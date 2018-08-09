Tailing, Mediocre 30Y Auction Concludes This Week's Debt Issuance Surge

After a poor 3 Year auction on Tuesday, a strong, and record-sized, 10 Year auction yesterday, at 1pm the US Treasury sold $18 billion in 30 Year bonds at a yield of 3.090%, 0.3bps above the When Issued 3.087% - this was the 3rd consecutive 30Y tail - and higher than July's 2.954% if below the May and April equal highs of 3.13%.
The auction was mediocre with the Bid to Cover sliding from 2.337 last month to 2.274, below the 6 auction average of 2.357 and the lowest since February's 2.257.
The internals were also in line with recent averages: Indirects were awarded 62.2%, above last month's 61.9% and the 6 month auction average of 61.1%; Directs dipped from 10.3% to 8.0%, well below the 6 month average of 13.2%, while Dealers were left holding 29.7%, above the 27.8% awarded in July which is also the 6 auction average.
Overall, an unremarkable auction which despite some weakness on the top line and a decline in overall interest, saw foreigners step up once again to keep the US government machine well funded.
Comments
"foreigners"
Central foreigners?
You scratch my bonds and I'll scratch yours
3.09%, oh yeah, hyperinflation imminent bitchez.