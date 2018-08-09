NBCUniversal May Pay Viewers To Watch Its Streaming Video Service

by Tyler Durden
Thu, 08/09/2018 - 15:22

Bloomberg had a terrific title yesterday when describing the cash flow troubles that have befallen MoviePass, which continues to burn unprecedented amounts of cash and is on the verge of insolvency as a result of its "business model" which loses money on every single transaction: "MoviePass CEO Hopes Subscribers Will Use Service Less Frequently." Because what self-sustaining company wants its users to use its services more...

It now appears that the guys in the NBC Universal biz dev team also read that article and a lightbulb went off above their heads, because according to the Information, as the US cable giant hopes to steal away market share from Netflix and Amazon, it has come up with a novel idea: paying customers to use its service.

The battle to win over viewers online may be reaching new levels of intensity. Comcast’s NBCUniversal is considering the launch of a streaming service that would pay people to watch it.

The tentative name for the service is Watch Back and it would feature episodes of TV shows and web series from NBCUniversal’s own TV networks—like NBC, USA and Bravo—as well as those from outside web sites. To entice people to watch, Watch Back viewers would earn points that could be redeemed for gift certificates, according to several people with knowledge of the plans.

The Information also notes that the service would not have exclusive content and be more of a marketing effort, at least initially, although depending on its success to entice viewers that toom ay change.

While there are no details on what the pricing structure would look like - whether customers will pay a flat fee and get money back or if the service will be free with incremental upside depending on TV time - the deflationary impact of this approach, should it be brought to fruition will be dramatic, and may result in substantial revisions to market share of the coveted online streaming market. And then one wonders if Disney, which is rolling out its own "Netflix Killer" will follow suit.

In any case, the NBCU proposal implies that many headaches are in store for Reed Hastings and his streaming juggernaut which already has nearly $10 billion in annual content costs alone, as he struggle to offset not only the recent slowdown in user growth, but a revolutionary reversal in the payment structure of TV viewing, where advertisers will effectively be now paying viewers for their TV time.

That said, the market does not appears too worried, and Netflix stock has yet to react to the news.

Tags
Business Finance
Entertainment Culture
Technology Internet
Broadcasting - NEC
Integrated Mining
Internet & Mail Order Department Stores
Entertainment Production - NEC
Internet Services - NEC

Comments

Vote up!
 1
Vote down!
 0
GeezerGeek nope-1004 Thu, 08/09/2018 - 16:08 Permalink

Starbucks should pay the healthcare costs of everyone who gains weight drinking their flavored sugar water. Those things have - or so I've read - so many empty calories they can't be considered anything but junk food.

Perhaps someone who's actually consumed one can correct me.

As for the banks, I'll settle for their paying a decent interest rate on what I've loaned them. The credit cards with "cash back" features already is like being paid to use them.

 

Vote up!
 0
Vote down!
 0
GeezerGeek Chupacabra-322 Thu, 08/09/2018 - 16:19 Permalink

They already do that via smartphones, so it makes perfect sense.

I wonder how they will ensure that people are actually paying attention. Will one be required to respond to a "click to continue" every so often? Will they require webcams watch you to see if you're paying attention? (If so, better not watch any pron.)

A few decades back AOL checked for activity and if none was detected the dial-up connection would be broken. My son had me write a program to issue mouse-clicks every so often to keep the connection alive when he was doing something else. He was young then, so I added code to automatically turn his system off at midnight. Ah, the good old days.

Vote up!
 3
Vote down!
 0
Froman junction Thu, 08/09/2018 - 15:38 Permalink

Exactly, this is NBCUniversal/Comcast basically telling the public our content is such complete garbage that no one is currently watching so we will pay you via rewards points that are valued at $00.00001 for every hour of our crappy content that you watch.  In addition, to get your "rewards" we will also run advertisements every three minutes during an hour long show. 

Vote up!
 15
Vote down!
 0
lester1 Thu, 08/09/2018 - 15:28 Permalink

Everyone I know is getting sick of tired of liberal TV cramming political correctness down our throats! TV is becoming obsolete and not needed in life.

Vote up!
 1
Vote down!
 0
HoPewGassed Thu, 08/09/2018 - 15:29 Permalink

This is a great idea. 

I think ALL the MSM should do this.  Their future looks brighter every moment. 

Although, if they want US to "watch" that crap, it's strictly pay-per-view, no eyeballs required. 

Vote up!
 4
Vote down!
 0
847328_3527 Thu, 08/09/2018 - 15:30 Permalink

I hope more competition enters the streaming movie field.

Amazon streaming really sucks. Even if you have Prime, for many movies you need to subscribe to some other sub-service like Starz, etc.

Netflix really went down hill about the same time they introduced that idiot the Science Guy's farce of a  movie with those fat pigs in tights dancing on stage. [wtf?!]

I have been forced to reading novels again [when I'm not busy reading zh!]

Vote up!
 3
Vote down!
 0
Arne Saknussemm Thu, 08/09/2018 - 15:30 Permalink

TV...haven't seen one of those since the early 90s

It's going to be a grand life...10 hour shift in Amazion warehouse..get home to Amazion meal...turn on Amazion TV get paid to watch the Nike sponsored, Muslim, family sitcom "I Just Jihad To Do It"

Get down to the Amazion clinic for my paid for vasectomy and free Amazion doll...three week holidays to Amazion resorts...

Vote up!
 1
Vote down!
 0
CanadaGoose Thu, 08/09/2018 - 15:34 Permalink

" recent slowdown in user growth" --- probably has something to do with people bailing because Netflix was brain-dead hiring Obozo and putting Rice on the board!

Vote up!
 0
Vote down!
 0
lnardozi Thu, 08/09/2018 - 15:34 Permalink

Anyway the big question is, Are there commercials? I can get free TV over the air, but there's commercials so I have to DVR it to be rid of them.

Vote up!
 1
Vote down!
 0
Skateboarder lnardozi Thu, 08/09/2018 - 15:39 Permalink

Of course you have to watch their commercials. They will make it a part of the stream, and not a separate one, with no way to remove it.

My favorites on teevee are the pharmaceutical ones that show idealistic situations and relationships while belching out an endless list of side-effects and complications including nausea, thoughts of suicide, and sudden death.

The cognitive dissonance rings like a buddhist prayer bowl.