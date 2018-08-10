Americans' Real Wage Growth Slumps Most In 6 Years

by Tyler Durden
Fri, 08/10/2018 - 10:55

And just like that, a million hopeful voices cried out in horror...

Real average hourly earnings shrank by the most since 2012 in July...

For years hope has been soaring that household income will rise any minute now... and despite two years of disappointment, they remain optimistic...

 

But unemployment is so low? Full-employment? Wage pressure? Hmm, maybe that dismal participation rate is more important that we thought...

Just keep believing America!!

Labor

Vlad the Inhaler Fri, 08/10/2018 - 10:58 Permalink

Fed mandate is for "full employment" and "price stability".  You want "wage growth" then you're going to have to get rid of the "price stability" part or at least the arbitrary 2% inflation number, because the numbers show that wage growth rises with CPI up until about 6% inflation.  The Fed cutting inflation short over numerous cycles is a major reason for low wages.

Justin Case Vlad the Inhaler Fri, 08/10/2018 - 11:11 Permalink

One of the primarily reasons why our current recession endures is that workers do not have the purchasing power they need to drive the economy. Even when times were relatively good, workers were getting squeezed. Income for the median working age household fell by about $2,000 between 2000 and 2007, and it could fall even further as the economy continues to decline. Consumer activity accounts for roughly 70 percent of the nation’s economy, and for a while workers were able to use debt to sustain their consumption. Yet debt-driven consumption is not sustainable, as you are plainly seeing.

Unfortunately, declining unionization rates mean that workers are less likely to receive good wages and be rewarded for their increases in productivity.

Union members in the United States earn significantly more than non-union workers. Over the four-year period between 2004 and 2007, unionized workers’ wages were on average 11.3 percent higher than non-union workers with similar characteristics. That means that, all else equal, American workers that join a union will earn 11.3 percent more—or $2.26 more per hour in 2008 dollars—than their otherwise identical non-union counterparts.

Before the 1980s, productivity gains and workers wages moved in tandem. As workers produced more per hour, they saw an increase in their earnings. Yet wages and productivity growth have decoupled since the late 1970s. Looking from 1980 to 2008, nationwide worker productivity grew by 75.0 percent, while workers’ inflation-adjusted average wages increased by only 22.6 percent, which means that workers were compensated for only 30.2 percent of their productivity gains.

Now the corporations operate out of China for wages that are just over $2.00/hr. Harley Davidson decided to move as well.

Pollygotacracker Justin Case Fri, 08/10/2018 - 11:19 Permalink

Unions, except for government or quasi-government workers, are few and far between. There is no wage growth because millions are working under the table. That is my best guess. I was a union member (ATU) for twenty years. I am grateful for that as I did earn a decent living with health care and a defined benefit pension. Workers must negotiate as a group and be prepared to go out on strike if they want management to buckle. Some jobs you can negotiate, but not many. The boss pleads poverty every time.

MusicIsYou Fri, 08/10/2018 - 11:07 Permalink

I know this article is buIIshit, because there has not been real wage growth in over 50 years, unless you mean someone changes jobs or gets a promotion, but that is not wage growth, that's a promotion. The fact is there has been no wage growth ever since the U.S became a Socialism in the 1960's. But the fact is that minimum wage today acquires 87% less than 50 years ago. And $30k per year in 1975 acquired more in 1975 than the equivalent of $137k per year acquires today. So shove your lies up yourass. So today homelessness is off the charts and climbing.

Blankfuck Fri, 08/10/2018 - 11:21 Permalink

Huh? Wage growth? Not for the FED RESERVE AND THOSE BANKSTER FUCKTARDS AND CEOS!

ONLY WAY TO CORRECT THIS IS TAKE UP WAR WITH THEM AND ELIMINATE THESE ELITE.

OH WELL, TOO MANY PEOPLE EATING POPCORN IN FRONT OF THEIR NETFLIX ANN I PHONES-NEVER HAPPEN

moonmac Fri, 08/10/2018 - 11:21 Permalink

Exactly what happens when massive deflationary forces are countered with unprecented money printing. Cost of living goes up and wages stagnate. Groundhog Day for 30+ years.

DipshitMiddleC… Fri, 08/10/2018 - 11:42 Permalink

ive noticed that some of the contract jobs ive come across are dropping their hourly rate quite a bit. what used to be $30 an hour is more or less $25 or so sometimes less.

 

i just wish this fucking thing would collapse already. there is no future unless you're one of (((them))) and are trading a big account at a hedge fund or something.

woody188 Fri, 08/10/2018 - 11:45 Permalink

This is what open borders does.

We should start an illegals only football league. Season tickets will only set you back a c-note and the players will average $19,000 a year. It's just economics. See how the NFL likes that. Bet we'd get a wall in less than 2 years.