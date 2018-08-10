Russian Warship Said To Locate And Track US 'Stealth' Nuclear Sub For Hours

A major Russian daily newspaper on Friday revealed a classified incident wherein a Russian battleship located and tracked a 'stealth' US nuclear powered submarine.
It reportedly took place last April, near in time to when the US, UK, and France launched massive strikes from air and sea on targets in and around Damascus in response to the alleged government chemical attack on Douma.
The popular Russian-language daily Izvestia newspaper revealed the story, citing a source in the Russian Navy. While not itself state-owned, the historic newspaper was in the past owned by Gazprom prior to being sold, and has long had close ties to the government.
Currently it's impossible to independently verify the claims, but if true, it would be of monumental importance as it follows recent statements by Pentagon officials sounding the alarm over the rapid pace of Russian and Chinese advances in defense technology, including things like hypersonic weapons.
The frigate ‘Admiral Essen’ of the Russian Black Sea fleet. Image source: Izvestia
On Tuesday Air Force Gen. John Hyten, commander of the U.S. Strategic Command said, "You can't call them [Russia and China] our friends if they're building weapons that can destroy the United States of America and, therefore, we have to develop the capability to respond."
A key part of the Pentagon's strategic edge over Russia is its superiority in the area of stealth systems, thus if the Russian claims are true, it would send tremors among Washington defense planners as this would constitute a serious breach in defense and maneuverability capability for America's most advanced aircraft, ships and submarines.
Russian state-owned RT News translated sections of the exclusive Izvestia story, and describes the claimed April incident as follows:
The frigate Admiral Essen of the Russian Black Sea Fleet managed to track down one of the Ohio-class submarines currently in service with the US Navy, Izvestia newspaper revealed on Friday, citing a source in the Russian Navy. The Russian ship left Sevastopol, a major Black Sea port located on the Crimean Peninsula, on March 13 and returned on June 30. The frigate was deployed most of the time in the Mediterranean Sea.
RT touts the claimed success of the operation, echoing military sources, as follows:
The pursuit lasted more than two hours, during which the Russian ship recorded the basic parameters of the American submarine, which will be deciphered and added to the acoustic characteristics of the submarine...
Even locating a submarine in the sea is a great success, Vladimir Ambartsumyan, who once served as a commander on the naval brigade within the Russian Northern Fleet, told Izvestia. “Nuclear submarines are complex objects for detection,” he told the paper.
The US Department of Defense has yet to respond to the claims, and if it does will likely blast the Russian military-sourced claims as false.
The original Izvestia newspaper story speculates that the submarine in question might have been the USS Georgia, which can carry over one-hundred-fifty guided cruise missiles, and is believed to have taken part in the US coalition's April Tomahawk missile attack on Damascus.
Russian sources speculate that the Kremlin tracked the USS Georgia (SSGN 729), an Ohio Class Nuclear Powered Fleet Ballistic Missile Submarine.
The Admiral Essen has conducted active operations in the Mediterranean since 2017, when Russia launched cruise missile strikes on Islamic State positions in northern Syria.
RT cited US military data on Ohio-class submarines, which is believed to have been the type of stealth sub tracked, as armed with “tactical missiles and equipped with superior communications capabilities” and able to launch an “unprecedented strike” from a “stealthy, clandestine platform,” and further capable of “launching missile strikes and supporting Special Operation Forces (SOF) missions.”
It will be interesting to see if the story gains momentum in and outside Russia, potentially leading to the Kremlin being asked to produce any available evidence proving the story.
Comments
Can you hear me now?
Laugh out loud funny. Oh Lord, please protect us from those nasty Rooskies. We can barely defend ourselves despite having a 'defense' budget 10x the size of those big bad Rooskies.
All I hear is how bad its getting
In reply to Can you hear me now? by Cognitive Dissonance
wellll, if the russians say it's so, it must be true
In reply to All I hear is how bad its… by NidStyles
We’re going with famine
In reply to wellll, if the russians say… by vato poco
With machine learning, there is no such thing as "stealth".
In reply to We’re going with famine by NidStyles
No Russian ever told me my White children would be a minority in the country that was meant for them, General John Hyten. No Russian ever told me they had too much privilege or were inherently evil.
You have serious warfighting challenges John, but they're not abroad.
In reply to With machine learning, there… by tmosley
You know the crazy thing is if these golum who are insane to preserve the petrodollar would just leave Russia and Iran alone and treat them with a little respect I get the feeling they would let the petrodollar free wheel another decade or two.
But because they will NOT do this they are going to loose the reserve status much much earlier.
In reply to No Russian ever told me my… by Gaius Frakkin'…
The reserve currency is toast. The question is when. So if the toast is gonna be burned, why not blame someone else for the smoke.
In reply to adsf by DownWithYogaPants
"Maybe" they let the Russians track with some of its stealth features turned off or something else turned on to measure Russian abilities and gain knowhow? Both sides know the truth but none that we will ever hear or need to hear. Controlling the narrative works until the first launch.
In reply to The reserve currency is… by Cognitive Dissonance
The sides only know the truth from their perspective. The only way to know you lost them is to clear the area and for them not to follow.
When we used to train with the P-3s, the scenarios were scripted to a degree. When the exercise was over was when the real fun commenced when they tried to track for real. Good times.
In reply to "Maybe" they let the… by two hoots
Let me get this straight:
a submarine being pursued by a Russian warship with the stealth capabilities "OFF"?
then what is the purpose of being "stealth" in the first place if the submarine is "allowed" to be located?
In reply to "Maybe" they let the… by two hoots
In reply to "Maybe" they let the… by two hoots
It helps that Trump gave the Russians a heads-up that the Navy was going to launch cruises missiles. Good chess players that many Russians are, they figured that some of the attack missiles would be on nuclear subs and planned ahead a few moves, parking some destroyers in good listening post locations. Now the Russians have the electronic signature (s?) of stealth submarines.
In reply to With machine learning, there… by tmosley
Pure Speculation.
Nothing more.
In reply to It helps that Trump gave the… by junction
"Now the Russians have the electronic signature (s?) of stealth submarines."
They would try to get acoustic signatures underwater. Electronic sigs are from radios and radar.
In reply to It helps that Trump gave the… by junction
After watching Obama voted in twice I would weapon up also.
In reply to All I hear is how bad its… by NidStyles
"You can't call them [Russia and China] our friends if they're building weapons that can destroy the United States of America..."
An incredibly stupid phrase.
The question is not whether other great powers are our "friends" -- as, of course, they are not. Nor we theirs. And never will be.
The question is whether we share common interests with another great power we should partner with but not sleep with. It's the lesser powers we sleep with who are far more worrying.
In reply to Can you hear me now? by Cognitive Dissonance
The article talks about some frigate named Immer Essen, and making friends and enemies lists. We're being made fun of.
In reply to "You can't call them [Russia… by bh2
American's are DEFINITELY getting screwed by our GOVERNMENT!! A trillion DOLLAR a year budget for the Pentagon, and Russia has surpassed us in stealth armaments??
We have 17 of the worlds premier SPY agencies, costing US TAXPAYERS hundreds of BILLIONS of TAXPAYER DOLLARS a year, yet a " TIN pot DICTATOR (PUTIN) from a 3RD WORLD SHITHOLE (RUSSIA) has embarrased and humiliated all our spy agencies by manipulating our election. They all got together a couple weeks ago, to say they have no plan or idea on how to stop the RAMPAGING RUSSIANS?? WE NEED OUR MONEY BACK!!
In reply to Can you hear me now? by Cognitive Dissonance
" and Russia has surpassed us in stealth armaments?? "
Links to credible sources, please.
In reply to American's are DEFINITELY… by Katos
You exposed America's big problem in your post. Why would any nation need 17 spy agencies? They will compete for budget dollars and authority. It's indicative of bloat and ineffectiveness. The US govt needs to downsize big time. Russia and China have used their smaller military budgets much more effectively or at least on things that matter. And what matters is neutralizing US dominance in key areas and they did it. Will America ever run leaner and smarter? No way. They'll give the Pentagon even more money.
In reply to American's are DEFINITELY… by Katos
And that $600 billion/year doesn't even include the 5 trillion or so that the Pentagon "lost" (but who's counting amongst friends, right? After all, a trillion or two is mere chump change)
In reply to Can you hear me now? by Cognitive Dissonance
Is it Real News?
Or is it Fake News?
Only the wizard of oz knows.
In reply to Can you hear me now? by Cognitive Dissonance
With all of the espionage from both sides, this is big news? Don't put your kids in that situation!!
While the Ohio class sub is very quiet, I don't think it could be classified as "stealth" in the modern sense. Those things are from the Reagan era!
'Stealth' is code for 'money and greed'...
In reply to While the Ohio class sub is… by Banana Republican
The real stealth was in the form of Syria's chemical weapons factories, the subjects of the maverick's wrath.
It's like they don't even exist.
In reply to 'Stealth' is code for 'money… by Masher1
You really need to join the antitrumptard force on Zero Hedge. You finally see Chump for what it is. The elite fooled the American public once again.
In reply to The real stealth was in the… by chunga
LMAO..!
Great force you have there, that’s cute.
Hillary is a multi level whore, and she lost. You’ll be ok.
In reply to You really need to join the… by 666D Chess
Do you really believe that they are enemies?
https://www.google.co.uk/search?q=trump+hillary+pictures&tbm=isch&sourc…:
Now, when it comes to cuteness, you got me beat.
In reply to LMAO..! Great force you have… by BlackChicken
He's in a difficult position and it seems he has many powerful enemies. I want the country to do good and I see no reason he should be exempt from criticism when it's warranted. That is not constructive. There are quite a few things he's done and said that I disapprove of. I have no desire to tear him down for the sake of it.
In reply to You really need to join the… by 666D Chess
Difficult position? Haha, don't worry, he is having a great time in the swamp with other creatures doing backstrokes and everything. Honestly, don't worry for the orange swine, he and his buddies on Wall Street are doing great man. Worry about yourself.
In reply to He's in a difficult position… by chunga
According to Wiki, the Ohio class submarines will not start to retire until 2029. Stealth or not, it's what the we've got!
In reply to While the Ohio class sub is… by Banana Republican
The reason submarines submerge is to hide. So by definition, submarines are supposed to be stealthy.
In reply to While the Ohio class sub is… by Banana Republican
Keeping the MIC alive on both sides .......
Wasn't Red October a "Stealth" sub ?????
Meh. The Russians have been cutting their military budget while the US cranks up the entire military- intelligence- security state to over a trillion dollars every year.
In reply to Keeping the MIC alive on… by Oxbo Rene
The US does not reap much benefit from its spending. It seems US rivals have equal or comparable technology almost as soon as the US.
In reply to Meh. The Russians have been… by Posa
Hahahah?? Are you KIDDING me?? WE'RE trying to steal Russia's technology!! They're so far ahead of us its pitiful?? For 20 years the us has given LOCKHEED MARTIN an enema of billions and BILLIONS of DOLLARS (1.5 trillion at last count) for a WORTHLESS piece of SHIT called the F-35?? This welfare plane has allowed Lockheed MARTIN to maintain its lead in the worthless shit department! Theres only like 5 guys who can even fly this piece of SHIT, and most are scared to death of dying in one. Remember the last stealth ship they made? Went 40 miles out to sea and broke down. Had to have a complete new drive shaft put in?? Russia builds shit once. If it doesnr work, they junk it and start over again. Theres a gulag waiting for anyone who would ijitiate a debacle like the F35
In reply to The US does not reap much… by BrownCoat
Good to know that the Russians can finally track mid 1970's technology.......
In reply to Keeping the MIC alive on… by Oxbo Rene
stupid microwave popcorn! : l
I heard this... " Keep sucking around for a punch in the face and you might not like having your nose busted "
Shut up
In reply to I heard this... " Keep… by Masher1
The Russians don't have any "battleships."
They have a Badass BattleCruiser Called the Kirov.
As a Cruiser Sailor Myself, I am of the Opinion that the USN were a bit Lazy/Cheap on recent Cruisers - Leahy Class originally being DLGs and Ticonderoga Class being "Stretch-Limo Versions" of the Spruance/Kidd (DD/DDG) Hull. Recall my ENG Prof commenting on the Characteristics of the Spruance.
IIRC , Long Beach Nuclear Cruisers were the last Class Designed from the Keel Up as Cruisers.
In reply to The Russians don't have any … by Oppressed In C…
""You can't call them [Russia and China] our friends if they're building weapons that can destroy the United States of America and, therefore, we have to develop the capability to respond.""
"You can't call them [The US and NATO] our friends if they're building weapons that can destroy Russia and China and, therefore, we have to develop the capability to respond."
This is insanity.
The best part might be that Americans would have been aware of this in real time and that Russia may also have new interesting anti submarine weapons. Otherwise why would have they stopped their bombing much earlier than expected?
It is not unthinkable that officials will either look surprised or deny. They will not comment to avoid being publicly embarrassed. But privately their "allies" will have their doubts. Could with the dirty economic war the outcome is obvious: the Americano Zionist entity is going to disaggregate at a faster pace.
"USS Georgia, carries 150 tomahawks"
helluva an olive branch, I can't imagine why the Russians don't embrace our submariners as emissaries of peace and goodwill...you know, "peace through strength," works every time, except when you're on the receiving end of a missile launch.
"You can't call them [Russia and China] our friends if they're building weapons that can destroy the United States of America
the apex of hypocrisy... it's okay for the US to have weapons that can destroy other nations but vice-versa is unacceptable.
multilaterally demilitarize the world. there would never be another world war. personal firearms for protection is more than enough to maintain peace. think of the prosperity if $1 trillion annually was spent on improving US citizens' lives instead of lethal technology.
France, England, Israel. We have lots of enemies.
In reply to "You can't call them [Russia… by fbazzrea
US imperialism NEEDS to feel a little fear and doubt.