Jim Kunstler Rages At America's "Anything-Goes-And-Nothing-Matters" Society

Authored by James Howard Kunstler via Kunstler.com,
Fever Pitch
Those in the USA who have not been driven plumb insane by President Donald Trump are probably scratching their heads down to the subdural cavity this week with his imposition of more severe sanctions on Russia only a month after he went to Helsinki to repair tattered relations with Russia’s president, Mr. Putin. The official reason: payback for the poisoning in Wiltshire, UK, of Sergei Skripal, retired UK/Russia double agent, and his daughter Yulia.
Really? For that? For a botched assassination with one of the world’s most potent military nerve agents which, by the way, failed to kill its victims. (Somebody please go inform the Russian military that they may have batch problems over at the nerve agent lab.) Oh, also, by the way, there’s less evidence that whatever-it-was on the Skripal’s doorknob, or in the bubble-and-squeak they ordered at that restaurant, came from Russia than from the UK’s own military poisons lab at nearby Porton Down.
This new mystifying chapter in US foreign relations raises some beguiling questions. For instance: why exactly do we give a fuck about a Russian spy who sold out to the UK at the same moment in history that we (that is, the American public and their news media) hardly heaved a sigh over the joint US – Saudi bombing of a school bus in Yemen that killed 43 people, mostly children, this week?
Want to see the dishonesty of The New York Times in action? Read this story from Thursday’s (Aug 9) paper about the school bus bombing. The lede says: “An airstrike from the Saudi-led coalition struck a school bus in northern Yemen on Thursday and killed dozens of people, many of them children….” Got that? A “coalition.” Guess what? Nowhere in the story does the Times explain that the US is part of that coalition. “The strikes were “carried out in accordance with international humanitarian law….” The Times concluded the story. Szh-yeah, I’m sure….
Our President, who I like to call the Golden Golem of Greatness for his role in restoring this limping nation to something like a 1947 Jimmy Stewart movie — all Christmas and kittens — might be accused of overplaying the sanctions blame-game in order to demonstrate to our own Deep State how much he doesn’t love Russia and its leader, Mr. Putin, a verified agent of Satan. Next thing you know, Mr. Trump will don evangelical robes and hurl bibles at a photo of Vladimir P on Don Lemon’s CNN show. That’ll get Ole Horseface Mueller off his back, won’t it? And those pesky Dem-Progs drooling for impeachment.
Alas, this sanctions gambit may lead to serious consequences — a nearly unthinkable outcome in our culture of Anything-Goes-and-Nothing-Matters. Mr. Putin responded to the latest sanctions talk by saying he might withdraw Russia’s ambassador from Washington. (I’m not even sure what he’s still doing there, since the Michael Flynn incident established the new notion in DC that speaking to ambassadors from foreign lands is somehow against the law.) If you read a little history, you may notice that the withdrawal of diplomats is usually one of the last political acts before war.
We need a war with Russia, right?
Well, it’s possible that the Deep State’s factotums want one - since they’ve been hollering about the wickedness of Russia at a deafening pitch for two years now. I’m wondering just what their fantasy of this war might be. Anything like the great victory over Grenada back in 1983, our most successful military venture since the surrender of Japan in 1945. Code-named Operation Urgent Fury, this campaign against one of the Caribbean’s most dangerous nations, took only four days to wrap up — and notice, we haven’t had any trouble from them Grenadian bastards ever since.
Comments
I think an internal hot war would actually accomplish more.
Kunstler back to his Trump Derangement Syndrome again just like a fish out of water, flopping around and gasping for a Democrat Party that is actually interested in doing something good for the Sheeple. God forbid your Blue Brains should have some real ideas and want to help out.
Sorry, Jimmy. You need to find another life because your belief system is based on lies and fantasy. John Kennedy is gone and so is your Democrat Party and its never coming back. Maybe you should look to your "Resistance" for some comfort. Maybe recognize the destruction brought on the country by your Magic Negro Messiah and that Trump inherited a mess people like you created and desperately need to maintain because it's all you know.
When you're born you get a ticket to the freak show. When you're born in America, you get a front row seat.
- George Carlin
In reply to I think an internal hot war… by chrsn
anything goes; nobody cares https://truepundit.com/mystery-deepens-as-doj-two-round-trips-in-48-hours-loaded-with-boxes-docs/
In reply to x by macholatte
Is it Trump or is it Congress who wants to sabotage a normalization of Russian relations?
In reply to https://truepundit.com… by bamawatson
Driven my the new demo socialist plum bob, indeed it is anything goes. Soon the snap, crackle and pop noises will be within ear reach?
Plan accordingly, it's a mad, mad, mad, mad, mad world we all live in. Chinese nose guards may be necessary.
In reply to Is it Trump or is it… by Dutti
Trump understands that he needs to pick his battles with Deep State/ZOG. Sometimes he throws them a bone. Plus he likes to keep everyone guessing. It's a fascinating time to be alive.
In reply to Driven my the new demo… by Free This
Do you really think he's fooling them with things like missiles at fake Syrian chemical facilities and sanctions based on nonsense?
In reply to Trump understands that he… by Buckaroo Banzai
Operation “urgent fury” was worth the read alone.
In reply to Do you really think he's… by chunga
It is your trustworthy, always on the job, looking out for the best for you and all American citizens, 450 members of the U.S. Congress that want to sabotage Russian relations. Led by a host of favorites such as RINOs Lindsay "I am not coming out of the closet" Graham, John McStain, Mitch McConnell, and aided by Demorat's Big Bob Menendez with Charles "Chuckie" Shumer and friends.
In reply to Is it Trump or is it… by Dutti
It's the NEOCON's that drive this effort who are tied to the MIC and big oil. It's good for business. Congress just does what their told by their pay masters. Trump is just going with the flow.
In reply to Is it Trump or is it… by Dutti
1) PRESSURE WASH D.C.
2) Call in ...let's say.....45-50 air strikes....K STREET - the last 10 being napalm to burn whatever hasn't been vaporized...
3) PRESSURE FLAMETHROW D.C.
4) Round up the M.I.C. cabal of officers and directors - summary execution...
(Hey...Stalin did it....why can't we)
REPEAT ALL 4 ABOVE STEPS.
In reply to Is it Trump or is it… by Dutti
If CGI is exposed, hundreds will go away long time.
"It is the word The Nights of Ni cannot hear !!!"
Yoda: "so sure were you that win you would"
They have fought to prevent this since the spring of 2016. It may finally come to pass? More likely we see some seriously desperate moves shortly.
In reply to https://truepundit.com… by bamawatson
Kunstler is either on new bipolar meds or he is skipping his recommended dosages.
In reply to x by macholatte
This is a man who voted for Obama in 2008, then complained relentlessly about him, then went ahead and voted for him again in 2012. Then spent another four years complaining about him. So, yeah.
To his credit, he freely admits to suffering from this kind of derangement.
In reply to Knustler is either on new… by Froman
Well last time 1861 the Protectionists set out to destroy the Free Traders
In reply to I think an internal hot war… by chrsn
"This is a country of hoax, P.T. Barnum is the god of this republic, and a republic it is no more, but an oligarchy, and a rather vicious one."
- Gore Vidal
Google is paying 97$ per hour,with weekly payouts.You can also avail this.On tuesday I got a brand new Land Rover Range Rover from having earned $11752 this last four weeks..with-out any doubt it's the most-comfortable job I have ever done .. It Sounds unbelievable but you wont forgive yourself if you don’t check it
BeSt Of LuCk
>>>>>>>> http://www.todaysfox.com
In reply to "This is a country of hoax,… by LangleyPublicR…
How much semen did you swallow to rightfully deserve this fantastic car which allows you to stand still in the traffic jams while other people are jealous of you like an ostentatious niggah?
In reply to Google is paying 97$ per… by asiya789
When I first read the quote I saw 'vacuous' not 'vicious' which also makes sense...
In reply to "This is a country of hoax,… by LangleyPublicR…
Correct, with our oligarchs in banking and finance trying desperately to convince us they are better than Russian oligarchs...
In reply to "This is a country of hoax,… by LangleyPublicR…
It seems that Trump plays the deep state. A strategy we will watch to see if it works. Everyone judges him but they are not in that hot seat.
So how many murders does he have to condone before he is just as corrupt and evil as anyone in the deep state ?
This is why the deep state always wins,because playing along makes you a War Criminal as well.
Your moral relativism stinks.
In reply to It seems that Trump plays… by Francis Marx
I didnt say "play along". I said "plays". Another words, he makes the deep state he believes them and pretends to go along with them. Yet just like that he will do something different or contrary to the deep state..
In reply to So how murders does he have… by Winston Churchill
A distinction without a difference,he has blood on his hands.
In reply to I didnt say "play along". I… by Francis Marx
Yeah but I heard that Ivanka tears washes blood off of hands.
Or is it Ivanka tears CAUSES blood on hands? I get confused with 36DD chess anymore.
In reply to A distinction without a… by Winston Churchill
Yeah, the 5D Chess is pretty rad, 'playing' them by pumping them up with $70 billion in one year while fucking Homeland Yankee 'middle class' goys can't get clean tap water to drink..
In reply to It seems that Trump plays… by Francis Marx
So true. Guy has a seriously tough job, fighting off the Deep State, the GOPe, the Left, the LGBTs, the Pussy Hats, the Russians, the Chinese, Syria, Iran, the FBI, the DOJ, Rosenstein, Strzok, Brennan, Clapper, MI6, Mueller, Schifty, Schumer, Pelosi, the NYT, Wapo, CNN and the rest of the MSM while he's trying to break 3% GDP and Make America Great Again. And all he has is us Deplorables behind him!
In reply to It seems that Trump plays… by Francis Marx
It's the other way around. The deep state plays Trump by manipulating his gigantic fragile ego. It's child's play for them now. Trump's strategy is to survive right now.
In reply to It seems that Trump plays… by Francis Marx
Pray for Satan's defeat!
No need to pray for what is already clearly certain.
What I do pray is that I'm on the right side on that day.
In reply to Pray for Satan's fdefeat! by Grandad Grumps
Another traitorous diatribe from a nobody Cuck's unread blog. Authored by Jim CUNTSLER.
What Putin is Satan?
Or just another fantasist?
Presidents (Macri (Argentina) & Putin signed a 30-point collaboration agreement in different areas, including the need to resume the negotiations with the United Kingdom for the Malvinas Islands. (La Voz, 23 Jan 2018).
How would the World look if it went back to its 19th Century borders? What would Russia look like?
Falklands – Acquisitive Prescription(1 pg): https://www.academia.edu/35552595/Falklands_-Acquisitive_Prescription
Might makes right. If the crown cannot hold onto her territories she deserves to lose them
In reply to What Putin is Satan? Or just… by BritBob
You got a timeshare there Bob?
In reply to What Putin is Satan? Or just… by BritBob
You sound like a whining bitch. No one gives a fuck about the crown's claims except poor english cucks in servitude to a Germanic monarchy
In reply to What Putin is Satan? Or just… by BritBob
Maybe it is time to inspect the Chemical Weapons stocks in Israel and the USA !
"By January 2012, the final treaty deadline, the United States had destroyed 89.75% of the original stockpile.[14] Complete destruction was not expected until 2023." (Wikipedia)
Are there any weapons which Israel does not have ? Chemical ? Biological ? Nuclear ? Nerve Agents ?
When will sanctions be imposed on Israel for violating norms of international law and behaving like a hoodlum with Mob protection in the neighbourhood
Like it or not, Trump has to deal with some degree of political reality. If the Dems take control of congress in the mid-terms, everything comes to a screeching halt. Even if they don't impeach him, absolutely nothing gets done. It is what it is.
Nothing of any consequence ever gets done that does not also further destroy the idea of what it means to be an American; at least the America as described by so many self-serving politicians that no longer exists. Hope and change as in, 'excuse me, can you spare a little change; will then, I hope you have a nice day'.
In reply to Like it or not, Trump has to… by HalEPeno
Mr. Putin, a verified agent of Satan.
Sauce?
~
Q !ITPb.qbhqo ID: gO/UntOB No.149063235
Nov 11 2017 23:29:35 (EST)
Does Satan exist?
Does the ‘thought’ of Satan exist?
Who worships Satan?
What is a cult?
Epstein island.
What is a temple?
What occurs in a temple?
Worship?
Why is the temple on top of a mountain?
How many levels might exist below?
What is the significance of the colors, design and symbol above the dome?
Why is this relevant?
Who are the puppet masters?
Have the puppet masters traveled to this island?
When? How often? Why?
“Vladimir Putin: The New World Order Worships Satan”
Q
Putin is an agent of Christ, hence the wailing and teeth-gnashing of the zios,
pretty obvious for anyone attuned to the situation.
In reply to Mr. Putin, a verified agent… by Akzed
Has anyone decoded the message.
BTW, one of the questions in the Q posting was, "what is the keystone?" That one is very important. Have you ever wondered why you get a sense of well being when you walk through the door. The hierarchy knows, and it's a very significant and useful tool in their big bag of tricks.............
https://www.alamy.com/stock-photo-romanesque-arch-in-red-brick-with-key…
Edit: It's amazing to me that when the truth is smack dabble right in the peeps face they can not see. Audacity, always audacity, they might speak facetiously to one another.
Let us rock. Crank it up.
Tenth Avenue Freeze-Out.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=BL-HL3ELvFI
In reply to Mr. Putin, a verified agent… by Akzed
Has anyone decoded the message.
Sure, SerialBrain2, In Pursuit of Truth, Citizens Investigative Report, Bill Smith, take yer pick.
What's the keystone? Apparently the Senior Executive Service.
When we forget why we entered a room it's because we just walked through a door or arch or portal of some kind. That's why it never happens out in a field.
In reply to Has anyone decoded the… by Ophiuchus
Heavy on the Bernays sauce.
sigmund fraud’$ nephew.
Destroy the the institution of family to destroy a nation: social engineering 101
I agree the stated reasons for the sanctions are nonsense. As peons we'll never know what sort of backroom BS lead to this.
There is alot going on that is not being said. This is why the American Deep State is shifting blame to Russia. Most of these narratives - Magnitsky, Skirpal, Douma, Trump's "collusion" with Russia, are carefully scripted and fabricated tales that are then pre-packaged and spread by a compromised "free media" of CIA staff writers in MSM organs to sway a dumbed down herd of gullible sheep who still falsely believe they are free, still living in mythological empire of 'good guys'. Why? To cover up the crimes of Western elites, who are bedfellows with other criminals and culprits of high crimes themselves.
How many people know about Bill Browder's Hermitage empire in Russia? He used Russia-bashing to divert attention away from the fraud and theft he committed in Russia. That's what the Magnitsky Sanctions are about. Divert attention away from American corporate fraud in Russia.
How many people know about Mueller and Co's collusion with Russian Oligarchs (Oleg Deripaska etc...) that backfired? Clinton's Uranium One deals? The FBI's cover up going on as we speak - arguably the greatest (and most stoopid) in American history? Again, its profitable to blame Russia to hide the real collusion that took place.
Its the shift blame game going on. A classic trait of psychopathy - a projection tactic - blame your opponent for your shortcomings.
What about the Skirpal affair? I don't know enough about that, but I'm highly confident its some twisted combination of the above tactics. Same with Syria - blame Russia for terrorism when the US supports head choppers with reckless abandon.
The US on this trajectory is only digging its own grave. America itself is a hijacked carcass and a victim of the parasites in control. They do not care about anything more than money and power. They kill Americans to scare Americans to give them power to kill non-Americans. They steal from Americans to scare Americans to give them power to steal from non-Americans. Let that sink in.
The real policy toward Russia was delivered by Senator Paul in Trump's note to Putin.
Probably something like "after the election, I can be more flexible."
Our elites are a danger to the entire world.
You mean the Jews and their lackeys.
In reply to Our elites are a danger to… by beenlauding
The Jews hate Putin because he wrangled back the assets they stole after the Soviet Union dissolved.
Then he threw every Jew out of the government he could find.
The Jews are pissed because Putin dared to stand up to them.
Nothing more, nothing less.
You hit the nail on the head.
In reply to The Jews hate Putin because… by cn13