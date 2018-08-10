High-Tech Homeless Wearing QR Codes For Cashless Panhandling

Homeless people in the UK are wearing QR codes around their necks as part of a new Oxford University-backed initiative to bring panhandling into the digital age, reports the BBC.
The "social innovation project," called Greater Change, assigns a scannable QR code to each homeless person - completely obliterating the "Sorry, I haven't got anything on me" excuse to keep on walking. Instead, it'll be "Sorry, I totally would but I don't have the app and my data plan is very restrictive."
Scanning the barcode will pull up a profile of the homeless person - including the story of how they became homeless or what their job used to be, while the beggar patiently waits for donors to make their decision.
Donations from digital benefactors will then go into an account managed by a case worker "who ensures that the money is spent on agreed targets, such as saving for a rental deposit or a new passport."
“The problem we’re trying to solve here is that we live in an increasingly cashless society and as well as this when people give they worry about what this money might be spent on,” Alex McCallion, founder of Greater Change, told the BBC. -Telegraph
“So the solution we’ve come up with is a giving mechanism through your smart phone with a restrictive fund.”
The project is currently in a trial phase in Oxford, and is supported by Oxford University Innovation and Oxford's Said Business School.
Neil Coyle MP, the Labour co-chair of the All Party Parliamentary Group on Ending Homelessness, said: “Necessity has again become the mother of invention and now there is an app to try and help generate more public donations to homeless people. -Telegraph
“This intervention should not be necessary but with a Government ignoring the scale of the problem, any extra donations may help homeless people directly.”
Coyle noted that homelessness has spiked in recent years.
“It’s encouraging to see that people want to help rough sleepers, but the bigger picture here is that neither rough sleeping nor any form of homelessness should be an issue in Britain today," said Jon Sparkes, CEO of homeless advocacy organization Crisis.
The Big Issue, a magazine sold by Homeless people, says sales have been suffering as people are walking around with less and less physical cash, which has left the periodical looking to jump into the digital age as well.
The magazine, which is sold by homeless people, has suffered as a result of people walking up and down Britain's high streets without coins and notes in their pockets, as they now rely on cards and mobile phones for payments.
Russell Blackman, the Big Issue’s managing director, said earlier this year that they are looking into ways to roll out cashless payments to all its vendors. -Telegraph
“It is vital that we develop the right contactless solution for our vendors, ensuring that they can get instant access to their funds, even if they don’t have their own bank account due to a lack of permanent address,” he said.
Comments
This has got to be the bottom of the digital rabbit hole ... got to be.
yes
btw, CNN plants a fake Trump supporter - interesting vid here:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=buMab0eGAjk
In reply to This has got to be the… by Rainman
And while the indigenous white people are reduced to beg in the streets and being taxed for that, the rabbit breeding rapefugees get social welfare by the truckload.
In reply to yes by inosent
Notice the money goes through an intermediating 'authority' who decides how the money is spent. The nanny state to the rescue. /s
In reply to And in the meantime the… by Adolfsteinbergovitch
Brother, can you spare a digibyte?
In reply to Donations from digital… by Cognitive Dissonance
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=axIVSJsW6W0
In reply to Brother, can you spare a… by TeamDepends
Just tattoo the mark of the beast across their foreheads already.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=GGU1P6lBW6Q
Charlie, Starkist wants tuna that taste good, not tuna with good taste.
The people in charge ARE the zomibies, we've had it wrong all this time!?
Burn Protius to the ground.
Give me Liberty or give me Death!
In reply to https://www.youtube.com… by bamawatson
Imagine if such effort was put into...employment...
I don't have words to express the fury I feel for this shit. God DAMN the banksters.
In reply to Just by Free This
My GOD, we'd all be gazillionaires!
In reply to Imagine if such effort was… by HopefulCynical
This is how we know the banksters and their vassal governments are pulling out all the stops on killing cash. Even the homeless are now going to be subject to capital controls.
In reply to My GOD, we'd all be… by Free This
Heads on sticks, folks.
Heads on sticks.
In reply to This is how we know the… by Pairadimes
The lefties already slanting all donations to so-called, "charities." Check out Fleabay, for example. Look at their list of entities where you can donate your hard-earned money thru them; mostly left-leaning "charities." You will NOT find Judicial Watch, NRA, Project Veritas, Roaming Millennial, etc on their list.
You either donate to one of their liberal causes, or no one at all on thru their web site.
Why don't these tech companies allow a level playing field and allow the person donating HIS OWN money to whomever or whatever he wants.
NEVER give to ANY discretionary fund or to a college. Give DIRECTLY to the person or specific group you desire. Try to avoid middlemen. Or the left leaning entities may not spend it the way that agrees with your ideologies.
I must say; the Democrats have balls telling everyone to support all these illegals when we have millions of poor American citizens who could use the help.
Pathetic!
In reply to Heads on sticks, folks… by HopefulCynical
Ladies and gentlemen, we have just hit zero cabin pressure.
In reply to The lefties already slanting… by CheapBastard
Well, ain't it nice that we're all gonna be bar coded. I haven't seen this in a dystopian future before noooooo.
In reply to Heads on sticks, folks… by HopefulCynical
And then the state gets its cut.
In reply to Donations from digital… by Cognitive Dissonance
...the App Tax....
In reply to And then the state gets its… by headless blogger
Didn't we go down this road before? With the numbers and the tattoos and the showers?
How long does it have to be between assigning someone a number, and eliminating the undesired numbers?
In reply to And in the meantime the… by Adolfsteinbergovitch
No, that was the hollywood (pharisee) version of events.
In reply to Didn't we go down this road… by Killtruck
No, that was a psyop, clearly its still working......
In reply to Didn't we go down this road… by Killtruck
The single moms of all races do, too, assuming Britain is anything like the US. And it is. I watch PM’s Question Time.
Welfare is allocated in increasing amounts per child produced, based on
The child tax credit up to $6,431 is given to all of the parents who do not pay income tax under certain income limits, including those with major monthly bills covered by welfare.
Programmers in the USA could make an app for the refundable child tax credit up to $6,431, which is allocated to womb-productive citizens and noncitizens on top of their free EBT food, free rent, monthly cash assistance, free electricity and nearly free childcare.
...the Womb Wallet app or iWomb.
If neoliberal Uniparty legislators take my Keynesian suggestion, instituting a gender-neutral child tax credit, which pays the men who are citizens, legal immigrants and illegal aliens for their contributions to the womb productivity, programmers could make the
....Sperm Bank app.
It is nice that snowflake programmers want to help homeless people who mostly do not qualify for free stuff from .gov that rewards sex and reproduction in single-breadwinner households, but they might tap into a real market with a lot of cash in its pockets, as Uniparty politicians could verify.
Construct apps to serve these massive, welfare-eligible womb-productivity markets.
....eZ EBT
....FiatFetus
....RentSpent
In reply to And in the meantime the… by Adolfsteinbergovitch
That's the plan. Every new one is a more load rope of the hangman's noose around your neck.
In reply to And in the meantime the… by Adolfsteinbergovitch
Not yet, not until hobo QR's get monetized, bundled, and offered as rated securities, then collateralized and re-hypothecated.
Then we'll be close.
Seriously though, this is probably just some sort of convoluted money laundering scheme.
In reply to yes by inosent
It's a way to measure income received by beggars for tax purposes.
Me to bum: here scan this MFer, shows middle finger.
In reply to Not yet, not until hobo QR's… by ParkAveFlasher
If they are going to rig the labor market with monthly welfare recipients who can afford to accept lower pay due to free monthly bills, and with parents getting as much as non-welfare-eligible citizens get in 3 to 4 months of wages in a yearly refundable child tax credit up to $6,431, I think they should TAX the welfare.
Womb producers should contribute, just like SS and Medicare recipients contribute, even paying hundreds in premiums each month after they turn 65. People think Medicare is free; it is not at any point in the life cycle. It is only the wide range of free stuff provided to single moms and legal / illegal immigrants with instant-citizen kids that is 100% non-contributory.
In reply to It's a way to measure income… by tenpanhandle
In reply to This has got to be the… by Rainman
You can earn more than 10k with 2 kids. I recently heard that pedosta organized epic pizza parties with Walnut sauce for $100k a pop. Would you like his phone number?
In reply to I get paid over $90 per… by Amnaroy789
You would think that, as would I.
However I have a feeling "they" will pull yet another rabbit out of their rear ends.
In reply to This has got to be the… by Rainman
Nope, the bottom is when the government realizes it can use the QR Code to skim taxes of the donations to the homeless.
In reply to This has got to be the… by Rainman
No, not close. Soon you will have your own barcode and you will be inventoried in a database like a piece of merchandise in an Amazon Warehouse. Also, cashless monetary transactions. If you are "good" you can participate in public programs and subsidies.
In reply to This has got to be the… by Rainman
They were doing this in China last year.
In reply to This has got to be the… by Rainman
That’s when it is nice to have enough IT skills to be a BitCoin miner. They say a lot of the mining activity is coming from there. Can you blame them?
In reply to They were doing this in… by monad
Close but no cigar - wait for the mandatory chip and they ban caish!
In reply to This has got to be the… by Rainman
One number to rule them each.. and all.
In reply to This has got to be the… by Rainman
"This has got to be the bottom of the digital rabbit hole ... got to be."
My prediction is hookers will be wearing these in the next 12-18 months.
In reply to This has got to be the… by Rainman
Insert credit card here--> );(
In reply to "This has got to be the… by Agent P
Stupid does not have limits like most other things.
Rumor - app is really known as Hobo Hunt
In reply to Stupid does not have limits… by VWAndy
Hobo Go! GPS says he's in Trafalgar Square!
In reply to Rumor - app is really known… by Gen. Ripper
Venhobo
In reply to Rumor - app is really known… by Gen. Ripper
Then they become homeless for life because the IRS and State tax people will come after any money they attempt to make in the future.
Is this a joke??
So, a homeless guy wants your money so he can get a new passport and take a cruise in the Caribbean?
'Rental deposit' is code for having coke blown up your anus by a high class prostitute, for those on a budget 'Passport' is code for a new type of legal high similar to Spice or its newfangled cousin Monkey Dust.
BTW the UK is fucked... Once the £ goes parity to the $ expect the number of QR codes issued to go up exponentially except for the 500 people which still work in manufacturing who will all become rich from the overtime.
-WetWipe
In reply to ?? by Ahmeexnal
The problem is, if he is homeless, how is he going to make rental payments all year long?
....RentTent, the app
Even if your heritage does not include Native Americans, return to your roots, living on the wild frontier in a teepee. Pay .gov your monthly fee to park your rent in X location with this handy app.
In reply to ?? by Ahmeexnal
homeless are attacking jews everywhere around the country chasing them and screaming "americans do NOT fucking care about your racism jew !!!!"
Capital and resource mis-allocation and mal-investment can take many surprising forms...
...especially when you allow a select few people to access all the free money they want!
"Full Faith and Credit"
same
as
it
ever
was!
Get to work Soviets!
Has bitcoin surged on this news?
Mark of the Beast on the witless homeless first.... as a trial.
I think what they need to help with the homeless problem in the UK is many more Muslim immigrants.
How many do they need, y'think? 5 mil? Maybe 10?
Do I really need the /sarc tag, idiots?
In reply to I think what they need to… by Bryan