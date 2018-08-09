Watch Reporters Slam US For Refusing To Condemn Saudi-US Airstrike On Yemen School Bus In Live Briefing

by Tyler Durden
Thu, 08/09/2018 - 23:00

Just as expected, State Department spokesperson Heather Nauert refused to condemn Thursday's coalition airstrike on a school bus in Yemen, which left as many as 50 people dead and 63 injured — the vast majority of which were children

As we reported previously, Saudi-US/UK coalition jets scored a direct hit on the school bus packed with children as it drove through a crowded market place in Dahyan, in the rebel-held north of Yemen.

During the State Department's daily press briefing, Nauert was asked point blank by journalists, starting with the AP's Matt Lee, whether the US condemns the attack.

The whole testy exchange on Yemen is worth watching, especially as Matt Lee lays out the case for direct US complicity in the attack on the bus packed with children from the start of his question: "The Saudis obviously are the ones who conducted this, but they do that with weapons supplied by the U.S., with training supplied by the U.S., and with targeting information, targeting data, supplied by the U.S. How can something like this happen?" he said.

Watch the State Department's response here:

Unbelievably, Nauert tried to obfuscate the issue by simply saying "I can’t confirm all the details because we are not there on the ground."

Not only did Nauert refuse to say the State Department condemned the attack, but wouldn't so much as agree to simply call for an independent investigation into the incident (she called only for a Saudi-led inquiry).

Nauert drew random incredulous expressions of laughter from the press pool by the end of the segment on Yemen when she was caught struggling to acknowledge the long established fact that the US supplies "a tremendous amount of weaponry and the data for targeting to the Saudis" while simultaneously touting that Washington provides "a tremendous amount of humanitarian assistance."

This section of the exchange played out as follows

MS NAUERT: Look, we provide a tremendous amount of humanitarian assistance in Yemen to try to support civilians in Yemen and try to mitigate against the devastation that’s taken place there in that country. I don’t have anything more for you on that.

QUESTION: But you also supply a tremendous amount of weaponry and the data for targeting to the Saudis.

MS NAUERT: Well, then – sorry.

QUESTION: Right? No?

QUESTION: No.

QUESTION: Am I wrong? Is that wrong?

QUESTION: That’s not wrong.

MS NAUERT: Sorry, these ladies over here are laughing. On that I would refer you to the Department of Defense that is involved with that, but as you know, Saudi Arabia is an important strategic partner in the region to the United States.

Meanwhile as Al Masdar News reports, UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres is calling for an independent and prompt investigation into the deadly Saudi-led coalition airstrike that hit the bus carrying children, United Nations deputy spokesman Farhan Haq said in a press release.

“The Secretary-General condemns the air strike today by the coalition forces in Saada, which hit a busy market area in Majz District, and impacted a bus carrying children from a summer camp,” Haq said on Thursday. “He calls for an independent and prompt investigation into this incident.”

According to the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC), citing local officials, a total of 50 people died in the attack, while another 77 were injured.

Leader of the Yemen’s rebel Supreme Revolutionary Committee Mohammed Houthi on Thursday urged Russia, China and France to hold an emergency United Nations Security Council meeting over the attack of the Saudi-led coalition, local media reported.

According to the Houthi-run Al Masirah TV, the committee’s leader said that the coalition’s attack confirmed that the coalition rejects peace in the region.

Vote up!
 0
Vote down!
 0
are we there yet Bricker Thu, 08/09/2018 - 23:28 Permalink

The american public is tired of fake, or real, or cherry picked middle eastern tragedy pictures for manipulation of the public. It no longer even rates as tragedy porn for network ratings. However, give the state department credit for smarts in selecting a young spokes woman with big firm tits to be interviewed. Tell me you were not distracted.

Vote up!
 0
Vote down!
 0
keep the basta… Bricker Thu, 08/09/2018 - 23:35 Permalink

Very interesting that the media picks up on this. The us and uk heavily involved in supporting war on Yemen for years.

This is properly the job of the media. Well done cnn. 

Saudis want the port and could pipeline oil across to it. America is refuelling the Saudi bombers in the air, maybe flying Saudi planes...some rumours of that a while back. Advice etc. starving the Yemeni, dreadful illnesses cholera, and deaths but with all the bombardment if schools hospitals and civilians have not defeated the Yemeni.

Vote up!
 0
Vote down!
 0
Socratic Dog cwsuisse Thu, 08/09/2018 - 23:43 Permalink

That's the comparison that tells you all you need to know.  Non-existent faked gas attack, no casualties, Assad the Butcher...cruise missiles are flying, WWIII threatening.  50 dead schoolkids, 77 injured, in Yemen...umm, err, mistakes happen.

It's amazing that CNN is on it.  That implies direction from the CIA.  I suspect we're in to a new phase of the attempted coup.

Vote up!
 1
Vote down!
 0
SocratesSolutions mikka Thu, 08/09/2018 - 23:47 Permalink

The Hammer is coming down on you Israel, and on your ally, Saudi Arabia. No weather control will help you. You're going to get blasted.

Hear it well: NEVER shoot into populated areas where women and children are. You are no longer allowed to do so. Hear it well. You've been told. There is now a World Law to follow. The Protection of Children is this World Law. 

You cross this World Law and you're going to get knocked out of the game now. You've been told. 

Vote up!
 7
Vote down!
 1
tmosley MozartIII Thu, 08/09/2018 - 23:05 Permalink

Interesting, the media has been completely silent on the Saudi war in Yemen since it started, but just now they are starting to talk about it.

Did the Saudis sell their interest in the MSM complex, or has the Deep State finally acknowledged that they have lost the support of Saudi, and as such they will now begin attacking them?

Vote up!
 4
Vote down!
 0
MozartIII tmosley Thu, 08/09/2018 - 23:15 Permalink

Interesting times indeed! Next we will hear about white genocide in South Africa..... Won't hold my breath!

 

Really hard to keep up with what side and who people really support, actually (not media talk). Trump is making waves, so are others. In 5 years, we won't recognize anything geopolitically.

Blessings!

Vote up!
 5
Vote down!
 0
CrazyCooter tmosley Thu, 08/09/2018 - 23:18 Permalink

This is all about mid terms.

This is all about mid terms.

This is all about mid terms.

Many, many big players have piles-and-piles of chips on a wide range of bets. They paid. A lot.

Not sure there has been a more important (broken) election since the beginning of time.

Feel free to disagree.

Regards,

Cooter

Vote up!
 1
Vote down!
 0
Thordoom MozartIII Thu, 08/09/2018 - 23:45 Permalink

I am just waiting for the filthy Trump daughter to scream and cry in pain on the floor in front of her father in the White House with photos of dead Yemenses children demanding the fucker to fly some of those shinny new weapons on Saudis airfields but i won't hold my breath. This corrupted cunts can only cry for Zionists.

At least you can see this fuck in White House don't give a shit about the " babies.... the beautiful little babies" as he use to fake on tv

Vote up!
 6
Vote down!
 0
OverTheHedge I am Groot Thu, 08/09/2018 - 23:24 Permalink

Oh look! You made a funny!

I would imagine that those kids all had family.

If someone killed one of MY children, along with a bus full of others, for no obvious reason, i  would apportion blame as appropriate, and then spend the rest of my life trying to get even. That's just me. Some people are positively vindictive when riled.

I wonder how many new terrorists were actually made yesterday? There were 10,000 civilians dead in Yemen in January of last year (https://www.theguardian.com/world/2017/jan/16/yemen-war-death-toll-has-…) but no one is updating the number, and no one is reporting that no one is updating the number. There are 18 million suffering food "insecurity" because of the blockade, and of those, I believe 8 million rely entirely upon aid, which now doesn't get through. https://www.nytimes.com/2018/06/14/opinion/yemen-al-hudaydah-famine-hou…

If you wanted to create a terrorism factory, to turn out thousands of pissed off, angry, vengeful people, you couldn't plan it any better. 

So again, I wonder how many terrorists were created yesterday?

Vote up!
 1
Vote down!
 1
I am Groot OverTheHedge Thu, 08/09/2018 - 23:38 Permalink

You do realize that there was total chaos in the Middle East for the past 3000 years before the war criminal Bush got there and started kicking more hornets nests, right ? The US's meddling is a blip on the radar of history there. The US could disappear off the globe tomorrow and there will be war there for the next 3000 years. The Sunni vs Shia war has nothing to do with the US. And if you really want to blame some fucks, blame the goddam British.

They were the ones who planned the overthrow of Mohammad Mosaddegh in Iran in 1953. They begged for the CIA to help and boy did they. Mosaddegh wanted to give the people of Iran the proceeds from the oil by nationalizing all of the wells which would have reduced the British oil company profits down to nothing. Instead, the CIA ousted him and installed the Shah who turned around and fucked over his own people. Then he was overthrown by the Mullahs. I don't think the people of Iran or America are evil, but both governments really fucking suck.

Supporting Israel is a whole other fucking disaster that should have never happened.

Vote up!
 7
Vote down!
 0
Vlad the Inhaler Thu, 08/09/2018 - 23:06 Permalink

Why does this barren desert full of goat shaggers have the world's third largest military budget, ahead of Russia?  Because they spend that money right here in the good old USA, where they are the world's number one buyer of US made weapons.  