Wholesale Sales Slump In June

Wholesale Trade Sales were hit with a double-whammy, revised notably lower in May and dropping 0.1% MoM in June. Wholesale inventories rose a modest 0.1% MoM leaving inventories-to-sales flat on the month.
Expectations were for a 0.2% rise in June after a 2.5% gain in May but the entire curve dropped with a 0.1% drop in June after a revised lower 2.1% gain in May...
Inventory growth slowed in June...
On a YoY basis, both sales and inventory growth slowed...
The scale of June's data shifts suggests very modest shifts in GDP forecasts (if at all)
Comments
When revising 2.1% lower, there is massaging going on. By revising previous month (which no one looks at) the current month decrease looks less extreme. See how that works? Its called The Shit Show.
.1% LoL
What a joke...Trade is in flux, and people are reacting to this "war" that goes on.
Much ado about NOTHING!
In reply to When revising 2.1% lower,… by ThanksIwillHav…
In reply to .1% LoL by Free This
lisa roy 39---how much do you pay ZH for advertising?
In reply to I get paid over $90 per hour… by lisa.roy39
Yup!
They never put anything in historical context! If they did, they would stop publishing the baltic dry goods shipping index in January, spoiler: it still crashes every year!
In reply to When revising 2.1% lower,… by ThanksIwillHav…
The Fed is on it.
US Wealth Gap Is Largest Since Just Before the Great Depression
Your head is now larger than it was just before the Great Depression!
In reply to US Wealth Gap Is Largest… by davatankool
Exactly- because the last 10 years have economically mirrored the 1920s almost exactly.
In reply to US Wealth Gap Is Largest… by davatankool
Explain that on a global scale?
In reply to Exactly- because the last 10… by Juggernaut x2
"veez transvered zee wealth".
In reply to Explain that on a global… by MozartIII
Wow a WHOLE .1%? That's a yuge drop considering there's a trade war with 1/2 the planet going on right now. Wonder what happens after the issue resolves itself? /sarc
Are people that fucking stupid as to be so short sighted as to what is going on? Shit doesn't solve itself over night. I'm sure Trump isn't too worried about 1 tenth of a percent after a 4.1 print. JFC!
Yeah...seems the fake news is not only sensationalized, but not born by any stats...
In reply to Wow a WHOLE .1%? That's a… by Colonel Klinks Ghost
Muh soybeans though
This happens every time the DXY dollar index hits 95. Now for all you traders take note everything is fabricated data based on where the 10 year treasury sits at that time and where the DXY dollar index sits at that time. That's all you have to know to make money trade trading since that crook Trump got elected.
Sounds like someone is an Obama cockholster.
In reply to This happens every time the… by The Real Tony