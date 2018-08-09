If This Chart Doesn't Scare You Out Of Stocks, Nothing Will

Authored by Sue Chang via MarketWatch.com,
A lot has changed since the stock market crash of 2000. Apple Inc. has gone from being just another computer brand to becoming the most valuable company in the world, Amazon.com Inc. went from being an e-book retailer to a byword for online shopping and Tesla’s Elon Musk has risen from obscurity to Twitter stardom.
Too scary for words
Yet some things never change and Doug Ramsey, chief investment officer at Leuthold Group, has been on a mini-campaign highlighting the parallels between 2000 and 2018.
Among the numerous similarities is the elevated valuation of the S&P 500 then and now, which Ramsey illustrates in a chart that he has dubbed as the “scariest chart in our database.”
Leuthold Group
“Recall that the initial visit to present levels was followed by the S&P 500’s first-ever negative total return decade,” he said in a recent blog post.
Price-to-sales ratio is one measure of a stocks value. It isn’t as popular as the price-to-earnings ratio, or P/E, but is viewed as less susceptible to manipulation since it is based on revenue.
He also shared a chart which he claims is “unfit for a family-friendly publication” that shows how in terms of median price to sales ratio, the S&P 500 is twice as expensive as it was in 2000.
Leuthold Group
“Overvaluation in 2000 was highly concentrated; today it is pervasive, with the median S&P 500 Price/Sales ratio of 2.63 times more than double the 1.23 times prevailing in February 2000.
In a follow-up post, he then reiterates how 2018 is starting to increasingly look like 2000.
“The statistical similarities between the two bulls are on the rise, and the wonderment surrounding the disruptive technology of today’s market leaders seems to have swelled to maybe 1998-ish levels,” he writes.
That upward trajectory of the market isn’t sustainable, he warns. Ramsey admits that history isn’t the best guide for the future but the S&P 500’s performance since it touched its peak on Jan. 26 is closely mirroring what happened 18 years ago.
“In the earlier case, a volatile five-month upswing that began in mid-April ultimately fell just a half-percent short of the March 24th high by early September. This year, a similarly choppy, six-month rebound has taken the S&P 500 to within 1% of its January 26th high,” Ramsey said.
Leuthold Group
There are other resemblances such as healthy breadth as denoted by the uptrend in the daily NYSE Advance/Decline Line while corporate profits, measured by Leuthold’s internal earnings indicator, are extremely robust, according to Ramsey.
But even without 2018 mimicking 2000, the persistent trade clash between the U.S. and its trading partners that in the worst case scenario could derail global trade looms as a huge threat to stocks.
China is expected to levy tariffs on $60 billion of U.S. goods if the Trump administration proceeds with its plan to impose 25% tariffs on $16 billion in Chinese imports later this month.
On Aug. 22, the market will officially become the longest bull market in history. Coincidentally, the previous titleholder is the decade-long one that gave up the ghost when the tech bubble burst in 2000.
Comments
Nothing will. BTFD.
In reply to M by B-Bond
Meaningless chart. All the money made from QE has to go somewhere. Even with QT there is still a huge amount of dollar profits floating around that need a home.
In reply to Nothing will. BTFD. by StackShinyStuff
In this highly manipulated stock market everyone could stop buying all goods and services and homes and cars and this market would still continue to rise due to money printing and generalized expansion of of the digital money supply.
In reply to Meaningless chart. All the… by Ghost of PartysOver
reading some of the responses on that link makes me sad for humanity............
In reply to Tesla is game over: https:/… by TLT
Porsche is taking preorders on its electric do out next year.
In reply to Tesla is game over: https:/… by TLT
Bullish!!
In reply to Tesla is game over: https:/… by TLT
Why would ANYBODY put up with that TESLA Horseshit. I read through all of that link....these people are as Delusional as Democrats. One guy said "Kudos to TESLA for not delivering a car with problems..." It is funny...I can go RIGHT now...and buy the BEST CARS EVERY MADE IN FUCKING HISTORY......."Toyota Camry or Honda Accord" and pick it up now with a proven track record. Better YET...for the price of the "FIREBALL" Model 3...I can have one of each. A New accord...AND a New Camry....and the Maintenance and depreciation are near non existent in these cars. Especially if you buy them one or two years older. I guess people just have way too much money.
In reply to Tesla is game over: https:/… by TLT
takeaction, you are exactly right! If ANY other car company pulled this shit, these people would be screaming bloody murder. Can't believe the crap they let Musk get away with!!
In reply to Why would ANYBODY put up… by takeaction
I bought a certified 17 Accord EXL V6 sedan with 13k miles on it early this year. Paid $24k for it plus tax. Basically a brand new car with full warranty for $10k off new. Last year of the V6. This car is amazing. The first year of ownership is the worst for depreciation and then the Hondas and Toyotas lose very little per year after that. Buying a lightly used same year car is the smartest way to go. Let someone else pay the freight and first year depreciation. I love this car. Only auto I have ever been in that will chirp 2nd gear. My 2001 Mustang Bullitt couldn't even hang with this thing. Total sleeper.
I have a good friend of mine that bought a model 3 earlier this year around the same time and his has been at the Tesla dealer for 3 months for a vampiric draw that they can't figure out. He is going around and around with them about it to get it fixed and they can't figure it out. The whole process has been a major PITA for him. He's about to take legal and PR steps on them.
In reply to Why would ANYBODY put up… by takeaction
If that tweet about his fantasy of going private at $420 doesn't land Musk Oil in jail, then prepare for the Wild West in the markets. Every CEO will start tweeting bullshit to manipulate their stock price up.
In reply to Tesla is game over: https:/… by TLT
only ONE similarity matters.....the amount of global CB intervention.
What better period to launch a trade war? Let's rejoice and celebrate together.
Time in the market not timing the market.....
Those boys in Minneapolis do good work. This probably isn't their finest hour. Yet.
It's probably nothing...math really doesn't apply anymore because it is, well, inconvenient.
So, if not analysis of historical data, then what is the best guide?
Chicken entrails?
Feelings?
Tweets?
Throwing darts?
In reply to It's probably nothing...math… by NEOSERF
Have we cleaned out all the bears yet? Until the last fool throws in the towel, we're going higher.
Valuations.....Smaluations......
All I want to know is.....Will the FED print another Trillion and distribute it to the plunge protection team, and the corporate stock buyback fund?........
^^^This. Everything else is fucking noise.
Jump you fuckers!
In reply to Valuations.....Smaluations… by surf@jm
I hope that phony stock market doesn't drag down real estate.
You realize how many "scary charts" have been on display for the last 12 years? Add this one to the heap.
Hmm...I guess nothing scares me, certainly not this DJ dreck.
Where else can funny money go? Steve Jobs and Bill Gates would be locked up for violating some company's IP in today's climate. Google, Facebook, I-tunes, are all unregulated monopolies. Microsoft is an unregulated dinosaur. Ghost busters would be locked up for stealing GE backpack nuclear reactor IP.
Sell your house and rent. Sell 50% of stocks and buy Au/Ag
We are in uncharted waters and should take nothing for nothing for granted. To assume we will move forward without a glitch is extremely optimistic. With the passage of time, things change and evolve. This transformation can be seen in both society and the economy. A question we must ask is just how relevant today's comparisons are with prior economic cycles?
The situation today is in many ways "historically unique" due to the rampant expansion of credit in recent decades. Recently I found myself pondering the line, "outwit and outlast" that is often used during the popular hit television show Survivor. It occurred to me the winners in both life and investing often reflect these qualities and that this game is far from over. More on this train of thought in the article below.
"But it's different this time"
In 2000 investors had run up the price of stocks. Today’s market is driven by a political agenda on top of an effort to consolidate stock ownership high on the food chain ladder. Today’s bull market will not have a traditional ending.
What does ZH get from steering all of us in the wrong direction with their incessant doomsaying for the last 7 years of the biggest bull market in history? Why do they want all of us to make extremely poor financial decisions like buying useless fucking trash ass gold?
Price to cash flow is the relevant statistic here. Companies are an order of magnitude more efficient at throwing off cash than they were in the late 90s/early 2000s. Especially, if not specifically, in the tech sector (which historically have high earnings and sales multiples). Almost looks cheap on that basis.
This time is different....NO TIME IN HISTORY did lunatic central banks pump the stock markets.... What goes to high comes down...HARD