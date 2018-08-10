Americans' Real Wage Growth Slumps Most In 6 Years

And just like that, a million hopeful voices cried out in horror...

Real average hourly earnings shrank by the most since 2012 in July...

For years hope has been soaring that household income will rise any minute now... and despite two years of disappointment, they remain optimistic...

But unemployment is so low? Full-employment? Wage pressure? Hmm, maybe that dismal participation rate is more important that we thought...

Just keep believing America!!