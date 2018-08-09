Tesla Stock Jumps After-Hours On News That Board To Meet Advisers

And the farce goes on...
Tesla stock is trading higher after hours following reports from CNBC that the board of directors of the carmaker plan to meet with financial advisors next week to formalize a process to explore CEO Elon Musk’s offer to take the company private.
In additional reporting they note that the board is likely to tell Musk to recuse himself as the company prepares to review his proposal.
Taking the company private at $420 a share would value it around $71 billion.
A Barclays note said such a buyout would require about $70 billion: roughly $60 billion for equity and about $10 billion to take out debt. The note said, "With 145 million shares, a buyout at $420/share would require $60 billion to take out all public shareholders. Even with the Saudi fund taking a 3 percent to 5 percent stake, that leaves a large funding gap. And credit markets may not be that receptive."
Such a deal would represent the largest leveraged buyout in history, surpassing the $45 billion acquisition of the Texas energy giant TXU (Energy Future Holdings) in 2007, which eventually went bankrupt.
You will find more infographics at Statista
The Board has reportedly told Musk he needs his own separate set of advisers.
Comments
And, still no 8K. Fishy, fishy, fishy...
Lone Skum is....a FRAUD.
In reply to d by SloMoe
HA, nuff said
In reply to FRAUD by Ahmeexnal
PULL IT!
When fools go rushing in, where angels dare not tread.
You've been had...
In reply to HA, nuff said by Free This
BURN IT
In reply to PULL IT! by El Oregonian
i LOVE how mad the shorts are!
In reply to BURN IT by FullHedge1
The fucking board is meeting to can his ass. Damage control boys and girls. Shit is hitting the fan.
In reply to you guys just dont know when… by PrezTrump
While you may very well be correct, in my opinion if they can/fire Musk they might as well fold the Tesla company...or at least that silly tent. ;-0
At this point in the Tesla/SpaceX/SolarCity/Boring Company gestation it is mostly about the man and not the companies. Tesla cannot live without Musk, at least not yet. And the board knows that.
In reply to The fucking board is meeting… by BurningFuld
SEC finds no willing buyer and the shorts will own it all in one giant (biggest since Lehman) collapse.
In reply to While you may very well be… by Cognitive Dissonance
Lots of opinion floating around on both sides... half of these turds are going to get flushed.
In reply to SEC finds no willing buyer… by BurningFuld
I assume you mean they won't find 'secured funding' to buy themselves out. Secured funding doesn't mean they have contracts/documents for funding. It actually doesn't mean much. 'Committed funding' does mean there are signed docs. Musk never used that term.
In reply to SEC finds no willing buyer… by BurningFuld
hahaha keep dreaming.
In reply to The fucking board is meeting… by BurningFuld
I don't have a dog in the show but he HAS to come up with a buyer at $420. Just sayin'. He can't screw all those shorts and be lying. It won't stand.
In reply to hahaha keep dreaming. by PrezTrump
my ass you dont have a dog in the show. you run your mouth and then cop out. dont be a fag.
In reply to I don't have a dog in the… by BurningFuld
I am a fag.
In reply to my ass you dont have a dog… by PrezTrump
Not that there is anything wrong with that.
In reply to I am a fag. by BurningFuld
The abuse will continue until the shorts give up. ;-)
In reply to you guys just dont know when… by PrezTrump
I love how stockholders are being played: a $420 buyout but stock at $350-$360. Tell us how much that stinks, besides a lot.
BTW, you going to send muskRAT cookies at Leavenworth?
In reply to you guys just dont know when… by PrezTrump
Here is a free tip boys and girls. TSLA will be bought out at $420. See ya on the party boat!
In reply to I love how stockholders are… by charlewar
worst thing about it is that it can last longer than you can imagine it could
In reply to PULL IT! by El Oregonian
suspiciously like someone is backing up Musk's BS comments for the SEC or helping him prop up the price depending on what view you have. Shit I wouldn't want to even be a director of that company right now. They could all be subpoenaed for lying their asses off.
In reply to PULL IT! by El Oregonian
More bullshit from the clown show that is musk!
It's almost like day trading with this company
Whadaya mean, "almost?"
Who the hell is buying? What are they thinking? Is there no longer any such thing as Fiduciary?
In reply to It's almost like day trading… by LordDilmore
Keep fuc&in that chicken...
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=X7XbukdoGmM
This is like the Florida retirement community that was gonna buy The Chiefs.
Turns out it was all a lie, and the Chiefs folded after the mill shut down.
/Slapshot
Old time buy outs are back in town
In reply to This is like the Florida… by pods
No, he needs his own separate meds
And worth every cent
They control the patents and market on self-driven self-immoliation
F at $9.91
TSLA at $363
But then Ford doesn't have rockets, battery plants and coolness...
or flame throwing cars on auto-kill
In reply to F at $9.91 TSLA at $363 But… by Consuelo
I downed you for one simple reason, share price does not equate to cheap or expensive. A $1000 stock can be the deal of a lifetime while a $10 stock could be a complete rip-off. Individual share price means nothing.
TA
In reply to F at $9.91 TSLA at $363 But… by Consuelo
"Individual share price means nothing."
Clearly, you've never held shares.
In reply to I downed you for one simple… by TAfool
And I didn't down you because well, oh I don't know.
Then again, my point comparing Ford with Tesla is based more upon the perception of the two companies, with one of them riding the wave of Silicon Valley coolness factor, whilst the other is just a boring company that makes the most popular and largest selling pick up of all time...
In reply to I downed you for one simple… by TAfool
F makes 123,000 cars per week and nearly $2k profit per car. Price to book = 1. (TSLA price to book = 11, $12k loss per car)
In reply to F at $9.91 TSLA at $363 But… by Consuelo
Tesla buyout perspectives: http://www.invtots.com/tsla/show-us-the-buyout-money-elon-tesla/
The fact that Tesla is given any value at all by the market is a clear indicator that our markets are broken.
So, ok, the board just said that they do not want to be sued or have the talk with the SEC.
Yep, the board is on the hook for the CEO.
In reply to So, ok, the board just said… by ShrNfr
Bankruptcy advisers, perhaps.
Medial advisers.
In reply to Bankruptcy advisers, perhaps… by pitz
Well, you know, I think there is just enough stupid out there for this deal to get done.
TSLA, almost as stupid as crypto speculating.
Get on board now while it's low or you're going to be kicking yourselves for the rest of your bitter lives.
Right here, right now this stock is a once in a lifetime opportunity to get a place on easy street.
Who gives a shit whether the guy is a conman or not?
Not this horse.
Elon is on the board... did the other board members tell him tp be quiet?
since 2013 FaceBalls went from 20 to 200 +1000%
since 2013 Gold went from 1800 to 1200 +FU%
you will capitulate
the "board" is elon's cousins, ex girl friend and steve j was kicked out of a silicon valley venture firm for being a sexual predator, so what board ?
Since 2007, ya say? Bankrupt, ya say.
(That's even longer-ago than "since Lehman"!)
The BS doesn't end. Now, instead of backing off, they decided to go on with it. Another mistake. Class actions and BK coming soon.
Funny how he talked to them about it before (going private) and now they are just starting to talk amongst themselves.
Sounds like bullshit to me.