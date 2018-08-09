Why Trump Should Scale Back Auto Mileage Regulations

Authored by Gary Galles via The Mises Institute,
The Trump administration EPA and Department of Transportation have announced their intent to change the Corporate Average Fuel Economy standard from what was decreed by their Obama administration predecessors. They were scheduled to reach 54.5 mpg in 2025. The new target will be 37 mpg.
The rationale being given the most attention is that reducing the CAFÉ standards would reduce automobile deaths. However, that is being panned by left-leaning critics.
For instance, Los Angeles Times columnist Michael Hiltzik characterized the plan as “dirtier cars are safer, so lets keep them dirty.”
Two days later, former Clinton and Obama administration member David J. Hayes was featured on the oped page (8/6/18) with a criticism titled, “Gas guzzlers won’t make us safer.”
However, while these (and similar) critical articles deride the possibility that reducing fuel economy standards from the much higher levels they would have been bumped to could increase automobile deaths (Hiltzik described it as “fatuousness” and Hayes termed it “baloney”), they not only misrepresent the arguments rather than examine them, they fail to consider the actual evidence for that “fatuous baloney.”
Consider the title, “Gas guzzlers won’t make us safer.” Not only is the conclusion asserted rather than demonstrated, but what gas guzzlers (a term Hitzlik also uses) is it referring to? Cars that averaged 37 mpg would be by far the cleanest vehicle fleet in American history. And the air is far cleaner than it was, meaning that the additional benefits from each further improvement is far less than in the past, undermining the argument for sharply more stringent standards.
Further, the logic such critics dismiss out of hand is hardly new or preposterous. It goes back to a famous 1989 Harvard-Brookings study that found that CAFÉ caused a 14–27% jump in traffic deaths due to the resulting car downsizing. An update for 1996 found that 2,700–4,700 automobile deaths, of 22,000 total, were attributable to such downsizing.
The arguments made in such studies are far from preposterous, either. When the higher costs of downsizing make newer cars more expensive relative to older, less safe cars, people buy fewer new cars, and increase the risks borne by such drivers and passengers. And if far better mileage lowers the cost of driving additional miles, the law of demand implies such people will drive more, other things equal. It is a matter of how large such effects are, demanding empirical research, not just a hand-wave of dismissal.
Both these writers echo the EPA’s January 2017 Final Determination, that the 54.5 mpg standard to be phased in “will have no adverse impact on automobile safety.” However, that contradicts the July 2016 Draft Technical Assessment Report finding that “mass reduction continues to be an important technology option … in meeting future … standards,” and the admission that there is a “relationship between vehicle mass and safety.” In fact, in 1992, a federal appeals court held that “the 27.5 mpg standard kills people,” but that the EPA had broken the law, using “fudged analysis,” “statistical sleight of hand,” and “bureaucratic mumbo-jumbo” to keep from admitting demonstrated increases in safety risks.
It is also important to consider evidence from the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety (IIHS), whose research is intended to more accurately determine risks for companies with billions of dollars at stake, not justify a political agenda. Their April 2018, post on “Vehicle size and weight” focuses on the fact that “the bigger the crush zone … the lower the forces on the occupants,” in explaining the role of vehicle size and that, in a collision, “the bigger vehicle will push the lighter one backward during the impact. As a result, there will be less force on the occupants of the heavier vehicle and more on the people in the lighter vehicle,” to explain the effect of weight (bigger vehicles are similarly safer in single-vehicle crashes). In summary, “All other things equal, occupants in a bigger, heavier vehicle are better protected than those in a smaller, lighter vehicle.” Supportive evidence includes that in 2016, 1–3 year old very large cars had 22 deaths per million registrations, but minicars had 62. Small cars also made up a vastly disproportionate share of high driver death rate vehicles for the 2011–2014 model years. Perhaps most dramatic, however, was a study comparing hybrid models with their conventional counterparts. The occupant-injury rate for the hybrids, which weighed substantially more (10% in the study), was one-quarter lower.
Those who would roll back CAFÉ standards from an eventual 54.5 mpg to 37 have a much better case, while their opponents offer much more bombast. But there is a further question that should be asked, but can get lost in the politics — why do we need CAFÉ standards at all?
Nobody knows better than those who buy and fuel their vehicles with their own money what kind of vehicles are most appropriate for the circumstances they face. In particular, I see no evidence that politicians and bureaucrats know us better or care about us more than we do. Why can’t we be allowed to make our own choices in the face of the tradeoffs between mileage, carrying capacity, safety, etc.? And as must always be asked about such nanny state intrusions into our liberty, if we are deemed incapable to make such automobile choices with our own money (much of which is sucked off by government as proof of how much they care), how can we be capable of intelligently determining who our political representatives should be?
Comments
Why? So they will start building the Grand Marquis again.
In all actuality, we are at the engineering limits of conventional gasoline powered reciprocating engines(as far as fuel economy goes).
Squeezing more fuel economy is next to impossible, thats why they turned to turning cars into essentially plastic boxes on wheels.
The next step is not an arbitary, obama imposed "red line" to force automotive makers into creating more economic machines. This results in garbage, like trucks equipped with the do-nothing DEF injection system(There is a combination of crap going on: lean diesel fuel burn, along with the catalytic converter, DEF equipment, and regeneration equipment cause the engine to consume more diesel, resulting in a self-defeating process).
And now, because of feel good-politics, and federal bureaucracy, the regular car is being prevented from being more fuel efficient by an obsolete piece of feel-good environmentalism: the catalytic converter....
Wait, what?
Yes, the cat converter is obsolete. It was invented as a means to make carbureted/early fuel injected engines more "friendly to the planet" by converting carbon monoxide and unburnt fuel into water/oxygen.
But that was back in 1975... We have come a LONG LONG way since then.
Now, fuel injected engines are advanced enough to burn clean WITHOUT a catalytic convertor... In fact the catalytic convertor makes our engines MORE DIRTY!
Wait! HOW!???
Its simple really: the catalytic convertor needs extra gasoline to "light off" or get warmed up to operating temperature, when its cold. Then you need a little bit of extra gas in order to KEEP IT WARM, and running at peak efficiency. The fuel injection computer in your car commands this extra bit of gas at preprogrammed conditions.
That little bit of extra gas just for the catalytic converter stacks up, and on top of that, the engine has to work against the catalytic converter as it is a small plug in the exhaust, causing a small loss of power.
This all stacks up: Extra fuel for the Cat, extra fuel to the engine because it works against the Cat, and that equals:
Loss of MPG, more fuel to do less work, more of your gas money.... a self-defeating cycle....
So the solution is to remove the Cat.
But wait! If we remove the Cat, wouldn't that mean we are polluting the planet super duper hardcore???!!!???
Nope, today's fuel injection systems are badass... Much much much more advanced than their predecessors back in the early 80's and can actually burn gasoline CLEANER than their Catalytically handicapped counterparts. We know this for a fact because THE GERMANS ARE DOING IT, UNDER THE RADAR....
But our government is a relic of itself, and moves at the speed of a tectonic plate, and everyone in congress is so old and so slow that snails can outrun them, and its feel-good politics... never mind that its a self-defeating bullshit scheme to dupe you out of more money...
And oh yea, catalytic converters can contain a wide range of toxic metals, just like batteries being used in EV cars:
https://phys.org/news/2016-01-hidden-danger-heavy-metals-catalytic.html
In reply to Why? So they will start… by boattrash
how 'bout let the free market decide.
and if cali wishes to have their own standards, they can
After all, that is what Cuba did, and they have many 1958 DeSotos still running.
In reply to . by Shillinlikeavillan
We would be safer in cars if there weren't so many shitty drivers
In reply to how 'bout let the free… by New_Meat
check the stats on the illegal drivers' "performance"
Of course, there are the drivers from <<pick your venue here>> to bitch about.
In reply to We would be safer in cars if… by Juggernaut x2
Odd, Germany has smaller vehicles, higher speeds & lower fatality rate.
"Free market decide"—where? Oil industry, roads, auto finance etc... deeply socialized & subsidized!
In reply to check the stats on the… by New_Meat
This article is irrelevant. We'll all be driving EVs in 10-20 years anyway.
In reply to Odd, Germany has a lower… by B-Bond
Being a "car guy" since an early age, myself, I always wonder why nobody points out that government-mandated CAFE standards amount to a regressive tax?
There is no such thing as a "cheap car" any more. They all cost many times more vs. average annual income than they used to.
Part of this is safety standards (air bags, low-overlap frontal collision testing, etc.). That is "fixed cost" type stuff. It's built into the car from the factory and generally doesn't need to be messed with for the life of that vehicle.
But there is a more insidious part to all the tech needed to make your little shit-box knock down 42 MPGs on the highway. Yes, it cost more to build it with all that stuff vs. more simple (but less efficient) systems. I.e. it has a fixed cost component. But here's what most people don't realize... all that tech also increases the MAINTENANCE COST of the vehicle. No, not under warranty. But when that whiz-bang tech goes haywire out of warranty, the cost to repair it can EASILY exceed the value of the vehicle! Special computer diagnostic equipment is required just to DIAGNOSE many problems. That costs bucks, and repair shops have to factor that into their rate. Then you find that you've got a shorted-out Body Control Module (works you radio, gauges, interior lights, locks windows, rear defroster, etc.) and you could be looking at $800 just for the part. A Transmission Control Module could be similar cost. A whole new Engine Control Module same story PLUS THEY HAVE TO BE PROGRAMMED TO EVEN OPERATE IN YOUR CAR! That requires yet another completely different computer system (plus license key) to accomplish. You can't just buy it and plug it in. It has to be keyed to your VIN. Please note that ALL modern cars have no less than FIVE separate computers in them to control different functions in the car. Most have more than that.
Ask farmers who try to repair their own tractors/combines/harvesters. They even launched a LAWSUIT because there was NO WAY to replace/repair all the various computer modules built into their farming equipment without going back to the manufacturers and paying their outrageous fees for these little modules and the licenses to activate them.
There is WAY MORE going on here than just CAFE standards. We are all now driving cars that CAN NOT BE REPAIRED in any reasonably cost efficient way because of computer modules and (more importantly) the software and licensing required to install them, which is controlled in and ABSOLUTELY MONOPOLISTIC WAY by the manufacturers of those vehicles.
Who do you think are more affected by repair costs on an out-of-warranty vehicle? The rich or the poor?
In reply to We would be safer in cars if… by Juggernaut x2
In reply to Being a "car guy" since an… by NoDebt
No you don't and fuck you.
In reply to I get paid over $90 per… by lisa.roy39
All excellent points. And extra costs and extra equipment results in more energy used, but something that’s lost on those that believe government should intervene on most everything.
In reply to Being a "car guy" since an… by NoDebt
You'll never convince me that it's better for the environment for my new cummins to get 15mpg on the highway when my old one got 20mpg. No freaking way you burn 30% more fuel and it's better for the environment.
In reply to All excellent points. And… by PrintCash
@ NoDebt,
“There is no such thing as a "cheap car" any more. They all cost many times more vs. average annual income than they used to.”
“ all that tech also increases the MAINTENANCE COST of the vehicle. No, not under warranty. But when that whiz-bang tech goes haywire out of warranty, the cost to repair it can EASILY exceed the value of the vehicle! Special computer diagnostic equipment is required just to DIAGNOSE many problems. That costs bucks, and repair shops have to factor that into their rate. Then you find that you've got a shorted-out Body Control Module (works you radio, gauges, interior lights, locks windows, rear defroster, etc.) and you could be looking at $800 just for the part. A Transmission Control Module could be similar cost. A whole new Engine Control Module same story PLUS THEY HAVE TO BE PROGRAMMED TO EVEN OPERATE IN YOUR CAR! That requires yet another completely different computer system (plus license key) to accomplish. You can't just buy it and plug it in. It has to be keyed to your VIN. Please note that ALL modern cars have no less than FIVE separate computers in them to control different functions in the car. Most have more than that.”
Spot On. Was watching an episode of “How It’s Made.” BMW’s M6 manufacturing. The entire car’s subframe, Chassis & entire exterior of the cars body is made from thin Aluminum. The roof made out of Carbon Fiber. Modern day Automobiles are nothing more than Computer Controlled, overpriced, pieces of shit that surveil you. As well as put you in Debt.
Most of the car is manufactured by automation & a couple of assembly line workers & some OCD inspectors who Circle minor defects in the cars thin aluminum exterior body panels that get immediately polished out. The automated Spot welds on the subframe where impressive. That gets inspected by one dude.
Bang. Done. MSRP $122,125 starting price For a piece of German Engineering.
Not to mention, these cars nowadays can be remotely taken over by hacking into its CPU ala Michael Hastings.
In reply to Being a "car guy" since an… by NoDebt
Bullshit there is plenty of meat left on the efficiency bone. Easily picked too. But I do agree with you on the regs being self serving and stupid + ineffective in the real world. They cherry picked the gases to measure. Rigged the testing by measuring % and not volume.
In reply to . by Shillinlikeavillan
THEY NEED THIS! https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Vsg97bxuJnc
In reply to Why? So they will start… by boattrash
We already have Grand Marquis in the form of every SUV on the market, bigger, uglier -- just rolling obstacles to safe driving because in a smaller car that already gets upwards of 40+ mpg (sans A/C and stop and go), you cannot see around these bulge mobiles. Shopping center parking in newer (80's upwards) are smaller and these huge pick-ups with extended cabs, monster SUV's and such, stick out and are up so high they can't see you backing out and you can't see beyond their huge ass sticking out. GM's EV was the actual solution. But you know Washington and them Saudis and Israelis and Rothschilds. Gotta fuck everyone over with their hideous ugliness of all things.
In reply to Why? So they will start… by boattrash
Why not just eliminate the requirement all together?
Because leftists like big government and forcing everyone else to submit to decisions the others hate. Its time to make them live in a system they abhor and use the big goverment and totalitarian centralization to oppress them forever until they slit their own throats in frustration.
In reply to Why not just eliminate the… by navy62802
Why not also just eliminate all pollution regulations? Let's let lake Erie be flammable again.
It's called the tragedy of the commons. There is an effect on all of us and the population has a right to set standards for the air we all breathe.
I would also like to see restrictions on how many gallons of gas politicians can burn doing their fund-raising, but they will keep us arguing about this shit instead.
In reply to Why not just eliminate the… by navy62802
Trumptards long for the US to be the ecological and environmental utopia that China is- of course most Trumptards ate lead paint chips as kids so...
In reply to Why not also just eliminate… by LetThemEatRand
Fvck you! I wasn't that retarded! I ate lead dust! ....and so did you:)
In reply to Trumptards long for the US… by Juggernaut x2
How much money are you willing to pay to have a non flammable Lake Erie?
In reply to Why not also just eliminate… by LetThemEatRand
I would prefer my tax dollars go to a clean environment instead of to Israel but Trump would probably disagree with me
In reply to How much money are you… by tmosley
Which logical fallacy do you suppose you are using there?
In reply to I would prefer my tax… by Juggernaut x2
I’ve found those that commit logical fallacies don’t know the meaning of either words.
In reply to Which logical fallacy do you… by tmosley
It's already not flammable, but what the heck. I'll chip in half of what we spend to bomb people all over the world. Hell, I'll pay 100% of the taxes I pay for that, so long as we stop doing that.
In reply to How much money are you… by tmosley
Everyone pays the same amount, I'm afraid.
So how much of other people's money are you willing to spend on a non-flammable Lake Erie?
Keep in mind that there are other things that we need too.
In reply to It's already not flammable,… by LetThemEatRand
"other people's money"
Polluting lake Erie was always profit driven. No one did it for fun. Why should a few people make a lot of money to make a lake flammable at the expense of a whole lot of other people?
In reply to Everyone pays the same… by tmosley
Stop avoiding the question.
How much of other people's money are you going to spend to stop this?
In reply to "other people's money"… by LetThemEatRand
How many people's good health or lives are you willing to sacrifice for your desire for no government regulations? Why do you elevate industrialists' money over health and happiness and the right to enjoy the great outdoors by the general population?
It doesn't cost a penny of "other people's money" to restrict pollution. It only costs the polluters. If the goods they make are too expensive because they don't kill everyone or make them sick in the process of manufacturing the goods, you don't need to buy them.
Name one product you feel you need to buy at the expense of your health.
In reply to Stop avoiding the question… by tmosley
My outdoors is very enjoyable, and everyone drives fuel hog trucks. Of course I don’t choose to live in a highly congested metropolitan area. Maybe large metro areas should be banned? Or maybe people can choose themselves, clean air, or highly congested crowded confines? Nope, that wouldn’t provide any additional bureaucratic skimming.
In reply to How many people's good… by LetThemEatRand
Stop evading the question Rand. HOW. MUCH. MONEY?
>It doesn't cost a penny of "other people's money" to restrict pollution. It only costs the polluters.
Those costs get passed on and you know it. That is a large portion of why our industry has gone offshore. Our regulatory system is completely out of control. You have never had to deal with it, but you want more and more and more until everyone including you is dead.
>Name one product you feel you need to buy at the expense of your health.
Every product costs you health. You use up your health when you go to work to make money to buy those goods.
In reply to How many people's good… by LetThemEatRand
Shoulda just burned it off!
In reply to How much money are you… by tmosley
Another libtard Pavlov dog reaction, always over the top, always over emotional. Obama's EPA head Gina McCarthy was some little old lady who NEVER gave interviews, would run and hide when confronted with anything. Total hiding being paid outrageous sums to bury all of his and Bush's environmental sins with the Koch's but also his continuous toxic wars abroad and things like toxic dumps of electronic crap into desperate brown people countries. EPA -- as useless as teats on bull(dyke) 'cause that's what liberalism is all about -- licking genitals of one's own sex and those of children and infants. Perhaps even themselves as exercise.
In reply to Why not also just eliminate… by LetThemEatRand
That would be a step in the right direction. Get rid of the other bullshit restrictions and it would be simple to build cars that get 50 mpg, like we had in the late 70's.
In reply to Why not just eliminate the… by navy62802
Thanks.
But to look a gift horse in the mouth- 37 for a fleet average is going to mean a lot more mini-turbos screaming their little guts out pulling those family trucksters up the freeway. Take small bites and chew slowly. How about 27?
How about freedom?
In reply to Thanks. But to look a gift… by Conax
Mind if I park my smelting plant next to your house? If I buy the land next to you, then by your reasoning I can do whatever I want there, right?
In reply to How about freedom? by TBT or not TBT
You're right, we should ban the practice of smelting.
In reply to Mind if I park my smelting… by LetThemEatRand
Or we could get really crazy and realize there is a benefit to smelting, and set rules for where and how it is done.
In reply to You're right, we should ban… by tmosley
I guess you want to be the one to write those rules?
Hey, is that the sound of a thousand lobbyists breaking down your door I hear?
Hey, why are they all in bed with you?
In reply to Or we could get really crazy… by LetThemEatRand
I want a representative government to make those rules, in a system that I think would work for the most part if we took money out of politics. The lobbyists are paid a lot of money to bribe the politicians to make the rules more in their favor.
Why do you shill for polluters? Mind if I start a toxic waste dump next to your house?
In reply to I guess you want to be the… by tmosley
You are a polluter Rand. I shill for you.
Your CO2 emissions should not be stopped, no matter how annoying some people (not me!) might find them.
In reply to I want a representative… by LetThemEatRand
Fvck that! I love smelt! cornmeal fried in butter....Yumm!
In reply to You're right, we should ban… by tmosley
Helter Smelter......
In reply to Fvck that! I love smelt!… by Oldguy05
yep, you can.
Of course, you can't belch your gasses and vapours into my house--what are you smelting, anyway?
LTER, do you live in Austin, TX? 'cuz the rezidentz have outlawed BBQ smoking, 'cuz it puts that wonderful smoke into the air.
- Ned
{that is--"wonderful beef brisket and chiken smoke" into the air, don't cha' know}
In reply to Mind if I park my smelting… by LetThemEatRand
I don't defend ridiculous regulations, but it is telling that you must point to them to make your point. Do you want to live in the cities in China where you need to stay indoors because of the pollution?
In reply to yep, you can. Of course, you… by New_Meat
>Why don't you want to live in a totalitarian communist society you filthy capitalist!!??
I came here to smug at you.
In reply to I don't defend ridiculous… by LetThemEatRand
Fires started in California by leftist assholes are keeping people indoors as we type.
In reply to I don't defend ridiculous… by LetThemEatRand
Freedom in car design was lost a long time ago. Airbags, shoulder harnesses, black boxes, mileage minimums and in the 80s they made all cars have speedometers that went to 85 MPH. There was no stopping Joan Claybrook.
Sure, I'm for freedom, and hard money, and a Constitutional republic.
I don't see one around here.
In reply to How about freedom? by TBT or not TBT