blum was able to take large stakes in Chinese state-run steel and food companies, and has brokered over $100 million in deals in China since then — with the help of partners who sit on the boards of Chinese military front companies like COSCO and CITIC. -New York Post
No wonder she's one of the richest members in Congress!
Comments
Is she left or right?
Queen of the Quimptons! She carries a .38 snub nose and has armed security all around her and she wants your guns people.
That prune needs to go the same way as Piglousy and Maxi Pad, to the infirmary.
In reply to Is she left or right? by redd
Good News Is, Patrick Little garnered over 76,000 votes with only 3 short weeks of exposure time before the June 5th vote date in Ca.
76,000 Californios are fully awake and are willing to take action, now if those 76,000 can inform 7 people each, They're up to 532,000 and if they can inform 7 more each they will hit 3,724,000 and they are off to removing all the jew supremacists from all positions of power.
Oh the poor jew supremacist Diane the jew feinstein & her mentor rothschild whom is currently whining because his rape and pilliage plans for all the western world might be reaching a plateau.
rothschild and tribe, the funders & creators of the murderous bolshevik jew rampage that killed the Christian Czar & Familly and threw in another starved & murdered 25,000,000 (million) Christians to boot.
The funder & main creator of the EVIL known as so-called israel, that has been on a worldwide terrorist murderous orgy eversince. Stop israeli war crimes Now!
Don't worry world, him and his (((tribe))) will find the jew coals to heap on their murderously hideous destructive fire. They want you burnt to the ground and silenced forevermore.
And they will never stop, with their dying breath they will strive to hang on to your Christian throat.
REMOVE ALL JEW SUPREMACISTS FROM ALL POSITIONS OF POWER, BOTH PUBLIC & PRIVATE-NOW!
Shut down all jew supremacist foreign agent organizations such as; Aipac, Zoa, Adl, Aclu, Splc, Jdl, Jdo, Jwc, Ajc, Cfr, and yes the Naacp (jews) and a thousand more, using the FARA ACT and The RICO Laws-NOW!
Read:
"Against Our Better Judgement- How the U.S. Was Used to Create Israel" Allison Weir
"The Bad War" M.S. King (banned by jewmaon due to the screeching of the jwc)
"The jewish Revolutionary Spirit" E. Michael Jones
"The Jewish Onslaught" Dr. Tony Martin
"Mein Kampf" Adolf Hitler (don't let the jew lying propaganda deceive you, this is a great book)
"The jews & their Lies" Martin luther
"The International Jew" Vol 1&2" Henry Ford
"The Controversary Of Zion" Douglas Reed
"It's The Jews Stupid" R. Vincent Bert
"The Host & The Parasite" Greg Felton
"The Jews and Moral Subversion" E. Michael Jones
"The New Jerusalem" Michael Collins Piper
"The Iron Curtain Over America" John Beaty
"Breaking The Spell" Dr. Nicholas Kollerstrom
And watch "The Greatest Story Never Told"
........When America?
In reply to Qeeen by Free This
Should have allowed WWll Japanese make sushi out ungrateful Chinks!
Take it with wasabi
In reply to Good News Is, Patrick Little… by MoreSun
I'm not sure how DiFi gets a pass with all of the financial shenanigans she and her husband Richard Blum have been involved in.
Somehow their involvement with defense contractors(URS), real estate boondoggles (Post offices), COSCO, Korean Banks, and more never are exposed by the MSM.
In reply to Should have let WWll… by B-Bond
Meh, it's like all the rest of the dimz.
Debbie Wassername Medusa Schultz has got live & in color Paki burger flippers copying Congressional hard drives down in the basement, Hillary is paying off certified foreign spies who is getting his info from Russians, Podestas up to his arm pits in Russian banks and failing to register as a foreign agent, Lowrenta is issuing visa waivers on the backside to "Russian government lawyers" while ObaMao is talking about "flexibility" after he wins his second term.
Just another day in the life of duplicitous dimz ;-)
In reply to I'm not sure how DiFi gets a… by Mr. Universe
Hey B-Bond,
Get your point, however, your country is fully in control of ZOG, and your worried about the Chinese?
The dumb goy in the states as well as the Chinese better get their acts together and put down the jewish revolution that is going to bring the entire world to it's knees in utter destruction. If and when it comes, it will come because of jew supremacists of all shapes, sizes, and political persuasions-Fact!!
The China scare is just like the Russian scare, manufactured by the jew controlled msm of the world, to keep the goys of all nations continually chasing their own tails instead of dealing with the ONLY TRUE ETERNAL ENEMY-JEW SUPREMACISM OF EVERY KIND!!
REMOVE ALL JEW SUPREMACISTS FROM ALL POSITIONS OF POWER, BOTH PUBLIC & PRIVATE-NOW!
In reply to Should have let WWll… by B-Bond
Think she said she's "mortified"...lol.
In reply to Is she left or right? by redd
I think she said: "How can we monetize?"
In reply to Think she said she's … by nmewn
Both right and left hemispheres are missing.
Life is maintained through her brain stem.
In reply to Is she left or right? by redd
Follow the money and there you will find Diane Feinstein.
In reply to Is she left or right? by redd
Did you know she holds dual US/Israeli citizenship.
In reply to Is she left or right? by redd
She and hillary were willing accomplices. Everybody knows this.
A Moscow-based technology initiative funded in part by the Russian government funneled tens of millions of dollars into the Clinton Foundation while Hillary Clinton was serving as secretary of state, according to a new report released Monday.
https://freebeacon.com/national-security/russian-government-initiative-…
Diane Feinstein: For-Sale like a whore, but whores are usually pretty! So what's Diane's appeal? You guessed it: Influence and Favor! Although I must admit there are some crazies out there with weird fetishes like Botox and Facelifts, so maybe the old bird still stands a chance at making some "fun" money face-down and mashed into a pillow on a motel bed with the drapes drawn and the lights turned way down low! Ice machine is down the hall next to the boarded-up room with bullet holes in the door and walls. You can't miss the Crime Scene tape. Fetch me a Pepsi from the machine while you're at it. On second thought, a 40 OZ Malt Liquor from the Liquor Street across Crenshaw Ave would be better!
She- A Dual Citizen israeli, owned by the zionists, soul and all.
In reply to Diane Feinstein: For-Sale… by motoXdude
But even the Zionists would NOT lay claim to their ownership of her... who in their right mind would admit to owning such a horrible thing! It's like having an ugly mutt... eventually you just stop talking about it, admitting it's yours and eventually just concede by saying "it just showed-up one day"
In reply to She- A Dual Citizen israeli,… by MoreSun
Why does anyone in flyover country still salute the flag and pledge allegiance?
Feinstein: Everything the Left accuses the Right of being.
"PAGING MR. HUBER..."
"Feinstein was also key in bringing China into the World Trade Organization in 1999 - giving Beijing a permanent normal trade relations status, as well as removing Congress's mandate to review human rights abuses and weapons-proliferation records."
Bitch. Another fucking traitor hiding in plain sight.
She’s a stupid statist democrat like they all are
dwiiving miss cwazy wondeye!!!
So in other words she is a stupid bitch.
When you are in Congress want massive bribes you need to deal with foreign governments and you have to deliver goods worth the value they are offering.
These are not simple shakedowns for pocket money, free trips, or minor favors these people demand satisfaction or Senator Bagperson has a serious accident.
That Senator Bagperson is still here is the indication of a very heavy sell-out, Clinton grade sell-out and if part of the deal went sideways compensation was immediately offered.
Shouldn't she be questioned as to if she knew her staffer was a Chinese spy?
People are assuming she didn't know.
She should be questioned, her bank accounts examined, and her emails looked at.
You can be sure if it were a Republican Mueller would right there now, digging away.
Who knows maybe Fienstein is a plant and a traitor.
I assume the FBI and CIA are investigating.
America will watch that Career Politician and her Fucked ideas of Democracy DIE! DOOM 2019!
My guess is she is one of them pod poople.
Frankeinfinstein. Dead Kennedy's dedicated a song to her in 1979 saying: "This song is dedicated to Diane banker butt licker Margret Thatcher Feinstein. The dragon lady with no fukkin heart." This nightmare has been around so long. California uber alles.
Enough with the lame 'he was fired right away'.
He was the best qualified candidate for the job? How was he vetted, and who vetted him?
And can Feinstein be sure he had no access to secret information? After all, he was in the weeds for a long time doing his spying and she didn't know about that.
Maybe Acosta will ask her those questions, and whether employing the Chinese spy had anything to do with her husband's China business.
i'm still trying to figure out how israeli citizens can govern the USA.
89% of senators and congress(its) are israeli.
http://www.investmentwatchblog.com/89-of-our-senators-and-congress-hold…