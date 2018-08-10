Giving Trump Carte Blanche For War

Authored by John Kiriakou via ConsortiumNews.com,
Have you ever heard of Senate Joint Resolution 59 (S.J.Res. 59)? Neither had I. A friend of mine saw a blurb about it on an obscure national security blog and brought it to my attention. At first glance it didn’t seem to be any big deal. It’s inelegantly named the “Authorization for Use of Military Force (AUMF) of 2018.” It was introduced on April 16, 2018 by Senators Bob Corker (R-TN), the chairman of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee (SFRC), and Tim Kaine (D-VA). Officially, the bill would “Authorize the use of military force against the Taliban, al-Qaeda, the Islamic State in Iraq and Syria, and designated associated forces, and provide an updated, transparent, and sustainable statutory basis for counterterrorism operations.”
It’s hard to oppose a bill that would “keep Americans safe,” as Corker said in the SFRC hearing. But this bill is so bad, such an affront to our freedom, such an attack on our civil liberties, that we should be compelled to oppose it.
S.J.Res. 59 is bad for a number of reasons.
First and most importantly, it would provide blanket permission for the president to launch a military attack of literally any size and intensity whenever he wants without specific congressional approval.
That seems obviously unconstitutional to me, although I’m not a constitutional scholar. Still, the constitution says in Article I, Section 8 that only Congress shall have the authority to declare war, among other things military. It does not allow the president the ability to launch a war.
Congress alone has the power to declare war. Article 1, Section 8.
Second, according to Marjorie Cohn, professor emerita at the Thomas Jefferson School of Law and former president of the National Lawyers Guild, it also would write the president a “blank check to lock up Americans who dissent against U.S. military policy.” That’s right. If you oppose U.S. military policy, the president would have the right to lock you up indefinitely without charge.
Certainly, our government already does that. But we’re told that this happens to the worst of the worst—those terrorists who happen to be American, but who also have planned large-scale terrorist attacks against the country or its citizens or who have taken up arms against the United States. Think “dirty bomber” Jose Padilla or the a-yet-unnamed Saudi-American currently being held somewhere and being represented by the American Civil Liberties Union.
This is different. This would mean everybody would be at risk. It would mean you could be held in a gulag, incommunicado, if the White House doesn’t like your politics.
The reason this could come to pass is that, third, the bill is (probably unconstitutionally) broad. It says that the president may, “use all necessary and appropriate force” against Iraq, Afghanistan, Syria, Yemen, Libya, Somalia, al-Qaeda, ISIS, the Taliban, and their “associated forces” anywhere in the world and without limitation. But it doesn’t define what “associated forces” means, nor does it define a “co-belligerent,” someone acting in support of one of these countries or groups. It allows the White House to do that for us.
Fourth, unlike almost every other bill in Congress, this one doesn’t have a sunset clause, meaning it never expires. Congress, to remain relevant, almost always includes a sunset clause so that, if a law is working, it can be renewed. If it isn’t, it can expire. And if it’s flawed, it can be fixed. This one would just go forever.
Several weeks after the bill was introduced, the Center for Constitutional Rights (CCR) wrote a letter to Corker and to SFRC ranking member Senator Bob Menendez (D-NJ), another S.J.Res. 59 supporter. CCR said that it had “grave doubts” about the appropriateness and the constitutionality of the bill, and that the bill would “hand over broad authority to expand war—that should reside with Congress—to the executive.” CCR continued that passage of the bill would “complete the erosion of congressional war-making authority set in motion by the 2001 AUMF” passed in response to the September 11, 2001 terrorist attacks.
Representatives Walter Jones (R-NC), the former chairman of the House Armed Services Committee, and Barbara Lee (D-CA) issued a letter to the SFRC saying that, “The Corker-Kaine proposal would further limit congressional oversight of our perpetual wars. Replacing one blank check with another even broader one is a recipe for disaster.” While conceding that some sort of military authorization is probably necessary, Jones and Lee added that any new bill must include a sunset clause; it must repeal the AUMFs of 2001 and 2002, which also had no sunset clauses; it must be mission-specific; and it must be transparent.
This terrible bill is stuck in the muck of the congressional process right now. As the months tick by, there’s a greater and greater likelihood that it will simply die. But that doesn’t solve the problem. The problem is that Congress is generally made up of lemmings and cheerleaders for the military/industrial/intelligence complex. They do as they’re told, whether it’s by their leadership or whomever happens to be sitting in the White House. That’s bad for the country. It’s bad for the constitution. And it’s bad for future generations.
There’s an old saying in Washington. “Don’t kick a man when he’s down. But if he’s already down, don’t stop kicking him.” Now is the time to kick this bill until it’s dead.
Comments
Oh Great... As Soon As Mewler Gets Very Close To Paydirt, Thump Can start His Chosen Woar...
How many decades have presidents been ignoring the constitutional rights for going to war?
In reply to r by BaBaBouy
It’s not war if it’s not declared.
In reply to ... by Keyser
The "Economic Attacks" Are already well underway ...
In reply to It’s not war if it’s not… by NidStyles
Trump isn't going to start a war, no matter how much justification you give him.
That just isn't the kind of man he is, and fuck EVERYONE who says otherwise.
In reply to f by BaBaBouy
the orange joo will force some ones hand and then in true joo fashion will claim victim hood when shot at.
In reply to Trump isn't going to start a… by tmosley
Are you freakin kidding me? Since when does anyone need another permission slip?
We got endless war.
In reply to the orange joo will force… by 07564111
Sounds like something I will pass on. Being a straight man and not a nigger.
Going by the modern colloquial as it being a slave, not a Black person. Black people stopped being slaves a long time ago.
Don’t be a slave.
In reply to f by BaBaBouy
The author is playing "fools games".
If Trump was such a "war monger" then why are/is Sessions still on his Cabinet, and why is The ridiculous Russian farce still active?
Trump could vaporize Mueller yesterday. Trump is going face plant Mueller, and restore the dignity of constitutional law.
Rosenstein has been given his walking papers, and probably moving assets like a starving Hamster.
The author is a moron.
I am not down. You should see what I just laid across the country.
In reply to The author is playing … by Yen Cross
Rosenstein, is probably fluffing his pillows in Jerusalem.
In reply to The author is a moron. I… by NidStyles
He should be. Hope he enjoys his naps.
In reply to Rosenstein, is probably… by Yen Cross
Trumps Achilles heel is Israel.
I think he might be coming around though.
There's decent jews, and ashkenazi jews.
Maybe that asshole from England >Sunshine something is reading my post?
Brexit should have happened already. It's the month end flows, that are holding things up.
WTF does GB have to export, other than dwindling oil reserves, and a ponzi global exchange.
Theresa May is the most hideous negotiator the fine Muslims of the greater Kingdom could have voted for.
Nigel Farage would take care of business, in a few fortnights.
In reply to He should be. Hope he enjoys… by NidStyles
Agreed 90%+ of the Jews are screwed like the rest of us. Netanyahu received around 16% of the vote and rules the roost with his buddies in the US Congress. This said there are a few more fringe parties in Israel who make Netanyahu look almost human.
Regarding Farage, despite his heroic performances in Brussels, like Boris Johnson, he's just as captured by the City of London, if not more so. He'd be happy to see an attack on Iran tomorrow. In short, A PROPER CUNT.
Remember Farage was hoping that he'd (UKIP) form a decent opposition within the EU, an Alliance with the AfD, Le Pen (strangely for some reason considered too far right for the pallet of UK ) and more recently The Italians, who ALL, unlike City boy Farage , seek Warm Relations with Russia ( are not blindsided by NATO's Russophobia ).
In reply to Trumps Achilles heel is… by Yen Cross
Of course those corrupt cock suckers will do that for the MIC.
The oobama left the world in a mess. Everybody knows this.
Obama’s hidden Iran deal giveaway
By dropping charges against major arms targets, the oobama administration infuriated Justice Department officials — and undermined its own counterproliferation task forces.
https://www.politico.com/story/2017/04/24/obama-iran-nuclear-deal-priso…
Keep it rolling Tyler, I need Moar to get off...
I'm going into the guillotine manufacturing business. I see the Bastille in Washington being stormed soon.
Use American steel, it’s all I ask.
In reply to I'm going into the… by I am Groot
Wouldn’t this actually have to be an amendment to the constitution? Not just a bill signed into law? To change ‘who declares war’ from Congress to the President? I would think Congress wouldn’t want to transfer this power.
Not if they don't call it 'war'.
In reply to Wouldn’t this actually have… by SergeA.Storms
Exactly. Declaring Woar, instead, would be perfectly constitutional.....
In reply to Not if they don't call it … by Al Huxley
We shall call it Global Stability for Trade n Shit.
In reply to Not if they don't call it … by Al Huxley
Hence the author's contention the bill is likely unconstitutional. Is it possible we need some professional senators that actually know how to write a bill that will not spend years in the courts being challenged? Full employment act for lawyers. Like they do not have enough to do.
In reply to Wouldn’t this actually have… by SergeA.Storms
Congress is actually aiding and abetting transfer of powers to the executive. Founding fathers didn't plan for that...
When Libtards talk in monotones, they're seriously scared!
Counting Sanctions and Tariffs. We are waging a war on the world. Except Israel of course. Where this goes is anyone's best guess. Trump has made it very clear, that it's Israel and it's puppet the US vs. the world.
Jointly sponsored by GOP RINO Globalists and your friendly Democrat Globalist Socialists.
I had a buddy of mine get his head blown off in Iraq, 2003. None of this matters. It has perhaps one electon's effect on a nuetron star.
In reply to Jointly sponsored by GOP… by Southern_Boy
Matters to me! Your buddy isn't forgotten.
In reply to I had a buddy of mine get… by Tiger Rocks Dale
Thanks Buddy, It keeps me going. This Phillipino Hapa like me, (we were best friends) who diverged. I went off to college, he went off to Iraq in 2003. He got his head blown off. It made me mad, man. I'm still angry
In reply to Matters to me! Your buddy… by Yen Cross
Stay in the shadows. Don't get in the corrupt FBI, DOJ and DHS radar. The time to avenge your brave buddy's sacrifice by taking care of the vile Globalist RINOs and the Democrats is coming soon.
In reply to Thanks Buddy, It keeps me… by Tiger Rocks Dale
I feel for his family.
In reply to Stay in the shadows. Don't… by Southern_Boy
i deeply appreciate your service, AND SACRIFICE.
I wouldn't be surprised to see you as a very respected political figure over the next decade.
In reply to Thanks Buddy, It keeps me… by Tiger Rocks Dale
I miss the 2008 Ron Paul Revolution. Zerohedge used to represent libertarianism and criticize the Federal Reserve. As it should be. Now, Trumplicans and the like want more Government, more surveillance. More of evertything the Democrats ever wanted.
“It says that the president may, “use all necessary and appropriate force” against Iraq, Afghanistan, Syria, Yemen, Libya, Somalia, al-Qaeda, ISIS, the Taliban, and their “associated forces” anywhere in the world”
Oh look, all of Israel’s enemies. What a coincidence.
This is war
During the 3-1/2 years of World War 2 that started with the Japanese bombing of Pearl Harbor in December 1941 and ended with the Surrender of Germany and Japan in 1945, the United States produced.
22 aircraft carriers
8 battleships
48 cruisers
349 destroyers
420 destroyer escorts
203 submarines
34 million tons of merchant ships
100,000 fighter aircraft
98,000 bombers
24,000 transport aircraft
58,000 training aircraft
93,000 tanks
257,000 artillery pieces
105,000 mortars
3,000,000 machine guns
2,500,000 military trucks
We put 16.1 million men in uniform in the various armed services, invaded Africa, invaded Sicily and Italy, won the battle for the Atlantic, planned and executed D-Day, marched across the Pacific and Europe, developed the atomic bomb and ultimately conquered Japan and Germany.
It's worth noting, that during the almost exact same amount of time, the Obama administration couldn't build a functioning web site.
Even Keynes couldn't of imagined this Krugman inspired Neo-Keynesianism.
This is uncharted territory.
The title is wrong.
It's not "Giving Trump Carte Blanche For War"
It should be "Sheldon Adelson Buying Carte Blanche For War".
Trump's a no-op. His purpose is to reassure all the dumb Americans who are addicted to "reality" TV.
Krugman got a nobel peace price in economics.
Yep.
O vey, the Chutzpah!