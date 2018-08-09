Professor Predicts Trump Voters Will Riot When He Leaves Office

by Tyler Durden
Thu, 08/09/2018 - 18:00

Authored by Toni Airkasinen via Campus Reform,

A women’s studies professor at the University of Albany recently published a lengthy essay warning that Trump voters will likely riot when he departs from the Oval Office. 

How Do We Solve a Problem Like the Donald? The Democratic Challenge of Trump Voters and the Politics of Presidential Removal” was published in the recent issue of the journal New Political Scienceby Julie Novkov.

Novkov, who also teaches political science, highlights the potential for Trump to be removed by impeachment, resignation, or assassination—but what she is most concerned about is how Trump voters would react to such an outcome.

The Trump coalition is bound together by “white racial resentment, anxiety and anger about immigration, some rural consciousness, and commitment to conservative Christian values,” Novkov claims, asserting that Trump voters are also easily misled. 

“Distrustful and cynical, they are ready to embrace any simple system that makes sense of their world and validates their resentments,” she writes, adding that such people are “particularly inclined to embrace propaganda.” 

Because of this, Novkov anticipates that Trump voters will resist the prospect of his removal from office, perhaps even with violence.

“I believe that Trumpers—the core supporters Trump has bound to himself through his consistent and persistent messaging—will not accept as legitimate any means through which he departs from the presidency,” Novkov writes, clarifying that she believes this will be so even if Trump completes two full terms in office.

“Impeachment or Twenty-Fifth Amendment removal proceedings will be furiously denounced as illegitimate. If he resigns, they will spin narratives about the deep state’s conspiracy against him. If he makes it to 2020 and fails to win re-election, they will believe that the election was illegitimate, probably with some narrative about illegal voters,” she predicts.

“Even if he makes it through two terms, they will vociferously demand that he be permitted a third. If he dies, they will believe he has been assassinated.”

“The identity they have constructed, crystallized by Trump, is so emotionally powerful to them and so empowering that it is likely to be impervious to ordinary or even extraordinary forms of political argumentation,” she adds in the unabridged print version of the article.

“The real questions remaining are how they will respond to his departure, in whatever manner it comes, and whether their response will entail violence, and if so, how much state violence will be necessary in response to maintain order,” Novkov asserts.

The best-case scenario that could arise from “the continued political incorporation of Trumpers as a group,” she says, is that it “might shift some areas of the country back to the political configuration common in some areas of the American south in the 1920s, when gaudy populist racism vied with conservative, racist legitimation projects for hegemony entirely within the Democratic Party.”

“At worst, this group could provoke violence and place the nation in the position of having to engage in its violent suppression,” she adds.

“If the Trumpers cannot be disaggregated, reintegrated, or politically neutralized, the solutions available do not lie in the Constitution” because constitutional structures “cannot fix broken politics,” Novkov concludes. “Rather, we are left with hopefully a lesser form of the tragic choices posed by constitutional failure; facing the critical election of 1860, the nation ultimately chose to drown in blood over the uncertain path of constitutional union symbolized by John Bell.”

Novkov did not respond to requests for comment. She is scheduled to teach an undergraduate class on American Federalism and a graduate-level Field Seminar in Public Law during the upcoming Fall semester.

Comments

z0na8an0z Thu, 08/09/2018 - 18:00 Permalink

Boy, these motherfuckers sure are masters of projection eh? Because the only time we see rioting in suburbia & the country is when the zombie apocalypse has begun.

JSBach1 z0na8an0z Thu, 08/09/2018 - 18:01 Permalink

OT: (Censorship purges continue) 

Microsoft threatens to shut down Gab.ai in 48 hours (Gab.ai is hosted on Microsoft Azure) because of two Patrick Little's posts from about a month ago (this is just an excuse needed for the purging).

https://gab.ai/a/posts/31242665

https://gab.ai/Patrick_little/posts/31260008

https://www.bitchute.com/video/3ACnK4KMRgvK/

bitchute reaches out to Gab.ai to offer to host it.

https://gab.ai/BitChute/posts/31254153

DosZap eatthebanksters Thu, 08/09/2018 - 18:40 Permalink

If Mueller does it, it's OVER.Because we KNOW all the FELONIES THAT HILLARY did,the FBI,,and the DOJ.Not one been even brought to justice.When the REAL people SEE that the Deep State has sold out the Republic,and laws are only meant for Conservatives..............I pity those so FOOLISH.

Only way I accept it, IF TRUMP voluntarily resigns due to getting tired of ALL BS, and NO real help or Justice.

MrAToZ vaporland Thu, 08/09/2018 - 18:34 Permalink

Trump is not going anywhere. This slug has nothing better to do than sit around in his swami hat and fondle his crystal balls.

If there is a bigger bunch of losers than these knuckle dragging leftists I haven't seen it. Vapid, unoriginal, colicky whiners who to paraphrase Woody Allen "sit around on the floor drinking wine and eating cheese, mispronouncing words like allegorical and Didacticism.

There aren't enough dirty gym socks and duct tape to silence that cluster fuck brain trust. 

 

 

nmewn True Blue Thu, 08/09/2018 - 18:35 Permalink

I just find it all amusing as hell...we've got full blown commies who hate white people being hired on as "journalists" at the NY Slimes even as the dimz last gasp is the very much white (and geriatric...lol) Crazy Uncle Joe, Hillary "Housecoat" Klinton, Burnie Marx or perhaps the much younger "non-white" Native American named Elizabeth "Fuaxcahontas" Warren vying for a shot at the title held by Trump? 

Holy shit man, where's my popcorn! ;-)

War_is_Peace nmewn Thu, 08/09/2018 - 18:33 Permalink

“Distrustful and cynical, they are ready to embrace any simple system that makes sense of their world and validates their resentments,”

Are people really that dense that they fail to see the contradiction in that claim?

 

How can distrustful and cynical people (for good cause after being raped and pillaged over the last several decades, I might add), be ready to embrace anything coming from the left or right?

 

Trump tapped into a vein of nationalism, called career politicians out on their bullshit, and rode that waive into the WH. He won. Accept it like an adult and get on with your life. 

Nunny HockeyFool Thu, 08/09/2018 - 18:34 Permalink

@HockeyFool

" Riot? I doubt it. Most of us have to go to work in the morning. "

No kidding.  I remember going to DC via a bus (on my own dime, on a Saturday) to protest TARP under Bush.  We cleaned up after ourselves when we left.  I went again another time with the same premise, to protest ACA. 

The leftists have a problem with projection.  That's what happens when A. you have no job or B. you have a gooberment paid job like an ignorant 'professor'.

 