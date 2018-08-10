Einhorn Thanks Musk, Tweets Photo Of Shorts Sent By Tesla CEO

Fri, 08/10/2018 - 09:58

While the Tesla board is desperately looking for the term sheet that Elon Musk allegedly held in his hand when he tweeted that "funding was secured" for his proposal to take Tesla private, Greenlight's David Einhorn had no problem finding in the mail the short shorts that Elon Musk promised him after reading Einhorn's Q2 letter to investors, in which he laid out a lengthy section why he was still shorting the electric automaker, and said that he was ending his Model S lease.

"I want to thank @elonmusk for the shorts. He is a man of his word!" Einhorn tweeted at a time when his hedge fund is suffering from historic losses, largely thanks to Tesla's recent spike (Einhorn is short), although the Greenlight founder did have a few extra characters to make fund of the Model 3's shoddy manufacturing process: "They did come with some manufacturing defects. #tesla"

Now if only Elon would be so kind to similarly ship a copy of his MBO commitment letter which he certainly received from potential investors (as the alternative would be stock manipulation) to both the SEC and his Board of Directors, and everyone will be happy.

As usual, the responses to the tweet were worth at least one non-refundable Model 3 deposit.

medium giraffe

At least they aren’t on fire.  

I find the true believer comments even funnier though, “yeah, well, he’ll find the funding”..... hahaha, he should already have the funding agreed, don’t you even see what you are saying?

10b-5 bitchez.