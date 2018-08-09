Tesla Tumble Erases "Going Private, Funding Secured" Gains

by Tyler Durden
Thu, 08/09/2018 - 11:31

But, but, but... $420??!!

Did Elon 'PT Barnum' Musk just jump the shark?

Tags
Business Finance

Comments

Vote up!
 2
Vote down!
 8
lock-stick RafterManFMJ Thu, 08/09/2018 - 11:42 Permalink

It's all ONE SICK, PATHETIC SPAMMER!!!

•• Adolfsteinbergovitch ("I TORMENT THE WOMAN WHO SUCKS DICK!")

•• Free This (ABOVE, in all his 7th grade glory - JACKASS  as new icon!)

•• roea.rita ("I SUCK DICK ON THE INTERNET FOR LAND ROVERS!")

•• Cryptopithicus Homme (bitcoin spammer - imaginary "friend")

•• lisa.roy39  ("I SUCK DICK ON THE INTERNET FOR LAND ROVERS!")

•• Leakanthrophy (PORN for Jesus!)

•• 07564111 ("I PRETEND I DON'T KNOW ANY OF THEM!")

•• MoreSun (whacked, OH SO WHACKED!!)

•• Africoman

•• Sanctificado

•• beemasters

•• PrivetHedge

•• Cheolli

•• bobcatz

dozens and dozens and dozens of banned log-on's -- more than seven years!

 

....and all the while, the pathetic little SPAMMER sits in his leaky, moldy, smelly single wide in Western New York, surrounded by garbage and dirty clothes, trying to find his dick amidst rolls of fat, talking to his ACTION FIGURES and wondering where his life went.

Vote up!
 0
Vote down!
 0
aqualech spastic_colon Thu, 08/09/2018 - 12:21 Permalink

It's just simple accounting, observation and common sense.  Fanboys be damned.  I know a couple of big Tesla fans, one of whom bought a Model X with the gains from his own last bullshit scam.  He says that Musk is a genius, has no knowledge of the exploitation of gov subsidies or anything like that.

How can you tell when Musk is lying?  His tweets are twitting.

Vote up!
 2
Vote down!
 0
Catullus Thu, 08/09/2018 - 11:40 Permalink

He’ll Change the World. And end up broke. 

Maybe CNBC can tell us again how he “doesn’t want to be a CEO of a public company”. This tweet will be his resignation letter

Vote up!
 0
Vote down!
 1
Les Grossman Thu, 08/09/2018 - 11:49 Permalink

Another INCORRECT HEADLINE from Zerohedge.   But, who cares since this article is about a specific investment? After 2012 this site has nothing to do with investing or trading, and just SELLS FEAR PORN... great job Tyler Durdens     :/

Vote up!
 1
Vote down!
 0
1033eruth Thu, 08/09/2018 - 12:00 Permalink

I'll bet Musk made tens of millions of dollars via a proxy on this comment.  Its really, REALLY easy to do.

Have a relationship with a business associate (golf buddy).   Swing a deal with them, that they make a HUGE long bet, Musk will leak a comment on Twitter and they fashion some deal where they get to split the proceeds.  Musk can probably see the writing on the wall, so he'll collect this bonus after Tesla goes tits up.  Untraceable and the only thing he had to do was lie on Twitter.  Lawyers probably get a nice cut too after he ran it pass them to see if it would pass muster after an "investigation".

Vote up!
 3
Vote down!
 0
TLT Thu, 08/09/2018 - 12:15 Permalink

The short of the century @300-380. Tesla will be stopping production in the coming weeks. Its a complete breakdown of Elon (going full Musk) and Tesla.

Vote up!
 0
Vote down!
 4
BANKERS-WE ARE… Thu, 08/09/2018 - 12:33 Permalink

$1,000,000.00 BITCOIN COMING SOON.
653 DAYS.
Bitcoin Block Reward Halving Countdown. Google it.  
Just a friendly reminder for the NEWBS.
When you sell your bitcoin, you are selling it to a whale, or even worse, A BANKSTER.
 Never before in the world of finance has a predetermined event of this magnitude happened. It could be the GREATEST FINANCIAL EVENT EVER TO TAKE PLACE. A Known/Known event.
 The WHALES know this and are getting coin cheap right now. Organized theft from weak hands.
Don't sell your bitcoin cheap.
  HODL MOON LAMBO
  JC

Vote up!
 1
Vote down!
 0
adr Thu, 08/09/2018 - 12:41 Permalink

5000 "factory gated" Model 3s, means 5000 unfinished cars.

People had VIN numbers and date of delivery and now have nothing but a promise that a car will be given to them.

Ordering a Tesla is not like going to a dealer and seeing 250 models lined up that you get to pick from. You get to build your own Tesla with various options. These are bespoke cars and you aren't making a bespoke car every 90 seconds.

Elon ran production of a certain configuration and is matching those to depositors. If you specified an option they didn't add, you aren't getting your car.

The entire production bullshit race to 5000 was a rerun of Gung Ho, complete with the fenders falling off the last few cars off the line. IN fact I think Musk actually believes he is Michael Keaton and is living the movie.

Vote up!
 0
Vote down!
 0
bombdog Thu, 08/09/2018 - 12:47 Permalink

Started a short yesterday. Lot more meat on the bones of this thing. I keep thinking it will bounce again though and burn me like all the others. Surely Musk's goose is cooked? Chapter 11 by February.

Vote up!
 0
Vote down!
 0
NEOSERF Thu, 08/09/2018 - 12:59 Permalink

If there is no jail time for Musk assuming the funding was bullshit, then like Trump and Nelson in FL, we have entered a period where you can say ANYTHING outside of something that would hurt someone's feelings and not be held accountable.  Might as well rescind Miranda rights and eliminate the oath at trials as perjury, libel and slander simply don't exist anymore.