If This Chart Doesn't Scare You Out Of Stocks, Nothing Will

by Tyler Durden
Thu, 08/09/2018 - 09:12

Authored by Sue Chang via MarketWatch.com,

A lot has changed since the stock market crash of 2000. Apple Inc. has gone from being just another computer brand to becoming the most valuable company in the world, Amazon.com Inc. went from being an e-book retailer to a byword for online shopping and Tesla’s Elon Musk has risen from obscurity to Twitter stardom.

Too scary for words

Yet some things never change and Doug Ramsey, chief investment officer at Leuthold Group, has been on a mini-campaign highlighting the parallels between 2000 and 2018.

Among the numerous similarities is the elevated valuation of the S&P 500 then and now, which Ramsey illustrates in a chart that he has dubbed as the “scariest chart in our database.”

Leuthold Group

“Recall that the initial visit to present levels was followed by the S&P 500’s first-ever negative total return decade,” he said in a recent blog post.

Price-to-sales ratio is one measure of a stocks value. It isn’t as popular as the price-to-earnings ratio, or P/E, but is viewed as less susceptible to manipulation since it is based on revenue.

He also shared a chart which he claims is “unfit for a family-friendly publication” that shows how in terms of median price to sales ratio, the S&P 500 is twice as expensive as it was in 2000.

Leuthold Group

“Overvaluation in 2000 was highly concentrated; today it is pervasive, with the median S&P 500 Price/Sales ratio of 2.63 times more than double the 1.23 times prevailing in February 2000.

In a follow-up post, he then reiterates how 2018 is starting to increasingly look like 2000.

“The statistical similarities between the two bulls are on the rise, and the wonderment surrounding the disruptive technology of today’s market leaders seems to have swelled to maybe 1998-ish levels,” he writes.

That upward trajectory of the market isn’t sustainable, he warns. Ramsey admits that history isn’t the best guide for the future but the S&P 500’s performance since it touched its peak on Jan. 26 is closely mirroring what happened 18 years ago.

“In the earlier case, a volatile five-month upswing that began in mid-April ultimately fell just a half-percent short of the March 24th high by early September. This year, a similarly choppy, six-month rebound has taken the S&P 500 to within 1% of its January 26th high,” Ramsey said.

Leuthold Group

There are other resemblances such as healthy breadth as denoted by the uptrend in the daily NYSE Advance/Decline Line while corporate profits, measured by Leuthold’s internal earnings indicator, are extremely robust, according to Ramsey.

But even without 2018 mimicking 2000, the persistent trade clash between the U.S. and its trading partners that in the worst case scenario could derail global trade looms as a huge threat to stocks.

China is expected to levy tariffs on $60 billion of U.S. goods if the Trump administration proceeds with its plan to impose 25% tariffs on $16 billion in Chinese imports later this month.

On Aug. 22, the market will officially become the longest bull market in history. Coincidentally, the previous titleholder is the decade-long one that gave up the ghost when the tech bubble burst in 2000.

takeaction TLT Thu, 08/09/2018 - 09:37 Permalink

Why would ANYBODY put up with that TESLA Horseshit.  I read through all of that link....these people are as Delusional as Democrats.  One guy said "Kudos to TESLA for not delivering a car with problems..."  It is funny...I can go RIGHT now...and buy the BEST CARS EVERY MADE IN FUCKING HISTORY......."Toyota Camry or Honda Accord" and pick it up now with a proven track record.  Better YET...for the price of the "FIREBALL" Model 3...I can have one of each.  A New accord...AND a New Camry....and the Maintenance and depreciation are near non existent in these cars.  Especially if you buy them one or two years older.  I guess people just have way too much money.

j0nx takeaction Thu, 08/09/2018 - 09:55 Permalink

I bought a certified 17 Accord EXL V6 sedan with 13k miles on it early this year. Paid $24k for it plus tax. Basically a brand new car with full warranty for $10k off new. Last year of the V6. This car is amazing. The first year of ownership is the worst for depreciation and then the Hondas and Toyotas lose very little per year after that. Buying a lightly used same year car is the smartest way to go. Let someone else pay the freight and first year depreciation. I love this car. Only auto I have ever been in that will chirp 2nd gear. My 2001 Mustang Bullitt couldn't even hang with this thing. Total sleeper.

 

I have a good friend of mine that bought a model 3 earlier this year around the same time and his has been at the Tesla dealer for 3 months for a vampiric draw that they can't figure out. He is going around and around with them about it to get it fixed and they can't figure it out. The whole process has been a major PITA for him. He's about to take legal and PR steps on them.

surf@jm Thu, 08/09/2018 - 09:19 Permalink

Valuations.....Smaluations......

All I want to know is.....Will the FED print another Trillion and distribute it to the plunge protection team, and the corporate stock buyback fund?........

Money_for_Nothing Thu, 08/09/2018 - 09:28 Permalink

Where else can funny money go? Steve Jobs and Bill Gates would be locked up for violating some company's IP in today's climate. Google, Facebook, I-tunes, are all unregulated monopolies. Microsoft is an unregulated dinosaur. Ghost busters would be locked up for stealing GE backpack nuclear reactor IP.

Let it Go Thu, 08/09/2018 - 09:34 Permalink

We are in uncharted waters and should take nothing for nothing for granted. To assume we will move forward without a glitch is  extremely optimistic. With the passage of time, things change and evolve. This transformation can be seen in both society and the economy. A question we must ask is just how relevant today's comparisons are with prior economic cycles?

The situation today is in many ways "historically unique" due to the rampant expansion of credit in recent decades. Recently  I found myself pondering the line, "outwit and outlast" that is often used during the popular hit television show Survivor. It occurred to me the winners in both life and investing often reflect these qualities and that this game is far from over. More on this train of thought in the article below.

 http://Economic Evolution Renders Many Comparisons Obsolete.html

Jein Thu, 08/09/2018 - 09:49 Permalink

What does ZH get from steering all of us in the wrong direction with their incessant doomsaying for the last 7 years of the biggest bull market in history? Why do they want all of us to make extremely poor financial decisions like buying useless fucking trash ass gold?

nopat Thu, 08/09/2018 - 09:56 Permalink

Price to cash flow is the relevant statistic here.  Companies are an order of magnitude more efficient at throwing off cash than they were in the late 90s/early 2000s.  Especially, if not specifically, in the tech sector (which historically have high earnings and sales multiples).  Almost looks cheap on that basis.