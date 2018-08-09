Rickards: U.S. Must Turn To Russia To Contain China

Authored by James Rickards via The Daily Reckoning,
Vladimir Putin stands accused in the media and global public opinion of rigging his recent reelection, imprisoning his political enemies, murdering Russian spies turned double-agent, meddling in Western elections, seizing Crimea, destabilizing Ukraine, supporting a murderous dictator in Syria and exporting arms to terrorist nations like Iran.
At the same time, the country of Russia is more than Mr. Putin, despite his authoritarian and heavy-handed methods. Russia is the world’s 12th-largest economy, with a GDP in excess of $1.5 trillion, larger than many developed economies such as Australia (No. 13), Spain (No. 14) and the Netherlands (No. 18).
Its export sector produces a positive balance of trade for Russia, currently running at over $16 billion per month. Russia has not had a trade deficit in over 20 years. Russia is also the world’s largest oil producer, with output of 10.6 million barrels per day, larger than both Saudi Arabia and the United States.
Russia has the largest landmass of any country in the world and a population of 144 million people, the ninth largest of any country. Russia is also the third-largest gold-producing nation in the world, with total production of 250 tons per year, about 8% of total global output and solidly ahead of the U.S., Canada and South Africa.
Russia is highly competitive in the export of nuclear power plants, advanced weaponry, space technology, agricultural products and it has an educated workforce.
Russia’s government debt-to-GDP ratio is 12.6%, which is trivial compared with 253% for Japan, 105% for the United States and 68% for Germany. Russia’s external dollar-denominated debt is also quite low compared with the huge dollar-debt burdens of other emerging-market economies such as Turkey, Indonesia and China.
Under the steady leadership of central bank head Elvira Nabiullina, the Central Bank of Russia has rebuilt its hard currency reserves after those reserves were severely depleted in 2015 following the collapse in oil prices that began in 2014.
Total gold reserves rose from 1,275 tons in July 2015 to about 2,000 tons today. Russia’s gold-to-GDP ratio is the highest in the world and more than double those of the U.S. and China.
In short, Russia is a country to be reckoned with despite the intense dislike for its leader from Western powers. It can be disliked but it cannot be ignored.
Russia is even more important geopolitically than these favorable metrics suggest. Russia and the U.S. are likely to improve relations and move closer together despite the current animosity over election meddling and the attempted murders of ex-Russian spies.
The reason for this coming thaw has to do with the dynamics of global geopolitics. There are only three countries in the world that are rightly regarded as primary powers — the U.S., Russia and China. These three are the only superpowers. Some analysts may be surprised to see Russia on the superpower list, but the facts are indisputable.
More to the point, Russia is a nuclear superpower at least on par with the United States and well ahead of China, France, the U.K. and other nuclear powers.
All others are secondary powers (U.K., France, Germany, Japan, Israel, etc.) or tertiary powers (Iran, Turkey, India, Pakistan, Saudi Arabia, etc.). This strategic reality sets up a predictable three-party dynamic.
In any three-party dynamic, whether it’s a poker game or a struggle for global control, the dynamic is simple. Two of the powers align explicitly or implicitly against the third. The two-aligned powers refrain from using their power against each other in order to conserve it for use against the third power.
Meanwhile, the third power, the “odd man out,” suffers from having to expend military and economic resources to fend off adventurism by both of its opponents with no help from either.
China is the greatest geopolitical threat to the U.S. because of its economic and technological advances and its ambition to push the U.S. out of the Western Pacific sphere of influence. Russia may be a threat to some of its neighbors, but it is far less of a threat to U.S. strategic interests.
Therefore, a logical balance of power in the world would be for the U.S. and Russia to find common ground in the containment of China and to jointly pursue the reduction of Chinese power.
One of the keys to U.S. foreign policy the last 50 or 60 years has been to make sure that Russia and China never form an alliance. Keeping them separated was key, but China and Russia are forging stronger ties through the Shanghai Cooperation Organization – a military and economic treaty – and the BRICS institutions.
The BRICS analogs to the IMF and the World Bank, critical infrastructure, bilateral trade deals, bilateral currency swaps, arms sales, etc.
Meanwhile, the U.S. finds itself at odds with both Russia and China over different issues. Who’s on the losing end of that? Obviously, the United States.
This two-against-one strategic alignment of China and Russia against the U.S. is a strategic blunder by the U.S.
The United States has largely withdrawn from the Middle East while Russia has stepped in on Syria and elsewhere, China is expanding in the South China Sea, and Russia is expanding on its periphery. They have each other’s back, and the U.S. is the odd man out.
But the Russian/Chinese relationship can be exploited. China and Russia have a history of conflicting interests, despite the fact that they were both communist during the Cold War.
The two countries had a number of border skirmishes in the 1960s, and one in 1969 was particularly serious. According to a senior Soviet defector to the United States, “The Politburo was terrified that the Chinese might make a large-scale intrusion into Soviet territory.”
The Soviets even considered a preemptive nuclear attack on Chinese nuclear facilities. Soviet officials advised Washington of the possibility, but the U.S. response was firm, warning that any nuclear attack would possibly lead to World War III.
The point being, there are fissures in the Chinese-Russian relationship that the U.S. could exploit.
For another thing, the U.S. and Russia are the first and second largest energy producers in the world. Saudi Arabia is the third largest energy producer in the world. If you put the U.S., Russia, and Saudi Arabia in a loose alliance, they dominate the energy markets. They can cut you off, they can supply, they can set prices.
Who needs energy the most? China.
China has very little oil or natural gas. It does have coal, but if you’ve been to Beijing lately, you know it looks black at noon because the air is so bad and you can’t breathe it. Pulmonary disease is becoming fairly common. They’re literally choking themselves to death. So, Russia, the U.S., and Saudi Arabia acting jointly have China completely at their mercy.
But the U.S. presently has no relationship with Russia to help back up our position against China. It’s two-against-one, and the U.S. is the odd man out — thanks to U.S. political dysfunction and the media.
In a three-handed poker game, if you don’t know who the sucker is, you’re the sucker. Trump will try to make China the odd man out. Very few people seem to get this.
As China’s power expands and as U.S. power is put to the test in Asia, it is likely that the U.S. will correct its recent strategic shortsightedness and find ways to work with Russia. Or at least it should. This will not be done out of wishful thinking about the true nature of Putin or his regime but as a simple matter of geopolitical necessity.
Rickards is an operative, and crooked as Hell.
Fade him.
No. Vladimir Putin stands in the way of Israeli and Arab gas production and pipelines to Europe through Syria, which is the only real reason why the USA continues to sanction Russia.
Much the same as the USA's occupation of Afghanistan stands in the way of gas and oil pipelines from Iran and the Persian Gulf to China.
Geography...it's fundamental.
In reply to Rickards is crooked, and an… by Lost in translation
There will be NO alliance between the Russian Federation and the JUSA
In reply to Vladimir Putin stands… by hedgeless_horseman
Agreed with Mr. Numbers, above. No way we're working with them together on anything. Russiagate has poisoned that well but good. It's a shame we can't work with another mostly-white, mostly-Christian, legit nuclear power on anything, but we're apparently more interested in comparing dick size with them than working with them currently.
In reply to There will be NO alliance… by 07564111
Must contain china! What a fucking joke!! War mongers will war. In 7 years of so, China and Asia will be the absolute IT! The US destroyed itself with corporate cronyism. What a pathetic article!
In reply to Agreed with Mr. Numbers,… by NoDebt
Somebody please explain the down-votes. Just general Russia bellyaching or is there some legit disagreement with my analysis? Asking seriously, not just trying to be argumentative.
In reply to Agreed with Mr. Numbers,… by NoDebt
they won't..the fact that you don't bow and scrape to Trumps grand plan is enough to warrant the down arrows.
In reply to Somebody please explain the… by NoDebt
how's that gonna be possible with us slapping more sanctions on russia?
In reply to they won't..the fact that… by 07564111
If anyone knew for certain they would be a government insider, but Russia and the US have been spliting the world for longer than I have been alive.
In reply to Somebody please explain the… by NoDebt
Turkroaches dream of being the kingmakers of the world when they are really just Russia's boot.
In reply to There will be NO alliance… by 07564111
^^^ Loser
In reply to Turkroaches dream of being… by tmosley
tmosley, dude keep up with the world economy and economics. Your solid! But after the shift back to the US with Europe committing suicide. China and Asia will be pretty hot. Russia shall be un-named at this time.
In reply to Turkroaches dream of being… by tmosley
Yup
In reply to Vladimir Putin stands… by hedgeless_horseman
I love Rickards older books but in this case he's full of shit. Russia is a hollowed out power. China can only be contained by forcing them into a negotiated settlement by either over value action of the dollar or breaking our dollar hegemony via a deliberate printfest creating an inflationary crisis here.
I would vote for the former and let China decide how to survive.
In reply to Rickards is crooked, and an… by Lost in translation
In reply to I love Rickards older books… by johngaltfla
S. China Sea forced annexation, sans sanctions because Great Wall St. China factories.
In reply to I get paid over $90 per… by lisa.roy39
I get paid over $0 an hour to call out spammers, hunt them down and burn down their electronic empires.
In reply to I get paid over $90 per… by lisa.roy39
Like this!
In reply to I get paid over $0 an hour… by legalize
Some of your crap is actually getting funny! Don't let it go to your head.
In reply to It's all ONE SICK, PATHETIC… by lock-stick
I disagree.
Overvaluing the USD is bad. Overprinting is bad.
The best solution is to get the marginal cost down using AIs, Robots, and Blockchain technologes. There will be unemployment and unemployable. However, when the marginal cost is down, we have a chance at winning on the global stage.
Winning small on the global trade on top of the reserved USD will give us a better chance. Keeping the USD as the reserve and having low marginal cost are the keys to dominate the global.
If we have those things, and we cut down the DoD/Social benefit, then we will slow down our debt.
At this point, we maintain our dominance.
With that dominance, we ICO NASA and DARPA. This creates IPs ownership of NASA/DARPA by the global citizen. This creates a powerful USD/SWIFT system, a true global reserved USD based on IPs. All these things bind the global population to the USD system. The USD lives forever, and then print (small quantity) forever.
No DoD is need to control the global population. They will come to enjoy our technology.
Next, get the smartest, brightest to continue creating IP; thus, this is a vicious cycle of domination without the need of a big , too big, DoD.
In reply to I love Rickards older books… by johngaltfla
Damn straight. Looks to me like China is on the verge of collapse from just a few reciprocal tariffs. We don't need to do shit with Russia to "contain" them. They will play fair or they will fall down and we'll deal with the next guy. Hopefully he will be a capitalist.
In reply to Rickards is crooked, and an… by Lost in translation
LoL..still sucking on the orange kike dick,,loser you are.
In reply to Damn straight. Looks to me… by tmosley
Notice you don't actually have anything to say, then scuttle off in search of some partially digested rat shit to eat, turkroach.
In reply to LoL..still sucking on the… by 07564111
got plenty to say,,sadly you lack the intelligence to understand anything anyone says...how's that orange kike dick you got in your mouth. USA = Dead Man Crawling.
In reply to Notice you don't actually… by tmosley
Pathetic.
In reply to got plenty to say,,sadly you… by 07564111
Another classic from Mosley, always sure but never right.
In reply to Damn straight. Looks to me… by tmosley
You might be less of a loser if you actually laid out a case rather than just whining about everyone you don't like.
In reply to Another classic from Mosley,… by Winston Churchill
Russia is a neighbor of China and would not team up with a country 10,000 miles away against a country that will be forever its neighbor.
Not to forget that you cannot befriend the us, it cannot be trusted with trump or without, regardless who is the president the policies remain the same.
Russia and China are friends. The USA simply doesn't have any friends. So in all due respect to Mr. Rickards, although he's right, there isn't a chance in hell Russia or China would stab a good friend in the back in order to side with a declining superpower that is run by the deep state. Absolutely no chance in hell. If Trump is successful in completely draining the swamp and the world is actually treated to seeing public hangings of the war mongers, and Clinton and her ilk (and we're talking a few thousand filthy satanic people here), then the world will find that Russia, China and the USA are ALL friends.
Bet rid of the MIC and miracles would happen. America would still be powerful, but without the constant warring.
You gotta figure the average Russian despises the US gov because it's behavior is bizarre and needlessly and constantly threatening towards them.
I can't say I blame them because I also despise the behavior of the US gov on practically every single thing.
In reply to Russia and China are friends… by Albertarocks
U.S. Must Turn To Russia To Contain China
Blohards Rickards has it exactly backwards
Russia must turn to the U.S. to contain China
now if we cud only get out of our own way....
A = B
B = A
and it is messy
In reply to U.S. Must Turn To Russia To… by resistedliving
And just what does a dying, bankrupt empire have to offer to either of them Jim ?
There are no carrots left,only the stick, and they have a bigger, faster stick.
We've been feeding them out carrots for decades. We have been shown gratitude by some, and been spit at by others.
The Russians seem like they would be much better friends than most of our current "allies".
In reply to And just what does a dying,… by Winston Churchill
And that would explain the sanctions.
In reply to We've been feeding them out… by tmosley
Politics. After the Dems lose their ass in the midterms, relations will be getting a lot better.
In reply to And that would explain the… by chunga
still dreaming mosley..the average Russian would sooner smack you in the head.
In reply to We've been feeding them out… by tmosley
You don't speak for the average Russian, Turk.
In reply to still dreaming mosley..the… by 07564111
LoL I speak for more Russians than you imagine. you, on the other hand, worship an orange kike :D :D
In reply to You don't speak for the… by tmosley
joo mad bro ?? :D :D Nuke Jizrael ;)
In reply to It's all ONE SICK, PATHETIC… by lock-stick
Richards's thinking never goes beyond the 1950s frame. He sees enemy everywhere and thinks they need to be"contained" . Contain yourself asshole. There is enough problem at home, no need to ask for more thousands of miles away.
That's actually his point.
In reply to Richards's thinking never… by soyungato
Europe must turn to Russia to contain Islam.
We've disrespected Russia so many times, they ain't gonna believe us!
Based on the first paragraph, I'd like to have a couple of vodkas with ol' Vlad. He sounds like a good drinking buddy. Lots of cool stories. Probably a chick magnet, too.
Have you ever seen a more bipolar government than the US gov?? I cant wait for Putin to finally give the middle finger salute to the USSA!
"Central banks all over the world including the Fed, ECB, and the People's Bank of China are in the early stages of ending their decade-long (or longer) easy money policies. This tightening trend has little to do with inflation (there isn't any) and more to do with deflating asset bubbles and getting ready for a new downturn." https://jimrickards.blogspot.com/2017/ Central Bank Slaves! Next!
