Core Inflation Soars At Fastest Pace Since 2008

by Tyler Durden
Fri, 08/10/2018 - 08:38

After producer prices disappointed modestly yesterday, prompting treasury yields to tumble, all eyes are on consumer prices today as it met expectations rising by 2.9% YoY - the fastest rate of increase since Dec 2011 - thanks to soaring rent/shelter costs.

CPI highest since 2011...

Core CPI highest since 2008...

Under the covers, one of the bigger drivers was a surge in shelter costs...

Shelter inflation rose 3.5% YoY and Rent Inflation rose 3.6% YoY

Just a good thing wages are rising... oh wait!!

Comments

silverer ejmoosa Fri, 08/10/2018 - 09:00

Read the details of what is included. Basically, they are taking the check registers of hundreds of people and looking at what they write checks for. I'm sure property taxes are included. But just the inflationary increases. Some folks taxes are staying the same in many areas, but even so, everything else goes up. I noticed for the last couple of years the biggest increases are in the cost of insurance. All types of insurance: auto, home, medical, liability. Also, take into account the cost of college. Car prices are up thousands from a few years back. Not the same monthly payment, is it? Why are car prices up so much? Inflation. That's right in your monthly payment. Even if you bought the exact same car today, it would cost thousands more today than five years back.

asiya789 silverer Fri, 08/10/2018 - 09:05

el buitre asiya789 Fri, 08/10/2018 - 09:29

The OFFICIAL RATE OF INFLATION according to the bureau of lying statistics.  The average price of used cars has remained steady since 1998 due to Hedonic Improvements.  Their reports are not worth the electrons they are printed on.  But what many people who do know that they are lying through their teeth don't realize, is the consequences of it.  The most important number from the politicians and bubbleheaded economist is the GDP.  But the full name of it is the "real GDP," meaning the nominal GDP minus the "deflator," i.e. the rate of inflation.  Say the nominal GDP is 5% and the official deflator is reported at 2.5%, then the reported GDP growth is 2.5%.  But if the deflator is really 10%, then the drop in real GDP is minus 7.5%.  When compounded annually since the GFC, that would indicate that the real GDP is roughly one-half of what it was in September of 2008.  Welcome to the Greatest Depression.

kralizec silverer Fri, 08/10/2018 - 08:57

I have a problem with that data...I am not seeing it...I would like to know the basket contents in detail.  I am not saying it is necessarily wrong or even suggesting for one second the government numbers are close to right...I just subjectively by my own day to day experience am not seeing it in enough levels for it to pass my smell test.

silverer kralizec Fri, 08/10/2018 - 09:02

I had a big increase in insurance. Mainly liability coverage for my company. When you get jacked up 30% (never had a single claim), and your policy covers LESS, not more, then that's a big part of the overall dollar total. You should dig out your own check registers from five years back and look what you spend over a year. You'd be surprised at the changes.

Hal n back silverer Fri, 08/10/2018 - 09:14

The government asseses that healthcare insurance is averaging a 1% increase over the last 10 years. So 10% of spending is going up 1%. Check it out in the detail if you want to verify.

i have no clue how they do it ecxept for fudging numbers.

do not forget deductibles, co pays etc built in and the govt probably considers obamacare as an improvement.

we know its all bs, but what are we going to do about it.

SybilDefense silverer Fri, 08/10/2018 - 09:36

Reminds me of gas-o-nol.  I get 3 mpg less with 10% ethanol added, the price goes up the day we have another surprise "x", yet takes weeks to go back down if ever.  You pay more, get less and the market gets away with it as we are powerless against such large government.  Have a look in your wheaties box next time.  It's half empty before you open the plastic, but the box is still the same size.

Nickle, dime and quartered...to death.

%2.8 yield on letting the bank hold your money guaranteed, %2.9 inflation and rising, also guaranteed...to get worse.  In summary, you pay the bank to use your money (negative yield).  Who said it wasn't coming to America.

Gold standard = 0 inflation = financial accoutability.  Therefore, never again, at least with the graft pros we are told we elected.

US Referendum 2020: All Gov employees and elected officials must be re elected/no lifer pensions.  1 voice/1vote secure us citizen only internet voting and daily line item polling created to ensure "by the people, for the people" governance, and return to gold standard/audit the eliminate the fed.

Pose that and watch the roaches expose their own guilt.  WE have a responsibility to run OUR government.  It says so.  If we gift the government to the loudest or most funded leaders, we deserve to be the victim of it's muse.

How tough a fight it would be to take our government back via laws and reason.  Only then will we focus on the needs of our country over the desires of the financially aggressive.  Imagine how much would get done for 1/5th the taxation.

Wonder if Dinesh D'Sousa would help me make the movie showing it ("the Best America") in action instead of writing a Jerry McGuire mission statement and trying to explain the concept.  He's still out of jail, right?  Oh ya, there's a R in office.  He's safe ...for now.

Normal Fri, 08/10/2018 - 09:57

I used to want to get a nickel from my parents to go to the corner store and buy a Hostess apple pie when I was a kid. Gas was 35 cents a gallon when I had my first car. I would like it if central banks would stop printing.