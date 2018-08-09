Trump Set To Seize Stake In China-Owned Building In Midtown Manhattan: Report

In what would mark an abrupt and serious escalation of the US-China trade and currency war - if true - is a report from the NY Post according to which the Trump administration, as part of a crackdown on certain US investments made by Chinese companies, is set to seize a majority stake in 850 Third Ave. The stake is owned by HNA, the reeling, quasi-insolvent Chinese conglomerate whose Chairman died in a freak accident in Italy one month ago, and its US partner in the building is desperate to save it.
The "strike" on the HNA building, which is located between East 51st and 52nd streets, has been in the works for months according to the Post and "is believed to be the first move by the Trump White House since Congress on Aug. 1 approved expanded authority of CFIUS — the Committee on Foreign Investors in the United States."
“This is coming from the White House,” said a source said of the seizure that could ultimately force the sale of HNA’s stake in the 575,000-square-foot building. As a reminder, as part of the CFIUS expansion, it now has purview over foreign real estate interests.
Under the purview of the CFIUS authority, a "security pretext" needs to exist for direct government involvement, and in this case the seizure is tied to a "specific national security concern": the NYPD’s 17th Precinct is located on the ground floor on the south side of the building. Officers from that precinct, at times, are detailed to protect Trump Tower.
The 58-year-old building, once removed by CFIUS from Chinese hands, sources said, will be placed in a trust. A trustee will then be appointed, and it may eventually be sold — although no sales process is underway.
While HNA could fight the seizure in a court battle that could take years to sort out, Post sources said.
In a separate report from Bloomberg, HNA confirmed it has been questioned by the CFIUS over its ownership of a building in Manhattan "near Trump Tower", but denied the Post report that President Donald Trump’s administration is poised to seize a majority stake in the building, which the debt-saddled company has been looking to unload. “There is no seizure or forced sale of 850 Third Avenue underway or pending, and it is grossly inaccurate and misleading to suggest otherwise,” it said.
It did, however, admit that CFIUS has raised concerns about some “unique facts and circumstances” regarding the location of the building, a representative for the Chinese company said in a statement. Those issues didn’t exist when HNA bought the 850 Third Avenue property, according to the statement.
The 21-story building houses one of only two police precincts that are within a mile of Trump Tower, the president’s base when he’s in New York. HNA said it’s taking steps to address concerns voiced by the committee, without providing further detail.
HNA - which bought the 850 Third Avenue building before Trump was elected -had become a poster child for a wave of global M&A rollups that shook the world in late 2015 and 2016, as Chinese corporations sought out high-profile deals around the world in what many had suspects was nothing more than legal money laundering, before the government started reining them in last year amid concern about unsustainable corporate debt levels.
While HNA won't publicly admit it, the Chinese conglomerate which recently found itself in a liquidity crisis, has been scrambling to deleverage, and has sold more than $17 billion in assets to reduce its massive debt load; it has been marketing the Manhattan building among several properties it is considering selling. It was not clear if the alleged CFIUS seizure would result in a payment to HNA or would be conducted as a confiscation.
While so far the CFIUS ramped up powers meant more deals get scuttled - including most notably the recent collapse of the Qualcomm-Broadcom deal and subsequent NXP-Qualcomm merger failure, it has so far left untouched any of the many trophy real-estate assets owned by China in Manhattan and elsewhere.
The increased attention has seen some high-profile deals scuppered, such as Chinese billionaire Jack Ma’s attempt to buy Dallas-based payment provider MoneyGram International. Broadcom Ltd.’s $117 billion attempt to buy California’s Qualcomm Inc. -- which would have been the largest tech deal in history -- was shot down on concerns the merger would benefit China’s emerging telecommunications giant Huawei Technologies Co.
This isn’t the first time HNA has crossed CFIUS’s radar. In late April, it abandoned plans to buy SkyBridge Capital from former White House Communications Director Anthony Scaramucci after waiting months for approval from the body. The group has also faced heightened scrutiny across its holdings worldwide, partly because of questions about its ownership.
Meanwhile, even though China has continued to respond largely stoically to Trump's trade provocations, an outright seizure of Chinese real estate in the US would likely result in an instant - and aggressive - response from Beijing, with the most likely scenario to follow would be for China to make life for companies that produce their goods on the mainland - such as Apple - increasingly difficult, something the People's Daily hinted at earlier this week when it threatened Apple CEO Tim Cook that it would unleash "anger and nationalist sentiment" again the iconic phone maker, resulting in a collapse in Chinese sales and surging production costs, if China perceives that it is being pushed too far.
LOL.
NY Post said so it must be true...not.
Ehh the post isn't all bad.
I do think anything we can do to make US companies come back to produce in the US is worth doing. Short of military conflict.
The Civil Asset Forfeiture Tangerine In Chief (TCAFTIC) is really going to make somebody mad.
Whatever happened to this deal? Trump and China building a hotel in Indonesia or not?
https://foreignpolicyblogs.com/2018/05/16/china-funding-for-trump-indon…
Herro herro....sum ting wong!!!
Chinese chairman died, in France, no evidence available, hmm what are the chances.
https://therealdeal.com/2018/06/15/hna-and-mhp-secure-342m-refi-at-850-…
Was wondering who some of the partners were.
Go Trump 🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸
Hi Lisa, how much do you have after taxes and retirement reserves? Can you still afford your new shiny status car or do you need some help from your friend's children?
I can also provide you with some interesting investment opportunities for a small fee. Let's share our experiences...
XOXOXO
Don't the Chinese also own that NBC building on Rockerfellow Plaza?
Have not the Chinese infiltrated and set up ownership over nearly every other university in our country? They sure as hell teach their Chinese styled socialism to all who attend.
I read they got so aggressive at the Columbia University in NYC that the Chinese Student group was thrown off campus. Which is stunning when a far left college like Columbia thinks you are even too far left for them!
well...Chinese style socialism is that insiders in the Communist party really own/control all the production of large businesses in China. It more resembles a traditional Italian NY mob syndicate than an economic/social system. Every time Trump plays a tariff card one of the mob bosses goes belly up. It creates a disturbance in the force.
Because seizing forgeign owned property always ends well. It's also the hallmark of freedumb
There is a shit-load of US owned manufacturing equipment in China that can be seized.
Does this moron ever think of consequences or is it like he has Tourettes?
Are you afraid of a communist state that is afraid of a fucking movie about a teddy bear? LMFAO!!!
FYI- CHINA DOES THIS ALL THE TIME!!!!! They will also shutdown foreign owned companies operating in China and steal technology!
Quick, you better retreat to your "safe space"!
Yeah, because that's what I said.
Muh Trump...
"China steals technology" is the mantra of those who like to pretend the US never steals.
I have done business in China, get out of the basement kid, it's a big world. Doing business in China is very risky because the communist government can and will alter your business plan at any time.
But perhaps you would rather be working for Chinese wages?
So the neverending push by business and the right to eliminate minimum wage laws and to eliminate unions doesn't end up in the same place how exactly? With our cost of living, the fucking Chinese are making MORE than we are!
You point out the Winnie the Pooh stupid vanity of Xi yet you fail to see the same things in the clearly vain and insecure Trump, yet everyone else is a child.
You union bitches are such crybabies.
You boomers are a blight on the planet.
I will answer the Winnie the Pooh question if you or anyone else can give us a legitimate reason for the Commander In Chief of purportedly the strongest (if not the most expensive) military in the world to feel the psychological need to paint his entire face orange every morning.
How someone "paints their face" is fucking irrelevant. Not a very critical thinker are you? No matter, perhaps you would rather work for Chinese wages? Who gives a fuck about "face painting" LOL!!! Just graduate first grade did you? LOLOLOL!
You could have just written that you prefer to bury your head in the sand over the insecurities of the man who has the football...
uh excuse me, say what you want about his policies, but don't trash his appereance, because he's an absolute hunk and everybody knows it!
Alright, that's a fair criticism. Then let me state for the record that I am 100% opposed to The Tangerine's policy of painting his entire face orange everyday.
Don't ever, ever, ever mention Winnie the Pooh in China. You will be disappeared. Seriously.
If China wasn't bluffing then they would sell ALL their U.S. assets!!!!!!
Trump is calling their bluff.
The chinese chairman is dead? So sad.
Is this still only a trade war?
Translation: China "dumping it" along with the J.P. Morgan vaults for more revenue to purchase Au and Ag with!
Yeah that's what they do in Mexico, they nationalize real estate.
And thats why Mexican real estate is so cheap.
Keep it up, we'll be just like those casinos in no time.
Gonna have to call bullshit, fake news, sounds like the entity that owns it is bankrupt, the federal government isn't seizing it unless we loaned them the money and they didn't pay it back.
Sssshh! Secret! A. Source said so...
Kick the Coolies out!
So the only official source quoted says the article is bullshit...Weird...almost like click bait or something...they wouldn’t do that
Trump is jealous of that building
That building is a "S**t Hole" compared to TRUMP Palaces.....
lol
Crush China, they are the most one sided snake on the planet. They are the counterfeit capital of the world. They take national pride is stealing technology and our manufacturing jobs. Bring our manufacturing base back home. Yes it is going to hurt but we must suffer through the pain...
The empire is crumbling down to robbery.
Provocation so Trump can thump his chest and play the victim to the cheers and drooling of his base.
Xi's true legacy is allowing chinese slavers and kleptocrats to export their ill gotten loot into real estate and other "investments". Xi, along with Putin, are on the side of the looters. Not that the usa is any different, just saying. If I were a chinese slave worker i'd be getting pretty pissed off right about now.
This is aimed at the corruption in NY City and state.
You don't have to aim at all to hit a target that big. Just breath some air and let the sun hit your face anywhere in that state.
He paints his face orange every morning because blue was taken/used by Mel Gibson.
NY going after Rep. Chris Collins to try to get control of HoR. Shades of Senator Ted Stevens. How many think Senator Stevens was Arkancided to keep him from taking Alaskan Senate seat back?
Lol!.......
I can see Trump standing in front of a Red Chinese army tank guarding the entrance to the building......
The Red Chinese army will not take it kindly having their American investments trifled with.....
Diane Fienstien will then have a Soro`s funded rally in front of the building, shouting through a bullhorn that Trump is an anti Chinese racist..........
Cool, now China will start seizing U.S assets in China, and fuel China's already existing desire to seize Taiwan and Hong Kong. I've always thought that only ignoramuses allow other countries to own things in their own country anyway. I mean, that would be like walking across the street, knocking on your neighbor's door to ask them if they would like to acquire an interest in the hardwood floor of your house living-room. Only a fuckingfool would do that. That is how you know you have fools running your country.
Maybe this is fake news, maybe not. Either way, 2 things are quite certain about the difference between President Trump & Chairman Xi: Along with many other of his fellow-Americans, Trump knows how to make money while creating genuine value and prosperity in the process. Communists don't know how to do anything but commandeer the successful work of other people and, in the communist process, make slaves of the people who did the work.
My take on this is that this Administration wants a war and they don't give a fuck who it is with.