Istanbulldozed!

Overheard in Ankara tonight...
Let's start with FX markets, because that's where the bloodbathery really escalated...
On the day, the Lira was obliterated...
And on the week, along with the Lira, Argentina's Peso, Russian Ruble, the Rand and Real all collapsed...
And Emerging Market FX crashed... (the worst week for EM FX since Sept 2011)
The offshore Yuan fell for the 9th week in a row...
But that drop was nothing...
The Argentine Peso crashed to a new record low...
The Turkish Lira went full meltdown to a new record low (note the late day bounce on headlines that some progress had been made)...
The Ruble plunged to 27 month lows...
And The Rand was routed...
And Brazil's Real was battered...
Crytpocurrencies were clubbed like a baby seal...thanks to a big midweek dump...
Finally, with all the destruction, the dollar surged on the week...
Testing 2018 highs...
Treasury yields plunged on the week as safe haven flows rushed out of EM...
10Y Yield tumbled on the week - not fun for those record shorts...
The yield curve flattened on the week...
The surge in the dollar did nothing to help commodities (but gold was only fractionally lower)
And so finally we get to stocks...
Chinese stocks managed solid gains on the week...(thanks to a big midweek National Team liftathon)
European stocks all tumbled (with UK's FTSe managing to close the week unch)...Italy was worst...
And in the US, Small Caps and Nasdaq ended the week green, S&P and Dow red and Trannies unch...
5 opening short squeezes in a row helped...
VIX surge back above 13 (terrifying...) and back above its 50DMA but vol of vol is outpacing it...
FANG Stocks managed gains on the week but rolled over today...
Tesla was making headlines all over the place...but ended up giving back all the Saudi/LBO gains and back below the criticial $300 Convert level...
Bank stocks ended the week red...
Finally we note the correlation between stocks and bonds has tumbled back to its most negative (normal) since Nov 2017...
Comments
JUST A FLESHWOUND,
see you in the hampsteins.
don't be late!
Because I'm a Voodoostein, Voodoostein, CTRL-P dont stop a Voodoostein.
In reply to JUST by Squid Viscous
lol, have a good one freeshitter,
In reply to Because I'm a Voodoostein,… by FreeShitter
Chart Porn!!
In reply to lol, plus 1 million for the… by Squid Viscous
Midnight Express QE on it's way as soon as you and your Turkish butt buddies sign the paperwork in 3, 2, 1
In reply to Chart Porn!! by NoDecaf
Who will be first to call Istanbullshit?
In reply to Midnight Express QE on it's… by Last of the Mi…
Death becomes them...
Sorry world, there can only be one King who sits on the throne...
In reply to Who will be first to call… by SoilMyselfRotten
The fall of the valkyries. The Romaslims are in a pinch, what to do with that hockey stick curve now huh? Not much, sit back and enjoy the ride down.
Will the contagion spread is the question now, I have my doubts.
In reply to Death becomes them... by El Oregonian
Fake News = Market pulse
In reply to Midnight Express QE on it's… by Last of the Mi…
Folks, if you can’t see were well down the path to the next worldwide financial meltdown, I don’t know what else I can tell you. The crash isn’t going to happen in a day if that’s what you’re expecting. It didn’t happen that way in 2000 or 2008 either. The next two or three years is going to be marked by various localized crashes that slowly drag us all down.
I get the feeling a lot of people are waiting for one big singular single day crash but I don’t think that’s the way it really happens.
In reply to Fake News = Market pulse by TeethVillage88s
down to last weeks levels. what a bloodbath. bloodbath i tell you.
In reply to JUST by Squid Viscous
The Old 3PM Ramp Is Back!
In reply to . by PrezTrump
and the old 4:10 Hasbara downvoter, is back!
kinda like the 3:10 to Yuma, runs every day
must beat picking olives on the kibbutz?
but by how much? more healthy to be outdoors...
IMO
In reply to The Old 3PM Ramp Is Back! by Juggernaut x2
About a week ago the Hedge reported a Maginot line on the dollar at 1.15 and a whale well entrenched there. Should have been smoked today, where was the earth shattering kaboom?
In reply to JUST by Squid Viscous
Errordoagain!!!!
In reply to JUST by Squid Viscous
I'll wave to you from the Catskills - if the balloon man will get outta my way...
In reply to JUST by Squid Viscous
Thank you PPT. I mean we couldn't let the Dow drop even 1 percent. To the rescue!
I think the appropriate term is Kikeyou very much....
In reply to Thank you PPT. I mean we… by AynRandObjectivist
SINGLE DAY 10 VIX. GONE
20 percent vix move on a .7% market move. That Bitch is wound pretty tight......they better not overwind it or pieces parts be flying....
In reply to SINGLE DAY 10 VIX. GONE by D.r. Funk
like throwing a rod in an old 4 cylinder K car motor, disastrous
In reply to 20 percent vix move on a .7%… by gatorengineer
But they defended the 20 day so mission accomplished.
So many charts, so little time.
breslow is no doubt spanking his monkey over the 2% rise in the dxy. if it tops 103 i'll cut him some slack.
Quick, everyone run to the dollar for safety !
PPT and good old fashioned US market manipulation to the rescue
another series of events that bring the market ending singularity closer is all. Nothing to see here move along.
In reply to PPT and good old fashioned… by shankster
Just some healthy consolidation at this point. We need to drop another 3-5% before any panic starts, otherwise its up, up and away.... as usual.
hard to say whether or not the close today or mondays open will be the dip to be bought the lack of the late day surge on the fake news leads me to believe Monday might open ugly before turning very green.
In reply to Just some healthy… by Ward of the Squid
It seems likely, from past experience, that the 'market' will not stay down for long. The icing on the cake would be for Gartman to announce he's all-in short. Then it's up, up and away!
In reply to hard to say whether or not… by gatorengineer
Yep. 2800 on S&P could be the support that rockets fire off. Ascending wedge is getting tight but should be one more ATH in there.
In reply to hard to say whether or not… by gatorengineer
How many economists does it take to identify 3 massive bubbles shown on a chart that goes back to the 1800’s published on the cover page of the WSJ?
None. Economists are paid to ignore bubbles.
In reply to How many economists does it… by davatankool
Take the new deal. Or don't.
VIX sure looks purdy
S&P ALL TIME HIGHS.. next week
It ain't cool being no jive Turkey so close to Thanksgiving.
Where are your bitches now mr. big time pimp.
In reply to It ain't cool being no jive… by Agent P
Didn't I tell you the phone in my limousine is busted?
In reply to Where are your bitches now… by FreeShitter
will someone explain why Au hasnt doubled?
my canoe just sinks deeper and deeper into the lake bottom
Government and bank manipulation? What else is there?
In reply to will someone explain why Au… by resistedliving
Nothing is like discount vajaja in Hungary.
Something tells me the State Department will be working through the weekend.
But what does it mean?
Are peepole cheaper or more dear to buy?
last time i checked the peep hole isn't any cheaper,
and to get a beer near Show World costs an arm and a leg now
In reply to But what does it mean? Are… by beenlauding
used to get a schaefer tall boy and a peep for $3,
back in the day
In reply to But what does it mean? Are… by beenlauding
Look at all the fags who ran into the dollar for "safety".
Finally some excitement!
Erdogan will be cornering the market on gold spray paint. Turkey will be painting every rock and pebble in the country gold this weekend.
Trannies remain unchanged? Just can't afford and postpone their surgery?