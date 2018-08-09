Russia Condemns New "Draconian" Sanctions, Weighs Banning Rocket Engines To US

A furious Russia condemned a new round of U.S. sanctions as "draconian" on Thursday and threatened to retaliate as news of the measures sent the ruble tumbling to two-year lows and sparked a wider asset sell-off over fears that Moscow was locked in a spiral of never-ending sanctions.
“Such measures are absolutely unfriendly and can hardly be associated with the constructive - difficult but constructive - atmosphere at the last meeting of the two presidents,” Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on a conference call.
As reported yesterday, in the latest diplomatic attack launched by Trump, the U.S. State Department said on Wednesday it would impose fresh sanctions by the month’s end after determining that Moscow had used a nerve agent against a former Russian double agent, Sergei Skripal, and his daughter, Yulia, in Britain, something Moscow denies. The latest sanction announcement came just days after a bipartisan group of senators proposed a law mandating “crushing sanctions” - including on purchase of new sovereign debt and on big state banks - to punish Russia for election interference.
As NBC first reported, the new sanctions would come in two tranches:
- The first, which targets U.S. exports of sensitive national-security related goods, comes with deep exemptions and many of the items it covers have already been banned by previous restrictions.
- The second and more serious tranche, activated after 90 days if Moscow fails to provide “reliable assurances” it will no longer use chemical weapons and allow on-site inspections by the United Nations or other international observer groups, could include downgrading diplomatic relations, suspending the state airline Aeroflot’s ability to fly to the United States and cutting off nearly all exports and imports.
The added sanctions could include a downgrading in diplomatic relations, blanket bans on the import of Russian oil and exports of “all other goods and technology” aside from agricultural products, as well as limits on loans from U.S. banks. The U.S. also would have to suspend aviation agreements and oppose any multilateral development bank assistance.
Russia’s embassy in the United States responded to the diplomatic escalation, calling the new U.S. sanctions "draconian" and said the reason for the new restrictions, allegations it had poisoned the Skripals in Britain, was fabricated and far-fetched, and said Washington’s "findings" against it in the Skripal case were not backed by evidence.
“On August 8, 2018 our Deputy Chief of Mission was informed in the State Department of new ‘draconian’ sanctions against Russia for far-fetched accusations of using the ‘Novichok’ nerve agent against a UK citizen,” the embassy said in a statement.
“We have grown accustomed to not hearing any facts or evidence.”
Russia’s defiant response stopped short of specific measures pending more details on the U.S. plans, although officials said Russia may also respond by imposing restrictions on trade with the U.S. under a law passed earlier this year in response to an earlier wave of penalties. RIA Novosti reported the Russia may respond to new U.S. sanctions by banning supplies of RD-180 rocket engines. As a reminder, RD-180 engines, produced by Russia’s NPO Energomash, are used in Atlas V rockets of space contractor United Launch Alliance LLC, a partnership between Boeing Co. and Lockheed Martin Corp.
“The law allows the government to take retaliatory measures that are appropriate to the sanctions pressure,” said Dmitry Mezentsev, chairman of the economic policy committee in the upper house of parliament. “The Russian economy is big and stable enough that we aren’t scared by steps like this.”
Konstantin Kosachyov, chairman of the international affairs committee in the upper house of parliament, said imposition of the new limits would amount to "the behavior of a police state."
The news which came shortly after more details were revealed about an earlier set of proposed U.S. sanctions, sent Russian assets reeling and the ruble as low as 66.712 against the dollar, a fresh two-year low, and a 3-day drop of nearly 4%, and pushed stocks like Aeroflot and VTB, which could be targeted by some of the new restrictions, down as much as 6%.
The move also triggered a sell-off in Russian government bonds and the dollar-denominated RTS index fell to its lowest since April 11.
"It is clear that major sanctions actions are looming against Russia now either by the Administration, by Congress or both,” Tim Ash, a senior emerging-market strategist at Bluebay Asset Management LLC in London, said. “All bets are off."
Dmitri Trenin, director of the Carnegie Moscow Center and a former colonel in the Russian army, said the State Department’s move looked like the latest salvo in what he called a hybrid war. “Sanctions are the U.S. weapon of choice,” Trenin wrote on Twitter. “They are not an instrument, but the policy itself. Russia will have to brace for more to come over next several years, prepare for the worst and push back where it can.”
There is still a possibility to avoid a full blown diplomatic war: the additional sanctions also could be averted if Trump declared that waiving them would be in the U.S. national interest, however that would be a politically risky move in light of criticism that he’s been too soft on Russia on issues including interference in the 2016 presidential campaign.
"I don’t see a face-saving solution here,” said Vladimir Frolov, a foreign-policy analyst in Moscow and a former Russian diplomat.
Which, considering Trump's growing concerns about the upcoming conclusion of the Mueller probe of Russian collusion/interference, may be precisely the reason why the US president is so eager to appear as a stern enemy of Putin. And in the context of this escalating diplomatic feud, one wonders just what Trump really told Putin in that letter that Rand Paul delivered to the Russian president a few days ago.
Comments
If we don't back down soon, Russia may ban supply of hot Russian brides.
Looking at the state of the west I think it will be soon a supply of cold western men for the use of hot russian brides - especially with all that free available farmland in east Russia they have.
Look at the benefits, no democrats, no GMO, no NSA/CIA/etc/etc/etc - just a regular life like in the US 40 years ago.
Also what Russian girl would want to move to the US?
In reply to If we don't back down soon,… by HankPaulson
the US has never operated on an "evidence" based protocol, they make up the evidence that fits their narrative and simply run with it.
In reply to Looking at the state of the… by PrivetHedge
All US wars were started by false flag events.
In reply to the US has never operated on… by 1 Alabama
Aw look Vlad's upset at Conny
In reply to All US wars were started by… by AG17
"Russia, Russia, Russia!!!"
~one of the DNC slogans
If Democraps cared half as much about jobs for Americans as they do about the Russian Hoax, our country would be a much better place.
In reply to Aw look Vlad's upset at Conny by Freeze These
Only seems fitting... You apply maximum pressure on Russia to support your fairy tale collusion narrative, then expect some backlash, like leaving NASA stranded with no rocket engines... I'm sure the astronauts on the space station will understand, until they run out of food, water and oxygen...
In reply to "Russia, Russia, Russia!!!" … by CheapBastard
Hell let's just start WW3 already and get it the fuck over with. Stupid cock suckers...
In reply to ... by Keyser
TR3B
In reply to ... by Keyser
All these sanctions will push the Russian-Chinese relationship even closer together
In reply to Aw look Vlad's upset at Conny by Freeze These
Close Russian airspace to all western civil aviation starting with USSA airlines.
In reply to Aw look Vlad's upset at Conny by Freeze These
USSA is at war with the world.
Nice trajectory there.
In reply to Close Russian airspace to… by NoDecaf
Anazing how dumb you truly are I hope you don't have children, your not well enough bvb to raise them...
In reply to Aw look Vlad's upset at Conny by Freeze These
Russian women are simply and truly awesome. Just read some exploits of Russian women during WWII - they will make your hair stand on end!...
In reply to Looking at the state of the… by PrivetHedge
In reply to Russian women are simply and… by Able Ape
Are these Zimbabwean dollars or Venezuelan bolivars that you earn?
In reply to I quit my jo… by lisa.roy39
For more contemporary exploits, there's pornhub
In reply to Russian women are simply and… by Able Ape
Dollar dictatorship will not survive long enough for Trump to be anointed as emperor. The emperor wannabe is naked.
Add: no offense intended to billies from Trump's village.
Naked and too stupid to be afraid.
In reply to Dollar dictatorship will not… by KTX
the emperor has no clothes, has AIDS and is an alcoholic drug addict/pedophile
In reply to Dollar dictatorship will not… by KTX
Russia should do whatever is necessary to bring the Zio/US to its knees !!
Oh it's coming. And the best part is they won't have to fire a shot to get it done because we have shot ourselves in the head.
In reply to Russia should do whatever is… by Jack Oliver
Trump is an anomaly
One minute I love him and the next minute I hate him.
I hate him right now over this report.
Is he schizophrenic or am I schizophrenic?
both?
In reply to Trump is an anomaly One… by RubberJohnny
RubberJohnny - He is being unpredictable. That makes it very hard for "opponents" to draw up plans to gain the advantage. Here's something to chew on this morning: If Trump is pissing off Putin (Russia...Russia...Russia...) will the Democrats and Media types now sing his praises???
In reply to Trump is an anomaly One… by RubberJohnny
these sanctions on russia are predictable, not unpredictable.
In reply to RubberJohnny - He is being… by you_are_cleared_hot
So you think this type of diplomacy and these pre-war sanctions are just political tools to be used to increase one's popularity?
Then you and your man-crush are a both irresponsible morons. Maybe we should drop a nuke or two......if it's sure to get Trump re-elected.....or maintain republican control of the house and senate......IDIOTS!
In reply to RubberJohnny - He is being… by you_are_cleared_hot
My thoughts as the Mueller probe is running inot the end game, the sanctions dull Mueller's arguments of Putin/Trump collusion.
Who knows, in their closed door meeting in Helsinki Trump, Putin may have discussed exactly this.
In reply to Trump is an anomaly One… by RubberJohnny
I have been hoping this is what was happening...I was quite convinced of it but slowly...
In reply to My thoughts as the Mueller… by 107cicero
Totally agree
In reply to Trump is an anomaly One… by RubberJohnny
he is a psychopath like Hitlery - that's how they operate - there is never any honesty in their interactions - only tricks, misleading lies, (dumb) games etc - they have no honor, loyalty or patriotism - pure , selfish greed for money and power (because they have nothing else in their mentally defective lives)
read thsi book by the guy who invented the psychopath test - everything will make sense (and likewise unless you understand how psychopaths think and operate - you have no chance of understanding the Western world). I studied psychology in England (I have a degree ) - they never even mentioned psychopaths (the real problem) - only comparatively harmless schizophrenics.
The same way they only ever taught us Milford Freedman's BS predatory crony version of capitalism when I did my degree in Economics (again in London). It took me a decade to unlearn all the BS and lies
https://www.amazon.com/Without-Conscience-Disturbing-World-Psychopaths/…
In reply to Trump is an anomaly One… by RubberJohnny
How about the deep state holding a gun to his head. At least he seems to be putting up a fight, any other president would have folded a long time ago.
In reply to Trump is an anomaly One… by RubberJohnny
He's being forced by the powers behind the curtains
In reply to Trump is an anomaly One… by RubberJohnny
I cant believe there is still people trusting Trump...
Seripusly the guy could have been given some benefit of the doubt for a little while but all his action are zio backed...
when you are brainwashed/child-abused from early age to think imaginary master/invisible friend is 'everything' and you are nothing - you are primed to be a fearful slave for the rest of your life - always seeking ideology and masters to submit to
plus they mutilate your dick to remind you you don't even have control of your own body slave
In reply to I cant believe there is… by dufferin
Obviously Trump like everyone forfor thethe last fifty years is a figurehead who can't callcall the realreal shots
In reply to I cant believe there is… by dufferin
The US sure seems in a hurry to alienate Russia.
Is there a deadline we know nothing about?
Is it war before the $US stops being the reserve currency?
Is it to sever Russia/EU ties before the Nordstream 2 pipeline is finished?
Everything the US does appears to backfire, is that deliberate or just nature/karma adjusting, this will merely drive China and Russia together even more: I can't see how this benefits the US.
Protecting the crime that Obama did in Ukraine with the coup and installing Nazi Socialist over a democratically elected government. And why? to protect Israel's involvement in the same crime. And why? to protect the crime in Syria which is the pipeline which Israel, the USA, the UK the Saudi, and Dubai all have a hand in. And why? the destroy Russia's gas going into Europe. Watch NATO, now in Albania of all the dangerous places in the world to put a base.
Russia is the pray, these countries and others and the voracious jackals ready to eat Russia's natural resource wealth. What they have yet to grasp is Russia will take down the entire would if she is attacked by the West. The methane gas deposits alone with one atomic bomb will end the world for 1000 years.
See the ankle bone IS connected to the chin bone.
In reply to The US sure seems in a hurry… by PrivetHedge
Not so sure regarding the Israeli involvement, however the rest regarding Obama destabilizing Ukraine was instrumental in all that is happening today. I believe it goes to the Rice / Power doctrine and remember Rice and Powers have no love for Israel.
In reply to Protecting the crime that… by blindfaith
So how did they get their campaign money?
The rule is simple, if you don't like Israel you gon't get funded, so you never get elected.
In reply to Not so sure regarding the… by JamcaicanMeAfraid
Interesting avatar !
I don't know, but here is a list of those who have dual citizenship which I thought was illegal. Seems they have exceptional protection.
http://www.investmentwatchblog.com/89-of-our-senators-and-congress-hold-dual-citizenship-citizenship-with-israel/
In reply to Rice and Powers have no love… by PrivetHedge
Pray you don't become prey.
In reply to Protecting the crime that… by blindfaith
So, responsible world leadership on the part of the US putting petty domestic political BS ahead of world peace and risking nuclear war?!! That's why the rest of the world loves the US so much.
There actually isn't much else that the US can do to Russia either militarily or economically. Russia has dumped all its Treasuries and is in the process of de-dollarising its economy as it stacks Gold, with which it could trade as necessary.
IMHO, Russia should price ALL its energy exports in RUB. Currency weakness would then be transitory and in the longer-term RUB would become another petrocurrency. In the meantime, Russia has a debt/GDP ratio of 12% and its domestic economy is entirely self-sufficient (food, energy, defense, technology). So, short of war, there isn't much else the US can throw at it. And if they do that, those hypersonic missliles might cause a few problems?
In reply to Protecting the crime that… by blindfaith
The russians should also announce a 100% price increase in rockets engines.....
For America only, anyone else gets the old price.
Since the USA outsourced all that tech so that the family foundations that own Rockwell, Lockheed, Boeing et al could get a few more cents of EPS, they'd have to pay or shut down all satellite launches.
Squid
In reply to So, responsible world… by philipat
100%?
In reply to The russians should also… by squid
In that case the US has left it too late!
Europe isn't on the US side (except by vassal status) and China and Russia are now good friends, the pharisee west forgot that 'the enemy of my enemy' trumps 'divide and conquer' in these times and Russia+China is a very compatible fit together to trade and cooperate.
Lump in a giant oil resource known as 'Iran' to join the club, we keep droning Pakistan wedding parties and then you have a resurgent Syria and Iraq to join the club, and Qatar fidgeting.
And what does the US have - a big military that keeps the little colonies under control and a psychotic collection of Israeli morons to help steer them onto the rocks: it's not looking good for team america and their religion of subservience to the pharisees.
The US elite have forgotten that once order totally breaks down then the invisible shield they have that makes their subordinates defend and protect them suddenly vanishes and they'll most likely be hunted down and hanged/shot or buried forever in their bunkers - possibly sealed in by a new car-park some pissed civil engineers decided to build over their air vents and escape hatches. The people who have it all seemed determined to throw it all away. Morons.
In reply to Protecting the crime that… by blindfaith
All great thoughtful replies above.
Why do people dive 20 miles over the speed limit in heavy traffic and weave in and out, cutting off cars they just passed? Why are the holding a cell phone as they do this?
They believe they are invincible. Wreck less behavior always ends badly. When is the question. They believe they can get away with it and nothing can stop them. No fear.
Have we the USA, Inc., we the tax paying public who have known since Eisenhower made his MIC speech in what, 1952, enjoyed our blindness, our not in my backyard, our belief that the ones in 'control' know more then we do about simple humanity?
Seems we gave a green light to Korea, Vietnam, Afghanistan, Iraq, and many little 'engagements' by our continuous acquiescence and even investment it the MIC. We yawned at the killings that were shown on TV, heck can't tell them from a movie now.
Our history is riddled with flawed thinking that we will dominate. We are running out of friends, and unlike Americans...they have a memory that is handed to the next generation and not forgotten about at the weekend BBQ.
In reply to In that case the US has left… by PrivetHedge
The Exceptionally stupid want to rule the world.
The Exceptionally stupid are ruling the world, with a few exceptions...
unfortunately we are subjects to this stupidity.
not much we can do but observe and stay out of harms way...
In reply to The Exceptionally stupid… by Reaper
If the neocons push their agenda to its ultimate conclusion; war with Russia and China, you might find it difficult to stay out of harms way. Keeping your head down might not work?
In reply to The Exceptionally stupid are… by new game