NBCUniversal May Pay Viewers To Watch Its Streaming Video Service

Bloomberg had a terrific title yesterday when describing the cash flow troubles that have befallen MoviePass, which continues to burn unprecedented amounts of cash and is on the verge of insolvency as a result of its "business model" which loses money on every single transaction: "MoviePass CEO Hopes Subscribers Will Use Service Less Frequently." Because what self-sustaining company wants its users to use its services more...
It now appears that the guys in the NBC Universal biz dev team also read that article and a lightbulb went off above their heads, because according to the Information, as the US cable giant hopes to steal away market share from Netflix and Amazon, it has come up with a novel idea: paying customers to use its service.
The battle to win over viewers online may be reaching new levels of intensity. Comcast’s NBCUniversal is considering the launch of a streaming service that would pay people to watch it.
The tentative name for the service is Watch Back and it would feature episodes of TV shows and web series from NBCUniversal’s own TV networks—like NBC, USA and Bravo—as well as those from outside web sites. To entice people to watch, Watch Back viewers would earn points that could be redeemed for gift certificates, according to several people with knowledge of the plans.
The Information also notes that the service would not have exclusive content and be more of a marketing effort, at least initially, although depending on its success to entice viewers that toom ay change.
While there are no details on what the pricing structure would look like - whether customers will pay a flat fee and get money back or if the service will be free with incremental upside depending on TV time - the deflationary impact of this approach, should it be brought to fruition will be dramatic, and may result in substantial revisions to market share of the coveted online streaming market. And then one wonders if Disney, which is rolling out its own "Netflix Killer" will follow suit.
In any case, the NBCU proposal implies that many headaches are in store for Reed Hastings and his streaming juggernaut which already has nearly $10 billion in annual content costs alone, as he struggle to offset not only the recent slowdown in user growth, but a revolutionary reversal in the payment structure of TV viewing, where advertisers will effectively be now paying viewers for their TV time.
That said, the market does not appears too worried, and Netflix stock has yet to react to the news.
You couldn't pay me enough to watch Comcast garbage.
I can't even get my dog to watch......
Tried tying a bone to the tv, no luck!
Paid to have kids, to not kill people, and to watch television?
Thug life be getting better and better.
NIRP, bitchez!
Fire up a jillion AWS instances with proxies and go to town, baby!
(you will need solid experience with web QA and scripting...)
Every welfare queen just screamed in joy.
gfr
1st they'll have to pay me to connect a TV to outside programming.
The Red Cross pays me for platelets-a $10 gift card.
But they sell the platelets for $700 a batch, and I yield a triple batch.
So who will be paying NBC? Facebook? Google? The CIA?
Ha ha. This is hilarious news because it's showing just how dead the old model is.
But let's not stop there. I think Starbucks should start paying me for drinking coffee, gas station should start paying me for driving, and the bank should start paying me for spending.
lmao
Starbucks should pay the healthcare costs of everyone who gains weight drinking their flavored sugar water. Those things have - or so I've read - so many empty calories they can't be considered anything but junk food.
Perhaps someone who's actually consumed one can correct me.
As for the banks, I'll settle for their paying a decent interest rate on what I've loaned them. The credit cards with "cash back" features already is like being paid to use them.
Correct.
How could I forget?
And get paid to borrow money.
I'll consider signing up only if they premier that movie by Obama and his pet wookie.
"The Audacity to be a White House Tranny"
I have a crazy idea. Pay $0 for any form of electronic media and enjoy a life free of (((programming))).
At least we should be able to borrow money from a bank at zero of ultra-low interest and deposit it with the same bank at a 2% higher rate than the loan interest rate. I'd borrow $five million for starters and live off the interest spread.
Of course that's a silly idea. Who would ever conceive of such a deal in the real world?
Most of the stuff on TV nowadays is just LibTard Brainwashing Trash.
Which half the population won't watch.
I believe it's more than half now, ever notit how all the fake Twitter accounts are always used to boost leftist accounts followers? All the paid trolls are only for leftist ideology? They are far fewer then we are led to believe. All the voter fraud that is discovered is always used to support leftist in elections? See the pattern.
Better Call Saul is the ONLY show on TV I will watch right now. Even then I just download it off of a torrent so I don't have to see the ads.
Let me get this straight: we get paid to be brainwashed?
I know if a service is free, we are the products... But when they pay you, wtf is that?
Yep, and in order to watch the claptrap they produce you'd probably have to sift through questionaire after questionaire to watch some thirty minute tribute to Bathhouse Barry Hussein.
Mind numbing.
In reply to You couldn't pay me enough… by junction
Brain Damaging.
They already do that via smartphones, so it makes perfect sense.
I wonder how they will ensure that people are actually paying attention. Will one be required to respond to a "click to continue" every so often? Will they require webcams watch you to see if you're paying attention? (If so, better not watch any pron.)
A few decades back AOL checked for activity and if none was detected the dial-up connection would be broken. My son had me write a program to issue mouse-clicks every so often to keep the connection alive when he was doing something else. He was young then, so I added code to automatically turn his system off at midnight. Ah, the good old days.
Exactly, this is NBCUniversal/Comcast basically telling the public our content is such complete garbage that no one is currently watching so we will pay you via rewards points that are valued at $00.00001 for every hour of our crappy content that you watch. In addition, to get your "rewards" we will also run advertisements every three minutes during an hour long show.
There will be a test afterward to see if you really watched or just left it on in an empty room. Tricky questions. Disqualify you to receive points if you fail the test.
There you go. Pay people to watch the advertising.
We won't mention the subliminal messaging and being bombarded with memes about how sexual perversion is really okay. It's the only way they can "convince" the American public that pedo crap is really fine. NAMBLA will be filled with joy.
Bernie Sanders can head the division.
Everyone I know is getting sick of tired of liberal TV cramming political correctness down our throats! TV is becoming obsolete and not needed in life.
You need to enlarge your circle of acquaintances as you folks are actually in the minority as you will find out when Dems take back Congress. Then it will be hell to pay for those with so much hate towards humanity as whole.
You Failed Troll School, didn't you?
Enlarge my circle to include a bunch of mouth breathers who watch 6 hours of boobtube a day and spend the rest of their free time discussing what they watched? No thanks.
Pay me not to watch.
But... you get double rewards points if you watch LGBTXYZ shows. You're not gonna turn down a great offer like that.
Said every prison guard.
This is a great idea.
I think ALL the MSM should do this. Their future looks brighter every moment.
Although, if they want US to "watch" that crap, it's strictly pay-per-view, no eyeballs required.
Run the TV in an empty room and collect the check.
No thx. I'm good.
I hope more competition enters the streaming movie field.
Amazon streaming really sucks. Even if you have Prime, for many movies you need to subscribe to some other sub-service like Starz, etc.
Netflix really went down hill about the same time they introduced that idiot the Science Guy's farce of a movie with those fat pigs in tights dancing on stage. [wtf?!]
I have been forced to reading novels again [when I'm not busy reading zh!]
Only decent show left on all of teevee is How It's Made. "Learn something, ya couch-sittin moron!"
And Giants and A's games... and they half ruin it with the damn strike-zone box. Get rid of that vile thing, as it is not accurate.
I love How It's Made, but I wish they'd tell you how it's made. Just watching assembly line footage wears thin after a while.
Non fiction can be good to combat the mind control already implanted in your psyche.
TV...haven't seen one of those since the early 90s
It's going to be a grand life...10 hour shift in Amazion warehouse..get home to Amazion meal...turn on Amazion TV get paid to watch the Nike sponsored, Muslim, family sitcom "I Just Jihad To Do It"
Get down to the Amazion clinic for my paid for vasectomy and free Amazion doll...three week holidays to Amazion resorts...
Internet is 10x more engaging than tv. You effected more here than anywhere else. Indoctrination is supposed to seem like it's your idea. You have all been warned.
I always tell people I will get a smartphone when I am paid to do so, this cant be to far off. Fuck!
Moivepass was never a good idea imo. I never understood who would invest in that.
" recent slowdown in user growth" --- probably has something to do with people bailing because Netflix was brain-dead hiring Obozo and putting Rice on the board!
Anyway the big question is, Are there commercials? I can get free TV over the air, but there's commercials so I have to DVR it to be rid of them.
Of course you have to watch their commercials. They will make it a part of the stream, and not a separate one, with no way to remove it.
My favorites on teevee are the pharmaceutical ones that show idealistic situations and relationships while belching out an endless list of side-effects and complications including nausea, thoughts of suicide, and sudden death.
The cognitive dissonance rings like a buddhist prayer bowl.
