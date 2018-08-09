Tesla Tumble Erases "Going Private, Funding Secured" Gains

But, but, but... $420??!!
Did Elon 'PT Barnum' Musk just jump the shark?
No $420 ??
Like a nice BTC bear market.
Lovely.
In reply to No $420 ??
Say hello to Corzine when you go up the river Musk!
In reply to Like a nice BTC bear market…
In reply to Say hello to Corzine when…
420 is code for marijuana.
Musk is going to take over the marijuana business.
Yea. That's it.
In reply to It's all ONE SICK, PATHETIC…
if it ever made it to $420 it would still be $419 overvalued......in my unscientific analysis
In reply to x
by macholatte
It's just simple accounting, observation and common sense. Fanboys be damned. I know a couple of big Tesla fans, one of whom bought a Model X with the gains from his own last bullshit scam. He says that Musk is a genius, has no knowledge of the exploitation of gov subsidies or anything like that.
How can you tell when Musk is lying? His tweets are twitting.
In reply to if it ever made it to $420…
New investing paradigm - "Buy the Tweet, Sell the Truth!"
Sad but true...
In reply to New investing paradigm - …
My clock is permanently stuck on 4:20
So is Elon's
In reply to My clock is permanently…
Musk is needed by deep state fantasy spinners or else he would be arrested.
This stock should crash to $240. Maybe the Muskman was eating too much muskrat stew and got his numbers backwards.
$2.40
In reply to This stock should crash to …
Oh, be kind. $2.40 is extreme.
Maybe he was thinking $4.20. There! I almost doubled the price of TSLA for the Elongated Muskrat.
In reply to $2.40
My fave is fElon Musk.
In reply to Oh, be kind. $2.40 is…
Tesla is worth at least 420 Zimbux.
what a buzz-kill
Let muskRAT share a cell with Madoff.
. . . or Lizzie Holmes.
In reply to Let muskRAT share a cell…
(Un)stable genius.
I've not seen any evidence that he is a genius. I have, however, seen plenty to suggest that he is a arrogant sociopath and a dick that has lost touch with reality.
In reply to (Un)stable genius.
420? What's he smoking? OH thats right its legal in CA now.
He’ll Change the World. And end up broke.
Maybe CNBC can tell us again how he “doesn’t want to be a CEO of a public company”. This tweet will be his resignation letter
The model 3 has a blockchain in the glove compartment. That puts a floor under the stock price
I like big BUTs and I cannot lie! LMAO!
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=reTx5sqvVJ4
$4.20
Shorted some @ 370 but then I have my 330 shorts on also. At least the 370 are averaging out the 330's.
Get in now at this insanely low buying opportunity or you're a Goddamn fool.
Another INCORRECT HEADLINE from Zerohedge. But, who cares since this article is about a specific investment? After 2012 this site has nothing to do with investing or trading, and just SELLS FEAR PORN... great job Tyler Durdens :/
Aaaaand it’s gone! It’s all gone.
Entertaining, not so?
I'll bet Musk made tens of millions of dollars via a proxy on this comment. Its really, REALLY easy to do.
Have a relationship with a business associate (golf buddy). Swing a deal with them, that they make a HUGE long bet, Musk will leak a comment on Twitter and they fashion some deal where they get to split the proceeds. Musk can probably see the writing on the wall, so he'll collect this bonus after Tesla goes tits up. Untraceable and the only thing he had to do was lie on Twitter. Lawyers probably get a nice cut too after he ran it pass them to see if it would pass muster after an "investigation".
THE SEC IS LIKELY NOT GOING TO FIND ANY FUNDING SOURCES SECURED.
THIS LITTLE TUMBLE IS NOTHING.
ADIOS MUSK !
yet somehow they will also not find any wrongdoing.
In reply to THE SEC IS LIKELY NOT GOING…
Pedos are scrambling for cover, but President Trump about to destroy them all.
The short of the century @300-380. Tesla will be stopping production in the coming weeks. Its a complete breakdown of Elon (going full Musk) and Tesla.
Just read on the Tesla blog board one person after another being notified of no deliveries on their new Tesla’s. Whoopsie
The world hasn't witnessed so many things sucked in since the LaBrea tar pits.
more like excuses why mcafee cannot eat his dick on tv, like not being allowed to show dicks on tv for one..
In reply to $1,000,000.00 BITCOIN COMING…
The NEWB is you!
Fiat magic.
5000 "factory gated" Model 3s, means 5000 unfinished cars.
People had VIN numbers and date of delivery and now have nothing but a promise that a car will be given to them.
Ordering a Tesla is not like going to a dealer and seeing 250 models lined up that you get to pick from. You get to build your own Tesla with various options. These are bespoke cars and you aren't making a bespoke car every 90 seconds.
Elon ran production of a certain configuration and is matching those to depositors. If you specified an option they didn't add, you aren't getting your car.
The entire production bullshit race to 5000 was a rerun of Gung Ho, complete with the fenders falling off the last few cars off the line. IN fact I think Musk actually believes he is Michael Keaton and is living the movie.
https://forums.tesla.com/forum/forums/anyone-has-similar-experience-del…
Started a short yesterday. Lot more meat on the bones of this thing. I keep thinking it will bounce again though and burn me like all the others. Surely Musk's goose is cooked? Chapter 11 by February.
Ah, that little farce you played with my sister. You think that could fool a Corleone? [/Michael Corleone]
If there is no jail time for Musk assuming the funding was bullshit, then like Trump and Nelson in FL, we have entered a period where you can say ANYTHING outside of something that would hurt someone's feelings and not be held accountable. Might as well rescind Miranda rights and eliminate the oath at trials as perjury, libel and slander simply don't exist anymore.
$420 ?
Try $4.20. and risk getting screwed especially if you've paid a deposit.
