"This Thing's Massive" - 14,000 Fight Devastating California Fires, 2 Arsonists Charged As Death Toll Rises

Thu, 08/09/2018 - 21:40

"Everything is on a 100 times scale," exclaimed Craig Cottrill, chief of the Wellington Fire Department in New Zealand, who along with 52 other firefighters from down under, are battling the biggest wildfires California has ever seen. "This thing's massive."

In fact there are now over 14,000 on the frontline with crews, including almost 2,000 inmates, 200 soldiers, and dozens of firefighters from overseas.

They are deployed statewide and led by Cal Fire. The state's firefighting agency employs 5,300 full-time firefighters and hires an additional 1,700 each fire season. Trained prisoners and firefighters from 17 states and around the world fill out the ranks.

Those on the ground get help from more than 1,000 fire engines, 59 bulldozers, 22 air tankers, 17 airplanes, 12 helicopters and 11 mobile kitchens.

They are battling blazes on the Nevada border and along the coast.

Status:

Source: SFChronicle FireTracker

Ranch Fire (Mendocino Complex)

The fire, started off Highway 20 in Mendocino County, has prompted mandatory evacuations in three counties. Together with the River Fire, it is the largest wildfire in California’s history.
Acreage:255,482 acres
Containment:48%
Injuries:2
Damage:119 residences and 110 other structures destroyed (Mendocino Complex total)
Fire began:12:03 p.m. July 27, 2018

River Fire (Mendocino Complex)

The fire in Mendocino and Lake Counties, south of the larger Ranch Fire, has prompted evacuations. The two fires comprise the Mendocino Complex, California’s largest wildfire in history.
Acreage:48,920 acres
Containment:84%
Fire began:1:01 p.m. July 27, 2018

Carr Fire

An erratic and fast moving fire in Shasta County that spread to Redding and has taken the lives of seven people, including three firefighters.
Acreage:177,450 acres
Containment:48%
Deaths:8
Injuries:3
Damage:1,077 residences, 22 commerical structures and 500 other structures destroyed
Fire began:1:16 p.m. July 23, 2018

Ferguson Fire

A deadly wildfire burns in steep, rugged forestland along the Merced River west of Yosemite National Park. The fire has taken the lives of two firefighters.
Acreage:95,104 acres
Containment:79%
Deaths:2
Injuries:14
Damage:10 structures destroyed
Fire began:10:35 p.m. July 13, 2018

Holy Fire

A blaze in the Cleveland National Forest has prompted evacuations in Orange County. A suspect has been arrested for arson in connection with the fire.
Acreage:9,614 acres
Containment:5%
Damage:12 structures destroyed
Fire began:1:20 p.m. Aug. 6, 2018

Cranston Fire

This fire in Riverside County is prompting highway closures and evacuations. A man has been arrested for arson in connection with the fire.
Acreage:13,139 acres
Containment:96%
Injuries:2
Fire began:11:57 a.m. July 25, 2018

Sadly, the death toll in what was already the most lethal year for firefighters in California since 2008 increased to five on Thursday, when Andrew Brake, 40, of Chico - a heavy equipment mechanic - was killed after falling asleep at the wheel on his way to the fire lines near Redding, a family member told The Chronicle.

Brake was the third firefighter killed in the battle to contain the Carr Fire, which has burned 177,450 acres in three weeks, ravaging the area around Redding and destroying 1,077 homes. It continues to scorch steep, dry uninhabited land and has no projected date for containment. Two firefighters died in the early days of the fire as flames roared into Redding: Don Ray Smith, 81, a contract bulldozer operator from Pollock Pines (El Dorado County); and Jeremy Stoke, a fire inspector for the Redding Fire Department.

According to figures released by Cal Fire, 22 fire service workers have died on duty since 2008, not including this year. Thirteen of those deaths came in 2008, including nine firefighters killed in a helicopter crash in Trinity County while fighting the Iron Complex Fire. Since then, fire service deaths have been relatively few. 

“What we’re seeing are conditions that are off the charts as far as fire behavior,” said Jonathan Cox, a Cal Fire battalion chief. “And unfortunately, the risks are also off the charts.”

 

Today saw two arsonists charged with starting some of the deadly wildfires:

A man has been arrested in connection with the Holy Fire burning in the Cleveland National Forest southwest of Corona, according to CBSLA.

The Cleveland National Forest Twitter account posted about the arrest late Wednesday morning. The suspect, 51-year-old Forrest Gordon Clark, was booked into Orange County Jail on suspicion of two counts of felony arson, one count of felony threat to terrorize, and one count of misdemeanor resisting arrest.

A 32-year-old man from Temecula was arrested on suspicion of arson Wednesday night after he was accused of setting multiple fires, one of which burned thousands of acres in the San Bernardino National Forest, destroyed homes and forced thousands to flee.

Brandon N. McGlover was arrested on suspicion of five counts of arson to wildland after the Cranston Fire erupted earlier the same day.

Finally, there is some good news, firefighters said for the first time tonight that they have made good progress battling the state's largest-ever wildfire, they admitted that they didn't expect to have it fully under control until September.

Kan J S Bach Thu, 08/09/2018 - 22:28 Permalink

Actually they did, having lived in those mountains... I think you will find the primary issue is Cheatgrass...

http://www.sagestep.org/educational_resources/ecology/threats.html

 

Watching fires is basically a local past time, its been that way since this grass caused connections between the plants where it used to be sand.  It sits for years in arid areas and builds up if even a single rain hits.    Years ago we used to go watch the fires on both sides of the mountains...

 

So yea some scape goats were found, who knows if the story about them is at all true.   Its big money for those fire fighters per hour and their managers.  Some are folks trying to save lives some are in for a paycheck..

 

....and all the while, the pathetic little SPAMMER sits in his leaky, moldy, smelly single wide in Western New York, surrounded by garbage and dirty clothes, trying to find his dick amidst rolls of fat, talking to his ACTION FIGURES and wondering where his life went.

 

IvannaHumpalot nightshiftsucks Thu, 08/09/2018 - 21:56 Permalink

paranoid bullshit. That's what happens when you plant friggin' EUCALYPTS. Don't you know what they do?

 

They evolved through 60,000 years of Aborigines lighting fires to be fire-resistant. The Eucalypt uses fire to wipe out the plant opposition and to reproduce.

 

Eucalyptus trees have highly flammable eucalyptus oil in their leaves. They actively start fires. They drop a lot of leaf litter and rubbish that is highly flammable when dry. Let that build up and bam. Anything sets them off on a hot day - including dry lightning - and whoosh off it goes. They survive the other trees die. They dominate.

 

Cut them all down and replant something slower growing that is native to the US and is much less flammable.

NiggaPleeze Thu, 08/09/2018 - 21:44 Permalink

I was recently in Shasta and was told by locals that airplanes have been spraying the atmosphere with aluminum and/or magnesium and that this causes fires to burn much hotter.  The way they explained it, you can see the particles landing in the countryside after a spraying.  I was never much of a chem-trail believer but now I am starting to question it.  They may be doing it to actually warm California (rather than to cool it as they might claim) so they can continue their anthropomorphic global warming (now new and improved:  anthropomorphic climate change!) hoax.

Also I have hiked a very broad range of California woodlands, where these fires are occurring.  Every time I do I am stunned by the amount of deadwood littering the forest floor.  Not just pine needles and cones, but entire trees, just littering the place, often stacked one on top of the other.  That is on top of the estimated 102 MILLION dead trees standing around California forests (ant NOT from drought, as the California liars would have you believe, but from the pine beetle, which also devastated other states which do not have a "drought" problem, so the "drought" rationale is simply disingenuous).  Almost all of California forests are essentially a fireplace.  Note:  California law largely prohibits you from collecting this dead wood and using it as firewood without a permit, even on your own land!  They won't even let you remove it from forests for free!  Hiking Cali forests immediately answers the question, "Why do we have large fires?"

Combine that with the Cali practice to extinguish fires, instead of letting them burn, which allows this massive build-up of dead trees so that when a fire does finally erupt (and eventually, it will, no matter how much rain or heat there is), it will be hot and massive.  Another thing is:  other states, like Colorado, regularly conduct controlled burns to clear out areas with large deadwood accumulations.  I have never seen this done in California, although I've spent vastly more time there.  I don't know if this mismanagement is designed to further the global warming hoax or if it's a good faith but extremely poor policy decision, but in any event, the combination of (a) aerial spraying, (b) not clearing dead wood, whether through legalized, no-questions-asked harvest or controlled burns, (c) not dealing with the pine beetle crisis, and (d) extinguishing existing fires as quickly as possible, which causes ever-increasing piles of extremely dry and flammable deadwood, explains the fire catastrophes much better than "global warming".

 

G-ray NiggaPleeze Thu, 08/09/2018 - 22:07 Permalink

I live in Seattle (shithole dystopia)  A few years back I received a flyer from a King County Council member, and I cant remember his name, but it said "Seattle needs to be prepared for it's share of environmental refugees".  It was referring to the unprecedented development taking place here.  I had to read it twice and saved it to show to others.  Never let a good crisis go to waste.  No doubt some will end up here in hell where it rains.

DivisionBell NiggaPleeze Thu, 08/09/2018 - 22:07 Permalink

A lot of truth in this post.

I would just point out though that the kindling doesn't accumulate and increase risk forever.  Fungi and other decomposers break it down.

Fire is a natural part of the cycle.  Supposedly the giant sequoia won't even germinate without extreme heat.

 

NiggaPleeze DivisionBell Thu, 08/09/2018 - 22:27 Permalink

Thanks. 

As to accumulation, I have seen large almost unperturbed tree trunks that fell over 100 years ago.  Granted these were large redwood trees, but that's the reason its actual death history was recorded and the deadwood labeled.

Turning from anecdotal to more "scientific" evidence, most of the trees in northern California are Douglas firs (deterioration rates depend on tree type and weather conditions).  According to US forest service studies, ones with a diameter of greater than 19 inches (which is typical size of a mature Douglas fir over 200 years old) in Western Oregon (which gets more rain than most of California, so deterioration is much quicker) take longer than 125 years to completely rot; younger trees of age 80-200 years (and thus not as large) take about 60 years (see Table 2.3).  Note that California fire control measures aren't that ancient, indeed California became a state only 165 years ago.

I am Groot NiggaPleeze Thu, 08/09/2018 - 22:21 Permalink

Aluminum is a key component of thermite.

In the following example, elemental aluminium reduces the oxide of another metal, in this common example iron oxide, because aluminium forms stronger and more stable bonds with oxygen than iron:

Fe2O3 + 2 Al → 2 Fe + Al2O3

The products are aluminium oxide, elemental iron, and a large amount of heat. The reactants are commonly powdered and mixed with a binder to keep the material solid and prevent separation.

Temporalist Thu, 08/09/2018 - 21:47 Permalink

Before the truck terrorism phase I had mentioned to a bunch of anti-gun people that trucks in crowds are far more dangerous, unpredictable, and indefensible than gun violence. They poopooed me...the poopooers.

 

At one point I have also said any illegal that comes over the border, or any terrorist of any stripe in the US, can do massive damage with matches. I was poopooed yet again.

 

People are just fucking dumb.