Russian Warship Said To Locate And Track US 'Stealth' Nuclear Sub For Hours

by Tyler Durden
Sat, 08/11/2018 - 18:30

A major Russian daily newspaper on Friday revealed a classified incident wherein a Russian battleship located and tracked a 'stealth' US nuclear powered submarine

It reportedly took place last April, near in time to when the US, UK, and France launched massive strikes from air and sea on targets in and around Damascus in response to the alleged government chemical attack on Douma.

The popular Russian-language daily Izvestia newspaper revealed the story, citing a source in the Russian Navy. While not itself state-owned, the historic newspaper was in the past owned by Gazprom prior to being sold, and has long had close ties to the government. 

Currently it's impossible to independently verify the claims, but if true, it would be of monumental importance as it follows recent statements by Pentagon officials sounding the alarm over the rapid pace of Russian and Chinese advances in defense technology, including things like hypersonic weapons.

The frigate ‘Admiral Essen’ of the Russian Black Sea fleet. Image source: Izvestia

On Tuesday Air Force Gen. John Hyten, commander of the U.S. Strategic Command said, "You can't call them [Russia and China] our friends if they're building weapons that can destroy the United States of America and, therefore, we have to develop the capability to respond."

A key part of the Pentagon's strategic edge over Russia is its superiority in the area of stealth systems, thus if the Russian claims are true, it would send tremors among Washington defense planners as this would constitute a serious breach in defense and maneuverability capability for America's most advanced aircraft, ships and submarines

Russian state-owned RT News translated sections of the exclusive Izvestia story, and describes the claimed April incident as follows:

The frigate Admiral Essen of the Russian Black Sea Fleet managed to track down one of the Ohio-class submarines currently in service with the US Navy, Izvestia newspaper revealed on Friday, citing a source in the Russian Navy. The Russian ship left Sevastopol, a major Black Sea port located on the Crimean Peninsula, on March 13 and returned on June 30. The frigate was deployed most of the time in the Mediterranean Sea. 

RT touts the claimed success of the operation, echoing military sources, as follows:

The pursuit lasted more than two hours, during which the Russian ship recorded the basic parameters of the American submarine, which will be deciphered and added to the acoustic characteristics of the submarine...

Even locating a submarine in the sea is a great success, Vladimir Ambartsumyan, who once served as a commander on the naval brigade within the Russian Northern Fleet, told Izvestia. “Nuclear submarines are complex objects for detection,” he told the paper.

The US Department of Defense has yet to respond to the claims, and if it does will likely blast the Russian military-sourced claims as false. 

The original Izvestia newspaper story speculates that the submarine in question might have been the USS Georgia, which can carry over one-hundred-fifty guided cruise missiles, and is believed to have taken part in the US coalition's April Tomahawk missile attack on Damascus. 

Russian sources speculate that the Kremlin tracked the USS Georgia (SSGN 729), an Ohio Class Nuclear Powered Fleet Ballistic Missile Submarine.

The Admiral Essen has conducted active operations in the Mediterranean since 2017, when Russia launched cruise missile strikes on Islamic State positions in northern Syria. 

RT cited US military data on Ohio-class submarines, which is believed to have been the type of stealth sub tracked, as armed with “tactical missiles and equipped with superior communications capabilities” and able to launch an “unprecedented strike” from a “stealthy, clandestine platform,” and further capable of “launching missile strikes and supporting Special Operation Forces (SOF) missions.” 

It will be interesting to see if the story gains momentum in and outside Russia, potentially leading to the Kremlin being asked to produce any available evidence proving the story. 

Cognitive Dissonance Sat, 08/11/2018 - 18:30

Can you hear me now?

On Tuesday Air Force Gen. John Hyten, commander of the U.S. Strategic Command said, "You can't call them [Russia and China] our friends if they're building weapons that can destroy the United States of America and, therefore, we have to develop the capability to respond."

Laugh out loud funny. Oh Lord, please protect us from those nasty Rooskies. We can barely defend ourselves despite having a 'defense' budget 10x the size of those big bad Rooskies.

While global military spending grew last year, Russia’s fell from $69.2 billion in 2016 to $66.3 billion.

DownWithYogaPants Sat, 08/11/2018 - 19:14

You know the crazy thing is if these golum who are insane to preserve the petrodollar would just leave Russia and Iran alone and treat them with a little respect I get the feeling they would let the petrodollar free wheel another decade or two. 

But because they will NOT do this they are going to loose the reserve status much much earlier.  

BlindMonkey Sat, 08/11/2018 - 19:51

The sides only know the truth from their perspective.  The only way to know you lost them is to clear the area and for them not to follow.  

 

When we used to train with the P-3s, the scenarios were scripted to a degree.  When the exercise was over was when the real fun commenced when they tried to track for real.   Good times.

junction Sat, 08/11/2018 - 19:34

It helps that Trump gave the Russians a heads-up that the Navy was going to launch cruises missiles.  Good chess players that many Russians are, they figured that some of the attack missiles would  be on nuclear subs and planned ahead a few moves, parking some destroyers in good listening post locations.  Now the Russians have the electronic signature (s?) of stealth submarines.

bh2 Sat, 08/11/2018 - 19:05

"You can't call them [Russia and China] our friends if they're building weapons that can destroy the United States of America..."

An incredibly stupid phrase.

The question is not whether other great powers are our "friends" -- as, of course, they are not. Nor we theirs. And never will be.

The question is whether we share common interests with another great power we should partner with but not sleep with. It's the lesser powers we sleep with who are far more worrying.

Katos Sat, 08/11/2018 - 19:11

American's are DEFINITELY getting screwed by our GOVERNMENT!! A trillion DOLLAR a year budget for the Pentagon, and Russia has surpassed us in stealth armaments??

   We have 17 of the worlds premier SPY agencies,  costing US TAXPAYERS hundreds of BILLIONS of TAXPAYER DOLLARS a year,  yet a " TIN pot DICTATOR (PUTIN) from a 3RD WORLD SHITHOLE (RUSSIA) has embarrased and humiliated all our spy agencies by manipulating our election.  They all got together a couple weeks ago,  to say they have no plan or idea on how to stop the RAMPAGING RUSSIANS?? WE NEED OUR MONEY BACK!!

Baron von Bud Sat, 08/11/2018 - 19:48

You exposed America's big problem in your post. Why would any nation need 17 spy agencies? They will compete for budget dollars and authority. It's indicative of bloat and ineffectiveness. The US govt needs to downsize big time. Russia and China have used their smaller military budgets much more effectively or at least on things that matter. And what matters is neutralizing US dominance in key areas and they did it. Will America ever run leaner and smarter? No way. They'll give the Pentagon even more money.

chunga Sat, 08/11/2018 - 19:35

He's in a difficult position and it seems he has many powerful enemies. I want the country to do good and I see no reason he should be exempt from criticism when it's warranted. That is not constructive. There are quite a few things he's done and said that I disapprove of. I have no desire to tear him down for the sake of it.

Katos Sat, 08/11/2018 - 19:20

Hahahah?? Are you KIDDING me?? WE'RE trying to steal Russia's technology!! They're so far ahead of us its pitiful?? For 20 years the us has given LOCKHEED MARTIN  an enema of billions and BILLIONS of DOLLARS (1.5 trillion at last count) for a WORTHLESS piece of SHIT called the F-35?? This welfare plane has allowed Lockheed MARTIN to maintain its lead in the worthless shit department!  Theres only like 5 guys who can even fly this piece of SHIT,  and most are scared to death of dying in one. Remember the last stealth ship they made? Went 40 miles out to sea and broke down. Had to have a complete new drive shaft put in?? Russia builds shit once. If it doesnr work,  they junk it and start over again. Theres a gulag waiting for anyone who would ijitiate a debacle like the F35

IronForge Sat, 08/11/2018 - 19:15

They have a Badass BattleCruiser Called the Kirov.

As a Cruiser Sailor Myself, I am of the Opinion that the USN were a bit Lazy/Cheap on recent Cruisers - Leahy Class originally being DLGs and Ticonderoga Class being "Stretch-Limo Versions" of the Spruance/Kidd (DD/DDG) Hull. Recall my ENG Prof commenting on the Characteristics of the Spruance.

IIRC , Long Beach Nuclear Cruisers were the last Class Designed from the Keel Up as Cruisers.  

rejected Sat, 08/11/2018 - 18:38

""You can't call them [Russia and China] our friends if they're building weapons that can destroy the United States of America and, therefore, we have to develop the capability to respond.""

 

"You can't call them [The US and NATO] our friends if they're building weapons that can destroy Russia and China and, therefore, we have to develop the capability to respond."

 

This is insanity.

Adolfsteinbergovitch Sat, 08/11/2018 - 18:41

The best part might be that Americans would have been aware of this in real time and that Russia may also have new interesting anti submarine weapons. Otherwise why would have they stopped their bombing much earlier than expected?

It is not unthinkable that officials will either look surprised or deny. They will not comment to avoid being publicly embarrassed. But privately their "allies" will have their doubts. Could with the dirty economic war the outcome is obvious: the Americano Zionist entity is going to disaggregate at a faster pace.

small axe Sat, 08/11/2018 - 18:46

"USS Georgia, carries 150 tomahawks"

helluva an olive branch, I can't imagine why the Russians don't embrace our submariners as emissaries of peace and goodwill...you know, "peace through strength," works every time, except when you're on the receiving end of a missile launch.

 

 

fbazzrea Sat, 08/11/2018 - 18:47

"You can't call them [Russia and China] our friends if they're building weapons that can destroy the United States of America

the apex of hypocrisy... it's okay for the US to have weapons that can destroy other nations but vice-versa is unacceptable.

multilaterally demilitarize the world. there would never be another world war. personal firearms for protection is more than enough to maintain peace. think of the prosperity if $1 trillion annually was spent on improving US citizens' lives instead of lethal technology.

 