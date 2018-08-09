New Emails Reveal Steele Had "Extensive" 2016 Contacts With #4 DOJ Official While Compiling Dossier

by Tyler Durden
Thu, 08/09/2018 - 14:08

The former British spy who used Kremlin sources to assemble a Clinton-funded anti-Trump dossier, which the Obama administration used to spy on the Trump campaign, had extensive contacts with the Department of Justice's #4 official before and after the FBI opened its Trump-Russia probe in the summer of 2016, according to new emails recently turned over to Congressional investigators. 

That official, Bruce Ohr, was demoted twice after the DOJ's Inspector General discovered that he lied about his involvement with opposition research firm Fusion GPS co-founder Glenn Simpson - who employed Steele. Ohr's CIA-linked wife, Nellie, was also  employed by Fusion as part of the firm's anti-Trump efforts, and had ongoing communications with the ex-UK spy, Christopher Steele as well. 

In short, Steele was much closer to the Obama administration than previously disclosed, and his DOJ contact Bruce Ohr reported directly to Deputy Attorney General Sally Yates - who approved at least one of the FISA warrants to surveil Trump campaign aide Carter Page.

Steele and the Ohrs would have breakfast together on July 30 at the Mayflower Hotel in downtown Washington D.C., while Steele turned in installments of his infamous "dossier" on July 19 and 26. The breakfast also occurred one day before the FBI formally launched operation "Crossfire Hurricane," the agency's counterintelligence operation into the Trump campaign. 

“Great to see you and Nellie this morning Bruce,” Steele wrote shortly following their breakfast meeting. “Let’s keep in touch on the substantive issues/s (sic). Glenn is happy to speak to you on this if it would help.”

Calendar notations and handwritten notes indicate Ohr followed up on Steele’s offer and met with Simpson on Aug. 22, 2016. Ohr’s notes indicate Simpson identified several “possible intermediaries” between the Trump campaign and Russia.

One was identified as a “longtime associate of Trump” who “put together several real estate deals for Russian investigators to purchase Trump properties.” Another was a Russian apparently tied to Carter Page, Ohr’s note of his Simpson contact indicated.

Steele offered Ohr many other theories over their contacts, including a now widely discredited one that the Russian Alfa Bank had a computer server “as a link” to the Trump campaign, Ohr’s notes show. 

...

In all, Ohr’s notes, emails and texts identify more than 60 contacts with Steele and/or Simpson, some dating to 2002 in London. But the vast majority occurred during the 2016-2017 timeframe that gave birth to one of the most controversial counterintelligence probes in recent American history. -The Hill

Bruce Ohr and wife Nellie, who Fusion GPS hired for anti-Trump effort

Disturbingly, Steele appears to have been lobbying for a Putin-linked Russian oligarch and Paul Manafort associate, Oleg Deripaska, while the former UK spy was also involved in the anti-Trump effort - asking Bruce Ohr to "monitor" Deripaska's efforts to obtain a Visa to attend an Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation meeting in the US. 

[Perhaps this explains why the Obama administration granted Russian Trump-hating lawyer Natalia Veselnitskaya - a Fusion GPS associate - a special visa under "extraordinary circumstances" to enter the US and participate in the Trump Tower meeting and a DOJ lawsuit against her Russian client, Denis Katsyv.]

Emails in 2016 between former British spy Christopher Steele and Justice Department official Bruce Ohr suggest Steele was deeply concerned about the legal status of a Putin-linked Russian oligarch, and at times seemed to be advocating on the oligarch's behalf, in the same time period Steele worked on collecting the Russia-related allegations against Donald Trump that came to be known as the Trump dossier. The emails show Steele and Ohr were in frequent contact, that they intermingled talk about Steele's research and the oligarch's affairs, and that Glenn Simpson, head of the dirt-digging group Fusion GPS that hired Steele to compile the dossier, was also part of the ongoing conversation. -Washington Examiner

With recent comments by President Trump and his attorney Rudy Giuliani suggesting there's evidence the American public hasn't seen, one has to wonder what we need to "stay tuned" for... 

Comments

vato poco Bastiat Thu, 08/09/2018 - 14:33 Permalink

for those who (wisely) don't clik on links: I took a gamble and went there. story relates a USG (DOJ?) 757 flew from D.C. to arksaw, where it was loaded up with what looked to be boxes & boxes full of docs. then it flew back to D.C.

that's ...... very very interesting, if nothing else

chubbar Bag of Magic Thu, 08/09/2018 - 14:48 Permalink

I'm beginning to think that the libtards don't really care that these people committed treason and tried to not only sway the election but remove a sitting president after he was elected. They really don't care, the libtards are so fucked up they would throw out the constitution tomorrow if it meant that they could have their dictator of choice as president. It's a crazy world!

JimZin Thu, 08/09/2018 - 14:19 Permalink

wow that is one of the butt ugliest women in the deepstate!  Nelly is a horses name...go figure.  I need more popcorn to watch this shitty movie.  going to get good before the midterm elections.  #MAGA

surf@jm Thu, 08/09/2018 - 14:20 Permalink

Interesting that the Obama spooks in the FBI haven`t been fired yet.......

Demoted twice for lying to the FBI Inspector General?......

Must know where a lot of deep state skeletons are hiding to get that kind of immunity.......

 

VideoEng_NC Thu, 08/09/2018 - 14:22 Permalink

#4 seems to have officially stepped deep into #2, up to his eyeballs apparently.  Don't want to predict but agree with y3maxx's post earlier, Ohr's gonna need a boat...

Nunyadambizness Thu, 08/09/2018 - 14:31 Permalink

PRESIDENT TRUMP!!  PLEASE DECLASSIFY EVERYTHING NOW!!

Let's get these traitorous scum and toss them ALL in prison.  Comey, Mueller, Rosenstein, Ohr, Strozk, etc., et al...  If Jeff Sessions won't prosecute them, FIRE HIM AS WELL!!  MAKE A STATEMENT so that those who would subvert this country know that there's a rope waiting for them to swing on the end of it when they're done with their their sedition.

ENFORCE THE RULE OF LAW, and DECIMATE this multi-tiered system of "just us" that protects those in power and viciously prosecutes all others.

johnwburns Thu, 08/09/2018 - 14:35 Permalink

And they are being allowed to let this shit trickle out why exactly? To build the suspense? Both sides want an excuse to not find where this leads. 

corporatewhore Thu, 08/09/2018 - 14:35 Permalink

This is very complex with multiple twists and turns, cat and mouse, ...a very good espionage plot by the master grifters HRC and WJC.  But the goal here should be to simplify, simplify, simplify so that average joe  and jane can understand WTF happened.  It's hazy right now.

I like DJT and i'm probably biased because of that.  His greatest genius is the ability to speak everyday Americanese so that Joe and Jane can grasp the bullshit of Washington and the hypocrisy of it all.  If anyone can bring it to a very simple level he can do it.  The corrupt media will not do it. 

alfbell Thu, 08/09/2018 - 14:42 Permalink

We no longer have an honest and competent government. We no longer have an honest and competent media. We are The United States of Fake. We are in big trouble. We are circling the bowl. Too late. You can't un-flush. It was nice while it lasted. Back to the drawing board. 

LordMaster Thu, 08/09/2018 - 14:42 Permalink

Liberals don’t care that this was a traitorous scheme by their side. Don’t kid yourself. Next phase for them is to deny deny deny. Remember, they hate America and it’s founders. This is just a blip in their efforts to ruin America. 