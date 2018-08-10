Billionaire VC Abandons "Three Californias" Plan, Blames Court "Corruption"

“Whether you agree or not with this initiative, this is not the way democracies are supposed to work,” billionaire Silicon Valley VC Tim Draper said in an email, after the California Supreme Court decided unanimously last month to remove from the November ballot a measure aimed at dividing California into three states.
“This kind of corruption is what happens in Third World countries.”
As a reminder, Draper had gathered more than 402,000 signatures when he submitted Prop. 9 in April to qualify for the November ballot. He argued that California had become too large to govern and would better represent its population by dividing into three separate states.
On July 9, California’s Supreme Court pulled Prop. 9 from the midterm ballot because of “significant questions regarding the proposition’s validity.”
Cal 3 was originally drafted as an amendment to the state constitution, but the environmental group Planning and Conservation League filed a lawsuit, maintaining that Draper’s proposal amounted to a “revision” that would require support from two-thirds of the state Legislature before appearing on the midterm ballot, the San Francisco Chroniclereported.
Draper was given a 30-day window to argue whether the proposal should be placed on the 2020 ballot.
Draper contended the court’s decision to remove the measure meant “the desires of hundreds of thousands of Californians who signed the initiative petition have been disregarded because of some ‘potential harm’ that would befall the voters if they were even presented an opportunity to discuss the failings of their government.”
And now, in a letter to the court dated Aug. 2, Draper said the court's decision last month to remove Cal 3 from the 2018 midterms, “effectively put an end to this movement,” and that he does not intend to appeal the decision, the Sacramento Bee reported, adding that “the political environment for radical change is right now."
The letter was made public by his opponents Thursday, who gloated that Draper’s decision not to appeal as evidence “that (Draper) has no serious interest in the policy implications of his foolish idea, but that he just wanted to piggyback on what he thinks is a political trend.”
Draper, who spent more than $1.7 million to qualify his initiative for the ballot, which required gathering hundreds of thousands of signatures, noted that he had “no idea” if his initiative would have passed or if Congress would have given the necessary approval for the split but that the ballot measure would have spurred debate over government failings.
“I wanted to let the voters debate, discuss and think about a different way forward — essentially a reboot.
And, I wanted the political class to hear and witness the frustration of California’s voters with decades of inaction and decay,” he wrote.
“I believed there was significant benefit to our democracy in that.”
Even billionaires cant always get their way... especially in California.
Comments
So basically:
Northern California: Sillycon Valley
Southern California: Mexico City
California: Hollywood
I can already imagine where the homeless will be shipped too.
Nor Cal, minus SF, thanks.
He's right, with all the absolutely retarded things they do put on those ballots and yet this one isn't ok because a Judge says so just shows how corrupt they are.
Well what do you expect Draper. Import all those Mexicans and the court system starts to act like it's Mexican. It's simple stuff to understand so long as your brave enough to understand it.
Right! Send them to Hollywood! They have big homes, hearts and freezers(Pizza).
They even have cupboards for kids i hear.
How about a bill to dump the whole state back into the Pacific Ocean?
Always the term 'Democracy'...
Bullshit attempt to get Cali 4 more Dem Senators while still screwing over the conservative population that floated this issue in the first place. Good riddance to it.
That's not true. If you look at how the state would have been divided, the eastern part of the state would be combined with Orange and San Diego counties and that "California" would be predominantly right leaning.
The other 2 areas that are North and South Cali are totally red areas. The dems would of gotten destroyed by this, that is why it didn't fly in the courts. Not to mention the electoral college, Cali is a winner take all state, if it split that would be over as a lock for the Dems.
Northern CA = Above Marysville. Jefferson country in other words.
The problem with his plan is that none of it follows CA's actual economic and cultural divides. The Bay Area, the Central Valley, the urbanized coastal strip in SoCal, and everything else.
I can only assume his motive had entirely to do with Congressional seats and electoral votes.
Billionaire problems...
If memory serves, only TX has the legal right to seceed.