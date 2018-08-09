"F*ck Hope": Michael Moore Slams Obama's Mantra As "Lazy Way Out"

by Tyler Durden
Thu, 08/09/2018 - 17:40

Liberal activist Michael Moore has slammed former President Obama's "hope" ideology as "the lazy way out," during an interview promoting his new anti-Trump film, "Farenheit 11/9," which opens in theaters next month. 

Moore told the Huffington Post that "Hope is passive. Hope gives you permission to let someone else do the work. Hope leads people to believe that tax returns, or a pee tape, or the FBI or an adult film star will save the country. Hope, and the passivity that comes with it, is what helped get us here to begin with. It’s the lazy way out."

We don’t need hope. We need action,” exclaimed Moore. 

In case that was too subtle, Moore clarified: 

Fuck hope. Seriously, fuck hope. Fuck despair, too. But fuck hope.

Moore tells the Post that Donald Trump is an "evil genius" who "has no intention of leaving the White House." 

Whenever he hears that another country has a president for life, he perks up and thinks, “I like the sound of that!” And he has an obedient political party that holds every seat of power backing him up. 

American journalism schools have not trained students how to cover an authoritarian leader. Our media has no idea what it is up against. They’re getting steamrolled by a tyrant because Trump understands media and understands the country he lives in more than those that cover him do. This puts us all in grave danger. -Michael Moore

We wonder if Moore's new film will accidentally redpill as many Americans as his last one - seen by many as one of the greatest pro-Trump advertisements during the 2016 election.

Tags
Entertainment Culture

Comments

Vote up!
 8
Vote down!
 2
GunnyG Thu, 08/09/2018 - 17:40 Permalink

Dumb Nigger Down! Barky Oshithead's legacy = ZERO! Even the Liberats are dogging him now! In another 5 years or so, the Left will fully realize how bad they were scammed by the Democrats and the Grifter's Barky and Michael, along with the rental kids. 

We don’t need hope. We need action,” exclaimed Moore." 

Typical Leftist piece of shit. Lead from behind. Please start something...please.

Vote up!
 1
Vote down!
 0
Oldguy05 GunnyG Thu, 08/09/2018 - 17:48 Permalink

This statement is action favorable to conservatives. At least he is whittling away Obammy's legacy a bit. Weakening the left's sheeple bleating. He probably will wish he didn't say this someday in the not too distant future.

Of course it also reeks of Maxinesque calls for violence. edit: So maybe he won't.

Vote up!
 4
Vote down!
 1
Ex-Oligarch Thu, 08/09/2018 - 17:46 Permalink

If Obama had actually been bringing "Hope and Change," he would have aroused exactly the same frantic, bitter, no-holds-barred opposition from both parties, the media, the intelligence agencies, the business and cultural establishment, and the global elites that has been thrown at Trump almost from the inception of his candidacy. 

Vote up!
 3
Vote down!
 0
Miggy Thu, 08/09/2018 - 17:47 Permalink

But it's never about what he is doing for the country. It's always personal.

 

Can you image the alternative if Trump had not won?

Vote up!
 3
Vote down!
 0
SergeA.Storms Thu, 08/09/2018 - 17:49 Permalink

And Flint is still a shithole with bad water.  You would think since Roger & Me this skeeving bastard would have shown his hometown how to take action and solve a problem.  Nope, you stupid fat fuck.  If a problem were solved by your whining ass, you’d have to go on a diet and get a real job.

Vote up!
 2
Vote down!
 0
hawaiian waverider Thu, 08/09/2018 - 17:50 Permalink

"lazy way out"  is the liberal way.  All the time, every time. 

What Moore and the rest of his team don't understand is that hard work, real tangible work is what makes the Trump supporters love Trump and despise the holier than thou, self entitled lefties leeching and wanting free shit which can only come from someone on the productive side of coin not from the magic gov't fairy as many progs believe.  

You can hate Trump but you can't deny he and his team are balls out working hard.  Pompeo was on a flight out the day after he took the post.  Obama's people took a week even to celebrate their posts. 

Vote up!
 2
Vote down!
 0
VZ58 Thu, 08/09/2018 - 17:50 Permalink

Yes we need hope! Why is this fat pig Moore still talking, breathing? Shouldn't this hypocritical facist pr*ck have had a coronary a long time ago? I hope he heads to his grave worrying about Orange never leaving the WH.