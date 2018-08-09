New Emails Reveal Steele Had "Extensive" 2016 Contacts With #4 DOJ Official While Compiling Dossier

The former British spy who used Kremlin sources to assemble a Clinton-funded anti-Trump dossier, which the Obama administration used to spy on the Trump campaign, had extensive contacts with the Department of Justice's #4 official before and after the FBI opened its Trump-Russia probe in the summer of 2016, according to new emails recently turned over to Congressional investigators.
That official, Bruce Ohr, was demoted twice after the DOJ's Inspector General discovered that he lied about his involvement with opposition research firm Fusion GPS co-founder Glenn Simpson - who employed Steele. Ohr's CIA-linked wife, Nellie, was also employed by Fusion as part of the firm's anti-Trump efforts, and had ongoing communications with the ex-UK spy, Christopher Steele as well.
In short, Steele was much closer to the Obama administration than previously disclosed, and his DOJ contact Bruce Ohr reported directly to Deputy Attorney General Sally Yates - who approved at least one of the FISA warrants to surveil Trump campaign aide Carter Page.
Steele and the Ohrs would have breakfast together on July 30 at the Mayflower Hotel in downtown Washington D.C., while Steele turned in installments of his infamous "dossier" on July 19 and 26. The breakfast also occurred one day before the FBI formally launched operation "Crossfire Hurricane," the agency's counterintelligence operation into the Trump campaign.
“Great to see you and Nellie this morning Bruce,” Steele wrote shortly following their breakfast meeting. “Let’s keep in touch on the substantive issues/s (sic). Glenn is happy to speak to you on this if it would help.”
Calendar notations and handwritten notes indicate Ohr followed up on Steele’s offer and met with Simpson on Aug. 22, 2016. Ohr’s notes indicate Simpson identified several “possible intermediaries” between the Trump campaign and Russia.
One was identified as a “longtime associate of Trump” who “put together several real estate deals for Russian investigators to purchase Trump properties.” Another was a Russian apparently tied to Carter Page, Ohr’s note of his Simpson contact indicated.
Steele offered Ohr many other theories over their contacts, including a now widely discredited one that the Russian Alfa Bank had a computer server “as a link” to the Trump campaign, Ohr’s notes show.
...
In all, Ohr’s notes, emails and texts identify more than 60 contacts with Steele and/or Simpson, some dating to 2002 in London. But the vast majority occurred during the 2016-2017 timeframe that gave birth to one of the most controversial counterintelligence probes in recent American history. -The Hill
Disturbingly, Steele appears to have been lobbying for a Putin-linked Russian oligarch and Paul Manafort associate, Oleg Deripaska, while the former UK spy was also involved in the anti-Trump effort - asking Bruce Ohr to "monitor" Deripaska's efforts to obtain a Visa to attend an Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation meeting in the US.
[Perhaps this explains why the Obama administration granted Russian Trump-hating lawyer Natalia Veselnitskaya - a Fusion GPS associate - a special visa under "extraordinary circumstances" to enter the US and participate in the Trump Tower meeting and a DOJ lawsuit against her Russian client, Denis Katsyv.]
Steele asked Ohr, the #4 official at DOJ, to "monitor" any developments in Deripaska's visa case. Ohr said he would. Was Steele working for Deripaska? His attorney, Adam Waldman, registered under FARA for his work in lobbying for Deripaska's visa. https://t.co/EgwicnsyHT pic.twitter.com/AkIAxoRltg— Chuck Ross (@ChuckRossDC) August 9, 2018
Emails in 2016 between former British spy Christopher Steele and Justice Department official Bruce Ohr suggest Steele was deeply concerned about the legal status of a Putin-linked Russian oligarch, and at times seemed to be advocating on the oligarch's behalf, in the same time period Steele worked on collecting the Russia-related allegations against Donald Trump that came to be known as the Trump dossier. The emails show Steele and Ohr were in frequent contact, that they intermingled talk about Steele's research and the oligarch's affairs, and that Glenn Simpson, head of the dirt-digging group Fusion GPS that hired Steele to compile the dossier, was also part of the ongoing conversation. -Washington Examiner
Dossier author Christopher Steele was likely working for Putin-linked Russian oligarch Oleg Deripaska at the exact same time he was telling Hillary and the press that Trump’s alleged ties to Russia were treason. https://t.co/jEXY2NM5hg— Sean Davis (@seanmdav) August 9, 2018
With recent comments by President Trump and his attorney Rudy Giuliani suggesting there's evidence the American public hasn't seen, one has to wonder what we need to "stay tuned" for...
This is an illegally brought Rigged Witch Hunt run by people who are totally corrupt and/or conflicted. It was started and paid for by Crooked Hillary and the Democrats. Phony Dossier, FISA disgrace and so many lying and dishonest people already fired. 17 Angry Dems? Stay tuned!— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 9, 2018
Comments
Let's get these traitors squarely in the crosshairs of public opinion.
It all needs to be laid bare. They can redact the dicks from their communist .GOV mouths.
In reply to Let's get these traitors… by Jim in MN
If they were only just queer.
In reply to It all needs to be laid bare… by Bag of Magic
https://truepundit.com/mystery-as-doj-load-it-with-boxes-documents/
In reply to If they were only just queer. by Oliver Klozoff
Now, isn't that cozy?
In reply to https://truepundit.com… by bamawatson
for those who (wisely) don't clik on links: I took a gamble and went there. story relates a USG (DOJ?) 757 flew from D.C. to arksaw, where it was loaded up with what looked to be boxes & boxes full of docs. then it flew back to D.C.
that's ...... very very interesting, if nothing else
In reply to Now, isn't that cozy? by Bastiat
Arkansas is significant as a location. It's believed they are a FBI department /office firmly in control of the President.
In reply to for those who (wisely) don't… by vato poco
If only Conny's campaign had gone to the DOJ or FBI
In reply to Arkansas is significant as a… by JimmyJones
his name is gareth williams.
In reply to It all needs to be laid bare… by Bag of Magic
In reply to It all needs to be laid bare… by Bag of Magic
I heard your best friend choked from scarfing too much pud. Get lost, you pole-huffing spamasaurous.
In reply to I get paid over $90 per… by lisa.roy39
I'm beginning to think that the libtards don't really care that these people committed treason and tried to not only sway the election but remove a sitting president after he was elected. They really don't care, the libtards are so fucked up they would throw out the constitution tomorrow if it meant that they could have their dictator of choice as president. It's a crazy world!
In reply to It all needs to be laid bare… by Bag of Magic
Ugh, you'd need an unbiased media to accomplish that feat. Good luck with that!
In reply to Let's get these traitors… by Jim in MN
It's starting to unravel on (((them)))
In reply to Let's get these traitors… by Jim in MN
Well Ain't that Interesting.
Eeyore and his pet donkey Nellie.
In reply to Well Ain't that Interesting. by Dragon HAwk
Declassify already!
Dump it all now.
Yep. There is no valid reason to delay the truth. Not on this.
In reply to Declassify already! by Anarchyteez
mid to late October might be better
In reply to Yep. There is no valid… by VWAndy
It's starting to look like Trump has been doing the rope-a-dope on them. Round 8 is about to begin...
Muhammad Ali vs George Foreman 8th round
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=AukxGrixOKo
In reply to Declassify already! by Anarchyteez
Pffffft.
When do we start talking about SEDITION?
The day Obama is indicted.
In reply to When do we start talking… by MACAULAY
Wake me when Q's 450,000 indicts become unsealed. Otherwise, even I am getting bored with this nothingburger.
Some little inconsequential bits of nothing will be declassified the day after Iran get's bombed.
In reply to Wake me when Q's 450,000… by Anunnaki
They are lucky they have Jeff "Do Nut'n" Sessons in office.
Drip drip drip. It's like the FBI and DOJ have the clap....Sessions, just resign in disgrace already
Chlorophyll, more like borophyll!
Sessions?? Sessions???
Where are you, Mr. Magoo?
Your silence speaks volumes.
wow that is one of the butt ugliest women in the deepstate! Nelly is a horses name...go figure. I need more popcorn to watch this shitty movie. going to get good before the midterm elections. #MAGA
Whoooooaaaa nelly!...........
In reply to wow that is one of the butt… by JimZin
Interesting that the Obama spooks in the FBI haven`t been fired yet.......
Demoted twice for lying to the FBI Inspector General?......
Must know where a lot of deep state skeletons are hiding to get that kind of immunity.......
Why in the Fuck does Ohr still have his job ???? Total 100% Bullshit !
So people who now know (or who're now in power) can monitor for absolute certainty. Why be 95% sure when you need to be 100% with proof after proof after proof. Pretty glorious actually.
In reply to Why in the Fuck does Ohr… by Spectre
It's absolutely thrilling to watch all these dumb fucks get nailed with texts and emails.
#peakstupidity
deep state = Vatican, globalists = Vatican, Vatican rule this world for centuries and never lost power from times of monarchies
to overcome democracy Vatican simply rule through secret societies for elites - Skull and Bones (Bush, Clinton), Knights of Malta (Soros, Rothschilds bankers of Vatican), Opus Dei, Illuminati
Skull and Bones is symbol of Borgia - creator of jesuits
Soros is christened from a child Knight of Malta, his power and orders comes from Vatican
Rothschilds are christened from first Nathan bankers of Vatican, their famous intelligence were jesuits that recruted Nathan, red shield from name and herb is symbol of roman legions, simple google check will tell you whole family is praying to Vatican big time
Vatican is luciferian - offshoot of catholicism - from almost beginning, it is stated directly in luciferian texts that Holy Ghost is Lucifer, this religion is available only for elites "world is not ready"
Jesus was socialist - this are followers of Jesus, true christians = luciferians
google "Vatican Nervi Hall interior photo" and see temple of popes in Vatican looking like a big serpent
yt JFK secret societies speech (5mins version) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=FnkdfFAqsHA
google "putin hand sign horns" and see all those luciferian politicians and celebrities
google "benedict hand sign horns" to see more of luciferian Vatican
all national intelligence agencies are controlled by jesuits - intelligence of Vatican - rest is theater and actors
Banking belongs to Vatican from times of templars
communism was to weaken atheism and orthodox, it gave a lot of power back to Vatican
before communism and fascism Vatican was bankrupting (there was no country Vatican was created by Mussolini)
poor education is to keep god idea going
NWO is to keep vatican luciferian dominance for centuries - otherwise god will die and they can't allow this
religous wars still in place, we are living in middle ages
Trump is protestant
check Albert Pike world wars plans letters http://www.threeworldwars.com/albert-pike2.htm
DUDE: Please stop dropping acid, and put the bong down now. Your rants are just stupid. And wrong.
In reply to deep state = Vatican,… by learnofjesuits
FBI Federal Bureau of Instigation
#4 seems to have officially stepped deep into #2, up to his eyeballs apparently. Don't want to predict but agree with y3maxx's post earlier, Ohr's gonna need a boat...
"demoted" for lying to a federal official -- these people live by another set of laws
Ohr and his wife are both moles for the Chinese, working to undermine the US goverment. Mark it.
(Macho Man voice): Ohhh yeahhh!!...... Will be even more glorious with a link to DiFi either directly or indirectly due to typical negligence.
In reply to Ohr is a mole for the… by navy62802
riddle me this
Ohr's up a creek without a paddle
You can always spot a deep state slimy fuck by the single years-old photo they never seem to be able to update.
PRESIDENT TRUMP!! PLEASE DECLASSIFY EVERYTHING NOW!!
Let's get these traitorous scum and toss them ALL in prison. Comey, Mueller, Rosenstein, Ohr, Strozk, etc., et al... If Jeff Sessions won't prosecute them, FIRE HIM AS WELL!! MAKE A STATEMENT so that those who would subvert this country know that there's a rope waiting for them to swing on the end of it when they're done with their their sedition.
ENFORCE THE RULE OF LAW, and DECIMATE this multi-tiered system of "just us" that protects those in power and viciously prosecutes all others.
Wake me up when the military tribunals start. If not nothing will change the historically bad path we are on.
And they are being allowed to let this shit trickle out why exactly? To build the suspense? Both sides want an excuse to not find where this leads.
This is very complex with multiple twists and turns, cat and mouse, ...a very good espionage plot by the master grifters HRC and WJC. But the goal here should be to simplify, simplify, simplify so that average joe and jane can understand WTF happened. It's hazy right now.
I like DJT and i'm probably biased because of that. His greatest genius is the ability to speak everyday Americanese so that Joe and Jane can grasp the bullshit of Washington and the hypocrisy of it all. If anyone can bring it to a very simple level he can do it. The corrupt media will not do it.
We no longer have an honest and competent government. We no longer have an honest and competent media. We are The United States of Fake. We are in big trouble. We are circling the bowl. Too late. You can't un-flush. It was nice while it lasted. Back to the drawing board.
Liberals don’t care that this was a traitorous scheme by their side. Don’t kid yourself. Next phase for them is to deny deny deny. Remember, they hate America and it’s founders. This is just a blip in their efforts to ruin America.