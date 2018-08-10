Is High-Beta Switching To "Risk Off"?

High Beta stocks may be losing their key leadership status.
In analyzing risk in the market, we predominantly rely on quantitative models that we’ve developed over the years. There are, however, other indicators that we monitor which we’ve found helpful in instructing us as to the “risk-on” vs. “risk-off” situation in the market. These indicators can provide helpful clues as to the potential strength or durability of market rallies. One such risk-on indicator can be found in the “high-beta” area of the market – especially in its behavior relative to “low-volatility” stocks.
To track these groups, we use the Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF (SPHB) and the Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (SPLV). We have found that typically when the ratio of SPHB to SPLV performance is rising (e.g., 2012-2015, 2016-2018), it is an indication of “risk-on” – and constructive for the prospects of the overall market. When the ratio turns lower (e.g., 2011, 2015-2016), we’ve found the opposite message to be true, i.e., “risk-off”. This chart illustrates that idea.
What’s the current message being sent by the ratio?
As one can see on the right of the chart, the SPHB:SPLV ratio is threatening to break its post-2016 uptrend. While it’s too soon to decisively reach that conclusion, we would argue that such a development would be a negative for the prospects of a continued, durable risk-on move in the stock market.
* * *
If you’re interested in the “all-access” version of our charts and research, please check out our new site, The Lyons Share. You can follow our investment process and posture every day — including insights into what we’re looking to buy and sell and when. Thanks for reading!
Comments
Risk off? LOL...there is risk in looking at one's shadow. Where is my sundial?
My vix calculator is broken...IT's in the green.
"The line is all in your mind"
(sounds of chaos and mass executions in the background)
In reply to Risk off? LOL...there is… by Free This
Just a short pause. Take a breath, buy some moar.
Google is paying 97$ per hour,with weekly payouts.You can also avail this.On tuesday I got a brand new Land Rover Range Rover from having earned $11752 this last four weeks..with-out any doubt it's the most-comfortable job I have ever done .. It Sounds unbelievable but you wont forgive yourself if you don’t check it
BeSt Of LuCk
>>>>>>>> http://www.todaysfox.com
In reply to Just a short pause. Take a… by Ward of the Squid
Wow! You didn't even have to divorce to get that car. Congrats, all your friends must be so jealous...
In reply to Google is paying 97$ per… by asiya789
The only thing that matters is that the S&P didn't reach a new all time high. Look out below!
Shepwave nailed today's gap down and sell off.
Moe & Curly-wave did too, but don't tell anyone - Ok...?
In reply to Shepwave nailed today's gap… by lizzoilz
Flipping Coins with 40 TV's going providing "news from around the world".
Distracted for a moment he pulled the curtain aside and glanced out to see his neighbor, nude, walking in a circle, smacking his head with a hammer, blood running down his person.
Off in the distance, people were rummaging through piles of trash that had been accumulating for months.
In reply to Moe & Curly-wave did too,… by Consuelo
Once The Market Finishes Off Turkey, They'll Move On To The Next Countries. Is Turkey The Trigger Another Global Banking Crisis?
$1,000,000.00 BITCOIN COMING SOON.
652 DAYS.
Bitcoin Block Reward Halving Countdown. Google it.
Just a friendly reminder for the NEWBS.
When you sell your bitcoin, you are selling it to a whale, or even worse, A BANKSTER.
Never before in the world of finance has a predetermined event of this magnitude happened. It could be the GREATEST FINANCIAL EVENT EVER TO TAKE PLACE.
A Known/Known event.
The WHALES know this and are getting coin cheap right now. Organized theft from weak hands.
Don't sell your bitcoin cheap.
HODL MOON LAMBO
JC
Risk on... risk off...
The karate kid with Mr Draghi instead of Mr Miyagi
Black swan kick at the end