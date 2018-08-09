Watch Reporters Slam US For Refusing To Condemn Saudi-US Airstrike On Yemen School Bus In Live Briefing

Just as expected, State Department spokesperson Heather Nauert refused to condemn Thursday's coalition airstrike on a school bus in Yemen, which left as many as 50 people dead and 63 injured — the vast majority of which were children.
As we reported previously, Saudi-US/UK coalition jets scored a direct hit on the school bus packed with children as it drove through a crowded market place in Dahyan, in the rebel-held north of Yemen.
During the State Department's daily press briefing, Nauert was asked point blank by journalists, starting with the AP's Matt Lee, whether the US condemns the attack.
The whole testy exchange on Yemen is worth watching, especially as Matt Lee lays out the case for direct US complicity in the attack on the bus packed with children from the start of his question: "The Saudis obviously are the ones who conducted this, but they do that with weapons supplied by the U.S., with training supplied by the U.S., and with targeting information, targeting data, supplied by the U.S. How can something like this happen?" he said.
Watch the State Department's response here:
State Dept's Heather Nauert is not willing to condemn the Saudis for their airstrike on a schoolbus earlier today that killed over 50 children in Northern #Yemen. She wants to wait for the Saudis to conduct their own investigation into the attack. Shameful. pic.twitter.com/ixo57tzfRk— Walid (@walid970721) August 9, 2018
Unbelievably, Nauert tried to obfuscate the issue by simply saying "I can’t confirm all the details because we are not there on the ground."
Not only did Nauert refuse to say the State Department condemned the attack, but wouldn't so much as agree to simply call for an independent investigation into the incident (she called only for a Saudi-led inquiry).
Dozens are dead after an airstrike hit a school bus carrying children in northern Yemen, humanitarian group says https://t.co/zIVYgpm5eu pic.twitter.com/iWCfTUZBNN— CNN Breaking News (@cnnbrk) August 9, 2018
Nauert drew random incredulous expressions of laughter from the press pool by the end of the segment on Yemen when she was caught struggling to acknowledge the long established fact that the US supplies "a tremendous amount of weaponry and the data for targeting to the Saudis" while simultaneously touting that Washington provides "a tremendous amount of humanitarian assistance."
This section of the exchange played out as follows:
MS NAUERT: Look, we provide a tremendous amount of humanitarian assistance in Yemen to try to support civilians in Yemen and try to mitigate against the devastation that’s taken place there in that country. I don’t have anything more for you on that.
QUESTION: But you also supply a tremendous amount of weaponry and the data for targeting to the Saudis.
MS NAUERT: Well, then – sorry.
QUESTION: Right? No?
QUESTION: No.
QUESTION: Am I wrong? Is that wrong?
QUESTION: That’s not wrong.
MS NAUERT: Sorry, these ladies over here are laughing. On that I would refer you to the Department of Defense that is involved with that, but as you know, Saudi Arabia is an important strategic partner in the region to the United States.
Meanwhile as Al Masdar News reports, UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres is calling for an independent and prompt investigation into the deadly Saudi-led coalition airstrike that hit the bus carrying children, United Nations deputy spokesman Farhan Haq said in a press release.
“The Secretary-General condemns the air strike today by the coalition forces in Saada, which hit a busy market area in Majz District, and impacted a bus carrying children from a summer camp,” Haq said on Thursday. “He calls for an independent and prompt investigation into this incident.”
If a massacre of children on this scale was alleged of Russia or Assad, it would dominate US UK media for days. But as this is a real, verified #Yemen massacre by a US UK ally, and using US UK arms, it’s receiving almost no US UK front page coverage at allhttps://t.co/VlYON5tP2Z— Charles Shoebridge (@ShoebridgeC) August 9, 2018
According to the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC), citing local officials, a total of 50 people died in the attack, while another 77 were injured.
War crime: US-backed Saudi/UAE coalition kills at least 20 children and injures many more in airstrike on a *school bus* in Yemen's Saada province https://t.co/9iQ91Wugcq pic.twitter.com/C7d8HfeQav— Borzou Daragahi 🖊🗒 (@borzou) August 9, 2018
Leader of the Yemen’s rebel Supreme Revolutionary Committee Mohammed Houthi on Thursday urged Russia, China and France to hold an emergency United Nations Security Council meeting over the attack of the Saudi-led coalition, local media reported.
According to the Houthi-run Al Masirah TV, the committee’s leader said that the coalition’s attack confirmed that the coalition rejects peace in the region.
Comments
Things are turning around! Very interesting. Will Trump block the Saudi Mosque building epedemic?
If this was Syria, 52 US cruise missiles would be on their way by now...
In reply to Thing are turning around!… by MozartIII
MSM and CIA only flex when the stakeholder is small, Saudi is a whole new level of SHTF
In reply to If by mikka
In reply to MSM and CIA only flex when… by Bricker
grammar is over-rated
In reply to The by are we there yet
School buses on Yemeni soil are a grave threat to the kingdom.
In reply to grammar is over-rated by Bricker
In reply to The by are we there yet
Very interesting that the media picks up on this. The us and uk heavily involved in supporting war on Yemen for years.
This is properly the job of the media. Well done cnn.
Saudis want the port and could pipeline oil across to it. America is refuelling the Saudi bombers in the air, maybe flying Saudi planes...some rumours of that a while back. Advice etc. starving the Yemeni, dreadful illnesses cholera, and deaths but with all the bombardment if schools hospitals and civilians have not defeated the Yemeni.
In reply to MSM and CIA only flex when… by Bricker
"The" Deep State with Mossad only cares about Golan Heights. Bringing the Saudi's down would disrupt that entire adventure with Genie Oil...Now this is a strategic board if I ever saw one.
In reply to Very interesting that the… by keep the basta…
You can't compare. In Syria the US responded to nervous gas attacks facked by the "white helmets" in co-ordination with UK secret service. In Yemen there was no fake.
In reply to If by mikka
That's the comparison that tells you all you need to know. Non-existent faked gas attack, no casualties, Assad the Butcher...cruise missiles are flying, WWIII threatening. 50 dead schoolkids, 77 injured, in Yemen...umm, err, mistakes happen.
It's amazing that CNN is on it. That implies direction from the CIA. I suspect we're in to a new phase of the attempted coup.
In reply to You can't compare. In Syria… by cwsuisse
The Hammer is coming down on you Israel, and on your ally, Saudi Arabia. No weather control will help you. You're going to get blasted.
Hear it well: NEVER shoot into populated areas where women and children are. You are no longer allowed to do so. Hear it well. You've been told. There is now a World Law to follow. The Protection of Children is this World Law.
You cross this World Law and you're going to get knocked out of the game now. You've been told.
In reply to If by mikka
"I can’t confirm all the details because we are not there on the ground."
EXCEPT when the it's propaganda video provided by the White Helmets.
Burn in HELL!
In reply to If by mikka
Interesting, the media has been completely silent on the Saudi war in Yemen since it started, but just now they are starting to talk about it.
Did the Saudis sell their interest in the MSM complex, or has the Deep State finally acknowledged that they have lost the support of Saudi, and as such they will now begin attacking them?
In reply to Thing are turning around!… by MozartIII
The Sauds pissed off Canada.
In reply to Interesting, the media has… by tmosley
Almost enough for me to start liking Canada again.
ALMOST.
In reply to The Sauds pissed off Canada. by Oldguy05
In reply to Almost enough for me to… by tmosley
Russians have the US beat on that front too...
Maria Zakharova, Foreign Ministry spokesperson...
https://www.google.ca/search?q=maria+zakharova&source=lnms&tbm=isch&sa=…
In reply to Yah eh? ....off topic...I'd… by Oldguy05
In reply to Russians have the US beat on… by opport.knocks
Yeah, but the Canadians weren’t interested in Yemen. They were more interested in the detention of feminist bloggers.
In reply to The Sauds pissed off Canada. by Oldguy05
We should be too. They got Alex Jones. Tit for tat:)
In reply to Yeah, but the Canadians… by Slippery Slope
In reply to The Sauds pissed off Canada. by Oldguy05
In reply to oh dear... by Sabibaby
Interesting times indeed! Next we will hear about white genocide in South Africa..... Won't hold my breath!
Really hard to keep up with what side and who people really support, actually (not media talk). Trump is making waves, so are others. In 5 years, we won't recognize anything geopolitically.
Blessings!
In reply to Interesting, the media has… by tmosley
Finally! mainstream media is addressing it... hardly anyone knows about Saudi-US crimes. Yet same people call Iran a rogue state because cnn does.
In reply to Interesting, the media has… by tmosley
In reply to Finally! mainstream media is… by AG17
Iran is not a rogue state. It keeps its agreements, it has not invaded anyone for hundreds of years. Supports its neighbours in times if need. Old Persian civilisation goes way way back. Oldest continuous civilisation at the present.
In reply to They are a rogue state. But… by tmosley
In reply to Interesting, the media has… by tmosley
100%. But interesting none the less that they are now willing to throw Saudi under the bus for such goals. Did they ever do anything like that to try to win out over the DS Republicans? I don't think they did.
In reply to This is all about mid terms… by CrazyCooter
I am just waiting for the filthy Trump daughter to scream and cry in pain on the floor in front of her father in the White House with photos of dead Yemenses children demanding the fucker to fly some of those shinny new weapons on Saudis airfields but i won't hold my breath. This corrupted cunts can only cry for Zionists.
At least you can see this fuck in White House don't give a shit about the " babies.... the beautiful little babies" as he use to fake on tv
In reply to Thing are turning around!… by MozartIII
The State Department later added: "Just wait until you see what we have planned for our own people."
These weren't Saudi children.
In reply to One less bus of future… by I am Groot
In reply to These weren't Saudi children. by tmosley
In reply to These weren't Saudi children. by tmosley
Moron alert >> assuming each person on that bus had only 10 relatives, you just motivated 1000 more people to actively seek your demise. Just like Israel and their US puppet in the ME does on a daily basis.
In reply to One less bus of future… by I am Groot
I would have guessed 10,000 or more. When one of them nukes Washington, the American people will probably give them a medal.
In reply to Moron alert >> assuming each… by opport.knocks
So says the king of KSA and perhaps he is right. What happened at 'summer camp'?
In reply to One less bus of future… by I am Groot
Oh look! You made a funny!
I would imagine that those kids all had family.
If someone killed one of MY children, along with a bus full of others, for no obvious reason, i would apportion blame as appropriate, and then spend the rest of my life trying to get even. That's just me. Some people are positively vindictive when riled.
I wonder how many new terrorists were actually made yesterday? There were 10,000 civilians dead in Yemen in January of last year (https://www.theguardian.com/world/2017/jan/16/yemen-war-death-toll-has-…) but no one is updating the number, and no one is reporting that no one is updating the number. There are 18 million suffering food "insecurity" because of the blockade, and of those, I believe 8 million rely entirely upon aid, which now doesn't get through. https://www.nytimes.com/2018/06/14/opinion/yemen-al-hudaydah-famine-hou…
If you wanted to create a terrorism factory, to turn out thousands of pissed off, angry, vengeful people, you couldn't plan it any better.
So again, I wonder how many terrorists were created yesterday?
In reply to One less bus of future… by I am Groot
" If you wanted to create a terrorism factory, to turn out thousands of pissed off, angry, vengeful people, you couldn't plan it any better. "
Perhaps it was a plan?
In reply to Oh look! You made a funny! I… by OverTheHedge
To provide constant "enemies" for the MIC. Exactly right.
In reply to " If you wanted to create a… by Oldguy05
You do realize that there was total chaos in the Middle East for the past 3000 years before the war criminal Bush got there and started kicking more hornets nests, right ? The US's meddling is a blip on the radar of history there. The US could disappear off the globe tomorrow and there will be war there for the next 3000 years. The Sunni vs Shia war has nothing to do with the US. And if you really want to blame some fucks, blame the goddam British.
They were the ones who planned the overthrow of Mohammad Mosaddegh in Iran in 1953. They begged for the CIA to help and boy did they. Mosaddegh wanted to give the people of Iran the proceeds from the oil by nationalizing all of the wells which would have reduced the British oil company profits down to nothing. Instead, the CIA ousted him and installed the Shah who turned around and fucked over his own people. Then he was overthrown by the Mullahs. I don't think the people of Iran or America are evil, but both governments really fucking suck.
Supporting Israel is a whole other fucking disaster that should have never happened.
In reply to Oh look! You made a funny! I… by OverTheHedge
Petrodollars buy our approval.
WTF are we still doing over there?
Fuck the Arabs and everybody else for that matter it’s time to stop pretending there is boogymen everywhere already.
We are paid a tremendous amount of money and our currency is propped by them.
Were that not the case, I highly doubt this war would have lasted past that first Trump state visit.
Have to deal with reality here. Work to make it better.
In reply to WTF are we still doing over… by tahoebumsmith
If we need the Saudi's money, we should take it. Take it and every last member of the House and put their heads on spikes. Of all the countries the US destroyed in the Middle East, annexing Saudi Arabia would've solved a lot of problems.
In reply to We are paid a tremendous… by tmosley
In reply to If we need the Saudi's money… by Cosmicserpent
What will we call it? Israel II ?
In reply to If we need the Saudi's money… by Cosmicserpent
Why does this barren desert full of goat shaggers have the world's third largest military budget, ahead of Russia? Because they spend that money right here in the good old USA, where they are the world's number one buyer of US made weapons.
... and I will wager that the Saudi royalty and business executive class have a ton of stock in the US Defence Companies that they buy equipment from on the government's dime. War is not just a racket, it is also a corrupt money laundering racket.
In reply to Why does this barren desert… by Vlad the Inhaler