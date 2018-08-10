Core Inflation Soars At Fastest Pace Since 2008

After producer prices disappointed modestly yesterday, prompting treasury yields to tumble, all eyes are on consumer prices today as it met expectations rising by 2.9% YoY - the fastest rate of increase since Dec 2011 - thanks to soaring rent/shelter costs.
CPI highest since 2011...
Core CPI highest since 2008...
Under the covers, one of the bigger drivers was a surge in shelter costs...
Shelter inflation rose 3.5% YoY and Rent Inflation rose 3.6% YoY
Just a good thing wages are rising... oh wait!!
Comments
It's worse than that:
www.chapwoodindex.com
The real rate of inflation.
That means no #winning?
In reply to It's worse than that: www… by silverer
Must HAVE.....inflation!
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=3mbBbFH9fAg
In reply to That means no #winning? by The central planners
That's means winning bigly, trumptards spending more to get a double cheese burger!
In reply to Must HAVE.....inflation! by Free This
...And bankers need awful amounts of cash to attack other currencies and maintain the fake stocks market circus in levitation...
In reply to That's means winning bigly,… by ne-tiger
Are they including property taxes in that calculation? I bet they are not.
In reply to It's worse than that: www… by silverer
Read the details of what is included. Basically, they are taking the check registers of hundreds of people and looking at what they write checks for. I'm sure property taxes are included. But just the inflationary increases. Some folks taxes are staying the same in many areas, but even so, everything else goes up. I noticed for the last couple of years the biggest increases are in the cost of insurance. All types of insurance: auto, home, medical, liability. Also, take into account the cost of college. Car prices are up thousands from a few years back. Not the same monthly payment, is it? Why are car prices up so much? Inflation. That's right in your monthly payment. Even if you bought the exact same car today, it would cost thousands more today than five years back.
In reply to Are they including property… by ejmoosa
I quit working my desk job and now,,,I ‘m making $97/Hr working from home by doing this simple online home jobz.i earn $15 thousands a month by working online three Hour par day.i recommended you try it.you will lose nothing.just try it out on the following website and earn daily…go to this site home media technical school tab for more detail many thanks
BeSt Of LuCk
>>>>>>>> http://www.todaysfox.com
In reply to Read the details of what is… by silverer
You will lose nothing... If you already lost your virginity, right? Did i get the gist of it?
In reply to I quit working m… by asiya789
The OFFICIAL RATE OF INFLATION according to the bureau of lying statistics. The average price of used cars has remained steady since 1998 due to Hedonic Improvements. Their reports are not worth the electrons they are printed on. But what many people who do know that they are lying through their teeth don't realize, is the consequences of it. The most important number from the politicians and bubbleheaded economist is the GDP. But the full name of it is the "real GDP," meaning the nominal GDP minus the "deflator," i.e. the rate of inflation. Say the nominal GDP is 5% and the official deflator is reported at 2.5%, then the reported GDP growth is 2.5%. But if the deflator is really 10%, then the drop in real GDP is minus 7.5%. When compounded annually since the GFC, that would indicate that the real GDP is roughly one-half of what it was in September of 2008. Welcome to the Greatest Depression.
In reply to I quit working m… by asiya789
"core inflation" which does not include food, taxes, medical care, water, power, housing, used cars, gas......
Who cares if the price of a TV goes up? I'm not forced to buy a TV each week to survive.
In reply to Read the details of what is… by silverer
Correct. Eventually all the lying will catch up with the government. Moral hazard is a real motherfucker like that.
In reply to It's worse than that: www… by silverer
When is this eventually you speak of gonna happen?
In reply to Correct. Eventually all the… by LawsofPhysics
The Fed can remain irrational much, much longer than anyone around here can remain solvent...
It's a large complex system, but then again 8 BILLION people need a lot of consumable calories and resources just to simply survive. Who the fuck knows? Could be tomorrow...
Place your BETS, the Fed's casino is still open!
In reply to When is this eventually you… by Philo Beddoe
“But I don’t want to go among mad people,” Alice remarked.
“Oh, you can’t help that,” said the Cat: “We’re all mad here. I’m mad. You’re mad.”
“How do you know I’m mad?” said Alice.
“You must be,” said the Cat, “or you wouldn’t have come here.”
In reply to The Fed can remain… by LawsofPhysics
I have a problem with that data...I am not seeing it...I would like to know the basket contents in detail. I am not saying it is necessarily wrong or even suggesting for one second the government numbers are close to right...I just subjectively by my own day to day experience am not seeing it in enough levels for it to pass my smell test.
In reply to It's worse than that: www… by silverer
I had a big increase in insurance. Mainly liability coverage for my company. When you get jacked up 30% (never had a single claim), and your policy covers LESS, not more, then that's a big part of the overall dollar total. You should dig out your own check registers from five years back and look what you spend over a year. You'd be surprised at the changes.
In reply to I have a problem with that… by kralizec
The government asseses that healthcare insurance is averaging a 1% increase over the last 10 years. So 10% of spending is going up 1%. Check it out in the detail if you want to verify.
i have no clue how they do it ecxept for fudging numbers.
do not forget deductibles, co pays etc built in and the govt probably considers obamacare as an improvement.
we know its all bs, but what are we going to do about it.
In reply to I had a big increase in… by silverer
Reminds me of gas-o-nol. I get 3 mpg less with 10% ethanol added, the price goes up the day we have another surprise "x", yet takes weeks to go back down if ever. You pay more, get less and the market gets away with it as we are powerless against such large government. Have a look in your wheaties box next time. It's half empty before you open the plastic, but the box is still the same size.
Nickle, dime and quartered...to death.
%2.8 yield on letting the bank hold your money guaranteed, %2.9 inflation and rising, also guaranteed...to get worse. In summary, you pay the bank to use your money (negative yield). Who said it wasn't coming to America.
Gold standard = 0 inflation = financial accoutability. Therefore, never again, at least with the graft pros we are told we elected.
US Referendum 2020: All Gov employees and elected officials must be re elected/no lifer pensions. 1 voice/1vote secure us citizen only internet voting and daily line item polling created to ensure "by the people, for the people" governance, and return to gold standard/audit the eliminate the fed.
Pose that and watch the roaches expose their own guilt. WE have a responsibility to run OUR government. It says so. If we gift the government to the loudest or most funded leaders, we deserve to be the victim of it's muse.
How tough a fight it would be to take our government back via laws and reason. Only then will we focus on the needs of our country over the desires of the financially aggressive. Imagine how much would get done for 1/5th the taxation.
Wonder if Dinesh D'Sousa would help me make the movie showing it ("the Best America") in action instead of writing a Jerry McGuire mission statement and trying to explain the concept. He's still out of jail, right? Oh ya, there's a R in office. He's safe ...for now.
In reply to I had a big increase in… by silverer
God bless the Chapwood people for telling the truth in a forest of lies
In reply to It's worse than that: www… by silverer
Rising inflation. Stagnant wage growth. What do you think comes next???
In reply to It's worse than that: www… by silverer
i guess i was wrong.....
There is no inflation, otherwise gold would go up.
Do you know what inflation even means?
In reply to There is no inflation,… by katchum
Yes, it goes up when gold goes up.
In reply to Do you know what inflation… by The central planners
No, it means more money in this case more currency than actual products and service available in the economy prices rising it a mere reflection of how much of those extra currency is pour into the economy.
In reply to Yes, it goes up when gold… by katchum
"There is no inflation, otherwise gold would go up."
lol
Somebody please explain naked short contracts on COMEX to this poster.
In reply to There is no inflation,… by katchum
If Oil had the same level of leverage silver has it would be almost free.
In reply to "There is no inflation,… by silverer
CPI Computer-generated Poppycock Index
Excellent! This is extremely Bullish!!!
US interest rates will have to keep rising. I smell another "accord" to fix a broken floating currency system.
$50,000 gold any day now HYPERINFLATION ha ha ha ha ha .man was thst ever a fucking sucker's bet..so glad I'm beyond it.
Now all we need is a slowdown in GDP for the fun to begin.
Remember the inflation hawks of 2010/2011 who claimed "real" inflation was 10%? Tinfoil hats.
Fed funds UNDER inflation rate ten years and running......
certainly was NOT THE NORM in the 20th century....but we are now led to believe that it is...
I used to want to get a nickel from my parents to go to the corner store and buy a Hostess apple pie when I was a kid. Gas was 35 cents a gallon when I had my first car. I would like it if central banks would stop printing.
Don't care. All of my family has paid off houses. We don't live above our means.
F*ck the banks.