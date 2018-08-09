US Producer Price Surge Slowed In July

After accelerating on and off for the last few months, Core Producer Prices and Final Demand both came in lower than expected in July as a drop in margins for fuels offset a rise in guestroom rentals and drug prices.
PPI Final Demand printed +3.3% YoY (against 3.4% prior and expectations)
In July, a 0.1-percent rise in the index for final demand goods offset a 0.1-percent decline in prices for final demand services.
In July, a major factor in the increase in prices for final demand goods was the index for pharmaceutical preparations, which rose 0.7 percent. Prices for eggs for fresh use, fresh fruits and melons, motor vehicles, and liquefied petroleum gas also moved higher. Conversely, the electric power index fell 1.6 percent. Prices for meats; hay, hayseeds, and oilseeds; and nonferrous scrap also decreased.
Leading the July decline in prices for final demand services, margins for fuels and lubricants retailing dropped 12.7 percent. The indexes for machinery and equipment parts and supplies wholesaling, food retailing, hospital outpatient care, and airline passenger services also moved lower. Conversely, prices for guestroom rental climbed 3.9 percent. The indexes for apparel, jewelry, footwear, and accessories retailing; inpatient care; and truck transportation of freight also increased.
Finally, core PPI also missed expectations and slipped back from seven year highs...
Is this 'Goldilocks' enough to leave The Fed on its current 'gradual' path?
Please be patient until the full trade war takes effect.
In reply to Please be patient until the… by KTX
This is Goldilocks enough to give the impression that in this trade war the temperature is slowly rising and water will be boiling before the usa know it.
In reply to This is Goldilocks enough to… by Adolfsteinbergovitch
In reply to I quit my jo… by lisa.roy39
Soon enough, producers who own and control the resources required for production will simply produce just enough for themselves to survive. Everyone else can fuck off and die. Remember, when real goods and services stop crossing borders, troops will.
For people who don't understand this, perhaps I can sell you a financial "product"...
Last time I checked plastic trinkets and useless crap from China is not edible...
In reply to Soon enough, producers who… by LawsofPhysics
Exactly! Let me be clear, fuck em!
In reply to Last time I checked plastic… by Bill of Rights
setting things up for, as I said 2 days ago, a planned miss on CPI and a friday stock rally and curve flattening.