Tesla Stock Jumps After-Hours On News That Board To Meet Advisers

by Tyler Durden
Thu, 08/09/2018 - 17:19

And the farce goes on...

Tesla stock is trading higher after hours following reports from CNBC that the board of directors of the carmaker plan to meet with financial advisors next week to formalize a process to explore CEO Elon Musk’s offer to take the company private.

In additional reporting they note that the board is likely to tell Musk to recuse himself as the company prepares to review his proposal.

Taking the company private at $420 a share would value it around $71 billion.

A Barclays note said such a buyout would require about $70 billion: roughly $60 billion for equity and about $10 billion to take out debt. The note said, "With 145 million shares, a buyout at $420/share would require $60 billion to take out all public shareholders. Even with the Saudi fund taking a 3 percent to 5 percent stake, that leaves a large funding gap. And credit markets may not be that receptive."

Such a deal would represent the largest leveraged buyout in history, surpassing the $45 billion acquisition of the Texas energy giant TXU (Energy Future Holdings) in 2007, which eventually went bankrupt.

Infographic: Potential Tesla Buyout Would Be The Largest Ever

The Board has reportedly told Musk he needs his own separate set of advisers.

 

Cognitive Dissonance BurningFuld Thu, 08/09/2018 - 17:54 Permalink

SEC finds no willing buyer and the shorts will own it all in one giant (biggest since Lehman) collapse.

I assume you mean they won't find 'secured funding' to buy themselves out. Secured funding doesn't mean they have contracts/documents for funding. It actually doesn't mean much. 'Committed funding' does mean there are signed docs. Musk never used that term.

pods Thu, 08/09/2018 - 17:22 Permalink

This is like the Florida retirement community that was gonna buy The Chiefs.

Turns out it was all a lie, and the Chiefs folded after the mill shut down.

/Slapshot

Consuelo TAfool Thu, 08/09/2018 - 17:50 Permalink

And I didn't down you because well, oh I don't know.  

Then again, my point comparing Ford with Tesla is based more upon the perception of the two companies, with one of them riding the wave of Silicon Valley coolness factor, whilst the other is just a boring company that makes the most popular and largest selling pick up of all time...

 

 

 

 

RubberJohnny Thu, 08/09/2018 - 17:32 Permalink

Get on board now while it's low or you're going to be kicking yourselves for the rest of your bitter lives.

Right here, right now this stock is a once in a lifetime opportunity to get a place on easy street.

Who gives a shit whether the guy is a conman or not?

Not this horse.

Buddha 71 Thu, 08/09/2018 - 17:37 Permalink

the "board" is elon's cousins, ex girl friend and steve j was kicked out of a silicon valley venture firm for being a sexual predator, so what board ?

TLT Thu, 08/09/2018 - 17:39 Permalink

The BS doesn't end. Now, instead of backing off, they decided to go on with it. Another mistake. Class actions and BK coming soon.