Ecuador Accused Of Being "Worms Living In America's Anus" For Silencing Assange

by Tyler Durden
Thu, 08/09/2018 - 19:40

Just hours after Washington called on Julian Assange to testify before the US Senate Intelligence Committee as part of their Russia investigation, Ecuador’s foreign minister has come under fire after claiming that refugees were prohibited under international law from making political comments, effectively gagging the WikiLeaks founder.

As RT reports, Jose Valencia made the statement in an interview with El Universo when asked about Assange’s ongoing asylum in the Ecuadorian embassy in London. Speculation has mounted in recent weeks that Ecuador is preparing to hand over the WikiLeaks founder to British authorities.

The new chancellor of Ecuador said that “according to international law and the conventions that regulate asylum, a person who is isolated cannot make pronouncements that affect the relationship of Ecuador with other countries.”

This also means that a refugee cannot interfere in the internal political situations of other countries, according to Valencia

The statement comes just days after Ecuadorian President Lenin Moreno said that Assange had been told to refrain from intervening in the “politics and self-determination” of the country or face consequences.

This prompted rightly furious reactions from WikiLeaks supporters, including Kim Dotcom and journalist Glenn Greenwald.

Intercept co-editor Greenwald took the comments to task, questioning when this rule was created and if it was a generally accepted clause, tweeting that it seemed “bizarre” and “contradictory” that a government would grant someone asylum on the grounds that their fundamental rights were being abridged through persecution, only to tell them they’re forbidden from engaging in global political debates.

He continued the thread, lashing out by questioning if this was applicable to Western governments, “or does it only apply to small, subservient governments like Lenin’s?”

However, response of the day went to Megaupload founder Kim Dotcom, who pulled no punches in his response to Ecuador’s latest remarks on Assange’s asylum. “Ecuador is now run by intestinal worms living in the anus of US Empire,” the internet entrepreneur and privacy activist said.

Seems pretty clear what his opinion is.

Conditions have continued to worsen for Assange as we note that Moreno declared in June that Assange’s right to asylum would only be honored if he “respects the conditions” of political silence... so solitary confinement, in a now hostile embassy disallowing any conversation about his freedom since that would necessarily be 'political' - and for what!!??

Politics

NoDebt man from glad Thu, 08/09/2018 - 20:08 Permalink

"The new chancellor of Ecuador said that “according to international law and the conventions that regulate asylum, a person who is isolated cannot make pronouncements that affect the relationship of Ecuador with other countries.”

This also means that a refugee cannot interfere in the internal political situations of other countries, according to Valencia"

Now we also know the logic they used when deciding to turn off his internet connection.  

 

beemasters MasterPo Thu, 08/09/2018 - 20:39 Permalink

To be fair, they have been accommodating Assange since 2012; that's six years!
If the worm description is to be applied, it would have to be to the UK/US governments. No, on second thought, that would be an insult to all worms.

Razor_Edge USA USA Thu, 08/09/2018 - 20:07 Permalink

In fact is makes absolute sense. If a country offers asylum and refuge to any person, it should expect that in return that person is not going to cause diplomatic problems for his or her host. I have a lot of respect for Assange and for his efforts to bring the truth into the sunshine. Nevertheless,  a weak country will always find it difficult to fight off the predations of a stronger one, and Ecuador is not well placed to fight off the USA, as their history shows. I know that if I found myself in difficulty like Assange and I was offered protection like Assange has been, I would feel an obligation not to cause problems for my benefactor.

nmewn Thu, 08/09/2018 - 19:44 Permalink

So the question Ecuadorians now need answered is, does "international law" supercede the laws of Ecuador or any other nation and if so, what does that wind up meaning...for them? ;-)

Green2Delta Thu, 08/09/2018 - 19:53 Permalink

You have to wait for those worms to poke their head out and then roll them up on a needle. Not sure if this works on anal worms though. Nor do I plan on finding out anytime soon. 

Free Assange and Snowden!  

surf@jm Thu, 08/09/2018 - 19:53 Permalink

Speaking of worms.....

Hillary would so much love to Arkanside this man.....

Especially since he is high up on her top 100 people list whos fault it is she lost.....

Hillarys Server Thu, 08/09/2018 - 19:54 Permalink

North Korea gives the best insults but anal worms is pretty good. B+.

I would have said they're a wad of smegma on the rosy cheeks of everything pure and holy, but that's just because I'm better read.

Debt Slave Thu, 08/09/2018 - 19:55 Permalink

Ecuador is now run by intestinal worms living in the anus of US Empire,“

Compare Assange to nation wrecking scum like Pelosi or Schumer and truthfully decide for yourself which is really the disgusting parasitic worm living in the anus of the US empire.

HRH of Aquitaine 2.0 smacker Thu, 08/09/2018 - 20:34 Permalink

Extradited to the US for what? The rape charge that was dropped?

What are the US charges against him? The legal charges? Is there an indictment? Link, please, if there is.

I read a CNN article that said Sessions (as if I needed more evidence that he is a moron) and Pompeo want to indict him. Indict him for what? He's not a US citizen. Also, some of the information he released helped Trump get elected.