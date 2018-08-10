Americans' Real Wage Growth Slumps Most In 6 Years

And just like that, a million hopeful voices cried out in horror...
Real average hourly earnings shrank by the most since 2012 in July...
For years hope has been soaring that household income will rise any minute now... and despite two years of disappointment, they remain optimistic...
But unemployment is so low? Full-employment? Wage pressure? Hmm, maybe that dismal participation rate is more important that we thought...
Just keep believing America!!
"And just like that, a million hopeful voices cried out in horror..."
As they strike you...
American Serf-Workers
Locked in the Trump Terrordome: no one enters, no one leaves.
A dark alternative universe with an inverted ethical code.
America's superior military power does not matter when the core is rotten.
No one will mine the riches of Mars.
In reply to "And just like that, a… by Consuelo
The only places where wages are climbing is big metro areas where the cost of living is high- Philly, Houston, SF, Seattle, DC, etc- shitholes where they have to bribe people w/ higher wages to take a job there.
In reply to American Serf-Workers by Prehuman Insight
If this is what things look like when they are awesome I really shudder to think what it's going to be like when the next crisis hits.
#FalseRecovery
In reply to The only places wages are… by Juggernaut x2
Yeah, but we make up for it by working more hours.
In reply to If this is what things look… by Jtrillian
My income since Obama is up 400%.
In reply to Yeah, but we make up for it… by NoDebt
I was promised I'd be working fewer hours, not more.
In reply to Yeah, but we make up for it… by NoDebt
You are an Eagles fan, arncha?
Your fave is, "Hotel Calimexifornia", right?
In reply to American Serf-Workers by Prehuman Insight
Fed mandate is for "full employment" and "price stability". You want "wage growth" then you're going to have to get rid of the "price stability" part or at least the arbitrary 2% inflation number, because the numbers show that wage growth rises with CPI up until about 6% inflation. The Fed cutting inflation short over numerous cycles is a major reason for low wages.
In reply to Fed mandate is for "full… by Vlad the Inhaler
Actually $97 an hour is kind of lame. Is there a possibility to earn more, like for instance sucking donkeys?
In reply to Google is paying 97$ per… by asiya789
One of the primarily reasons why our current recession endures is that workers do not have the purchasing power they need to drive the economy. Even when times were relatively good, workers were getting squeezed. Income for the median working age household fell by about $2,000 between 2000 and 2007, and it could fall even further as the economy continues to decline. Consumer activity accounts for roughly 70 percent of the nation’s economy, and for a while workers were able to use debt to sustain their consumption. Yet debt-driven consumption is not sustainable, as you are plainly seeing.
Unfortunately, declining unionization rates mean that workers are less likely to receive good wages and be rewarded for their increases in productivity.
Union members in the United States earn significantly more than non-union workers. Over the four-year period between 2004 and 2007, unionized workers’ wages were on average 11.3 percent higher than non-union workers with similar characteristics. That means that, all else equal, American workers that join a union will earn 11.3 percent more—or $2.26 more per hour in 2008 dollars—than their otherwise identical non-union counterparts.
Before the 1980s, productivity gains and workers wages moved in tandem. As workers produced more per hour, they saw an increase in their earnings. Yet wages and productivity growth have decoupled since the late 1970s. Looking from 1980 to 2008, nationwide worker productivity grew by 75.0 percent, while workers’ inflation-adjusted average wages increased by only 22.6 percent, which means that workers were compensated for only 30.2 percent of their productivity gains.
Now the corporations operate out of China for wages that are just over $2.00/hr. Harley Davidson decided to move as well.
In reply to Fed mandate is for "full… by Vlad the Inhaler
Unions, except for government or quasi-government workers, are few and far between. There is no wage growth because millions are working under the table. That is my best guess. I was a union member (ATU) for twenty years. I am grateful for that as I did earn a decent living with health care and a defined benefit pension. Workers must negotiate as a group and be prepared to go out on strike if they want management to buckle. Some jobs you can negotiate, but not many. The boss pleads poverty every time.
In reply to One of the primarily reasons… by Justin Case
Yeah the employees can demand wage growth by throwing a hissy fit in the streets... or they can demand wage growth by saying hey the economy is booming, the cost of living is rising, give me a raise or I'll find a job elsewhere. "Markets"
In reply to One of the primarily reasons… by Justin Case
People don't have purchasing power because today their earnings purchase 87% less than in 1968. So it's no wonder most people can not gather $500 in an emergency.
In reply to One of the primarily reasons… by Justin Case
All that matters is - what the top 1% and Banksters earn!!! , May be you can add MIC to the mix...
Economists are clueless. The environment is a superset of the economy, not the other way around. Try learning some biology and physics and then maybe some of the things in the economy might start making sense!
The world is a closed system...
What is the effect of more people coming back to the labor force?
For instance if only two people are working at $20/hr. $40/hr economic activity
Then two more people come in at $10 dollars/hr. Now $60/hr economy.
But "average wages" are down.
In reply to Economists are clueless. The… by AlwaysLearning24
I know this article is buIIshit, because there has not been real wage growth in over 50 years, unless you mean someone changes jobs or gets a promotion, but that is not wage growth, that's a promotion. The fact is there has been no wage growth ever since the U.S became a Socialism in the 1960's. But the fact is that minimum wage today acquires 87% less than 50 years ago. And $30k per year in 1975 acquired more in 1975 than the equivalent of $137k per year acquires today. So shove your lies up yourass. So today homelessness is off the charts and climbing.
The bright side of homeless is that they choose, mostly warmer environs. Not too many in Alaska. Siberia. The Arctic and sub-Arctic.
The Rainforests of Honduras do not have a single homeless person.
In reply to I know this article is… by MusicIsYou
The fiat currency system is just shuffling chairs around the deck. It has a lifespan. I think they knew this and they knew they would outlive it.
If it died tomorrow they surely have an escape plan, a nice gulch somewhere.
In reply to I know this article is… by MusicIsYou
The fact that minimum wage today acquires 87% less than in 1968 means that the dollar is 13 percentage points from it's death.
In reply to The fiat currency system is… by Cruel Aid
Wages grow?
Another 20 years of this and pitchforks will be selling out nationwide.
In another 10-15 years minimum wage will acquire 99% less than it did in 1968. But people will just stop working before it gets to 99%. People are already just not working, that's why the real unemployment rate is close to 30%. There's no sense in working when working towards nothing.
In reply to Another 20 years of this and… by NEOSERF
I challenge you to find a decent high calibre pitchfork. I've been looking and can't find one.
In reply to Another 20 years of this and… by NEOSERF
so supposed 2.9% average inflation and REAL wages shrunk the most in 7 years??
somethings fishy..............the last 30 years
If you want a raise, don't ask your boss. Ask the FED.
The value of human time/effort is declining as machines become more and more competent. Time=Money
INSOUCIANT Yankeestani plebs deserve STARVATION wages!
Huh? Wage growth? Not for the FED RESERVE AND THOSE BANKSTER FUCKTARDS AND CEOS!
ONLY WAY TO CORRECT THIS IS TAKE UP WAR WITH THEM AND ELIMINATE THESE ELITE.
OH WELL, TOO MANY PEOPLE EATING POPCORN IN FRONT OF THEIR NETFLIX ANN I PHONES-NEVER HAPPEN
Exactly what happens when massive deflationary forces are countered with unprecented money printing. Cost of living goes up and wages stagnate. Groundhog Day for 30+ years.
So there's still growth then? Oh the horror!
This cartoon from a few years back says it all...
https://i.pinimg.com/736x/a5/78/0b/a5780b722b4b4ed4061237ddcae2489f--po…
ive noticed that some of the contract jobs ive come across are dropping their hourly rate quite a bit. what used to be $30 an hour is more or less $25 or so sometimes less.
i just wish this fucking thing would collapse already. there is no future unless you're one of (((them))) and are trading a big account at a hedge fund or something.
This is what open borders does.
We should start an illegals only football league. Season tickets will only set you back a c-note and the players will average $19,000 a year. It's just economics. See how the NFL likes that. Bet we'd get a wall in less than 2 years.
Do you smell that? It's the smell of wildfires burning out of control.
So unemployment numbers are fake.
Had to show you something to stifle all this Turkey contagion talk!
I AM COMEX gold