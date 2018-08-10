Guerilla Street Artists Defend Trump's Hollywood Star; Issue Warning To Liberal "Resistors" 

A "rogue right-wing street outfit" came up with a plan to thwart pickaxe-wielding liberals who continue to destroy President Trump's star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame; plaster 30 realistic looking Trump stars up and down the sidewalk to protect the real one.

Keep taking down the @realDonaldTrump star, and we will further spread Trump Derangement Syndrome by installing a never ending stream of stars. pic.twitter.com/6s0Y3YIkY5 — The Faction (@TheFaction1776) August 9, 2018

As the Gateway Pundit's Cassandra Fairbanks reports, the street artists, operating under the name "The Faction," are "100% pro-individualism and meritocracy and 100% anti-identity politics."

They provided TGP with the following statement:

In Donald Trump’s “The Art of the Deal” the President instructs that if someone fucks you over, you have to fuck them back twice as hard. Because we Russian bots are learning machines, though, we may have taken it to the extreme. Rip up the President’s Walk Of Fame star or try to have it removed – like you’re the Mayor of West Hollywood or something — and thirty more will pop up. “Strike me down and I will become more powerful than you could ever imagine” Trump tapped into his typewriter when he wrote Star Wars. We are seeing his prophetic words play out as we speak. Or did you SpaceForce deniers think that movie was fiction? When are you going to realize that you’ve sided with the Empire? Keep it up, “Resistors”. We’re going to ride your baby-tantrum tactics all the way to victory in 2020 and beyond. Keep it up, “Resistors”. And your bathroom will be tiled with Trump Stars by the time he boards Marine One on January 20, 2025.

The idiots pick-axing Trump’s star on the Walk of Fame are the same as the Whining Acostas and High-Pitch Stelters of the fake media. They don’t understand that the Real Trump has infected America with winning fever, and like his star has infected the Walk of Fame — literally massing around and isolating cancerous stars like Blubbering Rob Reiner and Crying Jimmy Kimmel — the fever is spreading. We are The Faction.

Photos: The Faction (via The Gateway Pundit)

The Gateway Pundit also reports that conservative pundit Milo Yiannopolous is behind the stars, however he would neither confirm nor deny the claim.

Alas, the stars appear to have already been peeled off "as local businesses were worried about another maniac coming by with a pick ax."