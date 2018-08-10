Einhorn Thanks Musk, Tweets Photo Of Shorts Sent By Tesla CEO

While the Tesla board is desperately looking for the term sheet that Elon Musk allegedly held in his hand when he tweeted that "funding was secured" for his proposal to take Tesla private, Greenlight's David Einhorn had no problem finding in the mail the short shorts that Elon Musk promised him after reading Einhorn's Q2 letter to investors, in which he laid out a lengthy section why he was still shorting the electric automaker, and said that he was ending his Model S lease.
"I want to thank @elonmusk for the shorts. He is a man of his word!" Einhorn tweeted at a time when his hedge fund is suffering from historic losses, largely thanks to Tesla's recent spike (Einhorn is short), although the Greenlight founder did have a few extra characters to make fund of the Model 3's shoddy manufacturing process: "They did come with some manufacturing defects. #tesla"
I want to thank @elonmusk for the shorts. He is a man of his word! They did come with some manufacturing defects. #tesla pic.twitter.com/qsYfO8cbkp— David Einhorn (@davidein) August 10, 2018
Now if only Elon would be so kind to similarly ship a copy of his MBO commitment letter which he certainly received from potential investors (as the alternative would be stock manipulation) to both the SEC and his Board of Directors, and everyone will be happy.
As usual, the responses to the tweet were worth at least one non-refundable Model 3 deposit.
Can you please wear them in your first television interview after they declare Chapter 11 $TSLA— Nate Anderson (@ClarityToast) August 10, 2018
He will buy them back from you. #FundingSecured— Montana’s Skeptic (@skeptic_montana) August 10, 2018
You seem pretty happy for a guy who was sharting his short shorts last week, and the stock is up some 20% from there. I almost feel bad for you, then I realized you where betting against humanity. I am glad you dont own a #Tesla anymore. BTW, Its not to late to go long $tsla— Reciprocity (@Rec1pr0city) August 10, 2018
@smartertrader oh my....These are about to be covered in diarrhea once Musk proves funding— Allen Baxter (@elbaxto) August 10, 2018
you shorting more? pic.twitter.com/uuZ9TpFIru— Infinitus Capital (@InfinitusCap) August 10, 2018
Elon: #FundingSecured— Urs Burger (@urs_burger) August 10, 2018
SEC: How?
Elon: Boring Question!
Got mine in the mail as well, but my shorts had a different logo on them...hope to see you on Pine Lake before Summer is over. pic.twitter.com/UjHCnG5Tea— Michael D. Underhill (@M_D_Underhill) August 10, 2018
David did you have to make a deposit before they were sent?— Lars Olofsson (@LarsOlo61405246) August 10, 2018
Was this like, a joke or something?
He who laughs last, laughs best.
Fuck Shorts... Don't fucking sell what you don't Own...
The Musk-o-philes probably think that it is ...
Shorts are nice when the girl is in them
https://www.tickcounter.com/countup/71863/time-since-tweet-without-proo…
I'm an asshole, asshole
He's an asshole, asshole
You're an asshole, asshole.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=UrgpZ0fUixs
Production stopping soon. No money left. Short of the century at this prices.
Fucking loon...
Another billionaire pitted against another billionaire/fraud/inventor/charlatan. What could go wrong?
At least they aren’t on fire.
I find the true believer comments even funnier though, “yeah, well, he’ll find the funding”..... hahaha, he should already have the funding agreed, don’t you even see what you are saying?
10b-5 bitchez.
If anyone really believed Musk then TSLA common would be flat lining at $419.50 right now.