Professor Predicts Trump Voters Will Riot When He Leaves Office

Authored by Toni Airkasinen via Campus Reform,
A women’s studies professor at the University of Albany recently published a lengthy essay warning that Trump voters will likely riot when he departs from the Oval Office.
“How Do We Solve a Problem Like the Donald? The Democratic Challenge of Trump Voters and the Politics of Presidential Removal” was published in the recent issue of the journal New Political Scienceby Julie Novkov.
Novkov, who also teaches political science, highlights the potential for Trump to be removed by impeachment, resignation, or assassination—but what she is most concerned about is how Trump voters would react to such an outcome.
The Trump coalition is bound together by “white racial resentment, anxiety and anger about immigration, some rural consciousness, and commitment to conservative Christian values,” Novkov claims, asserting that Trump voters are also easily misled.
“Distrustful and cynical, they are ready to embrace any simple system that makes sense of their world and validates their resentments,” she writes, adding that such people are “particularly inclined to embrace propaganda.”
Because of this, Novkov anticipates that Trump voters will resist the prospect of his removal from office, perhaps even with violence.
“I believe that Trumpers—the core supporters Trump has bound to himself through his consistent and persistent messaging—will not accept as legitimate any means through which he departs from the presidency,” Novkov writes, clarifying that she believes this will be so even if Trump completes two full terms in office.
“Impeachment or Twenty-Fifth Amendment removal proceedings will be furiously denounced as illegitimate. If he resigns, they will spin narratives about the deep state’s conspiracy against him. If he makes it to 2020 and fails to win re-election, they will believe that the election was illegitimate, probably with some narrative about illegal voters,” she predicts.
“Even if he makes it through two terms, they will vociferously demand that he be permitted a third. If he dies, they will believe he has been assassinated.”
“The identity they have constructed, crystallized by Trump, is so emotionally powerful to them and so empowering that it is likely to be impervious to ordinary or even extraordinary forms of political argumentation,” she adds in the unabridged print version of the article.
“The real questions remaining are how they will respond to his departure, in whatever manner it comes, and whether their response will entail violence, and if so, how much state violence will be necessary in response to maintain order,” Novkov asserts.
The best-case scenario that could arise from “the continued political incorporation of Trumpers as a group,” she says, is that it “might shift some areas of the country back to the political configuration common in some areas of the American south in the 1920s, when gaudy populist racism vied with conservative, racist legitimation projects for hegemony entirely within the Democratic Party.”
“At worst, this group could provoke violence and place the nation in the position of having to engage in its violent suppression,” she adds.
“If the Trumpers cannot be disaggregated, reintegrated, or politically neutralized, the solutions available do not lie in the Constitution” because constitutional structures “cannot fix broken politics,” Novkov concludes. “Rather, we are left with hopefully a lesser form of the tragic choices posed by constitutional failure; facing the critical election of 1860, the nation ultimately chose to drown in blood over the uncertain path of constitutional union symbolized by John Bell.”
Novkov did not respond to requests for comment. She is scheduled to teach an undergraduate class on American Federalism and a graduate-level Field Seminar in Public Law during the upcoming Fall semester.
Boy, these motherfuckers sure are masters of projection eh? Because the only time we see rioting in suburbia & the country is when the zombie apocalypse has begun.
OT: (Censorship purges continue)
Microsoft threatens to shut down Gab.ai in 48 hours (Gab.ai is hosted on Microsoft Azure) because of two Patrick Little's posts from about a month ago (this is just an excuse needed for the purging).
https://gab.ai/a/posts/31242665
https://gab.ai/Patrick_little/posts/31260008
https://www.bitchute.com/video/3ACnK4KMRgvK/
bitchute reaches out to Gab.ai to offer to host it.
https://gab.ai/BitChute/posts/31254153
Riot? I doubt it. Most of us have to go to work in the morning.
Another absolutely retarded "professor" working at a state funded University, big surprise.
So, we'll riot in 2024 at the end of term #2?
Why is what some random "professor" says news worthy? I can find a professor somewhere to say any kind of crazy shit.
MSM has nothing so nobody creates another nothingburger news item.
Zappa had a term for it, "Vapor-Lock"
If Trump gets railroaded out of office on bullshit charges I won't riot, I'll go to fucking war.
BS article!!! The libtards will go bonkers when the blue wave does not materialize. Mark my words.
Ahh, women's studies, no wonder AND from Albany. This knob end needs to be lobotomized.
If he is railroaded, I agree with above poster, not gonna happen tho.
Set it up and we will knock it down.
We will not riot unless you challenge our liberty.
DO NOT CHALLENGE OUR LIBERTY.
Dag gone straight leghorn! I say, I say boy, you leave that Cornstitution alone ya'hea
POTUS Trump will not be impeached, nor will he be removed by lunatic commie psychologists proclaiming he is “unfit”. Nope, not only will he serve two terms his successor, who will be of like mind, will also serve two terms. IOW, a Womens Studies degree will be worth approximately one squirt of piss in the near future.
Wanna make heads explode? Donald Trump Jr for 2024. KAG. The meltdown would be delicious.
This. Dumbass professor doesn't understand that we pretty much only have two speeds: Peaceful and War. We don't riot. We burn continents down, or we build them up.
I don't like the tone of this piece at all. Political incorporation of Trump supporters - what's that mean? Its delicately worded, but it sounds like reeducation camps to me or some sort of forceful deprogramming, as if we had joined the Hari Krishnas or something.
If Mueller does it, it's OVER.Because we KNOW all the FELONIES THAT HILLARY did,the FBI,,and the DOJ.Not one been even brought to justice.When the REAL people SEE that the Deep State has sold out the Republic,and laws are only meant for Conservatives..............I pity those so FOOLISH.
Only way I accept it, IF TRUMP voluntarily resigns due to getting tired of ALL BS, and NO real help or Justice.
It will be a pig roast. Get the rotisserie ready, if that shit happens.
The only ones who will riot will be the hypocritical, intolerant, un-American, anti-gun, anti-freedom bat shit crazy leftists.
In reply to So, we'll riot in 2024 at… by vaporland
“Distrustful and cynical, they are ready to embrace any simple system that makes sense of their world and validates their resentments,”
Are people really that dense that they fail to see the contradiction in that claim?
How can distrustful and cynical people (for good cause after being raped and pillaged over the last several decades, I might add), be ready to embrace anything coming from the left or right?
Trump tapped into a vein of nationalism, called career politicians out on their bullshit, and rode that waive into the WH. He won. Accept it like an adult and get on with your life.
liberals chase their own twisted narrative around in circles about why trump got elected. They dont seem to really have a clue why he really did get elected.
Thus they will continue to become irrelevant until they take a red pill or something.
These retarded "professors" should have to pay the students for having to endure their idiocy.
The more extreme their statements the more media coverage they receive.
Well that's exactly what they did when Clinton lost.
That's what he would do. Like some crotch licker in a college understands whats going on in the world!
I’m no fan of neocon Rush Limbaugh, but he nails it when he calls these people “theoreticians” living in their faculty lounge echo chamber.
That's what Barry was...sitting in a little smoke filled room with fellow marxists pontificating on how they love Che and would 'fix' the world.
