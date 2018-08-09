North Korea Accuses Senior Admin Officials Of Undermining Trump Peace Deal

North Korea has slammed US officials for trying to undermine the North Korea denuclearization deal behind President Trump's back, according to the country's official news agency, KCNA.
Pyongyang pointed out that that in addition to taking "such practical denuclearization steps" as discontinuing its ICBM testing and dismantling nuclear facilities, they allowed the repatriation of US-POW/MIA remains.
"We hoped that these goodwill measures would contribute to breaking down the high barrier of mistrust existing between the DPRK and the U.S. and to establishing mutual trust," reads the statement, "However, the U.S. responded to our expectation by inciting international sanctions and pressure against the DPRK."
The U.S. is attempting to invent a pretext for increased sanctions against the DPRK by mobilizing all their servile mouthpieces and intelligence institutions to fabricate all kinds of falsehoods on our nuclear issue. They made public the "North Korea Sanctions and Enforcement Actions Advisory" and additional sanctions, and called for collaboration in forcing sanctions and pressure upon us even at the international meetings. -KCNA
And all of this is being done despite President Trump's intention to negotiate in good faith, reads the statement.
Now the issue in question is that, going against the intention of president Trump to advance the DPRK-U.S. relations, who is expressing gratitude to our goodwill measures for implementing the DPRK-U.S. joint statement, some high-level officials within the U.S. administration are making baseless allegations against us and making desperate attempts at intensifying the international sanctions and pressure. -KCNA
"As long as the U.S. denies even the basic decorum for its dialogue partner and clings to the outdated acting script which the previous administrations have all tried and failed, one cannot expect any progress in the implementation of the DPRK-U.S. joint statement including the denuclearization."
In other words, despite Trump's intentions - members of his administration are undermining the historic progress made in US-North Korea relations.
Pyongyang, August 9 (KCNA) -- The spokesperson of the Foreign Ministry of the Democratic People's Republic of Korea made public the following press statement on Thursday:
At the first historic DPRK-U.S. summit meeting and talks, the top leaders committed to work together toward putting an end to the extremely hostile relations through confidence building and establishing new DPRK-U.S. relations in favor of the requirements and interests of the peoples of two countries and to make active contribution to peace, security, and prosperity on the Korean Peninsula and over the world.
Whereas we already took such practical denuclearization steps as discontinuing nuclear test and ICBM test fire, followed by dismantling the nuclear test ground since the end of last year, the U.S. insisted on its unilateral demand of "denuclearization first" at the first DPRK-U.S. high-level talks held in Pyongyang in early July.
Nevertheless, for the sake of building confidence between the DRPK and the U.S., a foremost and indispensable process for implementation of the joint statement of the DPRK-U.S. summit, we took such broadminded measures as repatriating POW/MIA remains.
We hoped that these goodwill measures would contribute to breaking down the high barrier of mistrust existing between the DPRK and the U.S. and to establishing mutual trust. However, the U.S. responded to our expectation by inciting international sanctions and pressure against the DPRK.
The U.S. is attempting to invent a pretext for increased sanctions against the DPRK by mobilizing all their servile mouthpieces and intelligence institutions to fabricate all kinds of falsehoods on our nuclear issue. They made public the "North Korea Sanctions and Enforcement Actions Advisory" and additional sanctions, and called for collaboration in forcing sanctions and pressure upon us even at the international meetings.
Worse still, the U.S. is resorting to such highly despicable actions as hindering international organizations' cooperation with our country in the field of sports and forcing other countries not to send high-level delegations to the celebrations of the 70th founding anniversary of the DPRK.
Now the issue in question is that, going against the intention of president Trump to advance the DPRK-U.S. relations, who is expressing gratitude to our goodwill measures for implementing the DPRK-U.S. joint statement, some high-level officials within the U.S. administration are making baseless allegations against us and making desperate attempts at intensifying the international sanctions and pressure.
Expecting any result, while insulting the dialogue partner and throwing cold water over our sincere efforts for building confidence which can be seen as a precondition for implementing the DPRK-U.S. joint statement, is indeed a foolish act that amounts to waiting to see a boiled egg hatch out.
The international society is struck by this shameless and impertinent behavior of the U.S., and we also closely follow the U.S. behavior with high vigilance against their intentions.
As long as the U.S. denies even the basic decorum for its dialogue partner and clings to the outdated acting script which the previous administrations have all tried and failed, one cannot expect any progress in the implementation of the DPRK-U.S. joint statement including the denuclearization, and furthermore, there is no guarantee that the hard-won atmosphere of stability on the Korean Peninsula will continue.
We remain unchanged in our will to uphold the intentions of the top leaders of the DPRK and the U.S. and to build trust and implement in good faith the DPRK-U.S. joint statement step by step. The U.S. should, even at this belated time, respond to our sincere efforts in a corresponding manner. -0-
Comments
Kim giving Trump ammo to go after MSM and their "sources" for trying to derail a historic peace deal.
Very good chance Trump/Pompeo worked with Kim to draft this statement. They now have public justification to investigate where these claims are coming from.
This could get interesting...
It's disgusting
In reply to Kim giving Trump ammo to go… by bowie28
Sounds like the deep state activism that the MSM just simply refuse to accept exists. It's as if they never read a page of political history in their lives. It's what we've been subjected to everywhere and they are hell bent on the power to rule.
In reply to It's disgusting by JimmyJones
I was told Trump had nothing to do with this peace negotiation.
In reply to Sounds like the deep stat E… by Al Gophilia
Why is ZH publishing Fake News? Kim leads North Korea, the State Media is in rebellion.
In reply to Kim giving Trump ammo to go… by bowie28
I was once banned (long ago) for a similar comment... I had it coming to me.
In reply to Why is ZH publishing Fake… by JLee2027
BTW... You can be very sure Kim was well informed about what kind of subterfuge to expect from the media, and many swamp creatures still in government positions.
In reply to I was once banned (long ago)… by SRV
Says it all doesn't it???
Who benefits from no peace?
♪ ♫M-I-C, C-I-A,
N-W-O - D-C!♪ ♫
In reply to Who benefits from no peace? by JimmyJones
This would not surprise me a bit. Plenty of Neocons and "never Trumpers" still in the top echelon positions.
The Russians are saying the same thing about the state dept. Pompeo. The maverick just nominated the guy. He is presidont and the buck stops with him.
In reply to This would not surprise… by Duc888
Bolton at his usual shenanigans again.
Bolton, Bolton, Bolton. Believe me.
The Norks need to name names on this one. If true it shows just how Deep the Deep State is.
I think Trump and Kim are serious about getting this done.
The Walrus and Neocons, not so much....
More importantly because of TRUMP's stance on Iran, China and Russia are now willing to have
a nuke armed N. Korea in the long term.They are also ignoring the sanctions.Its called blow-back.
Kim is letting DJT save face by blaming his staff, geopolitics is not a NYC property deal.
The peace train is derailed.Maybe Moon can do something,but it will have to be in good faith because none
of that is coming out of DC,inc. 1600 Pen.
Now we know foreign countries recognize the reality. President Trump is being undermined by the people who ostensibly work for him. Not that I'm surprised. I'm just glad to see that people recognize the phenomenon.
Ultimately, those who are working against the US president are traitors. They are destabilizing not only the United States but also the rest of the world. They are psychotic in their opposition to the elected US president and seek any possible means to remove him from office, legal or otherwise. If these idiots keep up their efforts, they will eventually run into the wall of US citizens who don't care for this idiocy.
When will DJT start saying he heard about it on the news ?
Stop passing the buck,he is either owns it because of HIS people choices, or he's a puppet just like the Hafrican.
Its that simple.
In reply to Now we know foreign… by navy62802
Dumb Donny can't even see it
Kimbo questioning who really is the "Boss" in 'Merican Rule
You being Played....again
Here Bolton, Here Bolton, have some more rope to play with...
Trump is Kim Yon Jung's puppet.
Beenmoron is more like it...
In reply to Trump is Kim Yon Jung's… by beenlauding
He's been pulling Trump's strings for the last 30 years, right? Inserted Trump into the White House, I heard and Donny takes his instructions directly from Kim. Kim has pics of Trump missing on the American flag as well so he has him where he wants him. Devilishly sneaky little nork.
In reply to Trump is Kim Yon Jung's… by beenlauding
Axis of Evil Rules! Keep fear alive!
Gee,
no one could have predicted Trump's cabinet appointees doing that.
I'm in shock.
In reply to Gee, no one could have… by rwe2late
What do you expect with fucking Bolton and Pompeo calling the shots?