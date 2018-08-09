"F*ck Hope": Michael Moore Slams Obama's Mantra As "Lazy Way Out"

Liberal activist Michael Moore has slammed former President Obama's "hope" ideology as "the lazy way out," during an interview promoting his new anti-Trump film, "Farenheit 11/9," which opens in theaters next month.
Moore told the Huffington Post that "Hope is passive. Hope gives you permission to let someone else do the work. Hope leads people to believe that tax returns, or a pee tape, or the FBI or an adult film star will save the country. Hope, and the passivity that comes with it, is what helped get us here to begin with. It’s the lazy way out."
“We don’t need hope. We need action,” exclaimed Moore.
In case that was too subtle, Moore clarified:
Fuck hope. Seriously, fuck hope. Fuck despair, too. But fuck hope.
Moore tells the Post that Donald Trump is an "evil genius" who "has no intention of leaving the White House."
Whenever he hears that another country has a president for life, he perks up and thinks, “I like the sound of that!” And he has an obedient political party that holds every seat of power backing him up.
American journalism schools have not trained students how to cover an authoritarian leader. Our media has no idea what it is up against. They’re getting steamrolled by a tyrant because Trump understands media and understands the country he lives in more than those that cover him do. This puts us all in grave danger. -Michael Moore
We wonder if Moore's new film will accidentally redpill as many Americans as his last one - seen by many as one of the greatest pro-Trump advertisements during the 2016 election.
“We don’t need hope. We need action,” exclaimed Moore."
If Obama had actually been bringing "Hope and Change," he would have aroused exactly the same frantic, bitter, no-holds-barred opposition from both parties, the media, the intelligence agencies, the business and cultural establishment, and the global elites that has been thrown at Trump almost from the inception of his candidacy.
Hey Michael, electing globalist NWO prostitutes has consequences....
