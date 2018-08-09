More Trouble For Musk As Another "Untruth" Emerges

As we enter the third day of the Tesla "going private" saga, one big question continues to haunt investors: who is (are) the source(s) of the "secured funding" that Elon Musk promised he had arranged ahead of his unprecedented tweet that sent Tesla stock soaring, eventually resulting in a delayed halt and made Musk $1.4 billion richer.
As Bloomberg writes this morning, "no one has stepped forward publicly - or privately - to say they’re behind the plan."
People with or close to 15 financial institutions and technology firms who spoke on the condition of anonymity said they weren’t aware of financing having been locked in before Musk’s tweet.
It's not just traders who are scratching their head over this question: late on Wednesday, the WSJ first reported that regulators have also started asking the company if what Musk tweeted was factual and why such a disclosure was made via social media rather than in a filing.
But while everyone has so far focused on the Musk financing tweet, the CEO has now been caught in a second potential "untruth", which would only add to the severity of any market manipulation enforcement action lobbed at the eccentric CEO.
Recall that as part of Musk's Tuesday tweetstorm, when addressing shareholder receptivity, he said that "Investor support is confirmed."
Only, as Bloomberg reported this morning, it wasn't, as this too appears to have been gross hyperbole at best, and outright misrepresentation at worst: "At the California State Teachers’ Retirement System, which as of March owned about 213,000 shares, spokeswoman Michelle Mussuto said there was no advance warning."
“We have not been contacted by Tesla IR,” she said. “They didn’t reach out before the tweet either.”
So here's what we know so far: the "natural" source of cash for a deal of this magnitude, SoftBank, has passed on a possible deal, saying the company was "overvalued", and that following an April 2017 meeting between Musk and Masayoshi San that touched on a potential investment in TSLA (whose stock at the time was far lower), the talks failed to progress due to disagreements over ownership and have not started up again.
Meanwhile not a single bank that would be part of the obvious financing syndiate that would fund such a deal, has been approached by Musk. Finally, the investors, whose support Musk allegedly had canvassed ahead of his announcement, had little idea of what Musk was set to announce.
Surely the SEC will be curious to connect the dots between all these three potential misrepresentations contained in a tweeted "statement" that boosted Musk's own net worth by $1.4 billion.
And then there is a report from the NYT overnight, according to which Tesla and banks are studying a structure that would involve reducing the number of holders such that Tesla’s shares could be delisted from Nasdaq and it would no longer be required to make quarterly filings with the SEC, NYT reports. Call it an "LBO-lite", or what the NYT calls a "going dark" transaction.
While still expensive - it could cost $10 billion to $20 billion - it would be much less so than a full leveraged buyout, the NYT reported.
In this situation, Tesla could buy out many but not all of its shareholders to reduce the total number of investors who hold Tesla stock. One way to make that math work would be to persuade as many small shareholders as possible to sell their holdings.
The largest shareholders of the company — including Mr. Musk, Fidelity, T. Rowe Price and Scotland’s Baillie Gifford, who collectively own about 45 percent of Tesla shares — would not need to sell their stakes under that arrangement.
Tesla’s shares would no longer be listed on the Nasdaq, but investors could buy or sell them on loosely regulated, over-the-counter markets that are typically the domain of small companies. Because shares on these exchanges are generally traded less heavily than those on larger public markets, it would likely be harder for investors to bet against, or short, Tesla’s stock, which is one of the rationales Mr. Musk outlined on Tuesday for taking the company private.
While examining creative alternative structures is great, the problem for Musk is that has already represented a going private deal, together with a take out price, to the public. And with every hour that passes and neither Musk, nor the board, disclose just what were the facts that led Musk to his bizarre announcement, it becomes more likely that the SEC will eventually launch enforcement action against either the company, its CEO, or both.
Finally, as we first noted last night, the SEC has a simple solution it can pursue to end all the debate of Musk's tweet mystery. As former NYSE president Thomas Farley said yesterday, "this is an easy one: ask TSLA to show you the agreement(s) signed by their funding source(s) by 5pm EST that demonstrates the funding is “secured” and “certain.” If there is no such agreement, require a statement by 5:30pm. Inspire market confidence."
Dear @SEC_News, this is an easy one: ask TSLA to show you the agreement(s) signed by their funding source(s) by 5pm EST that demonstrates the funding is “secured” and “certain.” If there is no such agreement, require a statement by 5:30pm. Inspire market confidence.— Thomas Farley (@ThomasFarley) August 8, 2018
With the entire world watching with Musk, or the US capital markets regulator will do next, the SEC may have no choice but to pursue Farley's advice. And judging by the stock price, which recently dipped below the conversion price on the March 2019 converts, the market is starting to get cold feet about this whole soap opera.
Comments
Does Mars have an extradition treaty?
Asking for a friend.
SEC probe in 3...2...1... Nothing like a little lie to pump your stock up...
In reply to Does Mars have an… by Ghost of Porky
Given that the American space program will rely exclusively on SpaceX in the near future, you know the drill.
Good luck Elon, I'm sure you're not a felon.
In reply to SEC probe in 3...2...1… by Keyser
Get James Clapper on the phone so he can better explain the "least untruthful" response
In reply to Given that the American… by Adolfsteinbergovitch
THE FUCKING EMPEROR HAS NO CLOTHES!!
How long do we have to keep screaming this before these silly cunts on Wall Street pull the plug on this fairy?
In reply to Get James Clapper on the… by I woke up
Why .gov of course, it's the new Government Motors Inc. They'll just digitize a few more billions to prop up that fakery!
His firm has been subsidized from the beginning, by the Obombmao admin. (that my friends is called a twofer)!
Damn, Obominable was a complete failure for America. HE screwed us up six ways to Sunday.
I hope he lands in jail for his high crimes of treason, and general fuckery!
In reply to THE FUCKING EMPEROR HAS NO… by Killtruck
Martha Stewart had to munch carpet for FAR less than this.
In reply to Why by Free This
martha stewart must have really pissed someone off in the SEC. all other celebrities and big shots get a pass. if the SEC prosecuted----nearly every corporate insider would be in prison.
steal $5 in a robbery and go to prison. steal $5 million with insider information and get an SEC participation trophy and membership.
the human species is the problem.
In reply to Martha Stewart had to munch… by pods
I said this immediately following the release of his tweet:
This is a CLEAR, TEXTBOOK 10b-5 Violation.
I knew there was no way he had already lined-up funding, so at the time, what he tweeted was FACTUALLY FALSE.
If there is ANY justice remaining in America, Elon Musk should be headed for a federal penitentiary.
In reply to martha stewart must have… by james diamond squid
Absolutely the case ^^
His tweets are nothing but empty threats that can and do move markets. That's totally illegal!!
I hope the SEC gets him on these violations, you cannot do this legally.
And yes, he should be headed for a federal pen!
In reply to I said this immediately… by Pool Shark
In reply to Absolutely the case ^^ His… by glenlloyd
Martha a Carpet Muncher. Tell me this can't be.true. SADNESS, UTTER SADNESS.
In reply to Martha Stewart had to munch… by pods
If they let this pass she would have cause to sue for discriminatory enforcement.
This isn't just some game here, this is equity of enforcement. You can't just pick n choose who you want to take down with this stuff. IMO Martha should have sued when the Clintons got away with these types of shitnanigans and she didn't and AFAIC the Hillary server excuse now sets precedent for what the regular folks can file as defense.
Musk needs to be held accountable.
In reply to Martha a Carpet Muncher. … by SAE6065
Thank God Trump is president. He would never ever engage in any shady financial dealings.
Oh, if only we could go back to the days of another of our heroes, Dick Cheney and Haliburton. Those were the good old days when we could trust our leaders.
Damn that Obama! Damn him all to hell. That commie destroyed America. And by "destroyed" I mean bailed out capitalist America from the Bush catastrophe and sent the capitalist markets soaring 3 fold. That damned Marxist, socialist-commie! Oooooooo I hate him.
It's just like that famous Marx quote that goes, "Workers of the world, take trillions of dollars and bail out your richest capitalists!" That's exactly what that Marxist-commie Obama did. DAMN HIM!
In reply to Why by Free This
Nice try, marxism is still a failure even if you label it democratic socialism.
Obama did more damage to the US than all other presidents combined. He was responsible for the collapse of Lybia and Syria which created the refugee crisis yet somehow he received the Nobel Peace Prize?! The markets went up because instead of letting them correct naturally he instructed the FED to drop interest rates to near zero which created the largest bubble ever, perhaps in history. The shitstorm from that one has yet to be felt. How about FACTA which killed americans' ability to do business freely overseas, yep that was him too. Need I go on?
In reply to Thank God Trump is president… by Condor_0000
Look at this, a well put together comment, blaming anything but Obombmao.
The Clinton's, Bush's and Ofaggot ALL destroyed America, but Ofaggot was the worst by far, the Manchurian Candidate divided America by class, race and economics!
I am an equal opportunity basher, but Obombmao was the worst by FAR!
In reply to Thank God Trump is president… by Condor_0000
This stupid fuck is back here stinking up the board with all his bullshit? I did not see that cumming.
In reply to Look at this, a well put… by Free This
And thank goodness the anointed on didn’t have more support in Congress other wise he would have left us with the gift of gun bans, open borders, government healthcare (he kinda did still), higher taxes, a complete shutdown of an open internet, and TPP.
Obama never even came close to his potential.
In reply to Thank God Trump is president… by Condor_0000
How stupid do you have to be to announce the lbo without funding in place. Anybody who was funding it will obv know they have super leverage now and renegotiate the terms since musk is now essentially a criminal if there is no deal.
In reply to THE FUCKING EMPEROR HAS NO… by Killtruck
but libtards adore the muskRAT and say he can do no wrong,
In reply to THE FUCKING EMPEROR HAS NO… by Killtruck
liberals are cross-eyed amoebas!
In reply to but libtards adore the… by charlewar
If the SEC crucifies Musk, we will know that there is still some semblance of rule of law in the US. If not, this is the ultimate proof this is an oligarchy.... not to say a kleptocracy...
In reply to liberals are cross-eyed… by Free This
Did you manipulate the market for your shares? Not wittingly, no...
In reply to Get James Clapper on the… by I woke up
James Clapper is such a douchebag!!
In reply to Get James Clapper on the… by I woke up
Wow, that is some creative narrative-stitching.
But the truth is, is that Musk is not the only billionaire who builds his own rockets.
In reply to Given that the American… by Adolfsteinbergovitch
In reply to Wow, that is some creative… by ParkAveFlasher
In reply to Given that the American… by Adolfsteinbergovitch
We come not to praise Caesar but to bury him!
In reply to SEC probe in 3...2...1… by Keyser
One has yet to mention whether Tweeting a serious financial disclosure like this before realeasing it in a required filing would not just be manipulating but actually be insider trading to Musk and anyone of his followers that took advantage?
In reply to SEC probe in 3...2...1… by Keyser
"Tesla agrees to pay a fine of X, and does not assume blame."
As long as X is less than what was made, game continues.
In reply to One has yet to mention… by Donald J. Trump
Elon is good people. (No matter what the fuck he has done or will continue to do)
In reply to SEC probe in 3...2...1… by Keyser
LOCK HIM UP!!!
Oh wait, I forgot the eunuch Sessions is still around...
In reply to SEC probe in 3...2...1… by Keyser
While the Tesla overall situation is less than ideal - if we use the low number from the NYT article of $10 billion to do the LBO-lite deal -- then he could easily fund this by taking another $1 billion cash out of Space X. Also if the Saudi's just bought 3-5% as revealed - then going another 4 or 5 billion in would be a must do to preserve their investment.
In reply to Does Mars have an… by Ghost of Porky
@lost username
4 or 5 billion would last him how long?
A couple of months at present burn rate perhaps.
In reply to While the Tesla overall… by lost username
Well he has a car waiting for him when he gets there
In reply to Does Mars have an… by Ghost of Porky
That is not a car... it is a mobile BBQ.
In reply to Well he has a car waiting… by youngman
If a bi-polar person can't remember a lie they told are they guilty of lying?
Depends on the judge. And I don't mean the judge is wearing depends.
Elon needs some more covfefe before tweets about buyout FUNding. My advice, blame it on the Russians.
In reply to If a bi-polar person can't… by JRobby
That's a good idea, "The RUSSIANS hacked my Twitter account. Time for an investigation!"
In reply to Elon needs some more covfefe… by FEDbuster
Error E07717: Elonmusk.exe has become corrupted and must be closed. If this problem persists, please contact your administrator to install a new CEO.
NoDebt - you win the internet today! Elon Musk needs to be "retired"
In reply to Error E07717: Elonmusk.exe… by NoDebt
"Elon Musk needs to be "retired"
I've been wondering if that's what he's trying to accomplish. I imagine working for the CIA and dealing with those evil bastards can wear a man out. Maybe Elon's not into child sacrifice party's and worshiping Moloch.
In reply to NoDebt - you win the… by you_are_cleared_hot
no harm no foul, lets go back to$340 and start over, ok now Elon, lets try this one more time... /sarc