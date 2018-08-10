Canadian Oil Crisis Continues As Prices Plunge

Authored by Nick Cunningham via Oilprice.com,
Canadian oil producers are once again suffering from a steep discount for their oil, causing the largest spread between Canadian oil and WTI in years.
Western Canada Select (WCS) recently fell below $40 per barrel, dropping to as low as $38 per barrel on Tuesday. That put it roughly $31 per barrel below WTI, the largest discountsince 2013.
The sharp decline in WCS prices is a reflection of a shortage of pipeline capacity. Much of the talk about pipeline bottlenecks these days focuses on the Permian basin, and the unfolding slowdown in shale drilling, which could curtail U.S. oil production growth. But Canada’s oil industry was contending with an inability to build new pipeline infrastructure long before Texas shale drillers.
However, the problem has grown more acute over the last 12 months. Even as pipeline takeaway capacity hasn’t budged, Canadian oil production continues to rise. Output could jump by around 230,000 barrels per day (bpd) in 2018, followed by another 265,000-bpd increase in 2019, according to the International Energy Agency.
(Click to enlarge)
As more supply comes online, the pipelines are filling up, and there is little relief in sight. Until Enbridge’s Line 3 replacement is completed – targeted for late 2019 – midstream capacity won’t expand. Enbridge recently received a crucial permit from the state of Minnesota, through which the pipeline will traverse, even though state regulators questioned the need for the pipeline. Environmental groups and Native American tribes affected by the pipeline have vowed to mount a resistance to the replacement and construction of the Line 3, echoing the protests of the Dakota Access Pipeline from two years ago.
“They're bringing highly toxic, highly poisonous tar sands oil directly through major watersheds and the last standing reserve of wild rice that the Ojibwe have to harvest,” Bill Paulson, a member of the Ojibwe tribe, told CNN last month. “Our culture is the wild rice and gathering and being out in the woods. If there's a threat to that, then there's a direct threat to the people.”
It is unclear how this will play out, but the opposition could delay the project beyond the expected start date. That means that the discount for WCS will stick around.
And because there is little, if any, empty space on Alberta’s pipelines, not only will the WCS discount linger, but the benchmark could suffer from higher volatility.
“The Western Canadian oil patch is operating on the edge of available takeaway capacity, which makes discounts especially sensitive to shifts in supply (e.g. Syncrude ramping up from its outage), demand (e.g. higher-than-anticipated Midwest refinery maintenance) or marginal transport capacity (e.g. rail capacity spread too thin),” Rory Johnston, a commodity economist at Scotiabank, told Oilprice.com.
In theory, Alberta could build more refining capacity to process Canadian oil rather than scrambling to find pipeline space or selling at a steep discount, but refineries are expensive, and they would not resolve the problem of takeaway capacity.
“The majority of hydrocarbons produced in Western Canada need to be exported--building additional refineries domestically to get around crude oil pipeline bottlenecks would simply shift it to a product pipeline capacity challenge,” Johnston said. “One way or another, those barrels still need to get to end consumers--either by pipeline, rail, barge, or truck.”
Shipping oil by rail to the U.S. Gulf Coast can cost as much as $20 per barrel or more, according to Scotiabank, double the rate for shipping by pipeline. But with the WCS discount as large as it is, the economics could still work out. However, rail companies have been hesitant to invest in new rail capacity for shipping oil, especially if the business opportunity of doing so only lasts for another two or three years. Still, crude-by-rail shipments have climbed significantly this year, hitting a record high 198,788 barrels per day in May, the latest month for which data is available. However, even if rail economics look attractive, the lack of sufficient capacity means that rail won’t be able to entirely bridge the gap.
With midstream capacity stubbornly stuck without a near-term solution, the Canadian government has moved to essentially nationalize the Trans Mountain Expansion project, buying it from Kinder Morgan after the U.S.-based company moved to scrap the expansion plans.
But on that front as well, Ottawa continues to receive bad news, following its desperate bid to take over the project. The Canadian Press reported on August 7 that expanding the project will cost $1.9 billion more than previously thought, and will take a year longer than expected, putting the start date off until late 2021.
Comments
it smells the us behind all the troubles in the world, but the us is not immune from contagion as once the snow ball start rolling it will crush even the us on its way down.
Regulations are the cause of this right? The environmental groups and socialists curtail growth, it's their MO
No matter they proposed bypassing the aquifers, same as it ever was. No end in sight to the madness.
Think of how much revenue these tribes are giving up for their backward thinking?
In reply to it smells the us behind all… by Davidduke2000
Crisis @$67 - right
I recall $27 not too long ago - still in business
In reply to Regulations by Free This
Fed back-stop.
In reply to Crisis @$67 - right I recall… by inosent
but gas still $3.00 a gallon
In reply to Crisis @$67 - right I recall… by inosent
Once a price point, always a price point, it will never go down, no matter what now!
In reply to but gas still $3.00 a gallon by shankster
They need $3.50/gal to make their battery powered utopia an alternative to bio-fuels and make US shale oil profitable. Expect prices to increase.
In reply to Once a price point, always a… by Free This
Government generates more taxes per gallon than the companies produce in profit per gallon.
In reply to but gas still $3.00 a gallon by shankster
"....Shipping oil by rail to the U.S. Gulf Coast can cost as much as $20 "..
Cough, warrenbuffetobamabuttboy, cough.
In reply to Regulations by Free This
Ya, Mr Ice Cream has a hand in this...gotta move it by rail and all cost and tragedy!
In reply to "....Shipping oil by rail to… by Offthebeach
In reply to Ya, Mr Ice Cream has a hand… by Free This
Hi girl, I'm from the IRS and I'm here to help you. I just wanted to recap your income statement. So we have $97 an hour during 3 hours a day and this provides you with $15k per month.
So if my calculations are right you work 51.5 days per month. Do you have slaves? Where are the children? If you lend them to me i promise to shut my mouth up.
In reply to I quit working m… by asiya789
Canada, meet Turkey!
It's not like Canada's economy is teetering on the edge of a massive speculative real estate bubble. How will a simple drop in oil hurt their well-diversified economy?
/sarc
In reply to Canada, meet Turkey! by Jlasoon
Yes as long as it is a 'diverse' economy it must thrive.
Socialists rule #4
In reply to It's not like Canada's… by SQRT 69
LOL! Talking about the "price" of anything in the absence of a mechanism for true price discovery is moronic!
They’ve been talking “prices” since 1971 !!!
In reply to LOL! by LawsofPhysics
Please, people have been talking about prices since the dawn of time, for us however, the denominator has been getting fucked since 1971...
In reply to They’ve been talking prices… by Seasmoke
Doesn't really matter. Price is whatever you can get for something.
Your talking about value of the medium exchange. Two separate issues.
In reply to Please, people have been… by LawsofPhysics
Bullshit. If you are paying with dollars, the purchasing power of that dollar sure as hell matters. The Fed Controls that, period. Absolute power corrupts, absolutely.
If humanity were still using barter, you would be correct, but we are NOT.
In reply to Doesn't really matter. Price… by shovelhead
Surely their Fag PM has a plan to correct this for the people kind.
We have, and you are welcome to, herds of abandoned, starving, white unicorn ponys that shit rainbow Skittles.
In reply to Surely their Fag PM has a… by wmbz
Dear Ojibwe: Your culture lost 500 years ago. To claim to be a rice gatherer in this day is disingenuous at best. Even the Sherpas have dishwashers, don't you? You drive cars and trucks, don't you? So stop about your identity being tied to being in the woods gathering.
That ship has sailed. Your culture is part of modern civilization and you should either fully accept that, or just STFU. I will note that you maintain your 'culture' only with generous (wasted) handouts from the rest of us. How about you have some pride and maintain your culture on your own, right? And give back all those modern toys while you're at it. They're cultural appropriation.
Someone who sees peak-PC and SJW in the rear view mirror.
p.s. The oil will travel over the land one way or another. Why not look at the incidents of train vs truck vs pipeline disasters and then make a proper decision to take the least risky. (hint: pipeline). And so long as you're using detergents, soaps, shampoos and so forth - and washing your vehicles with water running off - how dare you play the "watershed being poisoned" card. You hypocrites.
Indeed. I get the reckless endangerment of the environment part, but these 'indians' are all frauds, wearing clothing designed by the europeans, driving cars they could not conceive, flying in airplanes, enjoying running water, etc etc etc
They wouldn't last very long if they really want to 'live off the land' like they claim - esp in Canada
In reply to Dear Ojibiway: Your culture… by gmak
from what i hear, natives do want pipelines on their land. why? because they will be paid a hefty sum for transit rights. it's only the socialist morally bunkrupt leftoids who hate economic expansion.
In reply to Dear Ojibiway: Your culture… by gmak
The Ojibwe aren't alone in setting up regulations to prevent "progress" in their back yard. Try getting a permit to build high-density housing in the Hamptons or downtown San Francisco. The wealthy "natives" would scream bloody murder that you're destroying the ambience of the place.
The locals in my rural Wisconsin township got together and adopted a "Land Use Plan" fifteen years ago that requires minimum 30 acres for building a new residence. We were being invaded by wealthy big city refugees who would purchase a one acre hilltop wood lot with an easement to the road and build a 4,000 sq. ft. Martha Stewart Country Living McMansion on it. The local farmers and landowners agreed to band together and put an end to the madness. We are conservative people who do not like being told what we can and can't do with our own land, but we could see where things were headed. Our township was in danger of becoming something we didn't want.
In reply to Dear Ojibiway: Your culture… by gmak
To allay concerns of native people, why not build a double-wall pipeline through their lands to assure any leak would be taken off before it hits the ground?
“They're bringing highly toxic, highly poisonous tar sands oil directly through major watersheds and the last standing reserve of wild rice that the Ojibwe have to harvest,...”
Regular folks vs the 0.5%. Place your bets.
In reply to To allay concerns of native… by bh2
Go figure ...look at the .001% of Transgender and what their getting away with...
In reply to “They're bringing highly… by silverer
.
In reply to “They're bringing highly… by silverer
Just build a casino like they do in the UniTeD StaTeS oF mEriCa, tribes will be satisfied.
In reply to To allay concerns of native… by bh2
Canadians are dopes and allow the American to run our resources.
As a matter of fact even though we the oil comes from our ground we have today for it in American dollars.
So when the oil prices is down, so is the Canadian dollar so the price at the pump stays the same or even increases.
I guess as long as Buffet gets his pound of flesh from the railway transportation to the US Gulf coast, everything is hunky dory.
We are idiots.
it's hard to explain leftoid logic.
We sell crude to americans at a discount, they gladly refine it, and sell it back to us at world price.
Leftoid traitors in Quebec also prevented pipeline expansion, so east canada must buy oil from the Saudis.
If only canada used candian crude, refined in canada, that would create a shit load of new jobs, which in turn would pay more taxes and generate more spending and increase economic activity. But good luck explaining it to a leftoid. they are like zombies, who just want to stop the economy and tax whatever is left over.
In reply to Canadians are dopes and… by 107cicero
You think you have a leftoid problem..try the US, leftoid capital of the planet.
In reply to it's hard to explain leftoid… by Cluster_Frak
Pretty sure Germany might be the capital of planet leftoid. They actually do have anti-speech laws there.
In reply to You think you have a leftoid… by shankster
Lol.
Americans run your resources? How do we do that? You sell us the oil. If you could get it somewhere else for more money you would.
Nice slogan but you apparently are ignorant about how energy is traded.
In reply to Canadians are dopes and… by 107cicero
for starts, Obama, the former POTUS, interfered in Canada's election and we got premier Pee Wee Magic Chewbaca Sock Turd-O as the result.
Premier Turd - O is anti Canadian oil industry. He is doing everything to undermine it.
That's one example how USA influences Canada.
Me thinks Turd - O is an American agent and a traitor to Canada.
Boys in Texas must be really happy.
In reply to Lol. Americans run your… by shovelhead
This what happens when banks get greedy and don't do their own due diligence. They funded all those companies which now face a glut of oil with payments to make. The only way out is for the market to exact its punishment. Or once again have the know it all and almighty gov tap the taxpayer on the shoulder to bail out the oil rigs. Either way, you can bet your ass that the banks win.
Does anyone really believe that some dope smoking drama teacher was handed the keys to the richest chunk of real estate left? We are tenants of the city of London, we can't even keep our own gold in this third world police state shithole
Looks like shit is about to swirl into the Pandora fan.
fucking leftoids are refusing to permit pipeline projects, even those already approved.
at the same time, leftoids want moar taxes from everyone.
how can you have any economic growth, when on one hand leftoids prevent economic activity and on the other tax moar.
Guys, help me out here.
Based on the chart above: What exactly causes regular, yearly drops in oil supply around April/May?
I'm not being sarcastic.
Is there a genuine reason for it or is this strictly to spike the oil prices for summer? I don't see how pumping from underground is affected by above ground seasons. Certainly not how spring weather above ground slows production.
z
Heating oil demand disappears and the summer driving spike has yet to arrive.
In reply to Guys, help me out here… by zibrus
refining in the frozen north is inefficient and problematic.
An Enbridge pipeline dumped a million gallons of oil into the Kalamazoo River in Michigan river because Enbridge, a Canadian company, was too cheap to do regular check ups. I don't blame any protester for doubting the trustworthiness of this company.
I don't blame them either but things have to happen in someone's backyard, just not in mine. :)
In reply to An Enbridge pipeline dumped… by ElBarto
Duh. When you have no way to ship it...
Pipeline NIMBYs coming home to roost.
Canadians keep on butting their heads up against the low price on their heavy oil because they have no facilities to refine it.
And they REFUSE to build a refinery that can handle it. If ever there was a NEED to build a facility, they have it and they wouldn't need to send their oil through a pipeline to our refineries. They can build lots and LOTS of mosques in Canada but they can't build a refinery to handle the oil they produce. Nice priorities.
In reply to Duh. When you have no way to… by csmith