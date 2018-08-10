Guerilla Street Artists Defend Trump's Hollywood Star; Issue Warning To Liberal "Resistors" 

by Tyler Durden
Fri, 08/10/2018 - 12:15

A "rogue right-wing street outfit" came up with a plan to thwart pickaxe-wielding liberals who continue to destroy President Trump's star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame; plaster 30 realistic looking Trump stars up and down the sidewalk to protect the real one.

As the Gateway Pundit's Cassandra Fairbanks reports, the street artists, operating under the name "The Faction," are "100% pro-individualism and meritocracy and 100% anti-identity politics."  

They provided TGP with the following statement: 

In Donald Trump’s “The Art of the Deal” the President instructs that if someone fucks you over, you have to fuck them back twice as hard. Because we Russian bots are learning machines, though, we may have taken it to the extreme. Rip up the President’s Walk Of Fame star or try to have it removed – like you’re the Mayor of West Hollywood or something — and thirty more will pop up.

“Strike me down and I will become more powerful than you could ever imagine” Trump tapped into his typewriter when he wrote Star Wars. We are seeing his prophetic words play out as we speak. Or did you SpaceForce deniers think that movie was fiction? When are you going to realize that you’ve sided with the Empire?  

Keep it up, “Resistors”. We’re going to ride your baby-tantrum tactics all the way to victory in 2020 and beyond. Keep it up, “Resistors”. And your bathroom will be tiled with Trump Stars by the time he boards Marine One on January 20, 2025.  
The idiots pick-axing Trump’s star on the Walk of Fame are the same as the Whining Acostas and High-Pitch Stelters of the fake media. They don’t understand that the Real Trump has infected America with winning fever, and like his star has infected the Walk of Fame — literally massing around and isolating cancerous stars like Blubbering Rob Reiner and Crying Jimmy Kimmel — the fever is spreading.

We are The Faction.

Photos: The Faction (via The Gateway Pundit)

The Gateway Pundit also reports that conservative pundit Milo Yiannopolous is behind the stars, however he would neither confirm nor deny the claim. 

Alas, the stars appear to have already been peeled off "as local businesses were worried about another maniac coming by with a pick ax." 

Free This Clock Crasher Fri, 08/10/2018 - 12:18 Permalink

Good on them, hold until you see the REDS of their eyes, hold breath and squeeze.

Don't forget the land mine under each star in case they out flank ya.

Hollywierd is such a wonderfully nutty place, with a bunch of fruits mixed in. Raisin Bran anyone?

Keep it weird everybody, it's the in thing to be.

Brilliant idea, the new whack a star game. Hop scotch for liberals...you see that guy standing there looking at the stars? Steam is coming from his arse!

Damn, that man can TWEET.

Herd Redirecti… HowdyDoody Fri, 08/10/2018 - 13:35 Permalink

The left are total 'useful idiots' of the banksters, though, and they have become 'contaminated', as Yuri Bezmenov once famously said. 

"the perception of reality of every American [has been changed] that despite... the abundance of information no one is able to come to sensible conclusions in the interest of defending themselves, their families, their community, and their country."

asiya789 drstrangelove73 Fri, 08/10/2018 - 12:51 Permalink

the artist Last of the Mi… Fri, 08/10/2018 - 12:42 Permalink

The Starfish is woke. 

The Spider and the Starfish

The traditional adversarial model is like a Spider. You step on its head and you kill the whole organism...think Central State. 

The new model is the Starfish. You can dice it up into 100 pieces and cast it to the wind and what you end up with is 100 Starfish.

Decentralized.

The Starfish model has been developed recently by Leftist movements ELF, Antifa etc. 

Now it is the Right's turn. This is the message that these gentlemen are delivering. 

Enjoy. 

Chupacabra-322 NidStyles Fri, 08/10/2018 - 12:32 Permalink

Saw this on Instagram about two nights ago minimum. 

HALARIOUS!!!

 

Conservatives have just as much wit, laughter, Civility, Tolerance but most importantly you Marxist, Communist, Social Engineering, Indoctrination Centers of Higher Learning.....etc......

 

Da Gunz!

 

Democrats.

Prgessives.

Progressive Democrats.

Liberal.

Socialist.

Democratic Socialist.

 

Change the names enough you’ll fool some people. 

In the end, they’re all Marxist Globalist.  Fascist ones at that. 