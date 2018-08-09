Obama Ignores Genocide In South Africa

Authored by Ilana Mercer via Unz.com,
Once upon a time there were two politicians.
One had the power to give media and political elites goosebumps. Still does.
The other causes the same dogs to raise their hackles.
The first is Barack Hussein Obama; the second Vladimir Putin.
The same gilded elites who choose our villains and victims for us have decided that the Russian is the worst person in the world. BHO, the media consider one of the greatest men in the world.
Obama leveled Libya and lynched its leader. Our overlords were unconcerned. They knew with certainty that Obama was destroying lives irreparably out of the goodness of his heart.
Same thing when Obama became the uncrowned king of the killer drone, murdering Pakistani, Afghani, Libyan and Yemeni civilians in their thousands. That, too, his acolytes generally justified, minimized or concealed.
In June of 2008, Obama marked his election as “the moment when the rise of the oceans began to slow and our planet began to heal; the moment when we ended a war and secured our nation and restored our image as the last, best hope on Earth.” Media did not mock their leader’s delusions of grandeur.
All the estrogen-oozing amoebas of mainstream media would do in response to the Obama charm offensive was to turn to one another and check, “Was it good for you? Did he make the earth move and the oceans recede for you, too?”
Recently, Obama romped on to the Third World stage “bigly.”
He delivered an address in this writer’s birthplace of Johannesburg, South Africa. The occasion: the centennial commemoration of Nelson Mandela’s birth.
On that occasion, Obama praised “the liberal international order,” which is founded on inverted morality: Good is bad and bad is good.
Small wonder, then, that nobody—broadcaster Tucker Carlson excepted—was willing to shame Obama for lauding genial thug Cyril Ramaphosa as an inspiration for “new hope in [his] great country.”
President hope-and-change Ramaphosa has gone where his four peer predecessors had not dared to go. He led a wildly fruitful effort to tweak the already watered-down property-rights provision in the South-African Constitution. Theft of land owned by whites will now be permitted.
Other than their modern-day-messiah status, BHO and his hero Mandela share something else. Both were silent about the systematic ethnic cleansing and extermination, in ways that beggar belief, of South-African farmers, in particular, and whites in general.
Does the barefaced Barack care that white men, women and children are being butchered like animals, their bodies often displayed like trophies by their proud black assassins?
An example among thousands are Kaalie Botha’s parents: “You can’t kill an animal like they killed my mom and dad. You can’t believe it.”
The Achilles tendons of Kaalie’s 71-year-old father had been severed by his assailants so he couldn’t flee. He was then hacked in the back until he died, his body dumped in the bush.
The head of wife Joey had been bashed in by a brick, wielded with such force that the skull “cracked like an egg.”
A day in the life of farming South Africa.
Yet, there was Mr. Obama touting the new South Africa as the instantiation of the ideals promoted by Mandela.
Mind you, Obama might be on to something, in a perverse way. As stated, Mandela was mum about these killings, labeled genocidal by the expert Dr. Gregory H. Stanton.
As for “Madiba’s” fidelity to the cornerstone of civilization, private-property rights: In September of 1991, “Mr. Mandela threatened South African business with nationalization of mines and financial institutions unless business [came] up with an alternative option for the redistribution of wealth.”
Had he lived to 100, Mandela would likely be cheering Ramaphosa for authorizing a free-for-all on white-owned private property.
You know who’s not ignoring or minimizing those ongoing attempts at extermination and immiseration in South Africa? President Putin.
Russia has purportedly offered to give shelter to 15,000 white South African farmers, so far, recognizing them for the true refugees they are.
But Mr. Putin must be a racist. At least that’s what the cruel and craven African National Congress (Mandela’s party) dubs any nation daring to succor white South-Africans. The very idea that black Africans would persecute white Africans is racist in itself, say South Africa’s ruling Solons.
In fact, the ANC regularly intervenes to set aside findings made by Refugee Boards across the West in favor of South Africa’s endangered minority.
Putin, of course, has a history of such “racism.” Take his “unhealthy” fixation with saving Christians in Syria. Yes, that community is thriving once again because of the Alawite and Russian alliance.
True to type, “racist” Russia is now looking out for the Afrikaner settlers of South Africa.
In 2011, when “Into the Cannibal’s Pot: Lessons for America From Post-Apartheid South Africa” was published, there were approximately 40,000 commercial South-African farmers who remained on the land of their ancestors. Minus about 3000 slaughtered.
The total number of commercial farmers who feed South Africa is now less than half the number of “refugees” the US takes in each year. To date, “there has been a trickle of South Africans applying for asylum in the United States on the grounds of racial persecution. Almost all have been deported.”
It should be news to no one that American refugee policies favor the Bantu peoples of Africa over its Boers.
As Obama would drone, “It’s who we are.”
Whichever way you slice it, on matters South Africa, Russia is the virtuous one.
Comments
Obama is a welcome addition to humanity's Hall of Fame.
One only needs to hunt him so we get his head stuffed and suspended.
Why don't you guys quit while you're ahead?
In reply to Obama is a welcome addition… by Adolfsteinbergovitch
This article is all wrong. Brown Jesus won the Nobel Peace Prize and the RFK Prize, so he must be doing something right.
In reply to Why don't you guys quit… by PitBullsRule
Obama, Mandela, and all the wizards of liberal propaganda elitists are getting exactly what they wanted in South Africa.....good bye whitey. Whitey bad, even though they created markets, prosperity, wealth, a good standard of living, a society that actually functioned. Blackey good, no matter what they do, say, kill, or control. Doesn’t matter if the average black person lives in squalor. Doesn’t matter if the country is run like a pillaging kingdom for the elites. Blackey good, whitey bad, end of story. And that’s as deep as the MSM stories worldwide ever go. No need for Obama to come out against anything, his followers don’t know, are not interested in learning the truth, and could care less. Blakey good. Whitey bad.
In reply to This article is all wrong… by Rodders75
And Putin is the guy saving these poor people while the United States turns their back.
No wonder the Deep State hates him; he makes them look like complete sh!t.
In reply to Obama, Mandela, and all the… by PrintCash
The only things the deep staters are interested in is control, keeping up appearances on whatever is trendy in bureaucratic horseshit theory of the day circles, and the state of their pocketbooks.
In reply to And Putin is the guy saving… by The First Rule
In reply to The only things the deep… by PrintCash
Hey Angela, did you inherit the children that Lisa was using to perform her lucrative sexual stunts after she's been banned from here? What do you do that Lisa didn't? Send her all my love.
In reply to I get paid over $90 per… by roy.angela44
And what sane leader of any sane country wouldn't take in hard-working, industrious, profitable and conscientious farmers? I met one of these farmers on a plane flying back from Europe. He was attempting to emigrate to Canada. TWICE had to fend off gangs of blacks attempting to murder him and his family on his farm. Sounded like the scene from The Gauntlet. During one of the incidents he shot two or three blacks. One of them was coming right through his kitchen window. As the invader lay bleeding to death, he asked the farmer, "But how did you see me?". Apparently they'd all gone to the witch doctor for invisibility. He said the cops showed up (mostly black cops), and basically whitewashed the whole thing. Thank God some of these farmers are previous army transcripts with advanced military training due to previous SA wars. He was anyway. Last thing I did was give him my number and told him to call me if he ever needed any help coming in. Maybe Putin ended up as the beneficiary.
In reply to And Putin is the guy saving… by The First Rule
Pit bull you are so cute
In reply to Why don't you guys quit… by PitBullsRule
If you want your 40 acres and a mule, you can keep your 40 acres and a mule.
LOL!
Obama ignores genocide? No, "celebrates" or "encourages."
"Estrogen-oozing amoebas"?
Who writes this shit?
Good description of Anderson Cooper.
In reply to Estrogen oozing aemebas? by PitBullsRule
theres lots of stuff in the modern diet contains estrogen mimickers - to turn you fat white males into girls - including beer.
drink up
In reply to Estrogen oozing aemebas? by PitBullsRule
Estrogen oozing amoebas is great, if you looked st a line up of female lefts on USA tv. No brain, oozing oestrogen which in fact is inflammatory, catabolic and unhealthy. It kicks out a foetus if given a chance.
In reply to Estrogen oozing aemebas? by PitBullsRule
That's fine, because soon we'll have something similar in the USA except it won't go the blacks way!! We're going to finally clean up Chicago,Baltimore,Detroit,etc.
Can't take land from the black farmers can you?
Because there aren't any black farmers. Those fields will be fertilized with bodies once the white people leave.
In reply to Can't take land from the… by Oldguy05
Whites getting upset about their karma has a technical term, 'tough shit.'
Payback is a bitch...
In reply to Because there aren't any… by jin187
BO stands for bad odor. That sums up the Indonesian-Kenyan perfectly.
Wakanda
Blacks don't farm. They don't do much of anything productive
The only group of people on the planet that failed to invent agriculture or musical instruments on their own.
In reply to Blacks don't farm. They don… by X-defiler
When are the anti-Obama losers on this thread - eating this crap like it's candy - going to realize that they are a bunch of racist pigs? I'll bet every one of them marched with the White Nationalist scum in Charlottesville.
Whatchoo talkin bout Willis?
In reply to When are the anti-Obama… by Opinionsareus
The Mexican criminal invasion has murdered far more Americans, Chicago is the new front lines, the police don't solve many murders in cities under siege, this is state sponsored ethnic cleansing https://chicago.suntimes.com/news/murder-clearance-rate-in-chicago-hit-…
What has Trump really said about it?
What has Trump really said about it?
We should arm the white farmers and re-supply as needed.
The white South Africans have been coming into Western Australia for decades now. Just as with Zimbabwe there were those that saw the warning signs and got the hell out early.
They are a great bunch of people and hard workers with a good sense of humour. I'm pretty sure the following was just playing up to a stereotype but one of the blokes I worked with said to me (South African accent sort of made it funnier than it sounds here) ".. the best thing about the bleks is we managed them - that meant any high risk job we always sent a blek, high voltage power lines... send a blek up, if he dies no one gave a shit" .
OT: Turkish Lira crashes 13.5%. https://finance.yahoo.com/chart/TRYUSD=X
Americans are such big whiny sorry asses. Obama hasn't said anything about it because white Americans don't say much about the destruction of men, or that testosterone has dropped 1% every year since 1970. You're all just white chimps fanning your own glory and full of yourselves, so fuckoff. You're so glorious and so important to the point you can't do anything to save yourselves. And you're so self indulging to the point that you have to have migrant workers in order to survive, but then you turn around and bitch about immigrant workers even though you need them to survive, in your lunatic fashion. And all those migrant workers are going to change the U.S and Europe. And the same thing happening in South Africa will happen in Europe and the U.S, and you won't do jackshit about it because you're stupid monkeys unable to be decisive inside your own comfort zone.
Obama did his best, pointing his toe, smirking and sneering.
Then he left his Portrait to the Nation.
Big sperm over his left temple and a big fat penis up his left coat sleeve.
manly enough?
In reply to Americans are such big whiny… by MusicIsYou
Lot of land on that continent to test new versions of nuclear weapons
The 'coming famine' isn't coming fast enough for me. Tsk, tsk, tsk... God bless ya Vladie. At least someone is doing it right.
The constant droughts around the world will be neat, especially the way billions of people will perish. Coffins will have a safe investment future.
In reply to The 'coming famine' isn't… by LithiumWarsWAKEUP
I left South Africa 2 months ago...I am one of the lucky ones who are able to...most can’t
War (Zulu vs Xhosa) and famine (for all Southern Africa) is imminent, so sad what the marxists are doing to the beautiful country.
Barry Hussian has so much blood on his hands, fuck him and his ilk, if there is a hell...
Smart move. If you want to survive there isn't much choice. Hard. It has to suck to leave where you were born due to shit like this.
In reply to I left South Africa 2 months… by gregsass
It is a suicidal fantasy to imagine that non-whites will adopt progressive white attitudes towards coexistence, racial diversity, and human rights when whites become a racial minority.
This is not wild eyed conspiracy theory, but an objective deduction from brutal facts unfolding in regions where whites are a minority, or soon will be. Whites are already randomly attacked and murdered in the no-go zones of European cities.
Immigration policy of white-majority countries that does not address this new reality, is self inflicted Genocide.
Survival for white people is not politically correct. To survive, whites must abandon 'political correctness' even at the cost of being denounced as 'racists' for pursuing racial survival.
real nigger utopia, unlike black panther shit.
I'm not sure I would describe that as a utopia. More like a dystopia that will soon be hell for everyone attempting to live there.
In reply to real nigger utopia, unlike… by opaopaopa
I'd like to know how productive the farmland is when it "exchanges" hands.
Obama Ignores....
Is Obama still in the White House?
What did Trump tweet ? Or did Fox&Friends not mention it ?
So 30 murders a year is genocide? Then what do we have in the US? Mass-genocide?