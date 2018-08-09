Students Say 'Young Democratic Socialists Of America' Not Socialist Enough

Authored by Zachary Petrizzo via Campus Reform,
A student at Virginia Commonwealth University is running for Co-Chair of the Young Democratic Socialists of America on the platform that the organization is not socialist enough.
“YDSA’s silence on lynchings has not gone unnoticed. National’s inability to provide local chapters with meaningful resources is not ok. Our exclusive ‘in’ culture cannot continue,” VCU student Ulysses Carter declared in a tweet last week, adding that “This is why I’ve decided to run for National co-chair.”
The YDSA National Coordinating Committee has two “Co-Chairs” and four “at -large” members, all of whom are elected annually at the organization’s Summer Convention. The Committee oversees “activities, fundraising, publications, education, general political direction, and coalition work” of YDSA chapters nationwide.
Carter’s Twitter bio notes that he is currently the vice chair of the VCU YDSA chapter, and also declares that “RVA POLICE MURDERED #MarcusPeters.”
The VCU student launched a website that further explains who he is and the future he sees for the YDSA organization at a national level, asserting that:
...“as a white passing black man” he believes that in “our society being black places you squarely behind what DuBois coined ‘The Veil,’ knowing that blackness is something which casts you separately away from mainstream white society.”
Carter’s platform focuses on racial justice, classism, inclusivity, accessibility, and accountability, with an overarching emphasis on the need to “make a positive material change in the lives of poor and marginalized people” so that they can “participate in the revolution.”
“Individuals who are simply fighting every day to survive cannot take up the fight to achieve liberation,” he points out.
“When the entirety of your energy is spent on making enough money to survive, to pay rent, to feed your children, to pay the bus fare, how can you expect them to then come out and organize?”
Accusing YDSA of paying “lipservice [sic] to racial justice,” Carter that while “capitalism creates racism and cannot function without it,” destroying capitalism will not eradicate racism, because racism “will continue to propagate itself, and by proxy, capitalism.”
“We cannot hope to achieve liberation and equality for all without addressing racism as the separate entity which it is,” Carter adds. “While capitalism may have created racism, racism has shown time and time again that it can and will propagate itself without the need of capitalism. We must be steadfast in our work of eradicating both.”
He also claims that YDSA is guilty of the very “classism” that it purports to fight, claiming that socialist “meme culture” tends to appeal to “a certain demographic of middle class and higher white men.”
“Our organization needs to fundamentally change our culture from the cliquey, exclusionary social club it currently is to an inclusive organization which opens its arms to people from all walks of life, of all class, color, identity, and orientation,” Carter declares.
“I believe that rather than simply having diversity mandates in our offices, we must actively work to elevate and prioritize the voices of our marginalized groups, particularly people of color. The dominating white culture in this organization will only prioritize itself and its goals, which will never match those of us people of color.”
On the “About” page of his website, Carter notes that in just the first semester of the YDSA at VCU chapter’s existence, he was involved in campaigns opposing VCU’s Master Plan, which he claims is about “gentrifying he [sic] entirety of Richmond’s Broad Street,” and supporting the Adjuncts for Fair Pay movement, “in which professors fight working conditions and pay so inadequate some professors are homeless.”
He also notes that he coordinated a protest against “the tuition hike passed to pay for VCU’s real estate acquisitions” and “began work on his campus with William and Mary’s initiative to eliminate prison slave labor in Virginia.”
Campus Reform reached out to Carter, who declined to comment. YDSA has not yet provided a response.
Comments
Fools are being manipulated. And paying for the privilege.
Hows this fuck the students and fuck the professors that are manipulating these dumb fucks .
In reply to Fools are being manipulated… by SQRT 69
Cue Yuri bezmenov circa 1984 on the upcoming demoralization of America:
https://m.youtube.com/watch?v=n4ZxO5I-s4E
Good luck in your future socialist Paradise, and love and kisses from Russia.
In reply to Hows this fuck the students… by Bill of Rights
It's all ONE SICK, PATHETIC SPAMMER!!!
•• Adolfsteinbergovitch ("I TORMENT THE WOMAN WHO SUCKS DICK!")
•• Free This (ABOVE, in all his 7th grade glory - JACKASS as new icon!)
•• roea.rita ("I SUCK DICK ON THE INTERNET FOR LAND ROVERS!")
•• Cryptopithicus Homme (bitcoin spammer - imaginary "friend")
•• lisa.roy39 ("I SUCK DICK ON THE INTERNET FOR LAND ROVERS!")
•• Leakanthrophy (PORN for Jesus!)
•• 07564111 ("I PRETEND I DON'T KNOW ANY OF THEM!")
•• MoreSun (whacked, OH SO WHACKED!!)
•• Africoman
•• Sanctificado
•• beemasters
•• PrivetHedge
•• Cheolli
•• bobcatz
dozens and dozens and dozens of banned log-on's -- more than seven years!
....and all the while, the pathetic little SPAMMER sits in his leaky, moldy, smelly single wide in Western New York, surrounded by garbage and dirty clothes, trying to find his dick amidst rolls of fat, talking to his ACTION FIGURES and wondering where his life went.
In reply to Cue Zbigniew something... by Adolfsteinbergovitch
WTF are they talking about.., fighting day to day to stay alive? I call BS. I survived for years having a bean burrito for breakfast, no lunch, and maybe a frozen TV dinner at night. Unless I was VISITING my parents or my girlfriends parents, at which time I gained the reputation of eating like a horse. Took whatever bullchit job I could during and after college, occasionally collecting pop bottles to have enough for a pitcher of beer and a hero sandwich at the local pub at night. We were happy as could be. Great times, great memories, no social media taking up all our time and telling us how bad we had it. We made life-long friendships and memories.
We had way less than these crybabies today, and still managed a great life. Cantaloupe crates to hold the records AND serve as end tables to the old couch picked up at the curb somewhere. Hell.., I sometimes wish I could go back...
In reply to It's all ONE SICK, PATHETIC… by lock-stick
LOL, they are gonna eat their communism on a shit sammich! Social Democrats are murdering filth, end them now before they take any power! We went 5 for 5 in the specials, and anyone the cross-eyed dope Ortez touched went down in flames - I say that is a good sign!
psssst - lock-stick-shit sizzler, I am down here.
Here is the order of hangings:
1) Traitors in .gov and we take back control
2) Communist professors
3) Yellow journalists
This rest of the communists will die off from mental masturbation!
In reply to z by gmrpeabody
Socialist? I think they mean it's not Communist enough.
In reply to LOL by Free This
Kunt Kunt Kunt!Kunt Kunt Kunt!Kunt Kunt Kunt!Kunt Kunt Kunt!Kunt Kunt Kunt!Kunt Kunt Kunt!Kunt Kunt Kunt!Kunt Kunt Kunt!Kunt Kunt Kunt!Kunt Kunt Kunt!Kunt Kunt Kunt!Kunt Kunt Kunt!Kunt Kunt Kunt!Kunt Kunt Kunt!
In reply to LOL by Free This
Love is a marvelous thing, I take it you are offended by me or sumthin'? Ah well, better get busy darlin', I am gonna break your keyboard from here on out.
In reply to Kunt Kunt Kunt!Kunt Kunt… by GoHillary2016
Kunt Kunt Kunt!Kunt Kunt Kunt!Kunt Kunt Kunt!Kunt Kunt Kunt!Kunt Kunt Kunt!Kunt Kunt Kunt!Kunt Kunt Kunt!Kunt Kunt Kunt!Kunt Kunt Kunt!Kunt Kunt Kunt!Kunt Kunt Kunt!Kunt Kunt Kunt!Kunt Kunt Kunt!Kunt Kunt Kunt!
In reply to Love is a marvelous thing, I… by Free This
Loser
In reply to LOL by Free This
They're talking about Adjunct Professors, trying to start a career and live on $10,000 a year with no benefits.
$10,000 a year buys a lot of jugs of beer and dates with girlfriends but if you have a family and you have to feed, house, cloth kids etc.
Also National average for same position is $20,000 versus $10,000, so I get the point.
In reply to z by gmrpeabody
Obviously, these kids have never held a job and paid taxes.
In reply to It's all ONE SICK, PATHETIC… by lock-stick
awwwww, I see you here all day darlin', like most of the posters here. Singling me out will do you no good. I am making money as we type, lol.
In reply to Obviously, these kids have… by Handful of Dust
You really live an exciting life here as a troll on the Hedge don't you. No hobbies. No sex, no life, no meaning?
In reply to awwwww, I see you here all… by Free This
It's all ONE SICK, PATHETIC SPAMMER!!!
•• Free This (ABOVE, and below **BOTTOMING** in all his 7th grade glory - JACKASS!)
•• roea.rita ("I SUCK DICK ON THE INTERNET FOR LAND ROVERS!")
•• Adolfsteinbergovitch ("I TORMENT THE WOMAN WHO SUCKS DICK!")
•• Cryptopithicus Homme (bitcoin spammer - imaginary "friend")
•• lisa.roy39 ("I SUCK DICK ON THE INTERNET FOR LAND ROVERS!")
•• Leakanthrophy (PORN for Jesus!)
•• 07564111 ("I PRETEND I DON'T KNOW ANY OF THEM!")
•• MoreSun (whacked, OH SO WHACKED!!)
•• Africoman
•• Sanctificado
•• beemasters
•• PrivetHedge
•• Cheolli
•• bobcatz
dozens and dozens and dozens of banned log-on's -- more than seven years!
....and all the while, the pathetic little SPAMMER sits in his leaky, moldy, smelly single wide in Western New York, surrounded by garbage and dirty clothes, trying to find his dick amidst rolls of fat, talking to his ACTION FIGURES and wondering where his life went.
In reply to You really live an exciting… by PeeTardy
You GI's funny, your heads are exploding because of little ol' me? i MUST be doing something right! And I will continue UNABATED.
Stop me if you can. You hypocrites are here all day too, imagine that, and post up your spam to boot, ain't life great?
Get ready, I am moving my sleeper couch into your heads rent free!
I'll have a ham sammich on wheat, lightly toasted, what time will lunch be ready?
My, my, look at all these butt hurt people, what's with all the long faces?
In reply to It's all ONE SICK, PATHETIC… by lock-stick
You are not moving out of your rent free basement in your mommies house.
In reply to You GI's funny, your heads… by Free This
Aaand...he's back!
Again.
In reply to awwwww, I see you here all… by Free This
Orange you glad to see me?
In reply to Aaand...he's back! by Socratic Dog
Mmmmmmm....
In reply to Fools are being manipulated… by SQRT 69
National Wealth
In a constant flow upwards toward the elite Sun Caste.
The middle class loses every battle in the class war.
Insane military budgets without any return on investment.
America slips back into medieval law and aristocratic privilege.
Trump self-inflated and grotesque.
In reply to Fools are being manipulated… by SQRT 69
Dumb-ass students just don't understand that the 99% working hard and cheap so that people who don't work at all (i.e., capitalists) can rake in tens of millions of dollars per year each is the greatest system ever. EVER, man, EVER!
In reply to Fools are being manipulated… by SQRT 69
Of course they are ... "useful idiots" as Lenin used to describe them. However, if they ever get an actual job, see what they say then.
www.traderzoogold.blogspot.com
In reply to Fools are being manipulated… by SQRT 69
Russian agents.
This is why it used to be against the law to allow perverts and Communists to teach at schools.
Just another unemployed parasite.
They're talking about Adjunct Professors, trying to start a career and live on $10,000 a year with no benefits.
$10,000 a year buys a lot of jugs of beer and dates with girlfriends but if you have a family and you have to feed, house, cloth kids etc.
Also National average for same position is $20,000 versus $10,000, so I get the point.
In reply to Just another unemployed… by Stuto
A slight breach of etiquite by skipping past the double dog dare, and going right to the triple dog dare.
'... the organization is not socialist enough.' Dumb unthinking choice of words. 'Socialism' is an organization of people, organized around a belief that they have.
never trust anyone under 30
Ulysses Carter? Doesn't he need to change his name to something more ethnic?
Haha what a Twitter bio: "RVA POLICE MURDERED #MarcusPeters | VCU YDSA Vice Chair | Half Black"
Half black? Hahahaha
He's talking about half his family being black and how they get treated versus his other side of the family.
Wife's family in South Africa had an Aunt who "passed", married a white guy, could travel anywhere versus wife's family was restricted.
Even today people in South Africa are mentally fucked and you get black/coloured people who think fairer skin is the epitome of beauty.
In reply to Haha what a Twitter bio: … by GodEmperorNanner
Blind leading the blind?
A room full of useless air breathing basment dwellers should not be dictating policy in any form.
“as a white passing black man”
I passed a kidney stone once but I've never passed a black man.
I have no idea what these libtards are talking about. Is it even English?
"Come on, hurry up. You've been in the bathroom for half an hour."
-- Wait a second. I think I may have just passed a black man.
Young closed minded, freeloading dumb asses! Think they have a "new" idea.
They will end up on the ash heap of history.
The ship called Common Sense left port a long, long time ago!
P.S. Load these little pricks up and ship them down to Venezuela!
They wouldn't last three days ...and I'm being generous.
In reply to Young closed minded,… by wmbz
The kids are morons! Let them live in Venezuela...
Government at all levels in America is already sinking the ship. That's what tariffs are all about. A federal government desperate for tax receipts to fund its' corruption. Still don't see Trump getting rid of a rotting, stinking, lazy government, do you? It's all turned out to be a lot of bluster and professional bullshit.
Socialists are people that think that corrupt politicians have not rob the the working people and screw things up enough so we need to give corrupt politicians even more power.
“Individuals who are simply fighting every day to survive cannot take up the fight to achieve liberation,” he points out.
“When the entirety of your energy is spent on making enough money to survive, to pay rent, to feed your children, to pay the bus fare, how can you expect them to then come out and organize?”
Is he talking about what 20 years of socialism has done to Venezuela?
FWIW, the Adjunct Profs at VCU are paid $10,000 / year with No benefits.
The National average Adjunct Prof pay is around $20,000.
So what should the proper punishment be when your 15 minute stab at fame expires?
Deportation to Venezuela...
In reply to So what should the proper… by cheech_wizard
I wonder who is paying his bills...….probably a student loan that he will never repay
Communists and now Socialists too. Why can't people take up running mountain trails or something constructive?
Keep pushing that envelope, Leftists. You will eventually and finally step over some imaginary line that the majority of people will find offensive and thus be shut out of public view. At least, if the majority of people are reasoning, logical adults. That might be a stretch.
Free booze and pussy for all - sign me up