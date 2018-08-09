Wholesale Sales Slump In June

by Tyler Durden
Thu, 08/09/2018 - 10:09

Wholesale Trade Sales were hit with a double-whammy, revised notably lower in May and dropping 0.1% MoM in June. Wholesale inventories rose a modest 0.1% MoM leaving inventories-to-sales flat on the month.

Expectations were for a 0.2% rise in June after a 2.5% gain in May but the entire curve dropped with a 0.1% drop in June after a revised lower 2.1% gain in May...

Inventory growth slowed in June...

 

On a YoY basis, both sales and inventory growth slowed...

The scale of June's data shifts suggests very modest shifts in GDP forecasts (if at all)

Business Finance

ThanksIwillHav… Thu, 08/09/2018 - 10:14 Permalink

When revising 2.1% lower, there is massaging going on.  By revising previous month (which no one looks at) the current month decrease looks less extreme.  See how that works?  Its called The Shit Show.

Colonel Klinks Ghost Thu, 08/09/2018 - 10:37 Permalink

Wow a WHOLE .1%?  That's a yuge drop considering there's a trade war with 1/2 the planet going on right now.  Wonder what happens after the issue resolves itself? /sarc

Are people that fucking stupid as to be so short sighted as to what is going on?  Shit doesn't solve itself over night.  I'm sure Trump isn't too worried about 1 tenth of a percent after a 4.1 print.  JFC!

The Real Tony Thu, 08/09/2018 - 11:07 Permalink

This happens every time the DXY dollar index hits 95. Now for all you traders take note everything is fabricated data based on where the 10 year treasury sits at that time and where the DXY dollar index sits at that time. That's all you have to know to make money trade trading since that crook Trump got elected.