Russia Condemns New "Draconian" Sanctions, Weighs Banning Rocket Engines To US

by Tyler Durden
Thu, 08/09/2018 - 07:32

A furious Russia condemned a new round of U.S. sanctions as "draconian" on Thursday and threatened to retaliate as news of the measures sent the ruble tumbling to two-year lows and sparked a wider asset sell-off over fears that Moscow was locked in a spiral of never-ending sanctions.

“Such measures are absolutely unfriendly and can hardly be associated with the constructive - difficult but constructive - atmosphere at the last meeting of the two presidents,” Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on a conference call.

As reported yesterday, in the latest diplomatic attack launched by Trump, the U.S. State Department said on Wednesday it would impose fresh sanctions by the month’s end after determining that Moscow had used a nerve agent against a former Russian double agent, Sergei Skripal, and his daughter, Yulia, in Britain, something Moscow denies. The latest sanction announcement came just days after a bipartisan group of senators proposed a law mandating “crushing sanctions” - including on purchase of new sovereign debt and on big state banks - to punish Russia for election interference.

As NBC first reported, the new sanctions would come in two tranches:

  • The first, which targets U.S. exports of sensitive national-security related goods, comes with deep exemptions and many of the items it covers have already been banned by previous restrictions.
  • The second and more serious tranche, activated after 90 days if Moscow fails to provide “reliable assurances” it will no longer use chemical weapons and allow on-site inspections by the United Nations or other international observer groups, could include downgrading diplomatic relations, suspending the state airline Aeroflot’s ability to fly to the United States and cutting off nearly all exports and imports.

The added sanctions could include a downgrading in diplomatic relations, blanket bans on the import of Russian oil and exports of “all other goods and technology” aside from agricultural products, as well as limits on loans from U.S. banks. The U.S. also would have to suspend aviation agreements and oppose any multilateral development bank assistance.

Russia’s embassy in the United States responded to the diplomatic escalation, calling the new U.S. sanctions "draconian" and said the reason for the new restrictions, allegations it had poisoned the Skripals in Britain, was fabricated and far-fetched, and said Washington’s "findings" against it in the Skripal case were not backed by evidence.

“On August 8, 2018 our Deputy Chief of Mission was informed in the State Department of new ‘draconian’ sanctions against Russia for far-fetched accusations of using the ‘Novichok’ nerve agent against a UK citizen,” the embassy said in a statement.

“We have grown accustomed to not hearing any facts or evidence.”

Russia’s defiant response stopped short of specific measures pending more details on the U.S. plans, although officials said Russia may also respond by imposing restrictions on trade with the U.S. under a law passed earlier this year in response to an earlier wave of penalties. RIA Novosti reported the Russia may respond to new U.S. sanctions by banning supplies of RD-180 rocket engines. As a reminder, RD-180 engines, produced by Russia’s NPO Energomash, are used in Atlas V rockets of space contractor United Launch Alliance LLC, a partnership between Boeing Co. and Lockheed Martin Corp.

“The law allows the government to take retaliatory measures that are appropriate to the sanctions pressure,” said Dmitry Mezentsev, chairman of the economic policy committee in the upper house of parliament. “The Russian economy is big and stable enough that we aren’t scared by steps like this.”

Konstantin Kosachyov, chairman of the international affairs committee in the upper house of parliament, said imposition of the new limits would amount to "the behavior of a police state."

The news which came shortly after more details were revealed about an earlier set of proposed U.S. sanctions, sent Russian assets reeling and the ruble as low as 66.712 against the dollar, a fresh two-year low, and a 3-day drop of nearly 4%, and pushed stocks like Aeroflot and VTB, which could be targeted by some of the new restrictions, down as much as 6%.

The move also triggered a sell-off in Russian government bonds and the dollar-denominated RTS index fell to its lowest since April 11.

"It is clear that major sanctions actions are looming against Russia now either by the Administration, by Congress or both,” Tim Ash, a senior emerging-market strategist at Bluebay Asset Management LLC in London, said. “All bets are off."

Dmitri Trenin, director of the Carnegie Moscow Center and a former colonel in the Russian army, said the State Department’s move looked like the latest salvo in what he called a hybrid war. “Sanctions are the U.S. weapon of choice,” Trenin wrote on Twitter. “They are not an instrument, but the policy itself. Russia will have to brace for more to come over next several years, prepare for the worst and push back where it can.”

There is still a possibility to avoid a full blown diplomatic war: the additional sanctions also could be averted if Trump declared that waiving them would be in the U.S. national interest, however that would be a politically risky move in light of criticism that he’s been too soft on Russia on issues including interference in the 2016 presidential campaign.

"I don’t see a face-saving solution here,” said Vladimir Frolov, a foreign-policy analyst in Moscow and a former Russian diplomat.

Which, considering Trump's growing concerns about the upcoming conclusion of the Mueller probe of Russian collusion/interference, may be precisely the reason why the US president is so eager to appear as a stern enemy of Putin. And in the context of this escalating diplomatic feud, one wonders just what Trump really told Putin in that letter that Rand Paul delivered to the Russian president a few days ago.

PrivetHedge HankPaulson Thu, 08/09/2018 - 07:41 Permalink

Looking at the state of the west I think it will be soon a supply of cold western men for the use of hot russian brides - especially with all that free available farmland in east Russia they have.

Look at the benefits, no democrats, no GMO, no NSA/CIA/etc/etc/etc - just a regular life like in the US 40 years ago.

Also what Russian girl would want to move to the US?

lisa.roy39 Able Ape Thu, 08/09/2018 - 08:27 Permalink

KTX Thu, 08/09/2018 - 07:35 Permalink

Dollar dictatorship will not survive long enough for Trump to be anointed as emperor. The emperor wannabe is naked.

 

Add: no offense intended to billies from Trump's village.

 

RubberJohnny Thu, 08/09/2018 - 07:38 Permalink

Trump is an anomaly

One minute I love him and the next minute I hate him.

I hate him right now over this report.

Is he schizophrenic or am I schizophrenic?

Killdo RubberJohnny Thu, 08/09/2018 - 08:15 Permalink

he is a psychopath like Hitlery - that's how they operate - there is never any honesty in their interactions - only tricks, misleading lies, (dumb) games etc - they have no honor, loyalty or patriotism - pure , selfish greed for money and power (because they have nothing else in their mentally defective lives)

read thsi book by the guy who invented the psychopath test - everything will make sense (and likewise unless you understand how psychopaths think and operate - you have no chance of understanding the Western world). I studied psychology in England (I have a degree ) - they never even mentioned psychopaths (the real problem) - only comparatively harmless schizophrenics. 

The same way they only ever taught us Milford Freedman's BS predatory crony version of capitalism when I did my degree in Economics (again in London). It took me a decade to unlearn all the BS and lies

 

https://www.amazon.com/Without-Conscience-Disturbing-World-Psychopaths/…

dufferin Thu, 08/09/2018 - 07:38 Permalink

I cant believe there is still people trusting Trump...

Seripusly the guy could have been given some benefit of the doubt for a little while but all his action are zio backed...

 

Killdo dufferin Thu, 08/09/2018 - 08:18 Permalink

when you are brainwashed/child-abused from early age to think imaginary master/invisible friend is 'everything' and you are nothing - you are primed to be a fearful slave for the rest of your life - always seeking ideology and masters to submit to

plus they mutilate your dick to remind you you don't even have control of your own body slave

PrivetHedge Thu, 08/09/2018 - 07:38 Permalink

The US sure seems in a hurry to alienate Russia.

Is there a deadline we know nothing about?
Is it war before the $US stops being the reserve currency?
Is it to sever Russia/EU ties before the Nordstream 2 pipeline is finished?

Everything the US does appears to backfire, is that deliberate or just nature/karma adjusting, this will merely drive China and Russia together even more: I can't see how this benefits the US.

blindfaith PrivetHedge Thu, 08/09/2018 - 07:49 Permalink

Protecting the crime that Obama did in Ukraine with the coup and installing Nazi Socialist over a democratically elected government.  And why? to protect Israel's involvement in the same crime. And why? to protect the crime in Syria which is the pipeline which Israel, the USA, the UK the Saudi, and Dubai all have a hand in. And why? the destroy Russia's gas going into Europe.  Watch NATO, now in Albania of all the dangerous places in the world to put a base.

Russia is the pray, these countries and others and the voracious jackals ready to eat Russia's natural resource wealth.  What they have yet to grasp is Russia will take down the entire would if she is attacked by the West. The methane gas deposits alone with one atomic bomb will end the world for 1000 years.

See the ankle bone IS connected to the chin bone.

 

philipat blindfaith Thu, 08/09/2018 - 08:00 Permalink

So, responsible world leadership on the part of the US putting petty domestic political BS ahead of world peace and risking nuclear war?!! That's why the rest of the world loves the US so much.

There actually isn't much else that the US can do to Russia either militarily or economically. Russia has dumped all its Treasuries and is in the process of de-dollarising its economy as it stacks Gold, with which it could trade as necessary.

IMHO, Russia should price ALL its energy exports in RUB. Currency weakness would then be transitory and in the longer-term RUB would become another petrocurrency. In the meantime, Russia has a debt/GDP ratio of 12% and its domestic economy is entirely self-sufficient (food, energy, defense, technology). So, short of war, there isn't much else the US can throw at it. And if they do that, those hypersonic missliles might cause a few problems?

squid philipat Thu, 08/09/2018 - 08:27 Permalink

The russians should also announce a 100% price increase in rockets engines.....

For America only, anyone else gets the old price.

 

Since the USA outsourced all that tech so that the family foundations that own Rockwell, Lockheed, Boeing et al could get a few more cents of EPS, they'd have to pay or shut down all satellite launches.

 

Squid

PrivetHedge blindfaith Thu, 08/09/2018 - 08:06 Permalink

In that case the US has left it too late!

Europe isn't on the US side (except by vassal status) and China and Russia are now good friends, the pharisee west forgot that 'the enemy of my enemy' trumps 'divide and conquer' in these times and Russia+China is a very compatible fit together to trade and cooperate.

Lump in a giant oil resource known as 'Iran' to join the club, we keep droning Pakistan wedding parties and then you have a resurgent Syria and Iraq to join the club, and Qatar fidgeting.

And what does the US have - a big military that keeps the little colonies under control and a psychotic collection of Israeli morons to help steer them onto the rocks: it's not looking good for team america and their religion of subservience to the pharisees.

The US elite have forgotten that once order totally breaks down then the invisible shield they have that makes their subordinates defend and protect them suddenly vanishes and they'll most likely be hunted down and hanged/shot or buried forever in their bunkers - possibly sealed in by a new car-park some pissed civil engineers decided to build over their air vents and escape hatches. The people who have it all seemed determined to throw it all away. Morons.

blindfaith PrivetHedge Thu, 08/09/2018 - 08:34 Permalink

All great thoughtful replies above. 

Why do people dive 20 miles over the speed limit in heavy traffic and weave in and out, cutting off cars they just passed?  Why are the holding a cell phone as they do this?

They believe they are invincible.  Wreck less behavior always ends badly.  When is the question. They believe they can get away with it and nothing can stop them.  No fear.

Have we the USA, Inc., we the tax paying public who have known since Eisenhower made his MIC speech in what, 1952, enjoyed our blindness, our not in my backyard, our belief that the ones in 'control' know more then we do about simple humanity? 

Seems we gave a green light to Korea, Vietnam, Afghanistan, Iraq, and many little 'engagements' by our continuous acquiescence and even investment it the MIC. We yawned at the killings that were shown on TV, heck can't tell them from a movie now.

Our history is riddled with flawed thinking that we will dominate.  We are running out of friends, and unlike Americans...they have a memory that is handed to the next generation and not forgotten about at the weekend BBQ. 